Auction Calendar: June 18, 2021

Wisconsin State Farmer

** auctions appearing in this week's newspaper.

FRIDAY, JUNE 18

Elkhorn, WI

10:00 AM – The David J. Sniader Estate Auction. 20 lots of quality vintage farm equipment. Doors open at 8 AM. Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn, WI. Free admission. Mecum Auctions. 262-275-5050. www.Mecum.com.

Watertown, MN

10:00 AM – Robert McCabe Estate Auction. Four very good IHC 986 & 886 tractors & MF 275, gooseneck flatbed, tillage, Seeing Machinery, farm eelated items. MF & CIH inline balers, JD 466 baler, rakes, CIH Discbine (19) bale throw racks & much more. For complete details, photos, & catalog visit Matt Maring Auctions www.MaringAuction.com.

Menasha, WI

11:00 AM – Meyerhofer Dairy Dispersal. W4675 Hwy 10. 320 head selling: 180 cows sell, recent test day – 87 lb avg, 3.8 3.14 94 SCC from great udders & 140 quality dairy heifers from well started to springers. Check out updates & udder pictures on the web at www.millernco.com Sale Conducted by Miller ‘N Co Auctions & Appraisals LLC.

Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Machinery Auction at Premier Livestock. Fri., June 18. Onsite auction with online bidding through equipmentfacts.com. Nationwide buyers. Used farm machinery selling at record highs, tremendous demand. No onsite buyers premium. Early consignments on our website. Forage, manure equipment, tractors, skid loaders, trucks/trailers, tillage and more. Pictures on equipmentsfacts.com. See daily updated consignments on our website. Lots and lots of smaller items not selling online through equipmentfacts.com. Go to https://www.premierlivestockandauctions.com/ for more information. Sale conducted by Premier Livestock & Auction, LLC.

**Online Only

10:00 AM – Gavin Bros June Online Consignment. E7924 Hwy 23/33, Reedsburg WI. Online auction ends Thurs., June 24 starting at 10 AM, featuring 800+ lots of farm, construction, lawn, ATV/UTV and more! www.gavinbros.com - sale conducted by Gavin Bros Auctioneers LLC.

Richland Center, WI

10:30 AM - Norman Faber Estate Auction, 24321 Hwy 58. Tractors, crawlers, gator, machinery and much more.See our website for additional pictures: www.stadeauction.com - internet bidding on select items available at: www.EquipmentFacts.com - sale conducted Bill Stade Auction

SATURDAY, JUNE 19

Waterford, WI

10:00 – Consignments Wanted. Farm & industrial equipment, lawn & garden, ATVs, snowmobiles, campers, trees & nursery, building materials, livestock & barn equipment, grain trucks, semi, dump trucks, farm toys, antiques, tools and more. Visit www.bobhagemannauctionrealty.com for more information. Sale conducted by Hagermann Auction Service.

Cambria, WI

9:30 AM – Farm Equipment Auction. N272 County M, Cambria, WI. Farm equipment: NH 56 hay rake; JD 1240 4 row plateless corn planter; IH 56 blower; NH 782 forage machine 540 PTO; Parker gravity box w/JD wagon; NH 782 Forage Machine 1000 PTO w/hay head; 18-foot bale conveyor; galvanized gravity box w/wagon; gravity box; Smalley elevator; JD wagons; JD 24T baler; Miller 2-row cultivator; Gehl blower; 8-foot disk harrow; Kory wagon. See the complete list on the website. List is subject to change. www.auctionsbyobrien.com. Sale conducted by O’Brien Auctioneers LLC.

Brillion, WI

10:00 AM – Estate of Charles (Charlie) Hagenow. N8352 Hacker Dr. Complete line of farm equipment, collectibles and much more. Selling...A lifelong passion of tractors & collecting items; Over 60 tractors, antique farm equipment, parts, & more. Watch for lots of pics & lists at www.millernco.com & stay tuned for more updates. Simulcast live/online bidding with www.Bidspotter & www.equipmentfacts.com Sale Conducted by Miller ‘N Co Auctions & Appraisals.

Viroqua WI

10:00AM - Outstanding Quality Farm Machinery Retirement Auction - Joe Kolb Retirement - Viroqua WI Call 563-933-4188 or Go to www.EverittTractors.com for Pics & Details. Sale conducted by Joel’s Tractors and Auction, LLC

**Baraboo, WI

10:00 AM – Gas Engine & Estate Auction: Mark Beard Estate. S3347 Sand Rd. Antique gas engines, engine parts, antiques-collectibles, trailers, other items. See photos on website www.ritgerdrendel.com Sale conducted by Ritger & Drendel Auction Specialists, LLP.

Janesville, WI

10:00 AM – Restored Farmall tractor collection. Machinery, parts, shop equipment & tools. Farmall 460 Engine, tractor parts, new generator, woodworking equipment, shop equipment & tool, garden & lawn equipment, antiques & collectibles. misc. items consigned by neighbor. 4703 North Hwy 51, Janesville, WI. Bennie Olson (608) 449-3080. George Auction Services (608) 882-6123.

MONDAY, JUNE 21

Online Auction

1:00 PM – Virtual Online Auction. Linn County, Iowa. Land Auction: 89 ACRES± (subject to survey) 1 tract. Visit www.SullivanAuctioneers.com for more information. Sale conducted by Sullivan Auctioneers, LLC, Hamilton, IL.

Fond du Lac

7:30 PM – June Dairy Production sale to be held at W4226 Hwy 23. Online bidding at Cowbuyer.com. Sale conducted by Great Northern Land & Cattle Co., INC., Fond du Lac.

Online Only

Complete Line of Farm Equipment & Irrigation Pivots. Online bidding ends June 21. Open House Fri., June 18 from 10 AM – 2 PM, 2825 8th Ave., Chetek, WI. Bid now at hansenauctiongroup.com. For more information call 715-265-4656. Sale conducted by Hansen Auction Group.

**Milton, WI

10:00 AM – John Kath Estate Auction. Skid Loader, excavator, trucks, trailers, collector cars and pickups, kit car, shop equipment, tools. Located at 7919 East Six Corners Rd., Milton, WI. Sale conducted by George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC, Evansville, WI.

**Hammond, WI

1:00 PM – Farm Retirement Auction. 222 162nd St. Hammond, WI. Opens: Mon., June 21, closes Tues., June 29, 1 PM. Miscellanous shop equipment, wheel loaders, manure handling equipment, misc. and so much more. Sale conducted by Steffes Group, Inc., Litchfield, MN.

TUESDAY, JUNE 22

**Randolph, WI

10:00 AM – Wingers Auction, W1910 Hwy 146. Crawler, forklift, tractor, semi-tractors, semi-trailers, hay equipment, livestock items and much more! see photos on website: www.ritgerdrendel.com - sale conducted by Ritger and Drendel Auction Specialist LLP - Fond du Lac, WI.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 23

**Richland Center, WI

11:30 AM – 100 head of Holstein Dairy Cattle. 24321 Hwy 58, Ithaca. Our usual run of fresh cows and 2 yr. olds, milking & bred back cows, springing cows & heifers, bred heifers, open heifers – all ages, breeding age bull, baby heifer and bull calves. www.stadeauction.com, sale conducted by conducted by Pete Stade #2836, Jefferson, WI; Mike Stade #607, Watertown, WI & Bill Stade #535, Richland, WI.

THURSDAY, JUNE 24

**Pardeeville, WI

1:00 PM – Columbia County Multi-Parcel Live Auction Lot #1 - 14+/- acres w/ 3BR home; Lot #2 – 35 acres wooded w/ creek; Lot # 3 – 35 acres wooded; Lot #4 – 35 acres wooded w/ creek; RWA Travis Hamele #2224-052 (608) 697-3349; 10% Buyer’s Fee. See website for additional terms. www.HameleAuctions.com (608)742-5000

FRIDAY, JUNE 25

**Thorp, WI

11:00AM – Christensen's Auction. Selling 90 head of high grade & Registered Holstein dairy cattle 80 Holstein milk cows & 10 Holstein springing heifers. The Zeisets are currently milking 160 cows w/numerous dry cows & springing heifers due in the next few months and have decided to reduce their herd at this time. All cows selling have been handpicked by the auction staff & will feature predominantly cows in their 1st or 2nd lactation. All pertinent production, SCC, I.D. & breeding info will be available on sale day. If you wish to view the cows before sale day, please call ahead and Alson will show you around. Alson & Rosella Zeiset, owners: 715-669-7194. N15942 Fisher Ave., Thorp, WI. Located from Thorp, WI: 4 miles east on Hwy 29 to Fisher Ave., then 3 miles north on Fisher Ave. to farm. Christensen Sales Corp., Abbotsford, WI. Clerk & Sales Managers. (715) 223-6345 Registered Wisconsin Auction Co. #33. www.christensensales.com email: info@christensensales.com. Tim Schindler, Curtiss, WI – Auctioneer (715) 223-4014. Registered Wisconsin Auctioneer #191.

**Muscoda WI

10:00 AM – Construction Equipment and Farm Equipment in the PIT. Auction Location: The PIT, W1189 County K, Columbus WI. West of Columbus. Auction Note: Consignments Wanted! We have some large contractors who want to sell some equipment in late June. This is your chance to sell your high quality construction and farm equipment and turn your equipment into cash! Call Donnie to talk about consigning your equipment! Construction Equipment, Combines and Tractors, Farm Equipment, Trailers and Go-Carts. Call Donnie at (920) 948-6290 or 608-739-4404, Visit wilkinsonauctions.com for pictures. Auction arranged by Wilkinson Auction & Realty Co., LLC #510

SATURDAY, JUNE 26

Rio, WI

Consignments Wanted: Norm Taylor Consignment Auction, N4246 Hagan Rd., Rio WI, Sat. June 26. Welcome consignments of tractors & farm equipment, sporting & recreational items, lawn & garden, guns. No vehicles, no household. For auction consignments, contact Norm or Bev Taylor at 920-992-5597 or 608-697-2250 Auctioneer: Norm Taylor (RWA #596), Rio, WI, 920-992-5597. Sale manager: James Seamonson (RWL #132), Stoughton, WI 608-575-3325. Auction conducted by: Ritger & Drendel Auction Specialists, LLP (RWAC #516) 116 N Main St., Fond du Lac, WI.

**Monroe, WI

10:30 AM – Robert Halvorsen Auction. Auction Location: 3101 County M, Monroe, WI. Skidloader, tractor, farm equipment, log splitter, tools, lawn & garden, & misc. Please visit our website at www.bm-auctions.com Sale Conducted by B&M Auctions of WI, LLC. Browntown, WI.

**Columbus, WI

10:00am – Living Estate & Sporting Goods Consignment Auction. W11208 Hwy 12 & 60; Columbus, WI. Tractor, skid loader & equip, guns, lawn/garden & recreation, toys, tools and more. Visit www.colbob.com for details and pictures. Sale conducted by Bob’s Auction Service, Inc.

SUNDAY, JUNE 27

**Monticello, WI

10:30 AM – Hans Marty Farm Equipment Auction. Auction Location: N6659 Little Sugar Lane, Monticello, WI. Tractors, Caterpillar, farm equipment, bale chopper, feed cart, unloader, semi trailers, vehicles, trailers, lawn mowers, Harley Davidson, & misc. Please visit our website at www.bm-auctions.com Sale Conducted by B&M Auctions of WI, LLC. Browntown, WI.

TUESDAY, JUNE 29

**Curtiss, WI

11:00AM – Christensen's Auction - Lonely Mile Holsteins Herd Dispersal. Selling 106 head of Registered Holstein dairy cattle. 57 cows (6 are Red & White); 18 bred heifers; 31 heifers newborn – breeding age. After 40 years of successful farming, the Pinters have sold their farm and will now disperse this fine herd of dairy cattle. Current DHIA RHA is 26,334 m 1012 BF 809 P w/a bulk tank avg. of 90 lbs., 4.0% BF 3.1 P and an SCC average of only 66,000. Call sale manager for a catalog or view online at www.christensensales.com. If you wish to view cattle before sale day, please call ahead. Online bidding available at CowBuyer.com (pre-registration is required. Contact Aaron Tompkins for assistance atompkin@vt.edu. Lonely Mile Holsteins: Jeff & Jill Pinter, owners 715-613-5973. N15136 Romadka Ave., Curtiss, WI. Located from the far north end of Curtiss, WI: 1 mile west on Willow Road to Romadka Ave., then ¾ mile north on Romadka Ave. to farm. Christensen Sales Corp., Abbotsford, WI. Clerk & Sales Managers. (715) 223-6345 Registered Wisconsin Auction Co. #33. Tim Schindler, Curtiss, WI – Auctioneer (715) 223-4014. Registered Wisconsin Auctioneer #191.

**Withee, WI

10:30 AM – Marvin Muche Estate N2275 County R. Tractors & equipment, Livestock equipment, tools, misc., Collectibles, & more. Visit www.stadeauction.com for photos and more info. Sale conducted by The Bill Stade Auction Co.

SATURDAY, JULY 10

**Markesan, WI

9:00 AM – Selling the collection of Ken & LaDean Pollesch. Oliver tractors, parts, farm equipment, shop tools & guns. W1899 Hickory Dr. Online bidding begins at Noon at EquipmentFacts.com More information on our website auctionbyobrien.com for complete lists and any changes. Sale conducted by: O-Brien Auctioneers LLC, Fond du Lac, WI.

SATURDAY, JULY 11

**Brownsville, WI

11:00 AM – Collectable Farm toys, pedal tractors, & memorabilia. 871 W. Main St. Online bidding with PROXIBID More Information on our website auctionbyobrien.com for complete lists and any changes. Sale conducted by: O-Brien Auctioneers LLC, Fond du Lac, WI.

SATURDAY, JULY 17

Marion, WI

9:00AM – Carley Sales Summer Machinery Consignment Auction. Auction held at Farmers Livestock Exchange, E7019 Swamp Rd., Marion, WI. Tractors, all types of farm machinery, lawn & garden, trailers, trucks, autos, and misc. will be offered for sale. A list of pre-consigned items will be posted on our website (www. carleysales.com). Sale conducted by: Carley Sales Inc.