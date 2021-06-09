Auction Calendar: June 11, 2021

Wisconsin State Farmer

FRIDAY, JUNE 11

Elkhart, IN

9:00 AM – Absolutely Auction. 61022 Hwy 19. Complete tractors, new woods equipment, new short line equip, skid steer attachments, new rims, PTO's and other new misc. items. Videos of the acres of items, go to YouTube and search Myers Implement. For terms, listing and photos visit: www.polkauction.com. Sale conducted by Myers Implement.

Milwaukee, WI

10:00 AM – Quality Feeder Cattle Auction. Visit milwaukeestockyards.com for details. Sale Conducted by Milwaukee Stockyards LLC, Reeseville, WI. Gary - milwsy@tds.net 800-728-5480 or 920-927-2124.

Harvard, IL

10:30 AM – David Schuld Estate. 11623 Schuld Rd. Tractors & farm machinery, pickup truck, household & farm collectibles, tools, and more. Visit www.stadeauction.com for photos and more info. Sale conducted by Bill Stade Auction.

Waldo, WI

11:00 AM – Payndale Holsteins Auction Roger & Sherry Payne. W4782 County N. Tractors, truck-trailers, farm equipment, livestock related items & misc., straw, and more. Visit www.ritgerdrendel.com for photos and more info. Sale Conducted by Ritger & Drendel Auction Specialists LLP.

**Online Auction

Excess Construction Equipment - Haas Sons, Inc and Olynick Construction - Featured items include: 2017 Terex Powerscreen Chieftan 1400; Volvo EC 460BLC Excavator; Cat 226D3 Skidsteer with cab and only 9.3 hours; 2013 Peterbilt Quad Axle dump truck; Komatsu HM400-3 Off Road Haul truck; Cat D6M XL Dozer with 6-way blade; Allis RT Jaw Crusher; and a 2003 Chevrolet Duramax 3500 dually truck – restored. Plus a wide variety of pit equipment, heavy trucks, aerial equipment, trailers, pickup trucks & more. Bid now at hansenauctiongroup.com For more information call 715-265-4656. See website for open house and inspection information: www.hansenauctiongroup.com. Sale conducted by Hansen Auction Group

SATURDAY, JUNE 12

Marion, WI

10:30 AM – Hansen Family Trust. N7991 Bestul Rd., Iola. 25+/- acre property w/4 bdrm home, barn, several storage sheds, guest cabin; farm equipment; shop equipment; misc. items. Mr. Seller: Call for a free market evaluation. We buy out for cash or will conduct an auction and sell for you. Mr. Buyer: We have sold a tremendous amount of real estate by auction and private treaty. Be sure to attend for an auction bargain. Nolan Sales LLC. 1110 N Main St., PO Box 486, Marion, WI. 800-472-0290 or 715-754-5221. www.nolansales.com for details.

Elkhart, IN

9:00 AM – Absolutely Auction. 61022 Hwy 19. Toys, pedal tractors, collectibles and literature. Videos of the acres of items, go to YouTube and search Myers Implement. For terms, listing and photos visit: www.polkauction.com. Sale conducted by Myers Implement.

Iola, WI

10:30 AM – Hansen Family Trust Estate: 25+/- acre farm in the town of Helvetia, Waupaca County consisting of 13+/- acres cleared, the balance wooded & building site. Located at N7991 Bestul Rd., Iola, WI. 3-½ miles east of Iola on Hwy 161 to Bestul Rd, then north 1-½ miles to the property. Watch for auction signs. Sale conducted by Nolan Sales, Marion, WI.

Chana, IL

10:00 AM – Larry Bennett “J.I. Case Machinery” & Estate Auction. Large on-site auction. Featuring Larry’s J.I. Case collector tractors & farm machinery. Please visit HacksAuction.com for complete details & photos. Sale conducted by Hack Auction & Realty Service Inc.

Greenleaf, WI

10:00 AM – Large Personal Property & Real Estate Auction. 6056 Blake Rd., Greenleaf, WI. Viewing at 8:30 AM. Contact us or visit our website for a complete listing and photos. Food on premises. Please come prepared to haul. Real estate offered at noon – vehicles at 1 PM. www.loderbauerauction.com Sale Conducted professionally by: Robert J. Loderbauer Auctioneer & Estates LLC.

SUNDAY, JUNE 13

Genoa, IL

11:00 AM – Retirement Auction. Tractors, combine & heads, grain cart, augers, wagons, planter, scraper, fork lift, tillage, See tender, and farm equipment. Visit auctionzip.com for more information. Sale conducted by Freise Bros Farms.

TUESDAY, JUNE 15

Kaukauna, WI

11:00 AM – Stumpf Dairy: Dairy herd dispersal & more. Nice AI bred Holstein dairy herd w/many Red & Whites and includes a few nice Jersey X and Linebacks. Also selling: partial farm equipment line, many dairy related items from several CSF feed carts to ATO milker units and more. Sale conducted by Miller ‘N Co Auctions & Appraisals LLC.

Mineral Point, WI

11:00 AM – Luke & Barb Wedig Dairy Cattle Auction. 18481 County G. Mineral Point, WI. 90 head of high grade Holstein dairy cattle. 62 dairy cows w/20-recently fresh with 6 just fresh two weeks ago, 12 dry cows, balance bred back AI, 14 bred heifers, due July thru November (4-R&W's), 7 open heifers, ready to breed, 7 heifers, app. 8-10 mos. old (3-R&W;s). Visit www.bm-auction.com for more information. Sale conducted by B&M Auctions of WI, LLC.

**Richland Center, WI

11:30 AM – 100 head of Holstein dairy cattle. 24321 Hwy 58, Ithaca. Our usual run of fresh cows and 2 yr. olds, milking & bred back cows, springing cows & heifers, bred heifers, open heifers – all ages, breeding age bull, baby heifer and bull calves. www.stadeauction.com, sale conducted by conducted by Pete Stade #2836, Jefferson, WI; Mike Stade #607, Watertown, WI & Bill Stade #535, Richland, WI.

THURSDAY, JUNE 17

**Loyal, WI

11:00 AM – Special Daily Sale. W1461 Hwy 98. Complete herd dispersal. 40 Holstein tiestall cows, 15 fancy springing heifers. Other early consignments: Fancy Sim/Angus 14 month old bull. 13 month old Red Angus bull, nice! Visit www.oberholtzerauction.com for more information. Sale conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co.

FRIDAY, JUNE 18

Elkhorn, WI

10:00 AM – The David J. Sniader Estate Auction. 20 lots of quality vintage farm equipment. Doors open at 8 AM. Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn, WI. Free admission. Mecum Auctions. 262-275-5050. www.Mecum.com.

Watertown, MN

10:00 AM – Robert McCabe Estate Auction. Four very good IHC 986 & 886 tractors & MF 275, gooseneck flatbed, tillage, Seeing Machinery, farm eelated items. MF & CIH inline balers, JD 466 baler, rakes, CIH Discbine (19) bale throw racks & much more. For complete details, photos, & catalog visit Matt Maring Auctions www.MaringAuction.com.

Menasha, WI

11:00 AM – Meyerhofer Dairy Dispersal. W4675 Hwy 10. 320 head selling: 180 cows sell, recent test day – 87 lb avg, 3.8 3.14 94 SCC from great udders & 140 quality dairy heifers from well started to springers. Check out updates & udder pictures on the web at www.millernco.com Sale Conducted by Miller ‘N Co Auctions & Appraisals LLC.

Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Machinery Auction at Premier Livestock. Fri., June 18. Onsite auction with online bidding through equipmentfacts.com. Nationwide buyers. Used farm machinery selling at record highs, tremendous demand. No onsite buyers premium. Early consignments on our website. Forage, manure equipment, tractors, skid loaders, trucks/trailers, tillage and more. Pictures on equipmentsfacts.com. See daily updated consignments on our website. Lots and lots of smaller items not selling online through equipmentfacts.com. Go to https://www.premierlivestockandauctions.com/ for more information. Sale conducted by Premier Livestock & Auction, LLC.

**Richland Center, WI

10:30 AM - Norman Faber Estate Auction, 24321 Hwy 58. Tractors, crawlers, gator, machinery and much more.See our website for additional pictures: www.stadeauction.com - internet bidding on select items available at: www.EquipmentFacts.com - sale conducted Bill Stade Auction

SATURDAY, JUNE 19

Waterford, WI

10:00 – Consignments Wanted. Farm & industrial equipment, lawn & garden, ATVs, snowmobiles, campers, trees & nursery, building materials, livestock & barn equipment, grain trucks, semi, dump trucks, farm toys, antiques, tools and more. Visit www.bobhagemannauctionrealty.com for more information. Sale conducted by Hagermann Auction Service.

Cambria, WI

9:30 AM – Farm Equipment Auction. N272 County M, Cambria, WI. Farm equipment: NH 56 hay rake; JD 1240 4 row plateless corn planter; IH 56 blower; NH 782 forage machine 540 PTO; Parker gravity box w/JD wagon; NH 782 Forage Machine 1000 PTO w/hay head; 18-foot bale conveyor; galvanized gravity box w/wagon; gravity box; Smalley elevator; JD wagons; JD 24T baler; Miller 2-row cultivator; Gehl blower; 8-foot disk harrow; Kory wagon. See the complete list on the website. List is subject to change. www.auctionsbyobrien.com. Sale conducted by O’Brien Auctioneers LLC.

Brillion, WI

10:00 AM – Estate of Charles (Charlie) Hagenow. N8352 Hacker Dr. Complete line of farm equipment, collectibles and much more. Selling...A lifelong passion of tractors & collecting items; Over 60 tractors, antique farm equipment, parts, & more. Watch for lots of pics & lists at www.millernco.com & stay tuned for more updates. Simulcast live/online bidding with www.Bidspotter & www.equipmentfacts.com Sale Conducted by Miller ‘N Co Auctions & Appraisals.

Viroqua WI

10:00AM - Outstanding Quality Farm Machinery Retirement Auction - Joe Kolb Retirement - Viroqua WI Call 563-933-4188 or Go to www.EverittTractors.com for Pics & Details. Sale conducted by Joel’s Tractors and Auction, LLC

**Baraboo, WI

10:00 AM – Gas Engine & Estate Auction: Mark Beard Estate. S3347 Sand Rd. Antique gas engines, engine parts, antiques-collectibles, trailers, other items. See photos on website www.ritgerdrendel.com Sale conducted by Ritger & Drendel Auction Specialists, LLP.

MONDAY, JUNE 21

Online Auction

1:00 PM – Virtual Online Auction. Linn County, Iowa. Land Auction: 89 ACRES± (subject to survey) 1 tract. Visit www.SullivanAuctioneers.com for more information. Sale conducted by Sullivan Auctioneers, LLC, Hamilton, IL.

**Fond du Lac

7:30 PM – June Dairy Production sale to be held at W4226 Hwy 23. Online bidding at Cowbuyer.com. Sale conducted by Great Northern Land & Cattle Co., INC., Fond du Lac.

**Online Only

Complete Line of Farm Equipment & Irrigation Pivots. Online bidding ends June 21. Open House Fri., June 18 from 10 AM – 2 PM, 2825 8th Ave., Chetek, WI. Bid now at hansenauctiongroup.com. For more information call 715-265-4656. Sale conducted by Hansen Auction Group.

TUESDAY, JUNE 22

**Randolph, WI

10:00AM – Wingers Auction, W1910 Hwy 146. Crawler, forklift, tractor, semi-tractors, semi-trailers, hay equipment, livestock items and much more! see photos on website: www.ritgerdrendel.com. Sale conducted by Ritger and Drendel Auction Specialist LLP - Fond du Lac, WI.

FRIDAY, JUNE 25

**Thorp, WI

11:00AM – Christensen's Auction. Selling 90 head of high grade & Registered Holstein dairy cattle 80 Holstein milk cows & 10 Holstein springing heifers. The Zeisets are currently milking 160 cows w/numerous dry cows & springing heifers due in the next few months and have decided to reduce their herd at this time. All cows selling have been handpicked by the auction staff & will feature predominantly cows in their 1st or 2nd lactation. All pertinent production, SCC, I.D. & breeding info will be available on sale day. If you wish to view the cows before sale day, please call ahead and Alson will show you around. Alson & Rosella Zeiset, owners: 715-669-7194. N15942 Fisher Ave., Thorp, WI. Located from Thorp, WI: 4 miles east on Hwy 29 to Fisher Ave., then 3 miles north on Fisher Ave. to farm. Christensen Sales Corp., Abbotsford, WI. Clerk & Sales Managers. (715) 223-6345 Registered Wisconsin Auction Co. #33. www.christensensales.com email: info@christensensales.com. Tim Schindler, Curtiss, WI – Auctioneer (715) 223-4014. Registered Wisconsin Auctioneer #191.

SATURDAY, JUNE 26

Rio, WI

Consignments Wanted: Norm Taylor Consignment Auction, N4246 Hagan Rd., Rio WI, Sat. June 26. Welcome consignments of tractors & farm equipment, sporting & recreational items, lawn & garden, guns. No vehicles, no household. For auction consignments, contact Norm or Bev Taylor at 920-992-5597 or 608-697-2250 Auctioneer: Norm Taylor (RWA #596), Rio, WI, 920-992-5597. Sale manager: James Seamonson (RWL #132), Stoughton, WI 608-575-3325. Auction conducted by: Ritger & Drendel Auction Specialists, LLP (RWAC #516) 116 N Main St., Fond du Lac, WI.

TUESDAY, JUNE 29

**Curtiss, WI

11:00AM – Christensen's Auction - Lonely Mile Holsteins Herd Dispersal. Selling 106 head of Registered Holstein dairy cattle. 57 cows (6 are Red & White); 18 bred heifers; 31 heifers newborn – breeding age. After 40 years of successful farming, the Pinters have sold their farm and will now disperse this fine herd of dairy cattle. Current DHIA RHA is 26,334 m 1012 BF 809 P w/a bulk tank avg. of 90 lbs., 4.0% BF 3.1 P and an SCC average of only 66,000. Call sale manager for a catalog or view online at www.christensensales.com. If you wish to view cattle before sale day, please call ahead. Online bidding available at CowBuyer.com (pre-registration is required. Contact Aaron Tompkins for assistance atompkin@vt.edu. Lonely Mile Holsteins: Jeff & Jill Pinter, owners 715-613-5973. N15136 Romadka Ave., Curtiss, WI. Located from the far north end of Curtiss, WI: 1 mile west on Willow Road to Romadka Ave., then ¾ mile north on Romadka Ave. to farm. Christensen Sales Corp., Abbotsford, WI. Clerk & Sales Managers. (715) 223-6345 Registered Wisconsin Auction Co. #33. Tim Schindler, Curtiss, WI – Auctioneer (715) 223-4014. Registered Wisconsin Auctioneer #191.

SATURDAY, JULY 17

**Marion, WI

9:00AM – Carley Sales Summer Machinery Consignment Auction. Auction held at Farmers Livestock Exchange, E7019 Swamp Rd., Marion, WI. Tractors, all types of farm machinery, lawn & garden, trailers, trucks, autos, and misc. will be offered for sale. A list of pre-consigned items will be posted on our website (www. carleysales.com). Sale conducted by: Carley Sales Inc.