Auction Calendar: May 28, 2021

Wisconsin State Farmer

** auctions appearing in this week's newspaper

FRIDAY, MAY 28

Burlington, WI

10:00 AM – Joe & Roberta Morganelli. N4942 North Rd. Loader backhoe, tractors, farm equipment, lawn & garden, tools, recreational, antiques & collectibles and much more. Visit www.stadeauction.com for more information. Sale conducted by Bill Stade Auction.

**Coleman, WI

12:00 PM – Cattle Auction 55 Holstein Milk Cows. Kaufman Farms is overcrowded and sending a load of “Number 1” quality fresh cows in 1st & 2nd lactations. Located at Yoap’s Blue Ribbon Farm, 11232 Ledge Lane, Coleman, WI. Sale conducted by YOAP & YOAP Auction & Real Estate, Coleman, WI.

SATURDAY, MAY 29

Fond du Lac, WI

12:00 PM – Great Northern 40th Anniversary Celebration. 75 Holsteins and Jersey selling. 35 young cows, 6 IVF sessions, embryos and 35 show-age heifers. W4226 Hwy 23. Catalog online: www.greatnorthernsalesarena.com. Sale conducted by Great Northern Land and Cattle Co. Inc. Fond du Lac, WI.

Janesville, WI

10:00 AM – Mike & Gail Rundle Auction. 814 Prairie Avenue, Janesville, WI. Trailer, wave runner, saw mill, shop equipment and tools antiques and collectibles, lumber. For complete listing and photos log onto www.georgeauction.com. Sale conducted George Auction Service & Real Estate LLC.

TUESDAY, JUNE 1

Watertown, WI

10:00 AM – John & Pat Stark. 1264 N. Second St. Rd. Watertown, WI. Tractors, combine, farm equipment, truck & motorcycles. For complete listing and photos log onto www.stadeauction.com. Sale conducted by The Bill Stade Auction Co.

**Online Only

9:30 AM – Hansen Auction Group online auction. General equipment, trucks, trailers, tractors, Farmall parts and more. Bid now at hansenauctiongroup.com. Open house Tuesday June 1 from 9:30 AM – 3:00 PM. Sale conducted by Hansen Auction, Neenah, WI.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 2

**Richland Center, WI

11:30 AM – 109 head of Holstein Dairy Cattle. 24321 Hwy 58, Ithaca. Three Registered Jersey heifers selling; 1 just fresh from an EX dam and 2 springing out of VG dams. Our usual run of fresh cows and 2 yr. olds, milking & bred back cows, springing cows & heifers, bred heifers, open heifers – all ages, breeding age bull, baby heifer and bull calves. www.stadeauction.com, sale conducted by conducted by Pete Stade #2836, Jefferson, WI; Mike Stade #607, Watertown, WI & Bill Stade #535, Richland, WI.

Online Only

Unreserved Online Auction – Ronald Callies Retirement. Items located in Juneau, WI. 2005 John Deere 693 corn head and trailer, 1996 Unverferth 325 gravity wagon w/ side auger, 1997 J&M 620-14 grain cart and more. Bid now on www.bigiron.com - sale conducted Big Iron Auctions.

THURSDAY, JUNE 3

Marion, WI.

10:00 AM – Northern Repair & Welding. 169955 Ringle Ave., Ringle. Trucks, forklifts, welding equipment. Nolan Sales LLC. 1110 N Main St., PO Box 486, Marion, WI. 800-472-0290 or 715-754-5221. www.nolansales.com for details.

Ringle, WI

10:00 AM – Northern Repair and Welding - 169955 Ringle Ave. - vehicles, forklifts, welders and plasma cutters, shop equipment and much more! visit our website: www.nolansales.com for more photos. Sale conducted by Nolan Sales LLC, Marion, WI.

Platteville, WI

11:00AM – Special Dairy & Heifer Sale. W1461 Hwy 98, Loyal, WI 54446. Complete herd dispersal: 44 Holstein tiestall cows. Herd average is 70 lbs, 150 scc. 22 cows fresh last 90 days, individuals milking up to 100 lbs! 5 dry cows. Herd #2: 26 Holstein and Red & White Holstein cows, 3 springing heifers. Tiestall cows, outon pasture every day, not pushed for production. Herd average is 65 lbs, 4.2F, 3.1P, 125 scc. All AI sired, currently bred Angus. Tall stylish cows including several fancy just fresh 2 yr olds. More details at www.oberholtzerauctions.com Sale conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co.

Friday, JUNE 4

Friesland, WI

11:00 AM – Harry Swaagman Estate. N8733 County EF. 13 Collector Tractors & Crawler, Trucks, Farm Equipment, and more. Visit www.Ritgerdrendel.com for photos and more information. Sale conducted by Ritger & Drendel Auction Specialists.

SATURDAY, JUNE 5

Fond du Lac, WI

10:00 AM – Equipment Auction, W2515 Fourth Street Rd., Fond du Lac, WI. Tractors, farm equipment, lawn and gargen. Visit www.auctionsbyobrien.com Note: See website for more information and photos. Partial list only. Sale conducted by O’Brien Auctioneers LLC.

**Malta, IL

9:30 AM – Farm & Country Primitives Estate Auction. Located On Site At 3045 Fairview Dr., Malta, Illinois. Just 2 miles south of Malta on The Malta-Shabbona Blacktop. Watch For Almburg Auction Signs off Rt. 38 and 2nd Street, Malta. The Rumleys will sell at 12 noon, followed by the Pedal Tractor/Pedal Car Collection. Rumley Oil-Pull 50-30 tractor. Rumley-Oil Pull 30-20 tractor. Over 40 total Pedal Tractors and Pedal Cars. Very large assortment of the Nelson family’s handwoven rugs, table runners and placemats will also be available for purchase onsite! Live internet bidding thru Hi-Bid on the Rumley’s and Pedal toys only. Check our website for complete online listing with pictures, including terms, shipping/handling charges. Get registered with Hi-Bid before the auction. www.almburgauctions.com Estate of Leonard & Vivan Nelson. Almburg Auctioneering. 815-739-3703.

**Chilton, WI

10:00 AM – Randall Habermann Estate Auction- Very few small items, Tractors, Farm Equipment, & much more. Conducted by Thiel & Thiel Auctions. Visit www.thielrealestateandauctions.com for catalog & details.

**Sun Prairie, WI

10:00AM – Wilber Dushack Estate Auction. 6561 County VV, Sun Prairie, WI. Tractor, loader/backhoe, ultralight airplanes, semi-tractor, kit car, vehicles, trailers, motorcycles, ATV, shop equipment & tools, scrap iron, boats and misc. For complete listing and photos log onto www.georgeauction.com Sale conducted by George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC.

TUESDAY, JUNE 8

**Marengo, IL

10:00 AM – T&H Farm - Tim & Heather Horcher, 22711 Kishwaukee Valley Rd. Marengo, IL. Tractor, equipment, greenhouses & supplies, vegetable equipment, buildings, truck, trailers. For complete listing & photos Log onto www.stadeauction.com. Sale conducted by The Bill Stade Auction Co.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 9

Maquoketa, IA

10:00 AM – Virtual Online Auction, Jackson County, IA. Real Estate Auction – Property Preview: May 26 from 10AM-noon. Featuring the Maquoketa Livestock Sales facility that is situated on over 33 acres. Tract 2 features a 2-story, 3-bedroom home and Tract 3 includes a 3-bedroom ranch-style home. Visit www.SullivanAuctioneers.com for more information. Sale Conducted by Sullivan Auctioneers, LLC.

Elkhart, IN

9:00 AM – Absolutely Auction. 61022 Hwy 19. Ring 1: small parts on trailers. Ring 2: 500+ pallets of parts. For videos of the acres of items go to YouTube and search Myers Implement. For terms, listing and photos visit: www.polkauction.com. Sale conducted by Myers Implement.

THURSDAY, JUNE 10

Elkhart, IN

9:00 AM – Absolutely Auction, 61022 Hwy 19. Salvage tractors, scrap and used implements. Videos of the acres of items, go to YouTube and search Myers Implement. For terms, listing and photos visit: www.polkauction.com. Sale conducted by Myers Implement.

Online Only

9:00 AM – Absolute Public Auction - Live Virtual Online Only Auction. 4700 69th Ave. Milan, IL. Truck tractors, straight trucks and trailers, sleeper trucks, day cabs, Peterbilts, Kenworths, Freightliners and much more. For more information call 800-992-2893. Customers need to register absentee or online at Proxibid. Cellular bidding will be first come, first serve. The auction site will still be open for equipment inspection, so please arrange to inspect equipment before auction day. For more information visit our website www.usauctioneers.com. Sale conducted by US Auctioneers Inc., Rock Island, IL.

FRIDAY, JUNE 11

Elkhart, IN

9:00 AM – Absolutely Auction. 61022 Hwy 19. Complete tractors, new woods equipment, new short line equip, skid steer attachments, new rims, PTO's and other new misc. items. Videos of the acres of items, go to YouTube and search Myers Implement. For terms, listing and photos visit: www.polkauction.com. Sale conducted by Myers Implement.

SATURDAY, JUNE 12

Marion, WI

10:30 AM – Hansen Family Trust. N7991 Bestul Rd., Iola. 25+/- acre property w/4 bdrm home, barn, several storage sheds, guest cabin; farm equipment; shop equipment; misc. items. Mr. Seller: Call for a free market evaluation. We buy out for cash or will conduct an auction and sell for you. Mr. Buyer: We have sold a tremendous amount of real estate by auction and private treaty. Be sure to attend for an auction bargain. Nolan Sales LLC. 1110 N Main St., PO Box 486, Marion, WI. 800-472-0290 or 715-754-5221. www.nolansales.com for details.

Elkhart, IN

9:00 AM – Absolutely Auction. 61022 Hwy 19. Toys, pedal tractors, collectibles and literature. Videos of the acres of items, go to YouTube and search Myers Implement. For terms, listing and photos visit: www.polkauction.com. Sale conducted by Myers Implement.

**Iola, WI

10:30 AM – Hansen Family Trust Estate: 25+/- acre farm in the town of Helvetia, Waupaca County consisting of 13+/- acres cleared, the balance wooded & building site. Located at N7991 Bestul Rd., Iola, WI. 3-½ miles east of Iola on Hwy 161 to Bestul Rd, then north 1-½ miles to the property. Watch for auction signs. Sale conducted by Nolan Sales, Marion, WI.

SUNDAY, JUNE 13

Genoa, IL

11:00 AM – Retirement Auction. Tractors, combine & heads, grain cart, augers, wagons, planter, scraper, fork lift, tillage, See tender, and farm equipment. Visit auctionzip.com for more information. Sale conducted by Freise Bros Farms.

TUESDAY, JUNE 15

Kaukauna, WI

11:00 AM – Stumpf Dairy: Dairy herd dispersal & more. Nice AI bred Holstein dairy herd w/many Red & Whites and includes a few nice Jersey X and Linebacks. Also selling: partial farm equipment line, many dairy related items from several CSF feed carts to ATO milker units and more. Sale conducted by Miller ‘N Co Auctions & Appraisals LLC.

FRIDAY, JUNE 18

Elkhorn, WI

10:00 AM – The David J. Sniader Estate Auction. 20 lots of quality vintage farm equipment. Doors open at 8 AM. Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn, WI. Free admission. Mecum Auctions. 262-275-5050. www.Mecum.com.

**Watertown, MN

10:00 AM – Robert McCabe Estate Auction. Four very good IHC 986 & 886 tractors & MF 275, gooseneck flatbed, tillage, Seeing Machinery, farm eelated items. MF & CIH inline balers, JD 466 baler, rakes, CIH Discbine (19) bale throw racks & much more. For complete details, photos, & catalog visit Matt Maring Auctions www.MaringAuction.com

SATURDAY, JUNE 19

Waterford, WI

10:00 – Consignments Wanted. Farm & industrial equipment, lawn & garden, ATVs, snowmobiles, campers, trees & nursery, building materials, livestock & barn equipment, grain trucks, semi, dump trucks, farm toys, antiques, tools and more. Visit www.bobhagemannauctionrealty.com for more information. Sale conducted by Hagermann Auction Service.

MONDAY, JUNE 21

**Online Auction

1:00 PM – Virtual Online Auction. Linn County, Iowa. Land Auction: 89 ACRES± (subject to survey) 1 tract. Visit www.SullivanAuctioneers.com for more information. Sale conducted by Sullivan Auctioneers, LLC, Hamilton, IL.

SATURDAY, JUNE 26

Rio, WI

Consignments Wanted: Norm Taylor Consignment Auction, N4246 Hagan Rd., Rio WI, Sat. June 26. Welcome consignments of tractors & farm equipment, sporting & recreational items, lawn & garden, guns. No vehicles, no household. For auction consignments, contact Norm or Bev Taylor at 920-992-5597 or 608-697-2250 Auctioneer: Norm Taylor (RWA #596), Rio, WI, 920-992-5597. Sale manager: James Seamonson (RWL #132), Stoughton, WI 608-575-3325. Auction conducted by: Ritger & Drendel Auction Specialists, LLP (RWAC #516) 116 N Main St., Fond du Lac, WI.