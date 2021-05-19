Auction Calendar: May 21, 2021

Wisconsin State Farmer

FRIDAY, MAY 21

Wautoma, WI

Yoder 2 Day Classic Car & Memorabilia Auction. Live in-person, Friday, May 21, 1:00 PM start & Sat., May 22, 8:00AM start. Collector cars, memorabilia/gas pumps, Location and directions: N2494 Yoder La., Wautoma, WI. 3 miles west of Wautoma right off of Hwy 21. Day 1: Over 500 lots, ad signs, man cave items, automobilia, gas, oil items. Day 2: Memorabilia, gas pumps, signs, cars start at 11:00am. On-site terms: car sales - cash, check, or wire transfer. All non-dealer Wisconsin residents will be charged tax, title and license fee for car purchases. Non-car purchases: Cash, check, (credit card 4% fee). 10% buyer’s fee. 5.5% taxes. All sales final with no warranties. Announcements on sale day supersede this and printed material. Not responsible for accidents. For a complete list go to YoderSold.com, Sale conducted by W. Yoder Auction, LLC, Wautoma, WI.

Racine, WI

9:30 AM – Late Model Construction Equipment Auction: Late model construction equipment (Rentals), dump trucks, truck tractors, pickups, trailers, attachments, and support. Address: 2237 SE Frontage Rd., Racine, WI. 9 rubber tired loaders, 7 articulated haul trucks, 3 crawler tractors, crawler crane, rough terrain crane, hydraulic excavators, rubber tired extractor, 2 pull pans, concrete paver, 2 rubber tracked skid steers, 11 skid steers, 2 telescopic forklifts, boom lift, generator, 2 sweepers, water truck, cabs & chassis, utility truck, flatbed truck, sewer jetter, fuel/lube truck, vacuum truck, 2 service trucks, 13 truck tractors, 8 dump trucks, dump trailer, 4 scrap hoppers, 10 snow equipment, pressure washer, 2 hammers, 29 attachments, & 60 new equipment

Site phone: 262-903-6269 Alex Lyon & Son.

SATURDAY, MAY 22

Zumbro Falls, MN

9:30 AM – 35 Antique windmills; tractors; hit & miss engines; power & hand tools. Auction location: 36225 Co. 72, Zumbro Falls, MN. Sale conducted by Matt Maring, Maring Auction Co. Inc., Kenyon, MN.

Beaver Dam, WI

10:00 AM – Consignments Wanted! Summer Consignment Auction. W9663 Co. S. We are now accepting consignments of farm machinery & industrial equipment; livestock & barn equipment; feed & bedding; building materials; lawn & garden; tools & recreational vehicles. NO motor vehicles or tires. Small items may be grouped and sold by pallets. To consign, call Nate Pollnow 920-210-5120. Advertising deadline is Monday, May 10. Delivery: 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM through May 17. Visit www.colbob.com for details and upcoming sales! sale conducted by Bob's Auction Service.

**Omro, WI

9:00 AM – Phyllis & the late Bernie Silverthorn Auction. Tractors, machinery, horse-related items, tools and antiques. See pictures and auction bill at: www.wisconsinauctionservice.com. Sale conducted by Wisconsin Auction Service, LLC, Omro, WI.

SUNDAY, MAY 23

Maryville, WI

11:00 AM – Wayne Larsen Estate: W2778 Dunn Rd, Maryville, WI. Three tractors, farm equipment, collector truck, Jeep, tools, and primitives. Visit www.yoapandyoap.com for more information. Sale Conducted by YOAP & YOAP Auction & Real Estate.

MONDAY, MAY 24

Clintonville, WI

11:00 AM – Online Only. Absolute Auction. Danik LLC, 106 North Main St., Clintonville. Retail building on a large corner lot in the city of Clintonville, Waupaca County. Open House on Wed., May 12 from 4-6 PM. Visit our website at www.nolansales.com for photos. Sale Conducted by Nolan Sales LLC, Marion, WI.

Webster, WI

Online Only – Derrick Estate: Tractors; hay equipment; farm machinery; misc. Bid online now at www.hyauctions.com Sale conducted by Hansen & Young Auction Inc., Prairie Farm, WI.

Iola, WI

Online Only – Personal collection of pristine John Deere 2-cylinder tractors. Open House Thurs., May 20 from 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM. 8360 County G, Iola, WI. Online bidding ends May 24. For more info call 920-383-1012. Bid now at: hansenauctiongroup.com. Sale conducted by Hansen Auction Group.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 26

**Richland Center, WI

11:30 AM – 100 head of Holstein dairy cattle. 24321 Hwy 58, Ithaca. Our weekly run of fresh cows and 2 yr. olds, milking & bred back cows, springing cows & heifers, bred heifers, open heifers – all ages, breeding age bull, baby heifer and bull calves. www.stadeauction.com, sale conducted by conducted by Pete Stade #2836, Jefferson, WI; Mike Stade #607, Watertown, WI & Bill Stade #535, Richland, WI.

FRIDAY, MAY 28

**Burlington, WI

10:00 AM – Joe & Roberta Morganelli. N4942 North Rd. Loader backhoe, tractors, farm equipment, lawn & garden, tools, recreational, antiques & collectibles and much more. Visit www.stadeauction.com for more information. Sale conducted by Bill Stade Auction.

SATURDAY, MAY 29

**Fond du Lac, WI

12:00 PM – Great Northern 40th Anniversary Celebration. 75 Holsteins and Jersey selling. 35 young cows, 6 IVF sessions, embryos and 35 show-age heifers. W4226 Hwy 23. Catalog online: www.greatnorthernsalesarena.com. Sale conducted by Great Northern Land and Cattle Co. Inc. Fond du Lac, WI.

Janesville, WI

10:00 AM – Mike & Gail Rundle Auction. 814 Prairie Avenue, Janesville, WI. Trailer, wave runner, saw mill, shop equipment and tools antiques and collectibles, lumber. For complete listing and photos log onto www.georgeauction.com. Sale conducted George Auction Service & Real Estate LLC.

TUESDAY, JUNE 1

**Watertown, WI

10:00 AM – John & Pat Stark. 1264 N. Second St. Rd. Watertown, WI. Tractors, combine, farm equipment, truck & motorcycles. For complete listing and photos log onto www.stadeauction.com. Sale conducted by The Bill Stade Auction Co.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 2

**Online Only

Unreserved Online Auction – Ronald Callies retirement. Items located in Juneau, WI. 2005 John Deere 693 corn head and trailer, 1996 Unverferth 325 gravity wagon w/ side auger, 1997 J&M 620-14 grain cart and more. Bid now on www.bigiron.com. Sale conducted Big Iron Auctions.

THURSDAY, JUNE 3

Marion, WI

10:00 AM – Northern Repair & Welding. 169955 Ringle Ave., Ringle. Trucks, forklifts, welding equipment. Nolan Sales LLC. 1110 N Main St., PO Box 486, Marion, WI. 800-472-0290 or 715-754-5221. www.nolansales.com for details.

Ringle, WI

10:00 AM – Northern Repair and Welding - 169955 Ringle Ave. - vehicles, forklifts, welders and plasma cutters, shop equipment and much more! visit our website: www.nolansales.com for more photos. Sale conducted by Nolan Sales LLC, Marion, WI.

SATURDAY, JUNE 5

Fond du Lac, WI

10:00 AM – Equipment Auction, W2515 Fourth Street Rd., Fond du Lac, WI. Tractors, farm equipment, lawn and gargen. Visit www.auctionsbyobrien.com Note: See website for more information and photos. Partial list only. Sale conducted by O’Brien Auctioneers LLC.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 9

Maquoketa, IA

10:00 AM – Virtual Online Auction, Jackson County, IA. Real Estate Auction – Property Preview: May 26 from 10AM-noon. Featuring the Maquoketa Livestock Sales facility that is situated on over 33 acres. Tract 2 features a 2-story, 3-bedroom home and Tract 3 includes a 3-bedroom ranch-style home. Visit www.SullivanAuctioneers.com for more information. Sale Conducted by Sullivan Auctioneers, LLC.

**Elkhart, IN

9:00 AM – Absolutely Auction. 61022 Hwy 19. Ring 1: small parts on trailers. Ring 2: 500+ pallets of parts. For videos of the acres of items go to YouTube and search Myers Implement. For terms, listing and photos visit: www.polkauction.com. Sale conducted by Myers Implement.

THURSDAY, JUNE 10

**Elkhart, IN

9:00 AM – Absolutely Auction, 61022 Hwy 19. Salvage tractors, scrap and used implements. Videos of the acres of items, go to YouTube and search Myers Implement. For terms, listing and photos visit: www.polkauction.com. Sale conducted by Myers Implement.

**Online Only

9:00 AM – Absolute Public Auction - Live Virtual Online Only Auction. 4700 69th Ave. Milan, IL. Truck tractors, straight trucks and trailers, sleeper trucks, day cabs, Peterbilts, Kenworths, Freightliners and much more. For more information call 800-992-2893. Customers need to register absentee or online at Proxibid. Cellular bidding will be first come, first serve. The auction site will still be open for equipment inspection, so please arrange to inspect equipment before auction day. For more information visit our website www.usauctioneers.com. Sale conducted by US Auctioneers Inc., Rock Island, IL.

FRIDAY, JUNE 11

**Elkhart, IN

9:00 AM – Absolutely Auction. 61022 Hwy 19. Complete tractors, new woods equipment, new short line equip, skid steer attachments, new rims, PTO's and other new misc. items. Videos of the acres of items, go to YouTube and search Myers Implement. For terms, listing and photos visit: www.polkauction.com. Sale conducted by Myers Implement.

SATURDAY, JUNE 12

Marion, WI

10:30 AM – Hansen Family Trust. N7991 Bestul Rd., Iola. 25+/- acre property w/4 bdrm home, barn, several storage sheds, guest cabin; farm equipment; shop equipment; misc. items. Mr. Seller: Call for a free market evaluation. We buy out for cash or will conduct an auction and sell for you. Mr. Buyer: We have sold a tremendous amount of real estate by auction and private treaty. Be sure to attend for an auction bargain. Nolan Sales LLC. 1110 N Main St., PO Box 486, Marion, WI. 800-472-0290 or 715-754-5221. www.nolansales.com for details.

**Elkhart, IN

9:00 AM – Absolutely Auction. 61022 Hwy 19. Toys, pedal tractors, collectibles and literature. Videos of the acres of items, go to YouTube and search Myers Implement. For terms, listing and photos visit: www.polkauction.com. Sale conducted by Myers Implement.

TUESDAY, JUNE 15

**Kaukauna, WI

11:00 AM – Stumpf Dairy: Dairy herd dispersal & more. Nice AI bred Holstein dairy herd w/many Red & Whites and includes a few nice Jersey X and Linebacks. Also selling: partial farm equipment line, many dairy related items from several CSF feed carts to ATO milker units and more. Sale conducted by Miller ‘N Co Auctions & Appraisals LLC.

FRIDAY, JUNE 18

**Elkhorn, WI

10:00 AM – The David J. Sniader Estate Auction. 20 lots of quality vintage farm equipment. Doors open at 8 AM. Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn, WI. Free admission. Mecum Auctions. 262-275-5050. www.Mecum.com.

SATURDAY, JUNE 19

**Waterford, WI

10:00 – Consignments Wanted. Farm & industrial equipment, lawn & garden, ATVs, snowmobiles, campers, trees & nursery, building materials, livestock & barn equipment, grain trucks, semi, dump trucks, farm toys, antiques, tools and more. Visit www.bobhagemannauctionrealty.com for more information. Sale conducted by Hagermann Auction Service.

SATURDAY, JUNE 26

Rio, WI

Consignments Wanted: Norm Taylor Consignment Auction, N4246 Hagan Rd., Rio WI, Sat. June 26. Welcome consignments of tractors & farm equipment, sporting & recreational items, lawn & garden, guns. No vehicles, no household. For auction consignments, contact Norm or Bev Taylor at 920-992-5597 or 608-697-2250 Auctioneer: Norm Taylor (RWA #596), Rio, WI, 920-992-5597. Sale manager: James Seamonson (RWL #132), Stoughton, WI 608-575-3325. Auction conducted by: Ritger & Drendel Auction Specialists, LLP (RWAC #516) 116 N Main St., Fond du Lac, WI.