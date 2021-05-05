Auction Calendar: May 7, 2021

Wisconsin State Farmer

** auctions appearing in this week's newspaper

FRIDAY, MAY 7

Brillion, WI

9:00 AM – 2021 Forest Junction Late Spring Consignment Auction. Sale to be held at CA Tesch Equipment, LLC., W2374 Hwy 10 Brillion, WI. Sale will consist of several complete/partial farm equipment lines as well as a small mixture of collector/vintage tractors. The auction will be conducted live with online bidding provided by Equipment Facts and Proxibid. We are expecting between 175-200 pieces, as we are still accepting consignments. Watch for a complete listing and additional information in next weeks issue. Call (920) 989-4000 for additional information. Sale Conducted by Forest Junction Consignment Auction.

FRIDAY, MAY 8

Albany, WI

10:00 AM – John & Leah LaPointe. W228 Hwy 59, Albany, WI. Truck, stone, metal, woodworking & machinist tools, shop equipment & tools, antiques & collectibles. For complete listing and photos log onto www.georgeauction.com. Sale Conducted by George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC.

Mauston, WI

9:30 AM – Mauston Equipment annual Lawn and Garden auction. 650 LaCrosse St., Mauston, WI. Phone: 608-847-2020 Located next to Post Office on LaCrosse St. In Mauston. Mauston Equipment is holding their annual spring lawn and garden consignment auction. If you are coming from far away for a specific item call first as daily business is still being conducted and some items may be sold prior to the auction. Online bidding through Equipment Facts and ProxiBid. Items include mowers, UTV’s, and compact tractors. Auction arranged by Wilkinson Auction & Realty Co., LLC #510 – Muscoda, WI 608-739-4404.

Baraboo, WI

10:00 AM – Badger Steam & Gas Engine Club – 23rd annual Gas Engine Auction,

S3347 Sand Rd., Baraboo, WI. Sat., May 8, at 10:00 AM. Live outdoor auction including engines, tractors, implements, water rams, pump and much more! See photos on website: www.badgersteamandgas.com. Sales Manager – Anne Beard, Baraboo, WI (608)381-0630. Auction conducted by: Ritger & Drendel Auction Specialists LLP www.ritgeranddrendel.com

TUESDAY, MAY 11

Online Only

Roger and Rita Liegel – Online only farm auction. Bidding ends Tues., May 11 at 10:00AM. S6586 County G, Hillpoint, WI. Preview: Mon., May 10 11:00AM-1:00PM. Pickup: Wed., May 12 from 9:00AM-2:00PM. Tractors/skidsteer, machinery, cattle/farm items, feed/bedding and much more! www.gavinbros.com - sale conducted by Gavin Bros Auctioneers LLC.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 12

**Richland Center, WI

11:30 AM – 129 head of Holstein Dairy Cattle, 24321 Hwy 58, Ithaca. Our usual run of fresh cows and 2 yr. olds, milking & bred back cows, springing cows & heifers, bred heifers, open heifers – all ages, breeding age bull, baby heifer and bull calves. www.stadeauction.com, sale conducted by conducted by Pete Stade #2836, Jefferson, WI; Mike Stade #607, Watertown, WI & Bill Stade #535, Richland, WI.

THURSDAY, MAY 13

Online Only

Riesterer & Schnell 23rd annual Lawn & Garden Equipment Auction. Bidding poens May 13, bidding closes May 20 at 6:00 PM. Lawn tractors, zero turn lawn mowers, front mount lawn mowers, stand on lawn mowers, compact tractors and attachments and more. Visit www.wausauauctioneers.com to register, bid & view complete terms of payment & pickup times. Sale conducted by Wausau Auctioneers.

FRIDAY, MAY 14

Milwaukee, WI

10:00 AM – Quality Feeder Cattle Auction. Visit milwaukeestockyards.com for details. Sale Conducted by Milwaukee Stockyards LLC, Reeseville, WI.

Coloma, WI

9:30 AM – Auction Live & Online Bidding. Gary Dehling Estate - Dehling Construction, LLC. W13528 Cypress Ave. Excavators & drag line; crawler dozers; trach skid loader & attachments; wheel loaders, motor grader, tractors; scrapers; land clearing equipment; trucks; trailers; shop equipment; fuel tanks, fuel, pumps & building; special & misc. Items; parts machines & scrap iron. Internet bidding available via www.wausauauctioneers.com Sale conducted by Wausau Auctioneers, Wausau, WI.

**Loyal, WI

11:00 AM – Special Dairy & Feeder Sale, biennial sale featuring top-end handpicked cows. Sale to be held at W1461 State Hwy 98. Sale conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co, Owen, WI.

SATURDAY, MAY 15

Marion, WI

10:00 AM – Harry Russell Estate: 4703 Lynn Hill Rd., Nekoosa, WI. 5+/- acre wooded property w/3 bdrm. Marshfield Home; antique tractors & parts; implements; special items; shop equipment; consigned items. Nolan Sales LLC. 1110 N Main St., PO Box 486, Marion, WI. 800-472-0290 or 715-754-5221. www.nolansales.com for details.

Oxford, WI

9:00 AM – Dornacker Spring Consignment Auction. Accepting consignments now until May 13, 2021. We are looking for quality used farm equipment: construction equipment, skid steers, attachments, hay & forage equipment, planting & tillage, trucks, trailers, lawn & garden, recreational equipment and more. To consign equipment, please contact Duane at (608) 369-3256. Please visit www.powersauction.com for more details. No buyer's premium, loading assistance, lunch on site. Auction Location: 1450 E Ormsby St., Oxford, WI. Duane Dornacker: (608) 369-3256 - Dan Sr (608) 214-3765 - Office: (608) 439-5760. Powers Auction Service.

**Campbellsport, WI

10:00 AM – Gary & Margi Ciriacks Auction. W3162 Campbell Dr., Campbellsport, WI. Tractor, truck, equipment, golf cart, yard items, trailers, guns & gun cabinet, tools & shop items, household, antiques & collectibles, miscellaneous. See extended list & photos on Website www.ritgerdrendel.com Sale conducted by Ritger & Drendel Auction Specialists, Fond du Lac, WI.

**Evansville, WI

10:00 AM – Eugene & Janice Grenawalt Estate. 4201 North Fellows Road, Evansville, WI. Antiques & collectibles, farm toys, handcrafted iron art, knife collection, sharpening steels, vintage fishing items. For complete listing and photos log onto www.georgeauction.com Sale conducted by George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC.

**Muskego, WI

10:00 AM – Collectible Truck & Tractors Machinery. Robert W. Goelz Estate Auction. 26009 Muskego Dam Dr., Muskego, WI. Tractors & machinery, trailers, shop equipment, lawn & garden, truck, equipment, golf cart, yard items, trailers, guns & gun cabinet, tools & shop items, household, antiques & collectibles, miscellaneous. See details on websites www.bobhagemannauctionrealty.com or www.auctionzip.com Sale conducted by Bob Hagemann Auction & Realty Service, Burlington, WI.

MONDAY, MAY 17

**Multiple Locations

Online Only - 2021 May Ag & Heavy Equipment: heavy truck & equipment; tractors; farm equipment; cattle; misc. 2021 May Auto & Consignment – Prairie Farm, WI: vehicles; recreational; lawn mower; new items; Ardisam items. Bid online now at www.hyauctions.com Sale conducted by Hansen & Young Auction Inc., Prairie Farm, WI.

TUESDAY, MAY 18

**Lodi, WI

10:00 AM – Steve Benesh Estate & Louise Benesh. Online only farm auction. Bidding ends May 18 at 10:00AM. Tractors, machinery, and more. Visit www.gavinbros.com for more information and to bid. Sale conducted by Gavin Bros Auctioneers, LLC.

**Fond du Lac, WI

11:30 AM – May Dairy Production Sale. Great Northern Sales Arena at W4226 Hwy. 23, Fond du lac, WI. Fresh young cows selling: Freestall-parlor cows & stall barn cows. Online bidding at: cowbuyer.com. Check our website for complete details. Catalog and photos online prior to sale: www.greatnorthensalesarena.com Sale conducted by Great Northern Land & Cattle Co., Inc., Fond du Lac, WI.

**Multiple Locations

Online Only – 2021 May Mondovi Consignment. River Falls farm machinery consignment, Hudson, WI. Bid online now at www.hyauctions.com Sale conducted by Hansen & Young Auction Inc., Prairie Farm, WI.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 19

**Brooklyn, WI

10:00 AM – Farm Auction: Tractors, farm machinery, trucks, guns, hoop house, pop up canopies, irrigation hose, produce scales, chainsaw, walk-in cooler, sweet corn dump buckets, pickup box, misc. items, antiques, collectables & household. Old stage vegetable gardens at 4058 Old Stage Rd., Brooklyn, WI. For complete listing and photos log onto www.georgeauction.com. Sale conducted by George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC.

THURSDAY, MAY 20

Merrill, WI

Online Only – 23rd Annual Riesterer & Schnell Lawn & Garden Auction. Bidding begins closing at 6:00 PM. 40+ lawn mowers, compact tractors, skid steer loaders, utility vehicles, lawn & garden attachments & accessories, trucks, trailers, and much more. Visit www.WausauAuctioneers.com for more information. Sale Conducted by Wausau Auctioneers Wausau Sales Corp.

**Greenville, IL

9:00 AM – Oilver “Ollie” Schaefer Trust. Tractors, equipment signs, toys auction. Located at American Farm Heritage Museum, 1395 Museum Ave. For online bidding, terms & more photos, Visit: www.polkauction.com. Sale conducted by Polk Auction, New Paris, IN.

SATURDAY, MAY 21

**Wautoma, WI

Yoder 2 Day Classic Car & Memorabilia Auction. Live in-person, Friday, May 21, 1:00 PM start & Sat., May 22, 8:00AM start. Collector cars, memorabilia/gas pumps, Location and directions: N2494 Yoder La., Wautoma, WI. 3 miles west of Wautoma right off of Hwy 21. Day 1: Over 500 lots, ad signs, man cave items, automobilia, gas, oil items. Day 2: Memorabilia, gas pumps, signs, cars start at 11:00am. On-site terms: car sales - cash, check, or wire transfer. All non-dealer Wisconsin residents will be charged tax, title and license fee for car purchases. Non-car purchases: Cash, check, (credit card 4% fee). 10% buyer’s fee. 5.5% taxes. All sales final with no warranties. Announcements on sale day supersede this and printed material. Not responsible for accidents. For a complete list go to YoderSold.com, Sale conducted by W. Yoder Auction, LLC, Wautoma, WI 54982

SATURDAY, MAY 22

Zumbro Falls, MN

9:30 AM – 35 Antique windmills; tractors; hit & miss engines; power & hand tools. Auction location: 36225 Co. 72, Zumbro Falls, MN. Sale conducted by Matt Maring, Maring Auction Co. Inc., Kenyon, MN.

Beaver Dam, WI

10:00 AM – Consignments Wanted! Summer Consignment Auction. W9663 Co. S. We are now accepting consignments of farm machinery & industrial equipment; livestock & barn equipment; feed & bedding; building materials; lawn & garden; tools & recreational vehicles. NO motor vehicles or tires. Small items may be grouped and sold by pallets. To consign, call Nate Pollnow 920-210-5120. Advertising deadline is Monday, May 10. DELIVERY: 9:00am – 4:00pm daily, May 3 through May 17. Visit www.colbob.com for details and upcoming sales! sale conducted by Bob's Auction Service.

MONDAY, MAY 24

**Clintonville, WI

11:00 AM – Online Only. Absolute Auction. Danik LLC, 106 North Main St., Clintonville. Retail building on a large corner lot in the city of Clintonville, Waupaca County. Open House on Wed., May 12 from 4-6 PM. Visit our website at www.nolansales.com for photos. Sale Conducted by Nolan Sales LLC, Marion, WI.

**Webster, WI

Online Only – Derrick Estate: Tractors; hay equipment; farm machinery; misc. Bid online now at www.hyauctions.com Sale conducted by Hansen & Young Auction Inc., Prairie Farm, WI.

THURSDAY, JUNE 3

Marion, WI

10:00 AM – Northern Repair & Welding. 169955 Ringle Ave., Ringle. Trucks, forklifts, welding equipment. Nolan Sales LLC. 1110 N Main St., PO Box 486, Marion, WI. 800-472-0290 or 715-754-5221. www.nolansales.com for details.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 9

**Maquoketa, IA

10:00 AM – Virtual Online Auction, Jackson County, IA. Real Estate Auction – Property Preview: May 26 from 10AM-noon. Featuring the Maquoketa Livestock Sales facility that is situated on over 33 acres. Tract 2 features a 2-story, 3-bedroom home and Tract 3 includes a 3-bedroom ranch-style home. Visit www.SullivanAuctioneers.com for more information. Sale Conducted by Sullivan Auctioneers, LLC

SATURDAY, JUNE 12

Marion, WI

10:30 AM – Hansen Family Trust. N7991 Bestul Rd., Iola. 25+/- acre property w/4 bdrm home, barn, several storage sheds, guest cabin; farm equipment; shop equipment; misc. items. Mr. Seller: Call for a free market evaluation. We buy out for cash or will conduct an auction and sell for you. Mr. Buyer: We have sold a tremendous amount of real estate by auction and private treaty. Be sure to attend for an auction bargain. Nolan Sales LLC. 1110 N Main St., PO Box 486, Marion, WI. 800-472-0290 or 715-754-5221. www.nolansales.com for details.

SATURDAY, JUNE 26

**Rio, WI

Consignments Wanted: Norm Taylor Consignment Auction, N4246 Hagan Rd., Rio WI, Sat. June 26. Welcome consignments of tractors & farm equipment, sporting & recreational items, lawn & garden, guns. No vehicles, no household. For auction consignments, contact Norm or Bev Taylor at 920-992-5597 or 608-697-2250 Auctioneer: Norm Taylor (RWA #596), Rio, WI, 920-992-5597. Sale manager: James Seamonson (RWL #132), Stoughton, WI 608-575-3325. Auction conducted by: Ritger & Drendel Auction Specialists, LLP (RWAC #516) 116 N Main St., Fond du Lac, WI.