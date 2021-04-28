Auction Calendar: April 30, 2021

Wisconsin State Farmer

** auctions appearing in this week's newspaper

FRIDAY, APRIL 30

Seymour, WI

Coming…Outstanding Dairy Herd & Partial Farm Equip. Line Retiring from Dairying Auction for Dennis & Jill Van De Hei - Dairy Herd features 85-90 lb. 2X milk avg. with low, low SCC. Herd is AI bred & sired with real uniformity that features outstanding feet & legs, udders, & dairy strength. Cows are bred & built to go to any dairy operation—check out the picture proof—as they will impress! Also selling ..partial farm equipment line featuring a great hay-making offering. Head over to www.Millernco.com for more info. sale conducted by Miller 'N Co. Auctions & Appraisals, LLC.

Withee, WI

10:00 AM – Draft & Driving Horse Auction. N13438 Hwy 73, Withee, WI. Horses 10 AM, Tack 8:30 AM (no outside tack accepted) Hitching begins at 8 AM. Loads of top quality horses already consigned from IN, OH, IA, & MN. To consign your horses contact Ken Stauffer (715) 559-8232, Matt Zimmerman (715) 512-0500 or the office (715) 229-2500 https://www.premierlivestockandauctions.com/ Sale conducted by Premier Livestock & Auctions.

SATURDAY, MAY 1

Brillion (Wells), WI

Al Fischer Estate - Featuring a like new 2020 Ford Escape with 4000 miles; JD X485 all-wheel-steer mower, tractors, tools, & more! sale conducted by Miller 'N Co. Auctions & Appraisals, LLC.

Marion, WI

10:00 AM – Tim Nolan Area Equipment Dispersal – N11474 State Hwy 110 – Vehicles, Equipment, Special Items, Feeders, Restaurant Items, Auction Related Items. Visit www.nolansales.com for more info. Sale conducted by Nolan Sales LLC.

**Fond du Lac, WI

9:30 AM – Annual Spring Construction Consignment Sale – W5659 County Rd Y – Now accepting consignments for the May 1, 2021, Construction Auction. More info & consignment forms at www.auctionsp.com or Call 920-921-2901. Sale Conducted by Auction Specialist, Lomira, WI.

Columbus, WI

10:00 AM – Howard and Carla Spaulding Estate, W11638 Drolshagen Rd., Columbus, WI. Vehicles, tools, equipment, lawn & garden, household items and more. Visit www.colbob.com for complete list and photos. Sale conducted by Bob’s Auction Service, Inc.

SUNDAY, MAY 2

Fort Atkinson, WI

9:00 AM – Allen Creek Community Consignment Auction. N1547 Business 26. Consignment Wanted - concrete & construction equipment, tractors & farm equipment, collection tractors, trailers, skid loaders, skid loader attachments, livestock equipment, shop & tools and much more. To consign or drop off call: Ron Klement (920) 723-2100 - www.georgeauction.com sale conducted by George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC.

TUESDAY, MAY 4

Kiel, WI

11:30 AM – Estate of Lyle Becker - In retirement years, Lyle operated a small beef operation with an extra nice line of farm equipment. Look for—IH 5288 MFWD, past restoration, Western Interior, TR, Complete new long block engine, updated tranny, good park brake, 8 suitcase weights, & more. “You’ll hunt hard to find an equal!” CIH 685 Utility—sweet & only 2438 hrs.; IH 966; JD 4400 Combine; DMI TigerMate II 22’ (24’ frame); Krause 2880 Disk Chisel; Brillion 12’ Cultimulcher; NH 499 12’ Haybine—all excellent. Rhino SE6 Mower w/limited use & much more. Auction just listed—watch for updates & pics at millernco.com Bid live/online simulcast with Bidspotter.com. Sale conducted by Miller 'N Co. Auctions & Appraisals, LLC.

**Online Only

Duckworth guns, ammo & accessories. Located at Gavin Bros. Auction Facility. 30 Lots of firearms, over 350 +/- fots of ammo & hunting related items. Sale conducted by Gavin Bros Auctioneers, Reedsburg & Baraboo, WI.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 5

**Richland Center, WI

11:30 AM – 103 head of Holstein dairy cattle (and a few Jersey). 24321 Hwy 58, Ithaca. Included with this week’s run of fresh cows and 2 yr. Olds are 8 Jerseys from one dairy (6 fresh and 2 close springing). Milking & bred back cows, springing cows & heifers, bred heifers, open heifers – all ages, breeding age bull, baby heifer and bull calves. www.stadeauction.com, sale conducted by conducted by Pete Stade #2836, Jefferson, WI; Mike Stade #607, Watertown, WI & Bill Stade #535, Richland, WI.

THURSDAY, MAY 6

**Online Only

May Gun Consignment. Located at Gavin Bros. Auction Facility. Approx. 300 lots of firearms & over 700 +/- lots of ammo & hunting related items. Sale conducted by Gavin Bros Auctioneers, Reedsburg & Baraboo, WI.

**Loyal, WI

11:00 AM – Special Dairy & Heifer Sale. W1461 Hwy 98, Loyal, WI. Complete dispersal: 35 Holstein tiestall cows; 40 Holstein heifers; 15 Holstein springers; 4 fancy handpicked Holstein cows; and many special items. www,oberholtzerauctions.com. Sale conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co.

FRIDAY, MAY 7

Brillion, WI

9:00 AM – 2021 Forest Junction Late Spring Consignment Auction. Sale to be held at CA Tesch Equipment, LLC., W2374 Hwy 10 Brillion, WI. Sale will consist of several complete/partial farm equipment lines as well as a small mixture of collector/vintage tractors. The auction will be conducted live with online bidding provided by Equipment Facts and Proxibid. We are expecting between 175-200 pieces, as we are still accepting consignments. Watch for a complete listing and additional information in next weeks issue. Call (920) 989-4000 for additional information. Sale Conducted by Forest Junction Consignment Auction.

FRIDAY, MAY 8

**Albany, WI

10:00 AM – John & Leah LaPointe. W228 Hwy 59, Albany, WI. Truck, stone, metal, woodworking & machinist tools, shop equipment & tools, antiques & collectibles. For complete listing and photos log onto www.georgeauction.com. Sale Conducted by George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC.

TUESDAY, MAY 11

**Online Only

Roger and Rita Liegel – Online only farm auction. Bidding ends Tues., May 11 at 10:00AM. S6586 County G, Hillpoint, WI. Preview: Mon., May 10 11:00AM-1:00PM. Pickup: Wed., May 12 from 9:00AM-2:00PM. Tractors/skidsteer, machinery, cattle/farm items, feed/bedding and much more! www.gavinbros.com - sale conducted by Gavin Bros Auctioneers LLC.

FRIDAY, MAY 13

**Coloma, WI

9:30 AM – Auction Live & Online Bidding. Gary Dehling Estate: Dehling Construction, LLC. W13528 Cypress Ave. Excavators & drag line; crawler dozers; trach skid loader & attachments; wheel loaders, motor grader, tractors; scrapers; land clearing equipment; trucks; trailers; shop equipment; fuel tanks, fuel, pumps & building; special & misc. items; parts machines & scrap iron. Internet bidding available via www.wausauauctioneers.com Sale conducted by Wausau Auctioneers, Wausau, WI.

FRIDAY, MAY 14

Milwaukee, WI

10:00 AM – Quality Feeder Cattle Auction. Visit milwaukeestockyards.com for details. Sale Conducted by Milwaukee Stockyards LLC, Reeseville, WI.

SATURDAY, MAY 15

Marion, WI

10:00 AM – Harry Russell Estate: 4703 Lynn Hill Rd., Nekoosa, WI. 5+/- acre wooded property w/3 bdrm. Marshfield Home; antique tractors & parts; implements; special items; shop equipment; consigned items. Nolan Sales LLC. 1110 N Main St., PO Box 486, Marion, WI. 800-472-0290 or 715-754-5221. www.nolansales.com for details.

**Oxford, WI

9:00 AM – Dornacker Spring Consignment Auction. Accepting consignments now until May 13, 2021. We are looking for quality used farm equipment: construction equipment, skid steers, attachments, hay & forage equipment, planting & tillage, trucks, trailers, lawn & garden, recreational equipment and more. To consign equipment, please contact Duane at (608) 369-3256. Please visit www.powersauction.com for more details. No buyer's premium, loading assistance, lunch on site. Auction Location: 1450 E Ormsby St., Oxford, WI. Duane Dornacker: (608) 369-3256 - Dan Sr (608) 214-3765 - Office: (608) 439-5760. Powers Auction Service.

THURSDAY, MAY 20

Merrill, WI

Online Only – 23rd Annual Riesterer & Schnell Lawn & Garden Auction. Bidding begins closing at 6:00 PM. 40+ lawn mowers, compact tractors, skid steer loaders, utility vehicles, lawn & garden attachments & accessories, trucks, trailers, and much more. Visit www.WausauAuctioneers.com for more information. Sale Conducted by Wausau Auctioneers Wausau Sales Corp.

SATURDAY, MAY 22

Zumbro Falls, MN

9:30 AM – 35 Antique windmills; tractors; hit & miss engines; power & hand tools. Auction location: 36225 Co. 72, Zumbro Falls, MN. Sale conducted by Matt Maring, Maring Auction Co. Inc., Kenyon, MN.

Beaver Dam, WI

10:00 AM – Consignments Wanted! Summer Consignment Auction. W9663 Co. S. We are now accepting consignments of farm machinery & industrial equipment; livestock & barn equipment; feed & bedding; building materials; lawn & garden; tools & recreational vehicles. NO motor vehicles or tires. Small items may be grouped and sold by pallets. To consign, call Nate Pollnow 920-210-5120. Advertising deadline is Monday, May 10. DELIVERY: 9:00am – 4:00pm daily, May 3 through May 17. Visit www.colbob.com for details and upcoming sales! sale conducted by Bob's Auction Service.

THURSDAY, JUNE 3

Marion, WI

10:00 AM – Northern Repair & Welding. 169955 Ringle Ave., Ringle. Trucks, forklifts, welding equipment. Nolan Sales LLC. 1110 N Main St., PO Box 486, Marion, WI. 800-472-0290 or 715-754-5221. www.nolansales.com for details.

SATURDAY, JUNE 12

Marion, WI

10:30 AM – Hansen Family Trust. N7991 Bestul Rd., Iola. 25+/- acre property w/4 bdrm home, barn, several storage sheds, guest cabin; farm equipment; shop equipment; misc. items. Mr. Seller: Call for a free market evaluation. We buy out for cash or will conduct an auction and sell for you. Mr. Buyer: We have sold a tremendous amount of real estate by auction and private treaty. Be sure to attend for an auction bargain. Nolan Sales LLC. 1110 N Main St., PO Box 486, Marion, WI. 800-472-0290 or 715-754-5221. www.nolansales.com for details.