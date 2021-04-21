Auction Calendar: April 23, 2021

Wisconsin State Farmer

** auctions appearing in this week's newspaper

FRIDAY, APRIL 23

Waukesha, WI

10:00 AM – Bitter Creek Farms Auction: S47 W22455 Co. Rd. Skid steer, tractor, combines, farm machinery, cattle trailer, lawn and garden and more! sale conducted by The Bill Stade Auction Co.

Kaukauna, WI

11:00 AM – Brood Cow Heritage Sale. N2454 Hwy 55. 100 head selling. Something for everyone. Fancy fresh young cows, show age heifers and yearlings. Donor dams, 5 super embryos and lots of Avalanche and Advent semen. View more pictures at www.CowPalaceSales.com. Ron Roskopf: 414-587-4402 sale conducted by Ron Roskopf.

SATURDAY, APRIL 24

Preston, IA

10:00 AM – Potter Dairy Retirement Auction: 1196 362 Ave, Preston, Iowa. Tractors, hy & forage equipment, planting/tillage & harvest equipment, skid loaders & support equipment and more. See full listing online at www.PowersAuction.com Equipment Information: Randy Potter 319-981-8460. Sale conducted by Powers Auction Service.

Beaver Dam, WI

10:00 AM – Craig “Shoe” Shoemaker Estate & Sally Shoemaker S&S Custom Grain Rosters Organic Feed Mill. Via real time webcast & on-site live. W8088 Chapel Road, Beaver Dam, WI. Tractors, combine & heads; vehicles & trailers; feed mill equip; misc. equip; livestock equip; bedding; misc. Lots more. Visit www.colbob.com for pictures, detailed list, on-line bidding & upcoming auctions. Sale conducted by Bob’s Auction Service.

Marion, WI

11:00 AM – Dairy Auction - Bricco's Talk of the Town II: N3103 Wagner Rd. 75 homebred Holsteins for sale, used to freestalls, headlocks and tie-stalls. All salable cows and an impressive group of bred heifers and show age heifers to sell. Something for everyone. Online bidding: www.cowbuyer.com - pre-approval required. www.greatnorthernsalesarena.com sale conducted by Great Northern Land and Cattle Co., Inc. - Fond du Lac, WI.

SUNDAY, APRIL 25

Watertown, WI

10:00 AM – 23rd Annual Spring Lawn and Garden Sale. Consignments needed for Jones Auction Service: Lawn/patio furniture; lawn/garden equip; nursery stock; tools; firearms-bring full value when sold at auction; vintage/hobby/urban farm equip; ATV’s; vehicles.www.jonesauctionservice.com or call (920) 261-6820 - sale conducted by Jones Auction and Realty, LLC.

Online Auction

Rob’s Sporting Goods & More – Reduction sale. Hundreds of items. Highest bid wins. Huge selection of firearms, ammo, bows, recreational items, lawn mowers, tools, shop supplies, and much more. Online bidding ends April 6. Bid now at HansenAuctionGroup.com. Open House: Mon., April 5 from 10AM-2PM. W326 S4587 Bartell Rd., Waukesha, WI 53189. For more information call 715-265-4656

Sale conducted by Hansen Auction Group.

MONDAY, APRIL 25

Online Only

Lone Rock, WI – Dave Bindl online only farm auction ends: Mon. April 26 at 10 AM. Preview: Fri., April 23, 11AM-1PM. Tractors, combine/heads, farm machinery, trucks and trailers. Visit GavinBros.com for more information. Sale conducted by Gavin Bros Auctioneers.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 27

Online Only

No Mercy Excavating and Demolition Inventory Reduction. Bid now at www.HansenAuctionGroup.com. Over 300 items: heavy equipment, trucks, trailers, attachments, industrial items, shop tools, building materials and more. Open house: April 23, 10AM-3PM. 6161 County X, Chippewa Falls, WI. Bidding ends Tues. April 27, 2021. Ssale conducted by Hansen Auction Group.

**Collins, WI

11:00 AM – Collins Combo Auction, 3 Partial Farm Lines - 615 Milwaukee St., Collins, WI. Bid live or online simulcast at www.Bidspotter.com - More info at www.millernco.com Sale conducted by Miller ‘N Co Auctions and Appraisals, LLC.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 28

Online Only

Mak Enterprises Inventory Reduction Online Auction | Wednesday, April 28 | Featuring: John Deere S680 Combine, 2858 Eng/1589 Sep, 300 Bushel Bin, SN: 1H0S680SKC0746540 John Deere 640FD Flex Draper Head, 40’ Lilliston HI-CAP 6200 Edible Bean Combine, Hyd. Pickup, Finlay 390 Screen Plant, 4’x10’ screen deck, (2) radial stacking conveyors, Wood Fire Saw Dust Dryer, Shelbourne Stripper Head, 30’ Richiger Bagger & Extractor, PTO 2006 Kenworth T800 Tandem Axle Semi Truck, 13 speed, diesel GMC Autocar Tandem Axle Semi Truck, Over 5000 Yards of Fresh Mulch, Plus much more, Equipment Location: 1955 E Walton Road, Shepherd, MI 48883, For detailed information & to bid visit Rangerbid.com or call 616-261-4984.

Theresa, WI

10:00 AM – 625 N Menomonee St. Featuring: farm equipment, farm antiques, yard items, misc. To see photos online visit www.RitgerDrendel.com. Sale Conducted by Ritger & Drendel Auction Specialists LLP (RWAC #516). 920-923-7777.

**Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Dairy Cattle Auction. N13438 Hwy. 73. Complete retirement herd dispersal. 125 Holstein dairy cows and heifers and other dairy consignments. For complete listing visit www.premierlivestockandauctions.com Sale conducted by Premier Livestock & Auctions LLC.

**Richland Center, WI

11:30 AM – 100 head of Holstein dairy cattle. 24321 Hwy 58, Ithaca. Another quality consignment of parlor/free-stall cows & heifers from an A.I. sired herd. Our weekly run of fresh cows and 2 yr. olds, milking & bred back cows, springing cows & heifers, bred heifers, open heifers – all ages, breeding age bull, baby heifer and bull calves. www.stadeauction.com, sale conducted by conducted by Pete Stade #2836, Jefferson, WI; Mike Stade #607, Watertown, WI & Bill Stade #535, Richland, WI.

THURSDAY, APRIL 29

Mosinee, WI

WI Contractors Spring Auction - Nitke Auction - 56th Annual - April 29th and 30th - Consign NOW! Accepting Consignments - sell with us for top dollar! call 715-539-6295 for more info, ask about 0% commission - drop off Monday-Friday from 8:00AM-4:00PM - 990 Happy Hollow Rd. - easy online contract at NitkeAuctions.com - sale conducted by Hansen Auction Group.

Milan, IL

9:00 AM – Online only: Absolute Public Auction – Virtual/Online Only: truck tractors, straight trucks & trailers, sleeper trucks, day cabs and other misc vehicles. Register to bid at ProxiBid. For more information visit www.USAuctioneers.com. Sale conducted by US Auctioneers.

**Browntown, WI

11:00 AM – Broge Family Dairy Cow Auction. N511 County M, Browntown, WI. 40-head of high grade dairy cows: 11-cows fresh with last 90 days, 5-dry cows, 6-cows bred 5-7 mos, 7-cows bred 3-4 mos, 6-cows short bred with AI breeding dates, balance in all stages of lactation. Please visit our website at http://www.bm-auctions.com. Sale conducted by B&M Auctions of WI, LLC.

**Dodgeville, WI

11:00 AM – Complete milking herd dispersal. 3316 Co. BB, Dodgeville, WI. 190 head of Holstein dairy cows: 67 milking – 1st lactation; 52 milking – 2nd lactation; 36 milking – 3rd lactation; 35 older – Visit website for more information www.stadeauction.com Sale conducted by Stade Auctions.

**Wausau, WI

Apri 29 & 30 Wisconsin Contractors 2-Day Spring Auction. Live & online bidding. Thursday sale items: trucks, cars, trailers, heavy trucks, semi-trailers, misc. Items. Friday sale items: heavy equipment, skidsteers and attachments, forklifts, lawn & garden, misc. Items. Visit website for bidding & more information NitkeAuctions.com. Sale conducted by Nitke Auctions

**Loyal, WI

11:00 AM – Special Dairy Sale. W1461 Hwy 98, Loyal, WI. Complete herd dispersal: 26 Holstein tiestall cows. Other early consignments: 7 Holstein parlor cows, 2 hand picked Holstein tiestall cows. Red and White Holstein 15 months old, jumper bull. Visit www,oberholtzerauctions.com for more information. Sale conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co.

FRIDAY, APRIL 30

Seymour, WI

Coming…Outstanding Dairy Herd & Partial Farm Equip. Line Retiring from Dairying Auction for Dennis & Jill Van De Hei - Dairy Herd features 85-90 lb. 2X milk avg. with low, low SCC. Herd is AI bred & sired with real uniformity that features outstanding feet & legs, udders, & dairy strength. Cows are bred & built to go to any dairy operation—check out the picture proof—as they will impress! Also selling ..partial farm equipment line featuring a great hay-making offering. Head over to www.Millernco.com for more info. sale conducted by Miller 'N Co. Auctions & Appraisals, LLC.

**Withee, WI

10:00 AM – Draft & Driving Horse Auction. N13438 Hwy 73, Withee, WI. Horses 10 AM, Tack 8:30 AM (no outside tack accepted) Hitching begins at 8 AM. Loads of top quality horses already consigned from IN, OH, IA, & MN. To consign your horses contact Ken Stauffer (715) 559-8232, Matt Zimmerman (715) 512-0500 or the office (715) 229-2500 https://www.premierlivestockandauctions.com/ Sale conducted by Premier Livestock & Auctions.

SATURDAY, MAY 1

Brillion (Wells), WI

Al Fischer Estate - Featuring a like new 2020 Ford Escape with 4000 miles; JD X485 all-wheel-steer mower, tractors, tools, & more! sale conducted by Miller 'N Co. Auctions & Appraisals, LLC.

Marion, WI

10:00 AM – Tim Nolan Area Equipment Dispersal – N11474 State Hwy 110 – Vehicles, Equipment, Special Items, Feeders, Restaurant Items, Auction Related Items. Visit www.nolansales.com for more info. Sale conducted by Nolan Sales LLC.

Fond du Lac, WI

9:30 AM – Annual Spring Construction Consignment Sale – W5659 County Rd Y – Now accepting consignments for the May 1, 2021, Construction Auction. More info & consignment forms at www.auctionsp.com or Call 920-921-2901. Sale Conducted by Auction Specialist, Lomira, WI.

**Columbus, WI

10:00 AM – Howard and Carla Spaulding Estate, W11638 Drolshagen Rd., Columbus, WI. Vehicles, tools, equipment, lawn & garden, household items and more. Visit www.colbob.com for complete list and photos. Sale conducted by Bob’s Auction Service, Inc.

SUNDAY, MAY 2

**Fort Atkinson, WI

9:00 AM – Allen Creek Community Consignment Auction. N1547 Business 26. Consignment Wanted - concrete & construction equipment, tractors & farm equipment, collection tractors, trailers, skid loaders, skid loader attachments, livestock equipment, shop & tools and much more. To consign or drop off call: Ron Klement (920) 723-2100 - www.georgeauction.com sale conducted by George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC.

TUESDAY, MAY 4

Kiel, WI

11:30 AM - Coming... Estate of Lyle Becker - In retirement years, Lyle operated a small beef operation-- with an extra nice line of farm equipment! Look for—IH 5288 MFWD, past restoration, Western Interior, TR, Complete new long block engine, updated tranny, good park brake, 8 suitcase weights, & more. “You’ll hunt hard to find an equal!” CIH 685 Utility—sweet & only 2438 hrs.; IH 966; JD 4400 Combine; DMI TigerMate II 22’ (24’ frame); Krause 2880 Disk Chisel; Brillion 12’ Cultimulcher; NH 499 12’ Haybine—all excellent. Rhino SE6 Mower w/limited use & much more. Auction just listed—watch for updates & pics at millernco.com Bid live/online simulcast with Bidspotter.com. Sale conducted by Miller 'N Co. Auctions & Appraisals, LLC.

FRIDAY, MAY 7

**Brillion, WI

9:00 AM – 2021 Forest Junction Late Spring Consignment Auction. Sale to be held at CA Tesch Equipment, LLC., W2374 Hwy 10 Brillion, WI. Sale will consist of several complete/partial farm equipment lines as well as a small mixture of collector/vintage tractors. The auction will be conducted live with online bidding provided by Equipment Facts and Proxibid. We are expecting between 175-200 pieces, as we are still accepting consignments. Watch for a complete listing and additional information in next weeks issue. Call (920) 989-4000 for additional information. Sale Conducted by Forest Junction Consignment Auction.

FRIDAY, MAY 14

Milwaukee, WI

10:00 AM – Quality Feeder Cattle Auction. Visit milwaukeestockyards.com for details. Sale Conducted by Milwaukee Stockyards LLC, Reeseville, WI.

SATURDAY, MAY 15

Marion, WI

10:00 AM – Harry Russell Estate: 4703 Lynn Hill Rd., Nekoosa, WI. 5+/- acre wooded property w/3 bdrm. Marshfield Home; antique tractors & parts; implements; special items; shop equipment; consigned items. Nolan Sales LLC. 1110 N Main St., PO Box 486, Marion, WI. 800-472-0290 or 715-754-5221. www.nolansales.com for details.

THURSDAY, MAY 20

**Merrill, WI

Online Only – 23rd Annual Riesterer & Schnell Lawn & Garden Auction. Bidding begins closing at 6:00 PM. 40+ lawn mowers, compact tractors, skid steer loaders, utility vehicles, lawn & garden attachments & accessories, trucks, trailers, and much more. Visit www.WausauAuctioneers.com for more information. Sale Conducted by Wausau Auctioneers Wausau Sales Corp.

SATURDAY, MAY 22

Zumbro Falls, MN

9:30 AM – 35 Antique windmills; tractors; hit & miss engines; power & hand tools. Auction location: 36225 Co. 72, Zumbro Falls, MN. Sale conducted by Matt Maring, Maring Auction Co. Inc., Kenyon, MN.

**Beaver Dam, WI

10:00 AM – Consignments Wanted! Summer Consignment Auction. W9663 Co. S. We are now accepting consignments of farm machinery & industrial equipment; livestock & barn equipment; feed & bedding; building materials; lawn & garden; tools & recreational vehicles. NO motor vehicles or tires. Small items may be grouped and sold by pallets. To consign, call Nate Pollnow 920-210-5120. Advertising deadline is Monday, May 10. DELIVERY: 9:00am – 4:00pm daily, May 3 through May 17. Visit www.colbob.com for details and upcoming sales! sale conducted by Bob's Auction Service.

THURSDAY, JUNE 3

Marion, WI

10:00 AM – Northern Repair & Welding. 169955 Ringle Ave., Ringle. Trucks, forklifts, welding equipment. Nolan Sales LLC. 1110 N Main St., PO Box 486, Marion, WI. 800-472-0290 or 715-754-5221. www.nolansales.com for details.

SATURDAY, JUNE 12

Marion, WI

10:30 AM – Hansen Family Trust. N7991 Bestul Rd., Iola. 25+/- acre property w/4 bdrm home, barn, several storage sheds, guest cabin; farm equipment; shop equipment; misc. items. Mr. Seller: Call for a free market evaluation. We buy out for cash or will conduct an auction and sell for you. Mr. Buyer: We have sold a tremendous amount of real estate by auction and private treaty. Be sure to attend for an auction bargain. Nolan Sales LLC. 1110 N Main St., PO Box 486, Marion, WI. 800-472-0290 or 715-754-5221. www.nolansales.com for details.