Auction Calendar: April 16, 2021

Wisconsin State Farmer

* Auction's appearing in this week's newspaper

FRIDAY, APRIL 16

Marion, WI

10:00 AM – Scott and Renee Vandenberg: N4065 County U, DePere. Tractors, special items, vehicles, irrigation equipment, many small items too numerous to mention. Nolan Sales LLC. 1110 N Main St., PO Box 486, Marion, WI. 800-472-0290 or 715-754-5221. www.nolansales.com for details.

**Brooklyn, WI

10:00 AM – Roger Krueger Estate & Emily Krueger. W1780 Hwy 92. Sale held in accordance with essential business ruling-bidders only. No children under the age of 18 years, social distancing required. This is a live outdoor auction. Tractors & equipment,4-wheeler-truck-collector car, yard items, guns & sporting items and much more! see photos on website: www.ritgerdrendel.com. Sale conducted by Ritger & Drendel Auction Specialists, Fond du Lac, WI.

**Jefferson, WI

10:00 AM – Stade Auction Center. N3660 Hwy 89. 71 head hi-grade dairy cows, tractors, excavator, farm machinery, special items, trucks, trailers, cattle related & misc. Visit www.stadeauction.com for photo and more info. Sale conducted by Bill Stade Auction.

SATURDAY, APRIL 17

Lena, IL

10:30 AM – Beef Cattle and Farm Equipment Auction: 10289 N. Baker Rd., Lena, IL., 31 head of beef cows and feeder cattle; cattle handling and feeding equipment, tractors, skidloader, farm machinery and equipment and more. For auction questions phone Mike @ 815-291-8900. To leave absentee bids call B&M Auction Co., at 608-328-4878 or bid online at EquipmentFacts.com. Visit our website at www.bm-auctions.com. Sale conducted by B & M Auctions.

Marion, WI

9:00 AM– Spring Machinery Consignment Auction. Auction held at Farmer's Livestock Exchange, E7019 Swamp Rd., Marion, WI. Tractors, farm machinery, lawn & garden, trailers, trucks, autos, & much more. A list of pre-consigned items will be posted on our website (www.carleysales.com). If you would like something listed please call (715) 754-5292 or fax (715) 754-5200 or email (rcbc@frontiernet.net). A daily update of consigned items will be posted on our website starting April 9th. Sale conducted by: Carley Sale Inc, P.O. Box 493, Marion, WI www.carleysales.com.

Marion, WI

9:00 AM – Consignments wanted! Carley Sales Spring Machinery Consignment Auction. Tractors, all types of farm machinery, lawn & garden, trailers, trucks, autos, misc., etc. will be offered for sale. A list of pre-consigned items will be posted on our website (www.carleysales.com). If you would like something listed please call (715) 754-5292 or fax (715) 754-5200 or email (rcbc@frontiernet.net). A daily update of consigned items will be posted on our website starting April 9. We will be accepting consignments Fri. & Sat., April 9-10, 8AM-5PM, and Mon. thru Thurs., April 12-15, 8AM-7PM. Absolutely no consignments accepted after Fri. or Sat. April 16 and 17. Sale conducted by: Carley Sales, Inc., P.O. Box 493, Marion, WI. www.carleysales.com. Ron Carley #1061-WI Registered Auctioneer. Office (715) 754-5292 – Ron’s Cell (715) 853-1207. Auction held at Farmer's Livestock Exchange, E7019 Swamp Rd., Marion, WI. Take Hwy 45 to Marion at the intersection where the Clark Station is turn off of Hwy 45 to the north and follow Swamp Rd ½ mile to sale site.

Franklin, WI

10:00 AM – Al Martin Estate Auction. 7456 S. 46th St., Franklin, WI. Antiques, collectables, furniture. More information/online bidding at www.bobhagemannauctionrealty.com or www.auctionzip.com ID 9051. Sale conducted by Bob Hagemann Auction & Realty Service.

Glenbeulah, WI

9:00 AM – Raeder Farm and Antiques Auction. W7316 Glen Road, Glenbeulah, WI. Farm/lawn; household; antiques/barn; motors, cast iron; woodworking; lumber; guns; vehicles. For a complete list go to YoderSold.com Sale conducted by W. Yoder Auction LLC, Wautoma, WI.

SUNDAY, APRIL 18

**Berlin, WI

9:00 AM – Live & Online Auction: Tractor, trailers, truck and farm related. Located at: N8141 County A, Berlin, WI. Sale managed and conducted by Wagners' Auction & Action Agency Real Estate LLC, Ripon, WI.

MONDAY, APRIL 19

Waupun, WI

Online only. 7th annual Spring Farm Equipment and Consignment online auction. Farm equipment, lawn/garden/recreational misc. Preview & pickup at 1134 W. Main St, Waupun, WI 53936. Details @ www.jonesauctionservice.hibid.com. Sale conducted by Unified Jones Auction & Realty, Watertown, WI.

Kendallville, IN

10:00 AM – Online only, Farm retirement auction. Bidding closes Mon. April 19. Highlights: 2020 John Deere 8R 310 MFWD tractor, IVT, ILS, only 16 hours; New Holland TJ375 4WD tractor; White 2-135 2wd tractor; John Deere S550 4wd combine, 1,662 eng./1,031 sep. hours; John Deere 630F 30’ HydraFlex grain platform; John Deere 693 6 row 30” corn head; and much more. Visit www.SullivanAuctioneers.com for more info. Sale conducted by Sullivan Auctioneers.

TUESDAY, APRIL 20

Neillsville, WI

10:30 AM – Machinery Auction. W4467 Chili Rd. Tractors; planting & tillage; hay & forage; general farm; misc., consigned machinery. Visit our website www.christensensales.com for more information. Sale conducted by Christensen’s Auction, Abbotsford, WI.

Menasha, WI

11:00 AM – Retirement Auction for Spranger Bros. Note: It’s been a lifetime of farming for the Spranger Bros. on their family farm just north of Sherwood, WI. Cows were sold in 2020 and now the fine line of equipment goes to auction on the 20th. Bid live or online simulcast w/Bidspotter.com Lots of pictures coming to millernco.com - sale conducted by Miller 'N Co. Auctions & Appraisals, LLC.

Oregon, WI

10:00 AM – Equipment Auction: 4759 County A, Oregon, WI. Tractors, skid loader, farm machinery, pickup truck, trailers, cattle equipment, farm misc. and antiques. For Complete listing and photos log onto www.georgeauction.com Sale conducted by George Auction Services & Real Estate, LLC.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 21

Auburndale, WI

10:30 AM – Christensen’s Auction: Located from Auburndale, WI: 3 miles east on Hwy 10 to Brookside Rd., then 1 ⅛ mile north on Brookside Rd. (farm is just to the east) Lunch by B.J.’s Barbecue. Machinery, tractors, hay & forage, planting & tillage, general farm, misc., Consigned machinery - Wallace & Mary Linzmeier owners: 4448 Trestik Dr., Auburndale, WI. Sale contact: Wayne Linzmeier - 715-652-2738. Terms: All purchases must be settled for on sale day, cash or check. If credit is desired, contact Christensen Sales Corp. prior to sale day. Christensen Sales Corp., Abbotsford, WI. Clerk & Sales Managers: (715) 223-6345 Registered Wisconsin Auction Co. #33, website: www.christensensales.com, email: info@christensensales.com Tim Schindler, Curtiss, WI. Auctioneer (715) 223-4014 Registered Wisconsin Auctioneer #191.

**Graceville, MN

10:00 AM – Timed Online Estate Auction. Tractors, equipment, pickups & more. Opens: Mon. April 12. Closes: Wed., April 21, 10AM. For complete terms, lot listings & photos, please visit SteffesGroup.com / MN14-30. Sale conducted by Steffes Group, Inc., Litchfield, MN.

**Richland Center, WI

11:30 AM – 118 head of Holstein dairy cattle: 24321 Hwy 58, Ithaca. From Sheboygan County, 5 registered Holsteins 2 & 3 yr olds (just fresh & close springing), 3 Jersey heifers (breeding age) and a Jersey Bull sired by Response w/calves on the ground. Our usual run of fresh cows and 2 yr. olds, milking & bred back cows, springing cows & heifers, bred heifers, open heifers – all ages, breeding age bull, baby heifer and bull calves. www.stadeauction.com, sale conducted by conducted by Pete Stade #2836, Jefferson, WI; Mike Stade #607, Watertown, WI & Bill Stade #535, Richland, WI.

**Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Dairy Cattle Auction: N13438 State Hwy 73, Withee, WI. 320 milking cows, 30 fancy Jersey Holstein Cross cows, & 10 very fancy Red & White Holstein cows. Coming from Vinbana Family Dairy, Vinton, IA. Online bidders and buyers register at CATTLEUSA.COM Visit our website at www.premierlivestaockandauctions.com for more information. Sale conducted by Premier Livestock & Auctions, Withee, WI.

**Camp Douglas, WI

10:00 AM – Online Only Auction. Camp Douglas Coop: LP truck: 2003 International 4400 SVA LP truck, LP truck with 2,500 gallon tank & Blackmer pump, 241,342 miles, DT 466 engine, 5 spd manual transmission, air brakes. Anhydrous Equipment: 2-5 shank anhydrous applicators with 550 +/- gallon tanks; 3-Anhydrous tool bars, 2-9 shank & 1-13 shank; 9-1,000 gallon anhydrous nurse tanks on running gears. Visit www.gavinbros.com for more information. Sale Conducted by Gavin Bros Auctioneers & Real Estate.

THURSDAY, APRIL 22

**Monroe, WI

11:00 AM – Keystone Jersey Valley Farm - Jersey Cattle Auction. W4239 County KS. 52 head of Jersey dairy cows, heifers and calves. 20 milking cows with 16 recently fresh, balance in all stages 17-dry cows, bred 7plus months 6-bred heifers 6-open heifers 3-started calves with a few more expected by sale day. For more information visit www.bm-auctions.com. Sale Conducted by B& M Auctions.

FRIDAY, APRIL 23

**Waukesha, WI

10:00 AM – Bitter Creek Farms Auction: S47 W22455 Co. Rd. Skid steer, tractor, combines, farm machinery, cattle trailer, lawn and garden and more! sale conducted by The Bill Stade Auction Co.

**Kaukauna, WI

11:00 AM – Brood Cow Heritage Sale. N2454 Hwy 55. 100 head selling. Something for everyone. Fancy fresh young cows, show age heifers and yearlings. Donor dams, 5 super embryos and lots of Avalanche and Advent semen. View more pictures at www.CowPalaceSales.com. Ron Roskopf: 414-587-4402 sale conducted by Ron Roskopf.

SATURDAY, APRIL 24

Preston, IA

10:00 AM – Potter Dairy Retirement Auction: 1196 362 Ave, Preston, Iowa. Tractors, hy & forage equipment, planting/tillage & harvest equipment, skid loaders & support equipment and more. See full listing online at www.PowersAuction.com Equipment Information: Randy Potter 319-981-8460. Sale conducted by Powers Auction Service.

**Beaver Dam, WI

10:00 AM – Craig “Shoe” Shoemaker Estate & Sally Shoemaker S&S Custom Grain Rosters Organic Feed Mill. Via real time webcast & on-site live. W8088 Chapel Road, Beaver Dam, WI. Tractors, combine & heads; vehicles & trailers; feed mill equip; misc. equip; livestock equip; bedding; misc. Lots more. Visit www.colbob.com for pictures, detailed list, on-line bidding & upcoming auctions. Sale conducted by Bob’s Auction Service.

**Marion, WI

11:00 AM – Dairy Auction - Bricco's Talk of the Town II: N3103 Wagner Rd. 75 homebred Holsteins for sale, used to freestalls, headlocks and tie-stalls. All salable cows and an impressive group of bred heifers and show age heifers to sell. Something for everyone. Online bidding: www.cowbuyer.com - pre-approval required. www.greatnorthernsalesarena.com sale conducted by Great Northern Land and Cattle Co., Inc. - Fond du Lac, WI.

SUNDAY, APRIL 25

Watertown, WI

10:00 AM – 23rd Annual Spring Lawn and Garden Sale. Consignments needed for Jones Auction Service: Lawn/patio furniture; lawn/garden equip; nursery stock; tools; firearms-bring full value when sold at auction; vintage/hobby/urban farm equip; ATV’s; vehicles.www.jonesauctionservice.com or call (920) 261-6820 - sale conducted by Jones Auction and Realty, LLC.

Online Auction

Rob’s Sporting Goods & More – Reduction sale. Hundreds of items. Highest bid wins. Huge selection of firearms, ammo, bows, recreational items, lawn mowers, tools, shop supplies, and much more. Online bidding ends April 6. Bid now at HansenAuctionGroup.com. Open House: Mon., April 5 from 10AM-2PM. W326 S4587 Bartell Rd., Waukesha, WI 53189. For more information call 715-265-4656

Sale conducted by Hansen Auction Group.

MONDAY, APRIL 25

Online Only

Lone Rock, WI – Dave Bindl online only farm auction ends: Mon. April 26 at 10 AM. Preview: Fri., April 23, 11AM-1PM. Tractors, combine/heads, farm machinery, trucks and trailers. Visit GavinBros.com for more information. Sale conducted by Gavin Bros Auctioneers.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 27

**Online Only

No Mercy Excavating and Demolition Inventory Reduction. Bid now at www.HansenAuctionGroup.com. Over 300 items: heavy equipment, trucks, trailers, attachments, industrial items, shop tools, building materials and more. Open house: April 23, 10AM-3PM. 6161 County X, Chippewa Falls, WI. Bidding ends Tues. April 27, 2021. Ssale conducted by Hansen Auction Group

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 28

**Online Only

Mak Enterprises Inventory Reduction Online Auction | Wednesday, April 28 | Featuring: John Deere S680 Combine, 2858 Eng/1589 Sep, 300 Bushel Bin, SN: 1H0S680SKC0746540 John Deere 640FD Flex Draper Head, 40’ Lilliston HI-CAP 6200 Edible Bean Combine, Hyd. Pickup, Finlay 390 Screen Plant, 4’x10’ screen deck, (2) radial stacking conveyors, Wood Fire Saw Dust Dryer, Shelbourne Stripper Head, 30’ Richiger Bagger & Extractor, PTO 2006 Kenworth T800 Tandem Axle Semi Truck, 13 speed, diesel GMC Autocar Tandem Axle Semi Truck, Over 5000 Yards of Fresh Mulch, Plus much more, Equipment Location: 1955 E Walton Road, Shepherd, MI 48883, For detailed information & to bid visit Rangerbid.com or call 616-261-4984.

THURSDAY, APRIL 29

Mosinee, WI

WI Contractors Spring Auction - Nitke Auction - 56th Annual - April 29th and 30th - Consign NOW! Accepting Consignments - sell with us for top dollar! call 715-539-6295 for more info, ask about 0% commission - drop off Monday-Friday from 8:00AM-4:00PM - 990 Happy Hollow Rd. - easy online contract at NitkeAuctions.com - sale conducted by Hansen Auction Group.

Milan, IL

9:00 AM – Online only: Absolute Public Auction – Virtual/Online Only: truck tractors, straight trucks & trailers, sleeper trucks, day cabs and other misc vehicles. Register to bid at ProxiBid. For more information visit www.USAuctioneers.com. Sale conducted by US Auctioneers.

FRIDAY, APRIL 30

Seymour, WI

Coming…Outstanding Dairy Herd & Partial Farm Equip. Line Retiring from Dairying Auction for Dennis & Jill Van De Hei - Dairy Herd features 85-90 lb. 2X milk avg. with low, low SCC. Herd is AI bred & sired with real uniformity that features outstanding feet & legs, udders, & dairy strength. Cows are bred & built to go to any dairy operation—check out the picture proof—as they will impress! Also selling ..partial farm equipment line featuring a great hay-making offering. Head over to www.Millernco.com for more info. sale conducted by Miller 'N Co. Auctions & Appraisals, LLC

SATURDAY, MAY 1

Brillion (Wells), WI

Al Fischer Estate - Featuring a like new 2020 Ford Escape with 4000 miles; JD X485 all-wheel-steer mower, tractors, tools, & more! sale conducted by Miller 'N Co. Auctions & Appraisals, LLC

Marion, WI

10:00 AM – Tim Nolan Area Equipment Dispersal – N11474 State Hwy 110 – Vehicles, Equipment, Special Items, Feeders, Restaurant Items, Auction Related Items. Visit www.nolansales.com for more info. Sale conducted by Nolan Sales LLC

**Fond du Lac, WI

9:30 AM – Annual Spring Construction Consignment Sale – W5659 County Rd Y – Now accepting consignments for the May 1, 2021, Construction Auction. More info & consignment forms at www.auctionsp.com or Call 920-921-2901. Sale Conducted by Auction Specialist, Lomira, WI.

TUESDAY, MAY 4

Kiel, WI

11:30 AM - Coming... Estate of Lyle Becker - In retirement years, Lyle operated a small beef operation-- with an extra nice line of farm equipment! Look for—IH 5288 MFWD, past restoration, Western Interior, TR, Complete new long block engine, updated tranny, good park brake, 8 suitcase weights, & more. “You’ll hunt hard to find an equal!” CIH 685 Utility—sweet & only 2438 hrs.; IH 966; JD 4400 Combine; DMI TigerMate II 22’ (24’ frame); Krause 2880 Disk Chisel; Brillion 12’ Cultimulcher; NH 499 12’ Haybine—all excellent. Rhino SE6 Mower w/limited use & much more. Auction just listed—watch for updates & pics at millernco.com Bid live/online simulcast with Bidspotter.com. Sale conducted by Miller 'N Co. Auctions & Appraisals, LLC

FRIDAY, MAY 14

**Milwaukee, WI

10:00 AM – Quality Feeder Cattle Auction. Visit milwaukeestockyards.com for details. Sale Conducted by Milwaukee Stockyards LLC, Reeseville, WI.

SATURDAY, MAY 15

Marion, WI

10:00 AM – Harry Russell Estate: 4703 Lynn Hill Rd., Nekoosa, WI. 5+/- acre wooded property w/3 bdrm. Marshfield Home; antique tractors & parts; implements; special items; shop equipment; consigned items. Nolan Sales LLC. 1110 N Main St., PO Box 486, Marion, WI. 800-472-0290 or 715-754-5221. www.nolansales.com for details.

SATURDAY, MAY 22

Zumbro Falls, MN

9:30 AM – 35 Antique windmills; tractors; hit & miss engines; power & hand tools. Auction location: 36225 Co. 72, Zumbro Falls, MN. Sale conducted by Matt Maring, Maring Auction Co. Inc., Kenyon, MN.

THURSDAY, JUNE 3

Marion, WI

10:00 AM – Northern Repair & Welding. 169955 Ringle Ave., Ringle. Trucks, forklifts, welding equipment. Nolan Sales LLC. 1110 N Main St., PO Box 486, Marion, WI. 800-472-0290 or 715-754-5221. www.nolansales.com for details.

SATURDAY, JUNE 12

Marion, WI

10:30 AM – Hansen Family Trust. N7991 Bestul Rd., Iola. 25+/- acre property w/4 bdrm home, barn, several storage sheds, guest cabin; farm equipment; shop equipment; misc. items. Mr. Seller: Call for a free market evaluation. We buy out for cash or will conduct an auction and sell for you. Mr. Buyer: We have sold a tremendous amount of real estate by auction and private treaty. Be sure to attend for an auction bargain. Nolan Sales LLC. 1110 N Main St., PO Box 486, Marion, WI. 800-472-0290 or 715-754-5221. www.nolansales.com for details.