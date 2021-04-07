Auction Calendar: April 9, 2021

Wisconsin State Farmer

** Auctions appearing in this week's newspaper

FRIDAY, APRIL 9

Hortonville, WI

10:00 AM – A Nolan Sale for the Machinery of Ryan and Bobbie Jo Schmidt, N3920 Hwy 76, Hortonville, WI. Phone: 920-450-5847, Fri., April 9. Located 3 ½ miles south of Shiocton on Hwy 76, just north of Stephensville. Watch for auction signs. Well kept shedded machinery including lots of John Deere tractors, equipment and special items. Auctioneer's Note: Ryan & Bobbie Jo are discontinuing farming and are renting out their land so they are disposing of their machinery. Be sure to attend because the equipment is in very good condition. Online bidding: will be available at www.proxibid.com and www.equipmentfacts.com starting at 11:30AM. Click on either of the two logos on our website homepage for easy access. Sale clerked by Nolan Auction, Inc. Regular auction terms - cash or personal check. Everything sold as is, where is. No Warranties. Visit our website at www.nolansales.com for photos Sale Conducted by Nolan Sales LLC, Marion, WI.

Milwaukee, WI

10:00 AM – Quality Feeder Cattle Auction. Visit milwaukeestockyards.com for details. Sale Conducted by Milwaukee Stockyards LLC, Reeseville, WI.

Marion, WI

11:00 AM – Ryan and Bobbie Jo Schmidt, N3920 Hwy 76, Hortonville, WI. Well-kept Shedded Machinery including many John Deere Tractors and Special Items. Nolan Sales LLC. 1110 N Main Street, PO Box 486, Marion, WI 54950. 800-472-0290 or 715-754-5221. www.nolansales.com for details.

Coleman, WI

12:00 PM – Cattle Dispersal Sale at Yoap’s Blue Ribbon Farm. 60 Head of Dairy Cattle for Tim & Amy Wasielewski of Pulaski. Selling are 50 Holstein Milk Cows, of which Many are Just Fresh Shortly and producing heavy, a group of nice Springing Cows with the Balance bred back and milking well. Also selling are 10 Holstein Springing Heifers. Barn Cleaner & Silo Un-loader. For full details, visit www.yoapandyoap.com. YOAP & YOAP Auction & Real Estate (920) 604-1704. 11232 Ledge Lane, Coleman, WI.

SATURDAY, APRIL 10

Fond du Lac, WI

9:00 AM – Annual Spring Farm Machinery Consignment Auction. W5659 County Y. We are accepting consignments: Farm Machinery, trucks, trailers, loaders, lawn and garden tractors, mowers, small equipment, shop equipment and more! deadline for consignments to be advertised is Wed., March 24. Consignment forms are available by calling or on our website@ www.auctionsp.com sale conducted by Auction Specialists - Lomira, WI.

Beaver Dam, WI

10:00 AM – Spring Consignment Auction. Located at W9663 County S, Beaver Dam, WI. Consignments include tractors, farm machinery & industrial equipment. Visit www.colbob.com for details, photos and more. Sale conducted by Bobs Auction Service, Inc., Columbus, WI.

Rock City, IL

11:00 AM – Farm Equipment Auction: 6682 Dead End Rd., Rock City, Illinois. Tractors, skidloaders, combine, heads and head mover, farm equipment, wagons and more. Call Ralph at 815-865-5288 for any questions. Sale conducted by B & M Auctions.

East Troy, WI

10:00 AM – 27th Annual East Troy FFA Alumni Auction. Located at East Troy High School Parking Lot, 3128 Graydon Ave. Farm equipment, shop equipment, home & office, lawn & garden equipment, antiques, toys, trails, collectables, horse & livestock, trucks & equipment, tools, and more. Visit www.easttroyffaalumni.com for more information. Sale Conducted by East Troy FFA Alumni.

SUNDAY, APRIL 11

Kenosha, WI

Kenosha County Fair Assn. Auction – To be held at the Kenosha County Fairgrounds. We are accepting consignments for our Annual Spring Auction. Tractors, farm & construction equipment, lawn & garden, tools, antiques, sporting good items and good clean items. No titled vehicles! Call now. Don Epping from 6-9PM at 262-960-8033 or The Bill Stade Auction Co. At 262-736-4141 from 9AM-4:30PM, M-F. Sale conducted by The Bill Stade Auction Co.

Wilmot, WI

9:30 AM – Kenosha County Fair Association 15th annual Consignment Auction. Farm machinery & misc. farm. Contractor equipment. 1992 Ford Rescue Squad – 83,263 miles. Lawn, garden, golf course equipment, shop & construction. Antiques, collectibles, farm toys, farm primitives, misc. Building materials. Visit www.stadeauction.com for full details and photos. Wisconsin Registered Auctioneers: Bill Stade #535 920-674-5500. Mike Stade #607 920-699-4580. Pete Stade #2836 920-674-3236. Clerk: Tom Stade. Cashier: Christy Schreiner. Location: 30820 111th St. (Hwy. W) Wilmot, WI. Located 4 mi. S. of Hwy. 50 on Hwy. W, or 10 mi. W. of I-94 on Hwy. C to Wilmot, then N. to fairgrounds, or 4 mi. N. of Ill. Hwy. 173 on Wilmot Rd.

MONDAY, APRIL 12

Fond du Lac, WI

11:30 AM – April Dairy Production Sale: Law-Kota Holsteins Dispersal. 80+ Holsteins to sell. Cows and heifers. Production Sale features 1st and 2nd lactation fresh cows. Online bidding available at www.Cowbuyer.com. Visit www.greatnorthernsalesarena.com. Sale Conducted by Great Northern Land & Cattle Co., Inc.

TUESDAY, APRIL 13

Arcadia, WI

9:00 AM – Online starts at noon. Tractors, skidsteer, bulldozer, skidsteer attach, truck, 4-wheeler, mowers, farm misc., shop misc., generator, LP tanks, grain bins, guns, ammo, hunting misc., household, antiques & collectibles. Gary Haines Farm, Paula Haines – Owner. More details & color photos can be found at www.NorthernInvestment.com. Sale conducted by Northern Investment Co.

River Falls, WI

7:00 PM – Timed Online Estate Auction. Opens Monday April 5. ATV’s, snowmobiles, boats, recreation, chemical/fertilizer accessories, drills, grain carts & gravity boxes, grain handling equipment, hay equipment, heads, livestock equipment and misc. items. Mowers, parts, planters, rotary hoes, skidsteer loaders, sprayer, swather, tillage equipment, trailers, trucks and more. Visit www.SteffesGroup.com for more information. Sale conducted by Steffes Group.

**Maribel, WI

12:00 PM – A very special lineup & farm retirement auction. 10002 Hidden Valley Rd. Special tractors: JD 6175R MFWD, JD 6115R MFWD,JD 6330 Premium 2WD, Gehl 3935SX and more. Visit www.millernco.com & www.Bidspotter.com for lots of pics! sale conducted Miller 'N Co. Auctions & Appraisals, LLC.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 14

Milton, WI

9:00 AM – Annual Consignment Auction: Hull Farms Inc., 6337 North County Y. Consignments wanted: Tractors, skid loaders, machinery landscape & construction equipment trailers, lawn mowers, ATV’s, shop tools surplus farm & business items of all kinds, livestock equipment, hay & straw. Loading & unloading available. To consign: call (608) 882-6123 or email deangeorge@litewire.net. For complete listing and photos visit www.georgeauction.com. Sale conducted by George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC.

**Online Only

Online Auction & Estate Sale – Franklin, WI. Mechanic’s tools, 60’s & 70’s car parts, Corvette parts, household items & more. Open House Fri. April 16 from 10AM-3PM. Bid Now at HansenAuctionGroup.com or call 920-723-3116.

**Richland Center, WI

11:30 AM – 109 head of Holstein dairy cattle. 24321 Hwy 58, Ithaca. This auction will include our weekly run of fresh cows and 2 yr. olds, milking & bred back cows, springing cows & heifers, many nice springing heifers selling! Bred heifers, open heifers – all ages, breeding age bull, baby heifer and bull calves. www.stadeauction.com, sale conducted by conducted by Pete Stade #2836, Jefferson, WI; Mike Stade #607, Watertown, WI & Bill Stade #535, Richland, WI.

THURSDAY, APRIL 15

**Loyal, WI

11:00 AM – Special Dairy Sale. W1461 Hwy 98, Loyal, WI. Complete herd dispersal: 55 Holstein cows and 10 springing heifers, including many fancy, fancy individuals. Averaging 90 lbs. with a 4.3F, and 3.1P, 72 scc. Many years of AI breeding using top ABS bulls including Monterey, Topsy, Balisto, Gillespy, History etc. Fully vaccinated tie stall cows, let out every day. A high testing young herd with excellent feet, legs, udders and loads of production. Visit www.OberholtzerAuctions.com Sale conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co.

FRIDAY, APRIL 16

Marion, WI

10:00 AM – Scott and Renee Vandenberg: N4065 County U, DePere. Tractors, special items, vehicles, irrigation equipment, many small items too numerous to mention. Nolan Sales LLC. 1110 N Main St., PO Box 486, Marion, WI. 800-472-0290 or 715-754-5221. www.nolansales.com for details.

**Brooklyn, WI

10:00 AM – Roger Krueger Estate & Emily Krueger. W1780 Hwy 92. Sale held in accordance with essential business ruling-bidders only. No children under the age of 18 years, social distancing required. This is a live outdoor auction. Tractors & equipment,4-wheeler-truck-collector car, yard items, guns & sporting items and much more! see photos on website: www.ritgerdrendel.com. Sale conducted by Ritger & Drendel Auction Specialists, Fond du Lac, WI.

**Jefferson, WI

10:00 AM – Stade Auction Center. N3660 Hwy 89. 71 head hi-grade dairy cows, tractors, excavator, farm machinery, special items, trucks, trailers, cattle related & misc. Visit www.stadeauction.com for photo and more info. Sale conducted by Bill Stade Auction.

SATURDAY, APRIL 17

**Lena, IL

10:30 AM – Beef Cattle and Farm Equipment Auction: 10289 N. Baker Rd., Lena, IL., 31 head of beef cows and feeder cattle; cattle handling and feeding equipment, tractors, skidloader, farm machinery and equipment and more. For auction questions phone Mike @ 815-291-8900 Sale conducted by B & M Auctions.

Marion, WI

9:00 AM– Spring Machinery Consignment Auction. Auction held at Farmer's Livestock Exchange, E7019 Swamp Rd., Marion, WI. Tractors, farm machinery, lawn & garden, trailers, trucks, autos, & much more. A list of pre-consigned items will be posted on our website (www.carleysales.com). If you would like something listed please call (715) 754-5292 or fax (715) 754-5200 or email (rcbc@frontiernet.net). A daily update of consigned items will be posted on our website starting April 9th. Sale conducted by: Carley Sale Inc, P.O. Box 493, Marion, WI www.carleysales.com.

Marion, WI

9:00 AM – Consignments wanted! Carley Sales Spring Machinery Consignment Auction. Tractors, all types of farm machinery, lawn & garden, trailers, trucks, autos, misc., etc. will be offered for sale. A list of pre-consigned items will be posted on our website (www.carleysales.com). If you would like something listed please call (715) 754-5292 or fax (715) 754-5200 or email (rcbc@frontiernet.net). A daily update of consigned items will be posted on our website starting April 9. We will be accepting consignments Fri. & Sat. , April 9-10, 8AM-5PM, and Mon. thru Thurs., April 12-15, 8AM-7PM. Absolutely no consignments accepted after Fri. or Sat. April 16 and 17. Sale conducted by: Carley Sales, Inc., P.O. Box 493, MARION, WI. www.carleysales.com. Ron Carley #1061-WI Registered Auctioneer. Office (715) 754-5292 – Ron’s Cell (715) 853-1207. Auction held at Farmer's Livestock Exchange, E7019 Swamp Rd., Marion, WI. Take Hwy 45 to Marion at the intersection where the Clark Station is turn off of Hwy 45 to the north and follow Swamp Rd ½ mile to sale site.

**Franklin, WI

10:00 AM – Al Martin Estate Auction. 7456 S. 46th St., Franklin, WI. Antiques, collectables, furniture. More information/online bidding at www.bobhagemannauctionrealty.com or www.auctionzip.com ID 9051. Sale conducted by Bob Hagemann Auction & Realty Service.

**Glenbeulah, WI

9:00 AM – Raeder Farm and Antiques Auction. W7316 Glen Road, Glenbeulah, WI. Farm/lawn; household; antiques/barn; motors, cast iron; woodworking; lumber; guns; vehicles. For a complete list go to YoderSold.com Sale conducted by W. Yoder Auction LLC, Wautoma, WI.

MONDAY, APRIL 19

**Waupun, WI

Online only. 7th annual Spring Farm Equipment and Consignment online auction. Farm equipment, lawn/garden/recreational misc. Preview & pickup at 1134 W. Main St, Waupun, WI 53936. Details @ www.jonesauctionservice.hibid.com. Sale conducted by Unified Jones Auction & Realty, Watertown, WI.

**Kendallville, IN

10:00 AM – Online only, Farm retirement auction. Bidding closes Mon. April 19. Highlights: 2020 John Deere 8R 310 MFWD tractor, IVT, ILS, only 16 hours; New Holland TJ375 4WD tractor; White 2-135 2wd tractor; John Deere S550 4wd combine, 1,662 eng./1,031 sep. hours; John Deere 630F 30’ HydraFlex grain platform; John Deere 693 6 row 30” corn head; and much more. Visit www.SullivanAuctioneers.com for more info. Sale conducted by Sullivan Auctioneers.

TUESDAY, APRIL 20

**Neillsville, WI

10:30 AM – Machinery Auction. W4467 Chili Rd. Tractors; planting & tillage; hay & forage; general farm; misc., consigned machinery. Visit our website www.christensensales.com for more information. Sale conducted by Christensen’s Auction, Abbotsford, WI.

**Menasha, WI

11:00 AM – Retirement Auction for Spranger Bros. Note: It’s been a lifetime of farming for the Spranger Bros. on their family farm just north of Sherwood, WI. Cows were sold in 2020 and now the fine line of equipment goes to auction on the 20th. Bid live or online simulcast w/Bidspotter.com Lots of pictures coming to millernco.com - sale conducted by Miller 'N Co. Auctions & Appraisals, LLC.

FRIDAY, APRIL 21

** Auburndale, WI

10:30 AM – Christensen’s Auction: Located from Auburndale, WI: 3 miles east on Hwy 10 to Brookside Rd., then 1 ⅛ mile north on Brookside Rd. (farm is just to the east) Lunch by B.J.’s Barbecue. Machinery, tractors, hay & forage, planting & tillage, general farm, misc., Consigned machinery - Wallace & Mary Linzmeier owners: 4448 Trestik Dr., Auburndale, WI. Sale contact: Wayne Linzmeier - 715-652-2738. Terms: All purchases must be settled for on sale day, cash or check. If credit is desired, contact Christensen Sales Corp. prior to sale day. Christensen Sales Corp., Abbotsford, WI. Clerk & Sales Managers: (715) 223-6345 Registered Wisconsin Auction Co. #33, website: www.christensensales.com, email: info@christensensales.com Tim Schindler, Curtiss, WI. Auctioneer (715) 223-4014 Registered Wisconsin Auctioneer #191.

FRIDAY, APRIL 23

**Waukesha, WI

10:00 AM – Bitter Creek Farms Auction: S47 W22455 Co. Rd. Skid steer, tractor, combines, farm machinery, cattle trailer, lawn and garden and more! sale conducted by The Bill Stade Auction Co.

SATURDAY, APRIL 24

**Preston, IA

10:00 AM – Potter Dairy Retirement Auction: 1196 362 Ave, Preston, Iowa. Tractors, hy & forage equipment, planting/tillage & harvest equipment, skid loaders & support equipment and more. See full listing online at www.PowersAuction.com Equipment Information: Randy Potter 319-981-8460. Sale conducted by Powers Auction Service.

SUNDAY, APRIL 25

Watertown, WI

10:00 AM – 23rd Annual Spring Lawn and Garden Sale. Consignments needed for Jones Auction Service: Lawn/patio furniture; lawn/garden equip; nursery stock; tools; firearms-bring full value when sold at auction; vintage/hobby/urban farm equip; ATV’s; vehicles.www.jonesauctionservice.com or call (920) 261-6820 - sale conducted by Jones Auction and Realty, LLC.

Online Auction

Rob’s Sporting Goods & More – Reduction sale. Hundreds of items. Highest bid wins. Huge selection of firearms, ammo, bows, recreational items, lawn mowers, tools, shop supplies, and much more. Online bidding ends April 6. Bid now at HansenAuctionGroup.com. Open House: Mon., April 5 from 10AM-2PM. W326 S4587 Bartell Rd., Waukesha, WI 53189. For more information call 715-265-4656

Sale conducted by Hansen Auction Group.

THURSDAY, APRIL 29

Mosinee, WI

WI Contractors Spring Auction – Nitke Auction, 56th Annual. April 29-30. Consign now. Accepting Consignments. Sell with us for top dollar. Call 715-539-6295 for more info. Ask about 0% commission. Drop off Mon.-Fri. from 8AM-4PM. 990 Happy Hollow Rd. Easy online contract at NitkeAuctions.com. Sale conducted by Hansen Auction Group.

**Milan, IL

9:00 AM – Online Only: Absolute Public Auction. Virtual/online only. Truck tractors, straight trucks & trailers, sleeper trucks, day cabs and other misc vehicles. Register to bid at ProxiBid. For more information visit www.USAuctioneers.com. Sale conducted by US Auctioneers.

FRIDAY, APRIL 30

**Seymour, WI

Coming…Outstanding dairy herd & partial farm equipment line. Retiring from dairying auction for Dennis & Jill Van De Hei. Dairy herd features 85-90 lb. 2X milk avg. with low, low SCC. Herd is AI bred & sired with real uniformity that features outstanding feet & legs, udders, & dairy strength. Cows are bred & built to go to any dairy operation—check out the picture proof—as they will impress. Also selling partial farm equipment line featuring a great hay-making offering. Head over to www.Millernco.com for more info. sale conducted by Miller 'N Co. Auctions & Appraisals, LLC.

SATURDAY, MAY 1

**Brillion (Wells), WI

Al Fischer Estate – Featuring a like new 2020 Ford Escape with 4000 miles; JD X485 all-wheel-steer mower, tractors, tools, & more! sale conducted by Miller 'N Co. Auctions & Appraisals, LLC.

**Marion, WI

10:00 AM – Tim Nolan area equipment dispersal. N11474 Hwy 110. Vehicles, equipment, special items, feeders, restaurant items, auction related items. Visit www.nolansales.com for more info. Sale conducted by Nolan Sales LLC.

TUESDAY, MAY 4

**Kiel, WI

11:30 AM – Coming: estate of Lyle Becker. In retirement years, Lyle operated a small beef operation with an extra nice line of farm equipment. Look for: IH 5288 MFWD, past restoration, Western Interior, TR, complete new long block engine, updated tranny, good park brake, 8 suitcase weights, & more. “You’ll hunt hard to find an equal!” CIH 685 Utility - sweet & only 2438 hrs.; IH 966; JD 4400 Combine; DMI TigerMate II 22’ (24’ frame); Krause 2880 Disk Chisel; Brillion 12’ Cultimulcher; NH 499 12’ Haybine - all excellent. Rhino SE6 Mower w/limited use & much more. Auction just listed. Watch for updates & pics at millernco.com Bid live/online simulcast with Bidspotter.comsale conducted by Miller 'N Co. Auctions & Appraisals, LLC.

SATURDAY, MAY 15

Marion, WI

10:00 AM – Harry Russell Estate: 4703 Lynn Hill Rd., Nekoosa, WI. 5+/- acre wooded property w/3 bdrm. Marshfield Home; antique tractors & parts; implements; special items; shop equipment; consigned items. Nolan Sales LLC. 1110 N Main St., PO Box 486, Marion, WI. 800-472-0290 or 715-754-5221. www.nolansales.com for details.

SATURDAY, MAY 22

Zumbro Falls, MN

9:30 AM – 35 Antique windmills; tractors; hit & miss engines; power & hand tools. Auction location: 36225 Co. 72, Zumbro Falls, MN. Sale conducted by Matt Maring, Maring Auction Co. Inc., Kenyon, MN.

THURSDAY, JUNE 3

Marion, WI

10:00 AM – Northern Repair & Welding. 169955 Ringle Ave., Ringle. Trucks, forklifts, welding equipment. Nolan Sales LLC. 1110 N Main St., PO Box 486, Marion, WI. 800-472-0290 or 715-754-5221. www.nolansales.com for details.

SATURDAY, JUNE 12

Marion, WI

10:30 AM – Hansen Family Trust. N7991 Bestul Rd., Iola. 25+/- acre property w/4 bdrm home, barn, several storage sheds, guest cabin; farm equipment; shop equipment; misc. items. Mr. Seller: Call for a free market evaluation. We buy out for cash or will conduct an auction and sell for you. Mr. Buyer: We have sold a tremendous amount of real estate by auction and private treaty. Be sure to attend for an auction bargain. Nolan Sales LLC. 1110 N Main St., PO Box 486, Marion, WI. 800-472-0290 or 715-754-5221. www.nolansales.com for details.