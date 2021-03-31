Auction Calendar: April 2, 2021

Wisconsin State Farmer

** auctions appearing in this week's newspaper

FRIDAY, APRIL 2

Hamburg, MN

Timed Online Kim Oelke Farm Retirement Auction. Closes Mon., April 12 at 10AM. Location: 35603 170th Street Hamburg, MN. Steffes Group, Inc. Jacob 952-913-1433 or Ben 612-387-0611 or Randy Kath at Steffes Group, 320-693-9371 or 701-429-8894. Complete terms, lot listings and photos at www.steffesgroup.com.

**Online Only

Spring Farm Consignment Sale. Nice selection of tractors, farm machinery, construction equipment, trailers, trucks and more. Bid now at HansenAuctionGroup.com. Visit HansenAuctionGroup.com for item location and inspection information. Sale conducted by Hansen Auction Group.

SATURDAY, APRIL 3

Union Grove, WI

12:00 PM – Hay Auction, 1313 S. Colony Ave. Dates: April 3 and May 1. Consignments accepted on day of sale from 10-11:30AM. Check websites: www.bobhagenmannauctionrealty.com and www.GoToAuction.com ID#4507 and www.auctionzip.com ID 9051. sale conducted by Hagemann Auction.

Berlin, WI

16th Annual Berlin Spring Consignment Auction. Farm, garden, construction, & motorsports. Consign now. Call Vanda at 920-295-2975 or Jeff at 920-295-2296. www.wagnersauctionandrealestate.com Sale conducted by Wagner’s Auction & Action Agency Real Estate LLC, Ripon, WI.

Sugar Grove, IL

10:00 AM – Timed Online Only. Estate farm equipment auction: 7S 353 Dugan Rd., Sugar Grove, IL. Combine, tractors, heads, equipment, and more. Registration, catalog & photos go to www.EspeAuctions.com Sale conducted by ESPE Auctioneering, Inc. Elburn, IL.

Fond du Lac, WI

10:00 AM – Public Auction. Combined government administration, confiscated vehicles, trucks, equipment, & others. Inside the Cow Palace at the Fond du Lac County Fairgrounds. Vehicles, vans, pickups, trucks, equipment & misc items. For more information visit www.auctionassociatesinc.com. Sale conducted by Auction Associates Inc.

**Rib Lake, WI

11:00 AM – Machinery Auction: W2356 Fawn Ave. Tractors, dozer & skid steer; hay & forage; planting & tillage; general farm; vehicles & trailers; misc. Website: www.christensensales.com Sale conducted by Christensen Sales Corp., Abbotsford, WI.

MONDAY, APRIL 5

Jackson County, IA

1:00 PM – Real Estate & No-Reserve Farm Estate Auction. 196 acres± 4 tracts. Additional information, photos & online bidding available at: www.SullivanAuctioneers.com. Sale conducted by Sullivan Auctioneers, Hamilton, IL.

Online Only

1:00 PM – Virtual Online: Larkey Trust Auction 202.38 surveyed acres + 4 tracts additional information, photos & online bidding available at: www.SullivanAuctioneers.com. Sale conducted by Sullivan Auctioneers, Hamilton, IL.

Online Only

10:00 AM - Poole’s Farm Equipment, Tools, Shop Items and more. Over 275 items. Highest bid wins. Machinery, trailers, motorcycles, farm items, shop supplies and more. Online bidding ends April 5. Open House Mon., April 5 from 10AM-2PM./ 9351 Maple Lane, Larsen, WI. For more info call 920-383-1012. HansenAuctionGroup.com. Sale conducted by Hansen Auction Group.

Online Only

10:00 AM – Rob’s Sporting Goods and more Recreational Sale. Hundreds of Items. Highest bid wins. Huge selection of firearms, ammo, bows, recreational items, lawn mowers, tools, shop supplies and more. Online bidding ends April 6. Bid now at hansenauctiongroup.com. Open House Mon., April 5 from 10AM-2PM at W326 S4587 Bartell Rd. For more info call 715-265-4656. Sale conducted by Hansen Auction Group.

**Online Only

Online Only Auctions ending Mon., April 5 and Tues., April 6. April AG & Heavy Equipment, multiple locations. Rogators, chopping equipment, planting equipment, heavy trucks, tractor, heavy equipment, trailers, farm items and much more! Farm Machinery - Cushing, WI - combines & tractors, farm equipment, skidsteer, excavator and much more. Hay Auction, various locations: tractors, heavy equipment, heavy truck and trailers and more. Sell your farm machinery & construction equipment! Add your machinery, equipment, trailers & more to already consigned items! Prairie Farm: Call Barry 715-418-1200 or Justin 715-553-1346. Mondovi: Call Jim 715-563-3423. Auction end date: Mon, April 26. Advertising Deadline: Mon, April, 12. Bid online now at www.hayauctions.com. Sale conducted by Hansey and Young Auction, Inc - Prairie Farm, WI.

TUESDAY, APRIL 6

Seymour, WI

12:00 PM – Farm Equipment Retirement Auction: N9530 Isaar Rd. Seymour, WI . Most every piece of equipment purchased new. Watch for more updates on this outstanding equipment line. CIH Farmall 110A , many features, few hours—475; CIH MX 110 Maxxum MFWD, Cab, 2920 hrs.; CIH 7240 Magnum, rare Mark 50 Edition, new 20.8R-42’s, hub duals, sweet & special w/4200 hrs. Mc Cormick MTX 135, 2WD, 42’s, Radar, TR, 1763 hrs.; Kubota RTV 900 XT Dsl 4x4, only 309 hrs and much more. Look for pictures & extended listing at www.millernco.com. Selling live/online simulcast @ Bidspotter.com. Sale conducted by Miller ‘N Co. Auctions & Appraisals LLC.

Dorchester, WI

10:30 AM – Live On-Site & On-Line Bidding with equipmentfacts.com: W623 County Line Road. Tractors, planting & tillage, grain handling, hay & forage, special items, misc., consigned machinery. For further machinery, trucking and internet bidding info, contact Scott Christensen at 715-613-9207. www.christensensales.com Sale conducted by Christensen Sales Corp., Abbotsford, WI.

Online Only

10:00 AM – Timed Online. Larkey Trust Auction Items located at the Maquoketa Livestock Sales Facility. Robert F. Larkey Estate. Additional information, photos & online bidding available at: www.SullivanAuctioneers.com. Sale conducted by Sullivan Auctioneers, Hamilton, IL.

**LaValle, WI

10:00 AM – Very Large Online Auction. The estate of Joe & Kathy Duren. Including tractors, machinery, tools, & farm items. Online Ends Tues., April 6. Complete catalog @ www.gavinbros.com. For information on machinery call Joey at (608)-604-8533. Sale conducted by Gavin Bros Auctioneers, Baraboo, WI.

**Online Only

Online Only Auctions ending Mon., April 5 and Tues., April 6. April AG & Heavy Equipment - Multiple Locations - rogators, chopping equipment, planting equipment, heavy trucks, tractor, heavy equipment, trailers, farm items and much more! Farm Machinery - Cushing, WI - combines & tractors, farm equipment, skidsteer, excavator and much more! - Hay Auction - various locations - tractors, heavy equipment, heavy truck and trailers and more! Sell Your Farm Machinery & Construction Equipment! Add your machinery, equipment, trailers & more to already consigned items! Prairie Farm: Call Barry 715-418-1200 or Justin 715-553-1346. Mondovi: Call Jim 715-563-3423. Auction End Date: Mon, April 26, 2021 Advertising Deadline: Mon, April, 12, 2021 - bid online now at www.hayauctions.com - sale conducted by Hansey and Young Auction, Inc - Prairie Farm, WI.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 7

**Richland Center, WI

11:30 AM – 109 head of Holstein Dairy Cattle: 24321 Hwy 58, Ithaca. 8 Registered Holstein heifers (1 bred, the balance are open). Our usual run of fresh cows and 2 yr. olds, milking & bred back cows, springing cows & heifers, bred heifers, open heifers – all ages, breeding age bull, baby heifer and bull calves. www.stadeauction.com, sale conducted by conducted by Pete Stade #2836, Jefferson, WI; Mike Stade #607, Watertown, WI & Bill Stade #535, Richland, WI.

THURSDAY, APRIL 8

Chilton, WI

10:00 AM – R.L. Jersey Dairy Farms-Retirement Auction. Selling complete Jersey herd dispersal and partial farm equipment. Nice line-up of milking, barn & feeding equipment. Watch for updates and check in at www.Millernco.com for pics & extended listing. Farm equipment to be sold simulcast live & online @ Bidspotter.com. Sale conducted by Miller ‘N Co.

Kaukauna, WI

12:00 PM – Cow Palace North Auction. 70 high quality Holsteins selling both Registered & grade. N2454 Hwy. 55. Watch next week’s paper for complete details. Sale conducted by: Ron Roskopf 414-587-4402.

**Cuba City, WI

11:00 AM – Ron and Lori Wallenhorst Complete Dairy Dispersal Auction: 29310 Wilkinson Rd. 118-head of high grade dairy cows and heifers, 65-dariy cows inc. 2-Jerseys, 1-R&W, balance are Holstein cows, 15-recently fresh, 5-dry cows, balance in all stages of lactation, also have milking and barn equipment. Please visit our website: www.bm-auctions.com sale conducted by B&M Auctions of WI, LLC - Browntown, WI

**Loyal, WI

11:00 AM – Special Dairy and Feeder Sale: W1461 Hwy 98, Loyal, WI. 25 top, top, top, fresh 2yr old Holsteins picked out of a 1,000 cow herd. Alta Genetics breeding, milking 90-110 lbs, scc all under 60. Complete disperal: 18 Holstein tiestall cows. Complete herd dispersal: Jim and Nancy Wiederholt, Dickeyville WI. 608-778-3712. 80 Holstein cows, 10 springing heifers. More info at www.OberholtzerAuctions.com Sale conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co.

FRIDAY, APRIL 9

Hortonville, WI

10:00 AM – A Nolan Sale for the Machinery of Ryan and Bobbie Jo Schmidt, N3920 Hwy 76, Hortonville, WI. Phone: 920-450-5847, Fri., April 9. Located 3 ½ miles south of Shiocton on Hwy 76, just north of Stephensville. Watch for auction signs. Well kept shedded machinery including lots of John Deere tractors, equipment and special items. Auctioneer's Note: Ryan & Bobbie Jo are discontinuing farming and are renting out their land so they are disposing of their machinery. Be sure to attend because the equipment is in very good condition. Online bidding: will be available at www.proxibid.com and www.equipmentfacts.com starting at 11:30AM. Click on either of the two logos on our website homepage for easy access. Sale clerked by Nolan Auction, Inc. Regular auction terms - cash or personal check. Everything sold as is, where is. No Warranties. Visit our website at www.nolansales.com for photos Sale Conducted by Nolan Sales LLC, Marion, WI.

Milwaukee, WI

10:00 AM – Quality Feeder Cattle Auction. Visit milwaukeestockyards.com for details. Sale Conducted by Milwaukee Stockyards LLC, Reeseville, WI.

Marion, WI

11:00 AM – Ryan and Bobbie Jo Schmidt, N3920 Hwy 76, Hortonville, WI. Well-kept Shedded Machinery including many John Deere Tractors and Special Items. Nolan Sales LLC. 1110 N Main Street, PO Box 486, Marion, WI 54950. 800-472-0290 or 715-754-5221. www.nolansales.com for details.

** Coleman, WI

12:00 PM – Cattle Dispersal Sale at Yoap’s Blue Ribbon Farm. 60 head of dairy cattle for Tim & Amy Wasielewski of Pulaski. Selling are 50 Holstein milk cows, of which many are just fresh shortly and producing heavy, a group of nice springing cows with the balance bred back and milking well. Also selling are 10 Holstein springing heifers. Barn cleaner & silo unloader. For full details, visit www.yoapandyoap.com. YOAP & YOAP Auction & Real Estate (920) 604-1704. 11232 Ledge Lane, Coleman, WI.

SATURDAY, APRIL 10

Fond du Lac, WI

9:00 AM – Annual Spring Farm Machinery Consignment Auction: W5659 County Y. We are accepting consignments: farm machinery, trucks, trailers, loaders, lawn and garden tractors, mowers, small equipment, shop equipment and more. Deadline for consignments to be advertised is Wed., March 24. Consignment forms are available by calling or on our website@ www.auctionsp.com sale conducted by Auction Specialists - Lomira, WI.

Beaver Dam, WI

10:00 AM – Spring Consignment Auction. Located at W9663 County S, Beaver Dam, WI. Consignments include tractors, farm machinery & industrial equipment. Visit www.colbob.com for details, photos and more. Sale conducted by Bobs Auction Service, Inc., Columbus, WI.

Rock City, IL

11:00 AM – Farm Equipment Auction: 6682 Dead End Rd., Rock City, Illinois. Tractors, skidloaders, combine, heads and head mover, farm equipment, wagons and more. Call Ralph at 815-865-5288 for any questions. Sale conducted by B & M Auctions.

**East Troy, WI

10:00 AM – 27th Annual East Troy FFA Alumni Auction. Located at East Troy High School Parking Lot, 3128 Graydon Ave. Farm equipment, shop equipment, home & office, lawn & garden equipment, antiques, toys, trails, collectables, horse & livestock, trucks & equipment, tools, and more. Visit www.easttroyffaalumni.com for more information. Sale Conducted by East Troy FFA Alumni.

SUNDAY, APRIL 11

Kenosha, WI

Kenosha County Fair Assn. Auction – To be held at the Kenosha County Fairgrounds. We are accepting consignments for our Annual Spring Auction. Tractors, farm & construction equipment, lawn & garden, tools, antiques, sporting good items and good clean items. No titled vehicles! Call now. Don Epping from 6-9PM at 262-960-8033 or The Bill Stade Auction Co. At 262-736-4141 from 9AM-4:30PM, M-F. Sale conducted by The Bill Stade Auction Co.

**Wilmot, WI

9:30 AM – Kenosha County Fair Assoc. 15th annual Consignment Auction. Farm machinery & misc. Farm, contractor equipment. 1992 Ford rescue squad – 83,263 miles. Lawn, garden, golf course equipment, shop & construction. Antiques, collectibles, farm toys, farm primitives, misc. building materials. Visit www.stadeauction.com for full details and photos. Wisconsin Registered Auctioneers: Bill Stade #535 920-674-5500. Mike Stade #607 920-699-4580. Pete Stade #2836 920-674-3236. Clerk: Tom Stade . Cashier: Christy Schreiner. Location: 30820 111th St. (Hwy. W) Wilmot, WI. Located 4 mi. S. of Hwy. 50 on Hwy. W, or 10 mi. W. of I-94 on Hwy. C to Wilmot, then N. to fairgrounds, or 4 mi. N. of Ill. Hwy. 173 on Wilmot Rd.

MONDAY, APRIL 12

**Fond du Lac, WI

11:30 AM – April Dairy Production Sale. Law-Kota Holsteins Dispersal. 80+ Holsteins sell – cows and heifers. Production sale features 1st and 2nd lactation fresh cows. Online bidding available at www.Cowbuyer.com. Visit www.greatnorthernsalesarena.com. Sale Conducted by Great Northern Land & Cattle Co., Inc.

TUESDAY, APRIL 13

**Arcadia, WI

9:00 AM – Online starts at noon. Tractors, skidsteer, bulldozer, skidsteer attach, truck, 4-wheeler, mowers, farm misc., shop misc., generator, LP tanks, grain bins, guns, ammo, hunting misc., household, antiques & collectibles. Gary Haines Farm, Paula Haines – Owner. More details & color photos can be found at www.NorthernInvestment.com. Sale conducted by Northern Investment Co.

**River Falls, WI

7:00 PM – Timed Online Estate Auction. Opens Monday April 5. ATV’s, snowmobiles, boats, recreation, chemical/fertilizer accessories, drills, grain carts & gravity boxes, grain handling equipment, hay equipment, heads, livestock equipment and misc. items. Mowers, parts, planters, rotary hoes, skidsteer loaders, sprayer, swather, tillage equipment, trailers, trucks and more. Visit www.SteffesGroup.com for more information. Sale conducted by Steffes Group.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 14

Milton, WI

9:00 AM – Annual Consignment Auction: Hull Farms Inc., 6337 North County Y. Consignments wanted: Tractors, skid loaders, machinery landscape & construction equipment trailers, lawn mowers, ATV’s, shop tools surplus farm & business items of all kinds, livestock equipment, hay & straw. Loading & unloading available. To consign: call (608) 882-6123 or email deangeorge@litewire.net. For complete listing and photos visit www.georgeauction.com. Sale conducted by George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC.

FRIDAY, APRIL 16

Marion, WI

10:00 AM – Scott and Renee Vandenberg: N4065 County U, DePere. Tractors, special items, vehicles, irrigation equipment, many small items too numerous to mention. Nolan Sales LLC. 1110 N Main St., PO Box 486, Marion, WI. 800-472-0290 or 715-754-5221. www.nolansales.com for details.

SATURDAY, APRIL 17

Lena, IL

10:30 AM – Beef Cattle and Farm Equipment Auction: 10289 N. Baker Rd., Lena, IL., 31 head of beef cows and feeder cattle; cattle handling and feeding equipment, tractors, skidloader, farm machinery and equipment and more. For auction questions phone Mike @ 815-291-8900 Sale conducted by B & M Auctions.

Marion, WI

9:00 AM– Spring Machinery Consignment Auction. Auction held at Farmer's Livestock Exchange, E7019 Swamp Rd., Marion, WI. Tractors, farm machinery, lawn & garden, trailers, trucks, autos, & much more. A list of pre-consigned items will be posted on our website (www.carleysales.com). If you would like something listed please call (715) 754-5292 or fax (715) 754-5200 or email (rcbc@frontiernet.net). A daily update of consigned items will be posted on our website starting April 9th. Sale conducted by: Carley Sale Inc, P.O. Box 493, Marion, WI www.carleysales.com.

**Marion, WI

9:00 AM – Consignments wanted! Carley Sales Spring Machinery Consignment Auction. Tractors, all types of farm machinery, lawn & garden, trailers, trucks, autos, misc., etc. will be offered for sale. A list of pre-consigned items will be posted on our website (www.carleysales.com). If you would like something listed please call (715) 754-5292 or fax (715) 754-5200 or email (rcbc@frontiernet.net). A daily update of consigned items will be posted on our website starting April 9. We will be accepting consignments Fri. & Sat. , April 9-10, 8AM-5PM, and Mon. thru Thurs., April 12-15, 8AM-7PM. Absolutley no consignments accepted after Fri. or Sat. April 16 and 17. Sale conducted by: Carley Sales, Inc., P.O. Box 493, MARION, WI. www.carleysales.com. Ron Carley #1061-WI Registered Auctioneer. Office (715) 754-5292 – Ron’s Cell (715) 853-1207. Auction held at Farmer's Livestock Exchange, E7019 Swamp Rd., Marion, WI. Take Hwy 45 to Marion at the intersection where the Clark Station is turn off of Hwy 45 to the north and follow Swamp Rd ½ mile to sale site.

SUNDAY, APRIL 25

Watertown, WI

10:00 AM – 23rd Annual Spring Lawn and Garden Sale. Consignments needed for Jones Auction Service: Lawn/patio furniture; lawn/garden equip; nursery stock; tools; firearms-bring full value when sold at auction; vintage/hobby/urban farm equip; ATV’s; vehicles.www.jonesauctionservice.com or call (920) 261-6820 - sale conducted by Jones Auction and Realty, LLC.

Online Auction

Rob’s Sporting Goods & More – Reduction sale. Hundreds of items. Highest bid wins. Huge selection of firearms, ammo, bows, recreational items, lawn mowers, tools, shop supplies, and much more. Online bidding ends April 6. Bid now at HansenAuctionGroup.com. Open House: Mon., April 5 from 10AM-2PM. W326 S4587 Bartell Rd., Waukesha, WI 53189. For more information call 715-265-4656

Sale conducted by Hansen Auction Group.

THURSDAY, APRIL 29

Mosinee, WI

WI Contractors Spring Auction – Nitke Auction, 56th Annual. April 29-30. Consign now. Accepting Consignments. Sell with us for top dollar. Call 715-539-6295 for more info. Ask about 0% commission. Drop off Mon.-Fri. from 8AM-4PM. 990 Happy Hollow Rd. Easy online contract at NitkeAuctions.com. Sale conducted by Hansen Auction Group.

SATURDAY, MAY 15

Marion, WI

10:00 AM – Harry Russell Estate: 4703 Lynn Hill Rd., Nekoosa, WI. 5+/- acre wooded property w/3 bdrm. Marshfield Home; antique tractors & parts; implements; special items; shop equipment; consigned items. Nolan Sales LLC. 1110 N Main St., PO Box 486, Marion, WI. 800-472-0290 or 715-754-5221. www.nolansales.com for details.

SATURDAY, MAY 22

Zumbro Falls, MN

9:30 AM – 35 antique windmills; tractors; hit & miss engines; power & hand tools. Auction location: 36225 County 72, Zumbro Falls, MN. Sale conducted by Matt Maring Auction Co., Inc., Kenyon, MN.

THURSDAY, JUNE 3

Marion, WI

10:00 AM – Northern Repair & Welding. 169955 Ringle Ave., Ringle. Trucks, forklifts, welding equipment. Nolan Sales LLC. 1110 N Main St., PO Box 486, Marion, WI. 800-472-0290 or 715-754-5221. www.nolansales.com for details.

SATURDAY, JUNE 12

Marion, WI

10:30 AM – Hansen Family Trust. N7991 Bestul Rd., Iola. 25+/- acre property w/4 bdrm home, barn, several storage sheds, guest cabin; farm equipment; shop equipment; misc. items. Mr. Seller: Call for a free market evaluation. We buy out for cash or will conduct an auction and sell for you. Mr. Buyer: We have sold a tremendous amount of real estate by auction and private treaty. Be sure to attend for an auction bargain. Nolan Sales LLC. 1110 N Main St., PO Box 486, Marion, WI. 800-472-0290 or 715-754-5221. www.nolansales.com for details.