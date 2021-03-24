Auction Calendar: March 26, 2021

Wisconsin State Farmer

** auctions appearing in this week's newspaper

THURSDAY, MARCH 25

**Loyal, WI

11:00 AM – Special Dairy and Feeder Cattle Sale. W1461 State Hwy 98. Complete dispersal #1: 40 Holstein tiestall cows and 20 Holstein heifers, Herd #2: 40 tiestall cows including 15 Holstein, 10 Jersey and 15 cross bred cows. auction online at www.cowbuyer.com sale. www.oberholtzerauctions.com. Sale conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Cattle Co.

FRIDAY, MARCH 26

**Plymouth, WI

9:00 AM – 23nd annual Spring Consignment Online Auction, Luedke Farms, N6045 Cty. E, Plymouth, WI. (Call 920-946-9993 or 920-946-9992 More Information), Starting: Mon., Mar. 22 and ending Tues., Mar. 30, starting at 6 PM. Open House: Fri., Mar. 26, 9AM to 4PM, Sat., Mar. 27, 9AM to 1PM. Food on the grounds by ”Original Hot Wisconsin Cheese,” Pick-Up: Thurs., April 1, 9AM to 4PM, Fri., April 2, 9AM to 4PM, Sat., April 3, 9AM to 1PM by appointment call: 920-946-9992 or 920-893-5265, Location: 1 mile north of Plymouth on Cty. E, or 1 mile west of Hwy 57, on Hwy 23, or 25 miles east of Fond Du Lac on Hwy 23 to Cty E. Watch for auction signs. Come to our Open House and see for yourself. Items on Auction: tractors, planters, drills, field cultivators, sprayers, wagons, trailers, ATV’s, skid steers, tools, trees, lawn mowers, lawn furniture and so much more! Go to luedkeauctionsandappraisals.com, click on “LUEDKE” button to register, view and bid, Terms: 5% Buyers Fee. Cash, Credit Card with a 3.5% Convince Fee or good check. Checks need to be made out to “Luedke Auctions and Appraisals”. If credit is desired please contact your financial institution prior to sale. Not responsible for any accidents. All personal property being sold “as is“ condition. Auctioneer: Warren F. Luedke, Reg. WI License #2006-052, Plymouth WI (920) 946-9993, Sale clerked, cashiered and conducted by Luedke Auctions and Appraisals, N6045 Cty. E Plymouth, WI.

Merrill, WI

9:00 AM – Annual Spring Equipment Auction. Now accepting consignments. Auction will feature quality farm tractors, hay, forage equipment, tillage equipment, wheel loaders, excavators, forklifts, loader backhoes, skid steers, dozers, trucks, trailers, & much more! Visit www.wausauauctioneers.com for more info. Sale Conducted by Wausau Auctioneers, Wausau Sales Corp.

Iron Ridge, WI

10:00 AM – Randy Knueppel Dairying Retirement Auction. N4355 N. Garfield Rd. Iron Ridge, WI. Tractors, farm equipment, feed & misc. See website for pictures. www.StadeAuction.com Sale conducted by Stade Auction.

Beldenville, WI

7:00 PM – Timed online Trim Bel Dairy inventory reduction. Closes: Tues., April 6 at 7PM. Preview: by appointment. Loadout: Fri., April 9, 9AM-4PM. N6669 Hwy 65, Beldenville, WI. MFWD Tractor, pickup header, draper header, corn header-standard, tillage, conventional truck w/o sleeper, pickup, grain carts & gravity boxes, pull type sprayer & spreaders, balers, bale handling accessories, forage processing, livestock equipment, grain screener, augers & drill fills, mowers, manure handling. Equipment/automobiles, fuel tanks, tractors, implement tires, and much more! Complete terms, lot listings and photos at SteffesGroup.com/Randy Kath MN47-007 Sale conducted by Steffes Group.

SATURDAY, MARCH 27

Maribel WI

9:00 AM – Denmark Lions Club Consignment Auction. New location: 141 Speedway 12812 Cty. R, Maribel WI. Looking for good used farm and industrial equipment. To consign contact: Ralph Bochek 920-559-0466 or Roger Welsing 920-621-4858. Sale conducted by Bochek Sales, Ralph Bochek, WI.

Lena, WI

9:00 AM – 500 Guns and Acres of Ammo. 6234 Duame Rd. Winchesters, Colts, Brownings, military and tactical, pistols & revolvers plus ammo and reloading supplies. www.yoapandyoap.com. 920-604-1704. Sale conducted by Yoap and Yoap Auction & Real Estate.

Stoughton, WI

10:00 AM – Moyer's Inc, 936 Starr School Rd. Tractors, trailers, trucks, equipment & attachments, pavers & blocks, plants, landscape and concrete materials. Sale held in acccordance with WI essential business ruling. Bidders only. Social distancing required. This is a live, outdoor auction. For Complete listing and photos log onto www.georgeauction.com. Sale conducted by George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC - Evansville, WI.

Ripon, WI

9:30 AM – T&R North Star Farm Auction. Live on-site & online at Equipmentfacts.com and http://wagnersauctionandrealestate.hibid.com/auctions/current. Inspection: Fri., Mar. 26 from 3-6PM. Tractors & skidloaders; farm machinery; shop & farm related; vehicle & trailer & related. 8747 N Douglas St., Ripon, WI. www.wagnersauctionandrealestate.com Sale conducted by Wagners’ Auction & Action Agency Real Estate LLC, Ripon, WI.

SUNDAY, MARCH 28

Huntley, IL

9:30 AM – Auction. Reason: Selling Farm, 41 W368 Freeman Rd. Tractors, skid steer & attach., farm equipment, trailer, golf car, lawn equipment. livestock items, lumber & etc., shop items, guns, toys and collectables and much more. All items must be removed by Mon. Mar. 29. For pictures & updates log on www.auctionzip.com sale conducted by Gordon Stade Auctioneer.

MONDAY, MARCH 29

Online Only

Koos Family Trust online only real estate auction. 183.33+/- Total Acres, 182+/- tillable acres, irrigation pivot, new high capacity well with diesel powered in 2016. Pump, loamy sand soils. Located in the town of Mazomanie, Dane Co., WI. Auction ends Mar. 29 at 11AM. Online Bidding at www.gavinbros.com.

**Online Only

Ends at 5:30 PM – Mike Bork John Deere & Allis Tractors. Also trailers and misc items. Bid online at www.hyauctions.com. Sale conducted by Hansen & Young Auction, Inc.

TUESDAY, MARCH 30

St. Anne, IL

8:00 AM – Large Farm Machinery Auction. Consign now. Tractors, industrials equipment, mechanic specials, forage, planters, drills and parts, sprayers, tillage, irrigation, trucks & trailers, and more. For complete listing visit www.stanneconsignmentauctions.com . Sale conducted by St Anne Consignment Auction & Equipment Sales.

Mishicot, WI

John & Mary Ann Rabitz Farm Equipment Retirement Auction. Most every piece of equipment purchased new. Located at16314 Rabitz Rd., John (920)901-3358, Mill ‘N Co. Auctions millernco.com.

Mishicot, WI

11:30 AM – Farm Equipment Retirement Auction, 16314 Rabitz Rd. A very clean line-up, shedded, with outstanding maintenance & care. Selling: NH 7040 MFWD, loaded up, only 1800 hrs. CIH JX95 MFWD w/LS 70 Ldr., only 1400 hrs.; Mahindra 5500 MFWD—only 725 hrs.; Case 1838 Skid; GP Solid Stand 13 drill; CIH 6500 Conser-til; Brillion 14’ Cultipacker; and lots more. Look for pictures & extended listing at www.millernco.com. Selling live/online simulcast @ Bidspotter.com. Sale conducted by Miller ‘N Co. Auctions & Appraisals LLC.

Taylor Ridge, IL

11:00 AM – Henry & Diana Preston farm equipment auction. 14324 182nd St. West - tractors, duals, skid loaders, attachments, machinery & farm equipment and much more! please visit our website @ www.bm-auctions.com. B&M Auctions of WI, LLC Browntown, WI.

Brooklyn,WI

4:00 PM – Online Only Auction. Ending 3/30. Klondike Farms & neighbors. Tractors, skid loader, grain trailers, tillage equipment, excavator, hay & forage equipment, trucks, farm machinery & more. Visit www.georgeauction.com for more information. Sale conducted by George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC.

Sturgeon Bay, WI

10:00 AM – Farm Equipment Retirement Auction. Online only. Tractor, combine, semi tractor & trailer, grain equipment and much more. Visit www.hansenauctiongroup.com for more information. Sale conducted by Hansen Auction Group.

**Lanesboro, MN

11:00 AM – Special Dairy Sale Haz-Broy Farms complete dispersal. 160 Holstein cows, 20 Holstein springing heifers. 80 Procross cows including several purebred Montbeliarde, 8 Procross springing heifers. Online Auction at www.CowBuyer.com.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 31

Online Only

Wanted! Quality, gently-used consignments for online only auction. Online Mar. 31 thru April 19. Consignment deliveries to 1134 W. Main St, Waupun (Old Pamida Parking lot) Contact Jake at (920) 219-0650 or Stan at (920) 261-6820 for more info. www.jonesauctionservice.com for more details. Consign ASAP for best advertising exposure. Accepting farm implements; tractors; skid loaders/attachments; construction/landscaping equip; tools; trailers and more. Sale conducted by Jones Auction and Realty, LLC.

Online Only

10:00 AM – Massive March Auctions. Over 100 items for sale in Wisconsin. Idlewild Acres, Sturgeon Bay, WI; Marda Angus Farms LLC, Lodi, WI; Harvey Hoover, Withee, WI; Larsen Farms, Baraboo, WI; Roger Reuter Retirement, Arcadia, WI. Got equipment to sell? Give us a call 800-937-3558 www.bigiron.com. Sale conducted by Big Iron Auctions.

**Withee, WI

9:30 AM – Central WI Produce Spring Consignment Auction. N14676 Cty O. Farm equipment, special Items, shop tools, misc. items, lawn and garden, household items. Online bidding available for machinery ring on HI-Bid. Go to www.cwpauction.com click link for online bidding. For any questions, call Philip 715-937-5106. Auction Conducted By Central WI Produce Auction.

**Richland Center, WI

11:30 AM – 117 head of Holstein dairy cattle. 24321 Hwy 58, Ithaca. Our usual run of fresh cows and 2 yr. olds, milking & bred back cows, springing cows & heifers, bred heifers, open heifers – all ages, breeding age bull, baby heifer and bull calves. www.stadeauction.com, sale conducted by conducted by Pete Stade #2836, Jefferson, WI; Mike Stade #607, Watertown, WI & Bill Stade #535, Richland, WI.

THURSDAY, APRIL 1

New Paris, IN

8:30 AM – Annual Spring Collector Tractor, Toy, Literature and Memorabilia Auction. 72435 Hwy 15; New Paris, IN. Runs April 1-3, starting at 8:30AM each day. For online bidding and listings/photos please visit www.PolkAuction.com Sale conducted by Polk Auction Company.

Merrill, WI

9:00 AM – Annual Spring Equipment Auction. Now accepting consignments. This auction will feature: construction equipment from The Rand Rusin Estate; farm equipment from a local hemp operation; Tractors from Gumz Muck Farms; plus all types of construction equipment; farm tractors; farm machinery; trucks & trailers. Call John (715) 581-1915. www.wausauauctioneers.com. Wausau Auctioneers, Wausau Sales Corp.

**Maiden Rock, WI

11:00 AM – Special Dairy and Heifer Sale. 3 herds, plus special items. Please visit www.oberholtzerauctions.com for details. Sale Conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co.

FRIDAY, APRIL 2

**Online Auction, Hamburg, MN

Timed online Kim Oelke farm retirement auction. Closes Mon., April 12 at 10AM. Location: 35603 170th St., Hamburg, MN. Steffes Group, Inc. Jacob at 952-913-1433 or Ben at 612-387-0611 or Randy Kath at Steffes Group 320-693-9371 or 701-429-8894. Complete terms, lot listings and photos at www.steffesgroup.com.

SATURDAY, APRIL 3

Union Grove, WI

12:00 PM – Hay Auction. 1313 S. Colony Ave. Dates: April 3 and May 1. Consignments accepted on day of sale from 10-11:30AM. Check websites: www.bobhagenmannauctionrealty.com and www.GoToAuction.com ID#4507 and www.auctionzip.com ID 9051. sale conducted by Hagemann Auction.

Berlin, WI

16th Annual Berlin Spring Consignment Auction – Farm, garden, construction, & motorsports. Consign now. Call Vanda at 920-295-2975 or Jeff at 920-295-2296. www.wagnersauctionandrealestate.com Sale conducted by Wagner’s Auction & Action Agency Real Estate LLC, Ripon, WI.

Sugar Grove, IL

10:00 AM Timed Online Only – Estate Farm Equipment Auction. 7S 353 Dugan Rd., Sugar Grove, IL. Inspection date Mar. 27, 10AM-2PM. Combine, tractors, heads, equipment, much more. Registration, catalog & photos go to www.EspeAuctions.com Sale conducted by ESPE Auctioneering, Inc. Elburn, IL.

**Fond du Lac, WI

10:00 AM – Public Auction. Combined government administration, confiscated vehicles, trucks, equipment, & others. Cow Palace at the Fond du Lac Co. Fairgrounds. Vehicles, vans, pickups, trucks, equipment & misc items. For more information visit www.auctionassociatesinc.com. Sale conducted by Auction Associates Inc.

MONDAY, APRIL 5

Jackson County, IA

1:00 PM – Real Estate & No-Reserve Farm Estate Auction. 196 Acres± 4 Tracts. Additional information, photos & online bidding available at: www.SullivanAuctioneers.com. Sale conducted by Sullivan Auctioneers, Hamilton, IL.

** Online Only

1:00 PM – Virtual Online. Larkey Trust auction 202.38 surveyed acres + 4 tracts Additional information, photos & online bidding available at: www.SullivanAuctioneers.com. Sale conducted by Sullivan Auctioneers, Hamilton, IL.

**Online Only

10:00 AM – Poole’s Farm Equipment, Tools, Shop Items and more. Over 275 items. Highest bid wins. Machinery, trailers, motorcycles, farm items, shop supplies and more. Online bidding ends April 5. Open House Mon. April 5, from 10AM-2PM, 9351 Maple La., Larsen, WI. For more info call 920-383-1012. HansenAuctionGroup.com. Sale conducted by Hansen Auction Group.

**Online Only

10:00 AM – Rob’s Sporting Goods and more recreational sale. Hundreds of items. Highest bid wins. Huge selection of firearms, ammo, bows, recreational items, lawn mowers, tools, shop supplies and more. Online bidding ends April 6. Bid now at hansenauctiongroup.com Mon. April 5 from 10AM-2PM, W326 S4587 Bartell Rd. for more info call 715-265-4656. Sale conducted by Hansen Auction Group.

TUESDAY, APRIL 6

Seymour, WI

12:00 PM – Farm Equipment Retirement Auction. N9530 Isaar Rd. Seymour, WI. Most every piece of equipment purchased new. Watch for more updates on this outstanding equipment line. CIH Farmall 110A , many features (just 475 hours) CIH MX 110 Maxxum MFWD, cab, 2920 hrs.; CIH 7240 Magnum, rare Mark 50 Edition, new 20.8R-42’s, hub duals, sweet & special w/4200 hrs. Mc Cormick MTX 135, 2WD, 42’s, Radar, TR, 1763 hrs.; Kubota RTV 900 XT Dsl 4x4, only 309 hrs and much more. Look for pictures & extended listing at www.millernco.com. Selling live/online simulcast @ Bidspotter.com. Sale conducted by Miller ‘N Co. Auctions & Appraisals LLC.

**Dorchester, WI

10:30 AM – Live on-site & online bidding with equipmentfacts.com. W623 County Line Rd. Tractors, planting & tillage, grain handling, hay & forage, special items, misc., consigned machinery. For more machinery, trucking and internet bidding info, contact Scott Christensen at 715-613-9207. www.christensensales.com Sale conducted by Christensen Sales Corp., Abbotsford, WI.

** Online Only

10:00 AM – Timed Online. Larkey Trust auction Items located at the Maquoketa Livestock Sales Facility. Robert F. Larkey Estate. Additional information, photos & online bidding available at: www.SullivanAuctioneers.com. Sale conducted by Sullivan Auctioneers, Hamilton, IL.

THURSDAY, APRIL 8

Chilton, WI

10:00 AM – R.L. Jersey Dairy Farms-Retirement Auction. Selling complete Jersey herd dispersal and partial farm equipment. Nice line-up of milking, barn & feeding equipment. Watch for updates and check in at www.Millernco.com for pics & extended listing. Farm equipment to be sold simulcast live & online @ Bidspotter.com. Sale conducted by Miller ‘N Co.

**Kaukauna, WI.

12:00 PM – Cow Palace North Auction. 70 high quality Holsteins selling both Registered & grade. N2454 Hwy. 55. Watch next week’s paper for complete details. Sale conducted by: Ron Roskopf 414-587-4402.

FRIDAY, APRIL 9

**Hortonville, WI

10:00 AM – A Nolan sale for the Machinery of Ryan & Bobbie Joe Schmidt, N3920 Hwy 76, Hortonville, WI. Phone: 920-450-5847 Fri., April 9. Located: 3-½ miles south of Shiocton on Hwy 76, just north of Stephensville. Watch for auction signs. Well kept, shedded machinery including lots of John Deere tractors, equipment and special items. Auctioneers note: Ryan & Bobbie Jo are discontinuing farming and are renting out their land so they are disposing of their machinery. Be sure to attend because the equipment is in very good condition. Online bidding: will be available at www.proxibid.com and www.equipmentfacts.com starting at 11:30AM. Click on either of the two logos on our website homepage for easy access. Sale clerked by Nolan Auction, Inc. Regular auction terms - cash or personal check. Everything sold as is, where is. No Warranties. Visit our website at www.nolansales.com for photos Sale Conducted by Nolan Sales LLC, Marion, WI.

Milwaukee, WI

10:00 AM – Quality Feeder Cattle Auction. Visit milwaukeestockyards.com for details. Sale Conducted by Milwaukee Stockyards LLC, Reeseville, WI.

SATURDAY, APRIL 10

Fond du Lac, WI

9:00 AM – Annual Spring Farm Machinery Consignment Auction. W5659 Co. Y. We are accepting consignments: Farm machinery, trucks, trailers, loaders, lawn and garden tractors, mowers, small equipment, shop equipment and more! deadline for consignments to be advertised is Wed., Mar. 24. Consignment forms are available by calling or on our website at www.auctionsp.com. Sale conducted by Auction Specialists, Lomira, WI.

Beaver Dam, WI

10:00 AM – Spring Consignment Auction. Located at W9663 C. S, Beaver Dam, WI. Consignments include tractors, farm machinery & industrial equipment. Visit www.colbob.com for details, photos and more! Sale conducted by Bobs Auction Service, Inc., Columbus, WI.

Rock City, IL

11:00 AM – Farm Equipment Auction, 6682 Dead End Rd., Rock City, IL. Tractors, skidloader, combine, heads and head mover, farm equipment, wagons and more. Call Ralph at 815-865-5288 for any questions. Sale conducted by B & M Auctions.

SUNDAY, APRIL 11

Kenosha, WI

Kenosha County Fair Assn. Auction – To be held at the Kenosha County Fairgrounds. We are accepting consignments for our annual Spring Auction. Tractors, farm & construction equipment, lawn & garden, tools, antiques, sporting good items, and gGood clean items. No titled vehicles! Call now. Advertising deadline is Mar. 26: Don Epping from 6-9PM at 262-960-8033 or The Bill Stade Auction Co. at 262-736-4141 from 9AM-4:30PM M-F. Sale conducted by The Bill Stade Auction Co.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 14

Milton, WI

9:00 AM – Annual Consignment Auction. Hull Farms Inc. 6337 North Co. Y. Consignments wanted: tractors, skid loaders, machinery landscape & construction equipment trailers, lawn mowers, ATV’s, shop tools surplus farm & business items of all kinds, livestock equipment, hay & straw. Loading & unloading available. To consign call (608) 882-6123 or email deangeorge@litewire.net. For complete listing and photos visit www.georgeauction.com. Sale conducted by George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC.

FRIDAY, APRIL 16

**Marion, WI

10:00AM – Scott & Renee Vandenberg. N4065 Cty U, DePere. Tractors, special items, vehicles, irrigation equipment, many small items too numerous to mention. Nolan Sales LLC. 1110 N. Main St., PO Box 486, Marion, WI. 800-472-0290 or 715-754-5221. www.nolansales.com for details.

SATURDAY, APRIL 17

Lena, IL

10:30 AM – Beef Cattle and Farm Equipment Auction, 10289 N. Baker Rd., Lena, IL. 31- head of beef cows and feeder cattle, Cattle handling and feeding equipment, tractors, skidloader, farm machinery and equipment and more. For auction questions phone Mike at 815-291-8900 Sale conducted by B & M Auctions.

Marion, WI

9:00 AM – Spring Machinery Consignment Auction. Auction location - Farmer's Livestock Exchange, E7019 Swamp Rd., Marion, WI. Tractors, farm machinery, lawn & garden, trailers, trucks, autos, & much more. A list of pre-consigned items will be posted on our website (www.carleysales.com). If you would like something listed please call (715) 754-5292 or fax (715) 754-5200 or email (rcbc@frontiernet.net). A daily update of consigned items will be posted on our website starting April 9th. Sale conducted by: Carley Sales, Inc., P.O. Box 493, Marion, WI www.carleysales.com.

SUNDAY, APRIL 25

Watertown, WI

10:00 AM – 23rd Annual Spring Lawn and Garden Sale. Consignments needed for Jones Auction Service. Lawn/patio furniture; lawn/garden equip; nursery stock; tools; firearms-bring full value when sold at auction; vintage/hobby/urban farm equip; ATV’s; vehicles.www.jonesauctionservice.com or call (920) 261-6820 - sale conducted by Jones Auction and Realty, LLC.

THURSDAY, APRIL 29

Mosinee, WI

WI Contractors Spring Auction – Nitke Auction 56th Annual. April 29-30. Consign now. Accepting Consignments - sell with us for top dollar. Call 715-539-6295 for more info, ask about 0% commission. Drop off Monday-Friday from 8AM-4PM, 990 Happy Hollow Rd. Easy online contract at NitkeAuctions.com. Sale conducted by Hansen Auction Group.

SATURDAY, MAY 15

**Marion, WI

10:00 AM – Harry Russell Estate. 4703 Lynn Hill Rd., Nekoosa. 5+/- acre wooded property w/3 Bdrm Marshfield home; antique tractors & parts; implements; special Items; shop equipment; consigned items. Nolan Sales LLC. 1110 N Main St., PO Box 486, Marion, WI. 800-472-0290 or 715-754-5221. www.nolansales.com for details.

SATURDAY, MAY 22

Zumbro Falls, MN

9:30 AM – 35 Antique Windmills; tractors; hit & miss engines; power & hand tools. Auction location 36225 Co. 72, Zumbro Falls, MN. Sale conducted by Matt Maring Auction Co., Inc. Kenyon, MN.

THURSDAY, JUNE 3

**Marion, WI

10:00 AM – Northern Repair & Welding. 169955 Ringle Ave., Ringle. Trucks, forklifts, welding equipment. Nolan Sales LLC. 1110 N Main St., PO Box 486, Marion, WI. 800-472-0290 or 715-754-5221. www.nolansales.com for details.

SATURDAY, JUNE 12

**Marion, WI

10:30 AM – Hansen Family Trust. N7991 Bestul Rd., Iola. 25+/- Acre Property w/4 bdrm home, barn, several storage sheds, guest cabin; farm equipment; shop equipment; misc. items. Mr. Seller, call for a free market evaluation. We buy out for cash or will conduct an auction and sell for you. Mr. Buyer, we have sold a tremendous amount of real estate by auction and private treaty. Be sure to attend for an auction bargain. Nolan Sales LLC. 1110 N Main Street, PO Box 486, Marion, WI 54950. 800-472-0290 or 715-754-5221. www.nolansales.com for details.