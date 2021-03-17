Auction Calendar: March 19, 2021

Wisconsin State Farmer

THURSDAY, MARCH 18

**Loyal, WI

11:00 AM – Special Dairy Sale. 17 super fancy young Registered Jersey cows!! 32 Holstein tiestall cows. 15 top top, fresh, AI sired, two-year-old Holsteins! Jumper bull, 3 excellent quality Fleckviegh bulls, and a load of quality cows from Cashton - Sale Location: W1461 State Hwy 98, Loyal, WI 54446 - SALE CONDUCTED BY: Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co. - For more information visit www.oberholtzerauctions.com.

FRIDAY, MARCH 19

Withee, WI

10:00 AM – Spring Machinery Auction. Now accepting your farm machinery! Call with your complete line or partial machinery dispersal. Onsite auction with online bidding through www.equipmentfacts.com. Nationwide buyers. See our website & equipment facts for daily updates and pictures! Early consignments: tractors, combines/heads, skidloaders, planting and tillage, hay/forage, grain equipment, manure equipment, mixers/feeder wagons, trailers, skid steer/tractor attachments, trucks, recreational, general farm/misc. premier livestock & auctions. 715-229-2500. N13438 Hwy 73, Withee, WI.

**Deerfield, WI

10:00 AM – Owen Shorlie Estate. Hwy 73 Downtown Deerfield, tractors & skid steers, farm machinery, trucks & UTV’s, trailers, chemical tanks, & spreaders, tools and misc. Visit www.stadeauction.com for more information and photos. Online bidding available for select items at www.equipmentfacts.com. Sale Conducted by Bill Stade Auction.

SATURDAY, MARCH 20

Columbus, WI

1:00 PM – Real Estate Auction: Hampden Town Hall, N1291 Co. N, Columbus, WI. Approx. 370 acres of farmland & woodlands. 240 acres of irrigated land sold in 6 parcels Columbia County, WI, Town of Hampden. For complete listing visit auctionsp.com. Auction Specialists, Lomira WI (920) 921-2901.

Marengo, IL

11:00 AM – Equipment Auction, 22607 Grange Rd; Marengo, IL. JD tractors, combine & heads, tillage, planter, farm equipment, pickup truck and more. For more information visit www.AuctionZip.com or call Richard Wesemann at 815-262-6046.

Taylor Ridge, IL

11:00 AM – Henry & Diana Preston Complete Purebred Jersey Dairy Herd Auction. 218 head of purebred Jersey cows, heifers and bull. 150-Dairy Cows w/35-recently fresh, 12-dry cows & balance in all stages of lactation. 6-Close Heifers. 21-Heifers, with bull from Kunde herd turned in 30 days ago. 9-Yearling Heifers. 14- Heifers, 9 mos. Old. 4 Heifers, 4 mos. Old. 12-Heifer & Bull Calves, Expected more by sale day. 14324 182nd Street West, Taylor Ridge, Illinois. For cattle information phone Henry @ 309-236-7142. B&M Auctions of WI, LLC, Browntown, WI Ill.Reg.Auc.Co.#444000205. Please visit our website @ www.bm-auctions.com.

Pound, WI

11:00 AM – Great Spring Machinery Auction at Pound Auction Lot , junction of Hwys 141 & 64. Some excellent tractors and farm equipment. Featuring the Ralph Liegeois Estate: JD tractors, Case IH & Farmall tractors, other tractors, combine and heads, planters, drills and sprayers and much more! www.yoapandyoap.com: 920-604-1704, sale conducted by Yoap and Yoap Auction & Real Estate.

Edgerton, WI

10:00 AM – Bratland Auction, 517 Hwy73, Edgerton, WI. Tractors, skid loader, farm machinery, ATV’s, JD Gator, shop equipment and tools, guns. For complete listing and photos please visit www.GeorgeAuction.com. Sale conducted by George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC.

SUNDAY, MARCH 21

Lebanon, WI

9:30 AM – 36th Annual Lebanon Sportsman's Club Consignment Auction. Accepting consignments March 13-20. Farm machinery & equipment, hay, lawn and garden, tools and other farm-related items. Shop tools, firearms, sporting goods, boats, trees and shrubs till full. Call Jim Kulkee (920) 253-9879. Full listing and information at www.StadeAuction.com Sale conducted by Bill Stade Co. Sharon, WI.

Lena, WI

11:00 AM – Yoap's Auction Gallery, 6234 Duame Rd. European Farm Toys, US Farm Toys, Tonka and construction and much more! www.yoapandyoap.com. 920-604-1704. Sale conducted by Yoap and Yoap Auction & Real Estate.

MONDAY, MARCH 22

Almena, WI

Online Auction ending Monday, March 22. Synergy Coop Access Inventory Auction, Almena, WI. Heavy trucks: ’97 Peterbilt 385 Side Shooter 16T Tender Trk, Cat C12, super 10 trans; ’98 Freightliner 16 Ton Ray-Man Field Charger Fert, Cummins N14 435hp, super 10 trans; ’00 Sterling; ’05 Chevy 2500, gas, 4x4, auto; (2) ’05 Chevy 2500, www.hansenandyoung.com Sale conducted by Hansen and Young Inc.

TUESDAY, MARCH 23

Huge Little Falls-Royalton, MN

10:30 AM – Official DHIA Dairy Dispersion Auction. 410 outstanding official DHIA Holsteins sell undercover. Large framed, extremely well-uddered cows with 2 X 23,279 M, 4.1% 931 F., 3.1% 721#. Tank Ave, 50 head over 100 #. Scc 100,00. Many recently fresh or due soon. Cows milked In 21 swing parlor and housed in free stall. For catalog visit: www.midamericanauctioninc.com or call 320-760-2979. Sale conducted by Mid-American Auction Co.

Fond du Lac, WI

10:30 AM – Great Northern Spring Fashions Sale. 125 head sell...Holsteins & Jerseys – 55 young cows, 20 bred heifers, 30 yearlings & 20 calves. W4226 Hwy 23 E, Fond du Lac, WI. Catalog online at www.greatnorthernsalesarena.com Sale conducted by Great Northern Land & Cattle Co., Inc., Fond du lac, WI.

**Montfort, WI

11:00 AM – Blue Ridge Dairy - Batton Farms. Complete dairy dispersal auction. 3634 Blue River Rd. 127 head of high grade, good quality Holstein dairy cows. 26 recently fresh, 30 dry cows mostly due in April & May. Balance in all stages of lactations & bred back. Visit www.bm-auctions.com for more information. Sale Conducted by B&M Auctions.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 24

Litchfield, MN

10:00 AM – Timed Online Manure Pumping & Handling Auction. Spreader truck, flatbed trailer, pump/agitator, hose, and more! New items added daily. Visit SteffesGroup.com for details.

**Richland Center, WI

11:30 AM – 157 head of Holstein dairy cattle, 24321 Hwy 58, Ithaca. Complete herd dispersal: Randy Knueppel, Iron Ridge, WI, is retiring from a lifetime of dairying and is offering his A.I. herd at this auction. 50 cows (2 dry), 12 bred heifers (due April thru June), 23 heifers (5 months to breeding age), 4 heifer calves. See full ad/website for details. 10 Registered Holstein Heifers from one dairy (6 mos. Old to two months bred in age.) Our usual run of other fresh cows and 2 yr. olds, milking & bred back cows, springing cows & heifers, bred heifers, open heifers – all ages, a breeding age bull, baby heifer and bull calves. www.stadeauction.com, sale conducted by conducted by Pete Stade #2836, Jefferson, WI; Mike Stade #607, Watertown, WI & Bill Stade #535, Richland, WI.

THURSDAY, MARCH 25

**Loyal, WI

11:00 AM – Special Dairy and Feeder Cattle Sale. Sale location: W1461 State Hwy 98, Loyal, WI. 40 Holstein tiestall cows and 20 Holstein heifers. 40 tiestall cows, 6 fresh 3 year olds. Herd #2: 40 tiestall cows including 15 Holstein, 10 Jersey and 15 cross bred cows. Sale conducted by: Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co. - For more information visit www.oberholtzerauctions.com.

**Reedsburg, WI

10:00 AM – March Consignment: E7429 23 and 33, Reedsburg, WI. Online auction ends Thursday, Mar. 25 starting at 10 AM, pre-view: Thursday, Mar. 24 11 AM-1 PM, Pick-Up: Friday Mar. 26, 9AM to 2PM, Featuring local farmer consignments. (Tractors, farm equipment, UTV’s, trailers, lawn mowers, & more), Terms: 10% buyers fee, cash or good check, sales tax applies. Visa or Mastercard W/convenience fee. Complete list, pictures & online bidding @ www.gavinbros.com. Sale conducted by: Gavin Bros Auctioneer, LLC.

FRIDAY, MARCH 26

Merrill, WI

9:00 AM - Annual Spring Equipment Auction. Now accepting consignments. Auction will feature quality farm tractors, hay, forage equipment, tillage equipment, wheel loaders, excavators, forklifts, loader backhoes, skid steers, dozers, trucks, trailers, & much more! Visit www.wausauauctioneers.com for more info. Sale Conducted by Wausau Auctioneers, Wausau Sales Corp.

Iron Ridge, WI

10:00 AM – Randy Knueppel Dairying Retirement Auction. N4355 N. Garfield Rd. Iron Ridge, WI. Tractors, farm equipment, feed & misc. See website for pictures. www.StadeAuction.com Sale conducted by Stade Auction.

**Beldenville, WI

7:00 PM – Timed Online Trim Bel Dairy Inventory Reduction. Closes: Tues., April 6 at 7PM. Preview: By appointment. Loadout: Fri., April 9, 9AM-4PM. N6669 State Hwy 65, Beldenville, WI . MFWD tractor, pickup header, Draper header, corn header. Standard, tillage, conventional truck w/o sleeper, pickup, grain carts & gravity boxes, pull type sprayer & spreaders, balers, bale handling accessories, forage processing, livestock equipment, grain screener, augers & drill fills, mowers, manure handling. Equipment/automobiles, fuel tanks, tractors, implement tires, and much more! Complete terms, lot listings and photos at SteffesGroup.com/Randy Kath MN47-007 Sale conducted by Steffes Group.

SATURDAY, MARCH 27

Maribel WI

9:00 AM – Denmark Lions Club Consignment Auction. New location: 141 Speedway, 12812 Co. R, Maribel WI. Looking for good used farm and industrial equipment. To consign contact: Ralph Bochek 920-559-0466 or Roger Welsing 920-621-4858. Sale conducted by Bochek Sales, Ralph Bochek, WI.

Lena, WI

9:00 AM – 500 Guns and Acres of Ammo. 6234 Duame Rd. Winchesters, Colts, Brownings, Military and Tactical, pistols & revolvers plus ammo and reloading supplies. www.yoapandyoap.com. 920-604-1704. Sale conducted by Yoap and Yoap Auction & Real Estate.

**Stoughton, WI

10:00 AM - Moyer's Inc., 936 Starr School Rd. Tractors, trailers, trucks, equipment & attachments, pavers & blocks, plants, landscape and concrete materials. Sale held in accordance with WI essential business ruling. Bidders only. Social distancing required. This is a LIVE outdoor auction. For Complete listing and photos log onto www.georgeauction.com. Sale conducted by George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC - Evansville, WI.

**Ripon, WI

9:30 AM – T&R North Star Farm Auction. Live On-Site & On-line at Equipmentfacts.com and http://wagnersauctionandrealestate.hibid.com/auctions/current. Inspection: Fri., Mar. 26 from 3-6 PM. Tractors & skidloaders; farm machinery; shop & farm related; vehicle & trailer & related. 8747 N. Douglas St., Ripon, WI. www.wagnersauctionandrealestate.com Sale conducted by Wagners’ Auction & Action Agency Real Estate LLC, Ripon, WI.

SUNDAY, MARCH 28

**Huntley, IL

9:30 AM – Auction. Reason: Selling Farm, 41 W368 Freeman Rd. Tactors, skid steer & attach., farm equipment, trailer, golf car, lawn equipment. livestock items, lumber & etc., shop items, guns, toys and collectables and much more! All items must be removed by Mon. Mar. 29. For pictures & updates log on www.auctionzip.com sale conducted by Gordon Stade Auctioneer.

MONDAY, MARCH 29

**Online Only

Koos Family Trust Online Only Real Estate Auction. 183.33+/- total acres, 182+/- tillable acres, irrigation pivot, new high capacity well with diesel powered in 2016. Pump, loamy sand soils. Located in the Town of Mazomanie, Dane County, WI. Auction ends Mar. 29 at 11 AM. Online bidding at www.gavinbros.com.

**Online Only

Ends at 5:30 PM – Mike Bork John Deere & Allis Tractors. Also trailers and misc. items. Bid online at www.hyauctions.com. Sale conducted by Hansen & Young Auction, Inc.

TUESDAY, MARCH 30

**St. Anne, IL

8:00 AM – Large Farm Machinery Auction. Consign now. Tractors, industrials equipment, mechanic specials, forage, planters, drills and parts, sprayers, tillage, irrigation, trucks & trailers, and more. For complete listing visit www.stanneconsignmentauctions.com . Sale conducted by St Anne Consignment Auction & Equipment Sales.

Mishicot, WI

John & Mary Ann Rabitz Farm Equipment Retirement Auction. Most every piece of equipment purchased new. Located at 16314 Rabitz Rd., John (920) 901-3358,

Mill ‘N Co. Auctions millernco.com.

Mishicot, WI

11:30 AM – Farm Equipment Retirement Auction, 16314 Rabitz Rd. A very clean line-up, shedded, with outstanding maintenance & care. Selling: NH 7040 MFWD, loaded up, only 1800 hrs. CIH JX95 MFWD w/LS 70 Ldr., only 1400 hrs.; Mahindra 5500 MFWD—only 725 hrs.; Case 1838 Skid; GP Solid Stand 13 drill; CIH 6500 Conser-til; Brillion 14’ Cultipacker; and lots more. Look for pictures & extended listing at www.millernco.com. Selling live/online simulcast @ Bidspotter.com. Sale conducted by Miller ‘N Co. Auctions & Appraisals LLC.

**Taylor Ridge, IL

11:00 AM – Henry & Diana Preston Farm Equipment Auction. 14324 182nd St., West - tractors, duals, skid loaders, attachments, machinery & farm equipment and much more! please visit our website @ www.bm-auctions.com - B&M Auctions of WI, LLC Browntown, WI.

**Brooklyn, WI

4:00 PM – Online Only Auction, ending Mar. 30. Klondike Farms & Neighbors. Tractors, skid loader, grain trailers, tillage equipment, excavator, hay & forage equipment, trucks, farm machinery and more. Visit www.georgeauction.com for more information. Sale Conducted by George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC.

**Sturgeon Bay, WI

10:00 AM – Farm Equipment Retirement Auction. Online only. Tractor, combine, semi tractor & trailer, grain equipment, and much more. Visit www.hansenauctiongroup.com for more information. Sale conducted by Hansen Auction Group.

TUESDAY, MARCH 30

**Loyal, WI

11:00AM – Special Dairy Sale. Haz-Broy Farms Complete Dispersal, W1461 Hwy 98. Brian 507-259-1512, Amy Loeschke 651-895-9676. 160 Holstein cows, 20 Holstein springing heifers, 80 Procross cows including several purebred Montbeliarde. 5 Procross springing auction. Aauction online at www.cowbuyer.com sale, www.oberholtzerauctionc. sale conducted Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Cattle Co.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 31

Online Only

Wanted! Quality, gently-used consignments for online only auction. Online Mar. 31- April 19. Consignment deliveries to 1134 W. Main St, Waupun (Old Pamida Parking lot) Contact Jake @ (920) 219-0650 - for Stan @ (920) 261-6820 for more info - www.jonesauctionservice.com for more details. Consign ASAP for best advertising exposure. Accepting farm implements; tractors; skid loaders/attachments; construction/landscaping equip; tools; trailers and more. Sale conducted by Jones Auction and Realty, LLC.

Online Only

10:00 AM – Massive March Auctions. Over 100 items for sale in Wisconsin. Idlewild Acres, Sturgeon Bay, WI; Marda Angus Farms LLC, Lodi, WI; Harvey Hoover, Withee, WI; Larsen Farms, Baraboo, WI; Roger Reuter Retirement, Arcadia, WI. Got Equipment to Sell? Give Us a Call 800-937-3558 www.bigiron.com. Sale conducted by Big Iron Auctions.

THURSDAY, APRIL 1

New Paris, IN

8:30 AM – Annual Spring Collector Tractor, Toy, Literature and Memorabilia Auction – 72435 Hwy 15, New Paris, IN. Runs April 1-3 starting at 8:30 AM each day. For online bidding and listings/photos please visit www.PolkAuction.com Sale conducted by Polk Auction Company.

Merrill, WI

9:00 AM – Annual Spring Equipment Auction. Now accepting consignment! This Auction Will Feature: construction equipment from The Rand Rusin Estate; farm equipment from a local hemp operation; tractors from Gumz Muck Farms; plus all types of construction equipment; farm tractors; farm machinery; trucks & trailers. Call John (715) 581-1915. www.wausauauctioneers.com, Wausau Auctioneers, Wausau Sales Corp.

SATURDAY, APRIL 3

Union Grove, WI

12:00 PM – Hay Auction, 1313 S. Colony Ave. Dates: April 3 and May 1. Consignments accepted on day of sale from 10-11:30AM. Check websites: www.bobhagenmannauctionrealty.com and www.GoToAuction.com ID#4507 and www.auctionzip.com ID 9051. sale conducted by Hagemann Auction.

Berlin, WI

16th Annual Berlin Spring Consignment Auction. Farm, garden, construction, & motorsports. Consign now. Call Vanda at 920-295-2975 or Jeff at 920-295-2296. www.wagnersauctionandrealestate.com Sale Conducted by Wagner’s Auction & Action Agency Real Estate LLC, Ripon, WI.

Sugar Grove, IL

10:00 AM – Timed Online Only. Estate Farm Equipment Auction, 7S 353 Dugan Rd, Sugar Grove, IL. Inspection date Mar. 27 10 AM-2 PM. Combine, tractors, heads, equipment, much more. Registration, catalog & photos go to www.EspeAuctions.com Sale conducted by ESPE Auctioneering, Inc. Elburn, IL.

MONDAY, APRIL 5

Jackson County, IA

1:00 PM - Real Estate & No-Reserve Farm Estate Auction. 196 Acres± 4 Tracts. Additional information, photos & online bidding available at: www.SullivanAuctioneers.com. Sale conducted by Sullivan Auctioneers, Hamilton, IL.

TUESDAY, APRIL 6

Seymour, WI

12:00 PM – Farm Equipment Retirement Auction. N9530 Isaar Rd. Seymour, WI. Most every piece of equipment purchased new. Watch for more updates on this outstanding equipment line. CIH Farmall 110A , many features, few hours—475. CIH MX 110 Maxxum MFWD, Cab, 2920 hrs.; CIH 7240 Magnum, rare Mark 50 Edition, new 20.8R-42’s, hub duals, sweet & special w/4200 hrs. McCormick MTX 135, 2WD, 42’s, Radar, TR, 1763 hrs.; Kubota RTV 900 XT Dsl 4x4, only 309 hrs and much more. Look for pictures & extended listing at www.millernco.com. Selling live/online simulcast @ Bidspotter.com. Sale conducted by Miller ‘N Co. Auctions & Appraisals LLC.

THURSDAY, APRIL 8

Chilton, WI

10:30 AM – Selling complete Jersey herd dispersal and partial farm equipment. Nice line-up of milking, barn & feeding equipment. Miller ‘N Co. millernco.com.

FRIDAY, APRIL 9

**Milwaukee, WI

10:00 AM – Quality Feeder Cattle Auction. Visit milwaukeestockyards.com for details. Sale Conducted by Milwaukee Stockyards LLC, Reeseville, WI.

SATURDAY, APRIL 10

Fond du Lac, WI

9:00 AM – Annual Spring Farm Machinery Consignment Auction, W5659 Co. Y. We are accepting consignments: Farm Machinery, trucks, trailers, loaders, lawn and garden tractors, mowers, small equipment, shop equipment and more! deadline for consignments to be advertised is Wed., Mar. 24. Consignment forms are available by calling or on our website@ www.auctionsp.com sale conducted by Auction Specialists - Lomira, WI.

**Beaver Dam, WI

10:00 AM – Spring Consignment Auction. Located at W9663 Co. S, Beaver Dam, WI. Consignments include tractors, farm machinery & industrial equipment. Visit www.colbob.com for details, photos and more! Sale conducted by Bobs Auction Service, Inc., Columbus, WI.

**Rock City, IL

11:00 AM – Farm Equipment Auction, 6682 Dead End Rd., Rock City, IL. Tractors, skidloader, combine, heads and head mover, farm equipment, wagons and more. Call Ralph at 815-865-5288 for any questions. Sale conducted by B & M Auctions.

SUNDAY, APRIL 11

Kenosha, WI

Kenosha County Fair Assn. Auction – To be held at the Kenosha County Fairgrounds. We are accepting consignments for our Annual Spring Auction. Tractors, farm & construction equipment, lawn & garden, tools, antiques, sporting good items, and good clean items. No titled vehicles! Call now. Advertising deadline is Mar. 26: Don Epping from 6-9PM at 262-960-8033 or The Bill Stade Auction Co. At 262-736-4141 from 9-4:30pm M-F. Sale conducted by The Bill Stade Auction Co.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 14

Milton, WI

9:00 AM – Annual Consignment Auction, Hull Farms Inc. 6337 North Co.Y. - Consignments Wanted: Tractors, skid loaders, machinery landscape & construction equipment trailers, lawn mowers, ATV’S, shop tools surplus farm & business items of all kinds, livestock equipment, hay & straw. Loading & unloading available. To consign: call (608) 882-6123 or email deangeorge@litewire.net. For Complete listing and photos visit www.georgeauction.com Sale Conducted by George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC.

SATURDAY, APRIL 17

**Lena, IL

10:30 AM – Beef Cattle and Farm Equipment Auction, 10289 N. Baker Rd., Lena, IL. 31- head of beef cows and feeder cattle, cattle handling and feeding equipment. Tractors, skidloader, farm machiner and equpment and more. For auction questions phone Mike at 815-291-8900 Sale conducted by B & M Auctions.

**Marion, WI

9:00 AM– Spring Machinery Consignment Auction. Auction held at Farmer's Livestock Exchange, E7019 Swamp Rd., Marion, WI. Tractors, farm machinery, lawn & garden, trailers, trucks, autos, & much more. A list of pre-consigned items will be posted on our website (www.carleysales.com). If you would like something listed please call (715) 754-5292 or fax (715) 754-5200 or email (rcbc@frontiernet.net). A daily update of consigned items will be posted on our website starting April 9th. Sale conducted by: Carley Sales, Inc., P.O. Box 493, Marion, WI www.carleysales.com.

SUNDAY, APRIL 25

Watertown, WI

10:00 AM – 23rd Annual Spring Lawn and Garden Sale. Consignments needed for Jones Auction Service: lawn/patio furniture; lawn/garden equip; nursery stock; tools; firearms-bring full value when sold @ auction; Vintage/hobby/urban farm equip; ATV’s; vehicles.www.jonesauctionservice.com or call (920) 261-6820 - sale conducted by Jones Auction and Realty, LLC.

THURSDAY, APRIL 29

Mosinee, WI

WI Contractors Spring Auction – 56th annual Nitke Auction, April 29 and 30. Consign now. Accepting consignments: sell with us for top dollar. Call 715-539-6295 for more info, ask about 0% commission - drop off Mon.-Fri. from 8AM-4PM, 990 Happy Hollow Rd. Easy online contract at NitkeAuctions.com - sale conducted by Hansen Auction Group.

SATURDAY, MAY 22

**Zumbro Falls, MN

9:30 AM – 35 antique windmills; tractors; hit & miss engines; power & hand tools. Auction location 36225 Co. 72, Zumbro Falls, MN. Sale conducted by MATT MARING AUCTION CO. INC, Kenyon, MN.