Auction Calendar: March 12, 2021

FRIDAY, MARCH 12

Sauk Prairie, WI

10:00 AM – Sauk Prairie Consignment Auction. Sauk Prairie FFA Alumni & Honey Creek Snowmobile Club, Located at the Sauk Prairie FFA Alumni Park 15th Street Prairie Du Sac, WI, online ends Fri., March 12 – starting at 10AM, Featuring local farmer consignments. (Tractors, Farm Equipment, UTV’s, Trailers, Lawn Mowers, & More), Complete list, pictures & online bidding @ www.gavinbros.com Please Call or Email for More information: Brad Anderson 608-445-6057 banderson@mcfarlanemfg.com Greg Sprecher 608-393-2504 gsprecher@fvpdiesel.com. Sale Conducted by Gavin Bros Auctioneers, LLC.

Milwaukee, WI

10:00 AM – Quality Feeder Cattle Auction. Visit milwaukeestockyards.com for details. Sale Conducted by Milwaukee Stockyards LLC, Reeseville, WI.

Cashton, WI

9:00 AM – Public Auction! Machinery, Antiques, & Guns. 15251 Hwy 33, Cashton, WI 54619. Machinery, Special Items, Guns, Antiques & Collectibles, Signs, Axe Heads, sewing Machine Stand legs, wrenches, Drill Ends, Misc. Guns will sell at 1PM. Sale Conducted by Simonson Auction Service, Cashton, WI.

SATURDAY, MARCH 13

Brillion, WI

9:00 AM – 2021 Forest Junction Early Spring Consignment Auction (Live onsite auction with simulcast internet bidding). Located at CA Tesch Equipment LLC, W2374 Hwy 10, Brillion, WI. Estate Line of Otto Goettel, Black Creek, WI; Retirement Line of Colin Ihlenfeld, Luxemburg, WI; Retirement Tractor Line of Ambrose Freund, Malone, WI; Muscle/Collector Tractor Line of Richard Onesti, Eland, WI; Super Selection of Unique Tractors to Collect/Use; Tillage; Planting; Hay Equipment; Other Equipment; Grain Bins. Sale catalogs and online bidding provided by equipmentfacts.com and proxibid.com Photos and additional information will also be available at Wilkinsonauctions.com Sale Conducted by Forest Junction Consignment Auction.

Kansasville, WI

9:30 AM – Toy Tractor, Car & Truck Auction. 22840 Durand Ave, Kansasville, WI. Huge collection of over 200+ lots of John Deere & Cat tractors and novelties plus cars and truck lots. Other lots include Hot Wheels, Matchbox and gas pump toys. For complete list visit www.bobhagemannauctionrealty.com or www.auctionzip.com Sale conducted by Bob Hagemann Auction and Realty Services.

TUESDAY, MARCH 16

Wonewoc, WI

10:00 AM – S396 Meffert Rd., Wonewoc, WI. Kent & Elain Wolf Live & Online Auction. Tractor/Dozer, Machine/Equipment, Trucks, Trailers, Tools & Misc. Questions call Kent at 608-553-1136. Nolan & Ruth Metzger Live & Online Auction – Tractors, Farm Machinery, Farm related Items, & Feed. Questions call Nolan at 608-479-1268. Sale Conducted by Gavin Brothers Auctioneers.

Online Only

Online Auction ending Monday, Mar. 16, 2021. March Mondovi Consignment: farm equipment, tractor, trailer, recreational and more - www.hansenandyoung.com . Sale conducted by Hansen and Young Inc.

Online Only

Online Auction ending Monday, Ma. 16. Oak & Maple Hardwood Flooring Auction. Hortonville, WI - White Oak, Red Oak, Ash, Hard Maple, Prefinished Maple, and Expansion Ridge Water-Stained Flooring. Utility, 2nd Grade, 3rd Grade, Select & Better Grade, 1st Common, and Circle Sawn Pre-Stained Brown Grades. www.hansenandyoung.com - sale conducted by Hansen and Young Inc

Online Only

Online Auction ending Monday, Mar. 16. Tatge Estate, Black River Falls, WI. JD 2355, 2744hrs; NH BR780A Round Baler; NH 316 Baler; NH 488 Haybine; JD 7000 6R30 Planter, dry fert; Pequea 646 Round Bale Mover; H&S Hay Wagon and more! - www.hansenandyoung.com - sale conducted by Hansen and Young Inc.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 17

**Mazomanie, WI

9:00 AM – Koos Family Trust Online Only Real Estate Auction, open house 3/17, 183.33+/- Total Acres, 182+/- tillable acres, Irrigation Pivot, New High Capacity Well with Diesel Powered in 2016. Pump, Loamy Sand Soils. Sale conducted by Gavin Bros, Reedsburg & Baraboo, WI.

**Richland Center, WI

11:30 AM – 158 head of Holstein Dairy Cattle, 24321 Hwy 58, Ithaca. Herd #1: A complete milking herd dispersal (28 milking and 6 dry). 2 generations of A.I. breeding in this home raised herd. This is a young herd with many fresh in the last 90 days and will include 10 heifers due now thru April 30. Herd #2: 30 hand-picked cows (16 Holstein and 14 Brown Swiss). A.I. sired and bred herd (popular sires used) and milked in a stall barn. Included are 7 Holstein and 6 Brown Swiss heifer calves from weaned to January born. Additional details available on full ad/website. Our usual run of fresh cows and 2 yr. olds, milking & bred back cows, springing cows & heifers, bred heifers, open heifers – all ages, breeding age bull, baby heifer and bull calves. www.stadeauction.com, sale conducted by conducted by Pete Stade #2836, Jefferson, WI; Mike Stade #607, Watertown, WI & Bill Stade #535, Richland, WI.

THURSDAY, MARCH 18

**Gratiot, WI

11:00 AM – Mike Leahy Dairy Cattle Auction. 92-head of high grade dairy cows and heifers. 54-Milk Cows with due dates as follows: 3-March, 10-April, 14-May & 6-June, balance are all shortbred. Lactations: 19-lst calf, 14-2nd calf & 12-3rd calf. 43-Holsteins, 4-R&W Holsteins & 7-Jersey & Jersey Cross. 26-Bred Heifers, all bred to a Black Angus Bull, 16-Heifers-bull turned in July 27th & 10-Heifers-bull turned in Oct. 10th This group includes 20-Holsteins, 1-R&W Holstein. Polled, 2-Jersey & 3-Holstein/Jersey Cross. 11-Open Heifers, 5-7 mos. Old 8-Holsteins, 2-Jerseys & 1-Holstein/Jersey Cross. 1-Purebred Angus Bull. 4603 Kingsley Rd., Gratiot, WI. For more information call or text Mike @ 608-965-3142. B&M Auctions of WI, LLC, Browntown, WI WRAL. Please visit our website @ www.bm-auctions.com.

FRIDAY, MARCH 19

Withee, WI

10:00 AM – Spring Machinery Auction. Now accepting your farm machinery. Call with your complete line or partial machinery dispersal. Onsite auction with online bidding through www.equipmentfacts.com. Nationwide Buyers! See our website & equipment facts for daily updates and pictures! Early Consignments: Tractors, Combines/Heads, Skidloaders, Planting and Tillage, Hay/Forage, Grain Equipment, Manure Equipment, Mixers/Feeder Wagons, Trailers, Skid Steer/Tractor Attachments, Trucks, Recreational, General Farm/Misc. Premier Livestock & Auctions. 715-229-2500. N13438 Hwy 73, Withee, WI.

SATURDAY, MARCH 20

**Columbus, WI

1:00 PM – Real estate auction. Hampden Town Hall, N1291 Co. Rd. N, Columbus, WI. Approx. 370 acres of Beautiful Farmland & Woodlands. 240 Acres of Irrigated Land – Sold in 6 parcels Columbia County, WI – Town of Hampden. For complete listing visit auctionsp.com. Auction Specialists, Lomira WI (920) 921-2901.

**Marengo, IL

11:00 AM – Equipment Auction, 22607 Grange Rd; Marengo, IL. JD Tractors, Combine & Heads, Tillage, Planter, Farm Equipment, Pickup Truck and more. For more information visit www.AuctionZip.com or call Richard Wesemann at 815-262-6046.

**Taylor Ridge, IL

11:00 AM – Henry & Diana Preston Complete Purebred Jersey Dairy Herd Auction. 218-head of purebred Jersey dairy cows, heifers and bull. 150-Dairy Cows w/35-recently fresh, 12-dry cows & balance in all stages of lactation. 6-Close Heifers. 21-Heifers, with bull from Kunde herd turned in 30 days ago. 9-Yearling Heifers. 14- Heifers, 9 mos. Old. 4 Heifers, 4 mos. Old. 12-Heifer & Bull Calves, Expected more by sale day. 14324 182nd Street West, Taylor Ridge, Illinois. For cattle information phone Henry @ 309-236-7142. B&M Auctions of WI, LLC, Browntown, WI Ill.Reg.Auc.Co.#444000205. Please visit our website @ www.bm-auctions.com.

**Pound, WI

11:00 AM – Great Spring Machinery Auction at Pound Auction Lot, Junction of US Hwy 141 & 64. Some excellent tractors and farm equipment featuring the Ralph Liegeois Estate: JD tractors, Case IH & Farmall tractors, other tractors, combine and heads, planters, drills and sprayers and much more. www.yoapandyoap.com - 920-604-1704 - sale conducted by Yoap and Yoap Auction & Real Estate.

**Edgerton, WI

10:00 AM – Bratland Auction, 517 Hwy 73, Edgerton, WI. Tractors, Skid Loader, Farm Machinery, ATV’s, JD Gator, Shop Equipment and Tools, Guns. For complete listing and photos please visit www.GeorgeAuction.com Sale conducted by George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC.

SUNDAY, MARCH 21

Lebanon, WI

9:30 AM - 36th Annual Lebanon Sportsman's Club Consignment Auction. Accepting consignments: March 13-20 - farm machinery & equipment, hay, lawn and garden, tools and other farm-related items. Shop tools, firearms, sporting goods, boats, trees and shrubs till full. Call Jim Kulkee (920) 253-9879 – Full listing and information at www.StadeAuction.com Sale conducted by Bill Stade Co. Sharon, WI.

**Lena, WI

11:00 AM – Yoap's Auction Gallery, 6234 Duame Rd. European Farm Toys, US Farm Toys, Tonka and Construction and much more! www.yoapandyoap.com - 920-604-1704 - sale conducted by Yoap and Yoap Auction & Real Estate.

MONDAY, MARCH 22

Almena, WI

Online Auction ending Mon., Mar. 22. Synergy Coop Access Inventory Auction, Almena, WI. Heavy trucks: ’97 Peterbilt 385 Side Shooter 16T Tender Trk, Cat C12, super 10 trans; ’98 Freightliner 16 Ton Ray-Man Field Charger Fert, Cummins N14 435hp, super 10 trans; ’00 Sterling; ’05 Chevy 2500, gas, 4x4, auto; (2) ’05 Chevy 2500, - www.hansenandyoung.com - sale conducted by Hansen and Young Inc.

TUESDAY, MARCH 23

Huge Little Falls-Royalton, MN

10:30 AM – Official DHIA Dairy Dispersion Auction. 410 Outstanding Official DHIA Holsteins Sell Undercover. Large-framed extremely well-uddered cows with 2 X 23,279 M, 4.1% 931 F., 3.1% 721 # Tank Ave, 50 head over 100 #. Scc 100,00. Many recently fresh or due soon, Cows milked In 21 swing parlor and housed in free atall. For catalog visit: www.midamericanauctioninc.com or phone 320-760-2979. Sale conducted by Mid-American Auction Co.

**Fond du Lac, WI

10:30 AM – Great Northern Spring Fashions Sale. 125 Head Sell: Holsteins & Jerseys – 55 Young Cows, 20 Bred Heifers, 30 Yearlings & 20 Calves. W4226 Hwy 23 E, Fond du Lac, WI. Catalog Online at www.greatnorthernsalesarena.com Sale Conducted by Great Northern Land & cattle Co., Inc., Fond du lac, WI.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 24

**Litchfield, MN

10:00 AM – Timed Online Manure Pumping & Handling Auction. Spreader truck, flatbed trailer, pump/agitator, hose, and more! New items added daily. Visit SteffesGroup.com for details.

FRIDAY, MARCH 26

Merrill, WI

9:00 AM – Annual Spring Equipment Auction. Now accepting consignments. Auction will feature: quality farm tractors, hay, forage equipment, tillage equipment, wheel loaders, excavators, forklifts, loader backhoes, skid steers, dozers, trucks, trailers, & much more! Visit www.wausauauctioneers.com for more info. Sale Conducted by Wausau Auctioneers, Wausau Sales Corp.

SATURDAY, MARCH 27

Maribel WI

9:00 AM – Denmark Lions Club Consignment Auction. New location: 141 Speedway, 12812 Cty Rd. R, Maribel WI. Looking for good used farm and industrial equipment. To Consign Contact: Ralph Bochek 920-559-0466 or Roger Welsing 920-621-4858. Sale conducted by Bochek Sales, Ralph Bochek, WI.

**Lena, WI

9:00 AM – 500 Guns and Acres of ammo. 6234 Duame Rd., Winchesters, Colts, Brownings, Military and Tactical, pistols & revolvers plus Ammo and reloading supplies - www.yoapandyoap.com - 920-604-1704 - sale conducted by Yoap and Yoap Auction & Real Estate.

TUESDAY, MARCH 30

St. Anne, IL

8:00 AM – Large Farm Machinery Auction. Consign now. For more info visit www.stanneconsignmentauctions.com Sale conducted by St Anne Consignment Auction & Equipment Sales.

Mishicot, WI

John & Mary Ann Rabitz Farm Equipment Retirement Auction! Most every piece of equipment purchased new. Located at 16314 Rabitz Rd., John (920)901-3358

Mill ‘N Co. Auctions millernco.com.

**Mishicot, WI

11:30 AM – Farm Equipment Retirement Auction, 16314 Rabitz Rd. A very clean line-up, shedded, with outstanding maintenance & care. Selling: NH 7040 MFWD, loaded up, only 1800 hrs. CIH JX95 MFWD w/LS 70 Ldr., only 1400 hrs.; Mahindra 5500 MFWD—only 725 hrs.; Case 1838 Skid; GP Solid Stand 13 drill; CIH 6500 Conser-til; Brillion 14’ Cultipacker; and lots more. Look for pictures & extended listing at www.millernco.com. Selling live/online simulcast @ Bidspotter.com. Sale conducted by Miller ‘N Co. Auctions & Appraisals LLC.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 31

Online Only

Wanted! Quality, gently-used consignments for online only auction. Online Mar. 31 thru April 19 2021. Consignment deliveries to 1134 W. Main St, Waupun (Old Pamida parking lot) Contact Jake at (920) 219-0650 or Stan at (920) 261-6820 for more info. www.jonesauctionservice.com for more details. Consign ASAP for best advertising exposure. Accepting farm implements; Tractors; Skid Loaders/Attachments; Construction/Landscaping Equip; Tools; Trailers and more! sale conducted by Jones Auction and Realty, LLC.

**Online Only

10:00 AM – Massive March Auctions. Over 100 Items for sale in Wisconsin. Idlewild Acres, Sturgeon Bay, WI; Marda Angus Farms LLC, Lodi, WI; Harvey Hoover, Withee, WI; Larsen Farms, Baraboo, WI; Roger Reuter Retirement, Arcadia, WI. Got Equipment to Sell? Give Us a Call 800-937-3558 www.bigiron.com. Sale conducted by Big Iron Auctions.

THURSDAY, APRIL 1

**New Paris, IN

8:30 AM – Annual Spring Collector Tractor, Toy, Literature and Memorabilia Auction, 72435 Hwy 15, New Paris, IN. Runs April 1-3 starting at 8:30 AM each day. For online bidding and listings/photos please visit www.PolkAuction.com Sale conducted by Polk Auction Company.

**Merrill, WI

9:00 AM – Annual Spring Equipment Auction. Now accepting consignments. This auction will feature: Construction Equipment from The Rand Rusin Estate; Farm Equipment from a Local Hemp Operation; Tractors from Gumz Muck Farms; Plus All Types of Construction Equipment; Farm Tractors; Farm Machinery; Trucks & Trailers. Call John (715) 581-1915. www.wausauactioneers.com. Wausau Auctioneers, Wausau Sales Corp.

SATURDAY, APRIL 3

Union Grove, WI

12:00PM – Hay Auction, 1313 S. Colony Ave. Dates: April 3 and May 1, 2021. Consignments accepted on day of sale from 10-11:30AM. Check websites: www.bobhagenmannauctionrealty.com and www.GoToAuction.com ID#4507 and www.auctionzip.com ID 9051. sale conducted by Hagemann Auction.

Berlin, WI

16th Annual Berlin Spring Consignment Auction – Farm, Garden, Construction, & Motorsports. Consign Now. Call Vanda at 1-920-295-2975 or Jeff at 1-920-295-2296. www.wagnersauctionandrealestate.com Sale Conducted by Wagner’s Auction & Action Agency Real Estate LLC, Ripon, WI.

**Sugar Grove, IL

10:00 AM – Timed Online Only. Estate Farm Equipment Auction, 7S 353 Dugan Rd., Sugar Grove, IL. Inspection date Mar. 27, 10 AM-2 PM. Combine, Tractors, Heads, Equipment, Much much more. Registration, Catalog & Photos go to www.EspeAuctions.com Sale conducted by ESPE Auctioneering, Inc. Elburn, IL.

MONDAY, APRIL 5

**Jackson County, IA

1:00 PM – Real Estate & No-Reserve Farm Estate Auction. 196 Acres± 4 Tracts. Additional information, photos & online bidding available at: www.SullivanAuctioneers.com. Sale conducted by Sullivan Auctioneers, Hamilton, IL.

TUESDAY, APRIL 6

**Seymour, WI

12:00 PM – Farm Equipment Retirement Auction, N9530 Isaar Rd. Seymour, WI . Most every piece of equipment purchased new. Watch for more updates on this outstanding equipment line. CIH Farmall 110A , many features, few hours—475! CIH MX 110 Maxxum MFWD, Cab, 2920 hrs.; CIH 7240 Magnum, RARE Mark 50 Edition, new 20.8R-42’s, hub duals, sweet & special w/4200 hrs. Mc Cormick MTX 135, 2WD, 42’s, Radar, TR, 1763 hrs.; Kubota RTV 900 XT Dsl 4x4, only 309 hrs and MUCH MORE!! Look for pictures & extended listing at www.millernco.com. Selling live/online simulcast @ Bidspotter.com. Sale conducted by Miller ‘N Co. Auctions & Appraisals LLC.

THURSDAY, APRIL 8

Chilton, WI

10:30 AM – Selling complete Jersey herd dispersal and partial farm equipment. Nice line-up of milking, barn & feeding equipment. Miller ‘N Co. www.millernco.com.

SATURDAY, APRIL 10

Fond du Lac, WI

9:00 AM - Annual Spring Farm Machinery Consignment Auction, W5659 County Y. We are accepting consignments: Farm Machinery, trucks, trailers, loaders, lawn and garden tractors, mowers, small equipment, shop equipment and more! deadline for consignments to be advertised is Wednesday, March 24t. Consignment forms are available by calling or on our website@ www.auctionsp.com sale conducted by Auction Specialists, Lomira, WI.

SUNDAY, APRIL 11

**Kenosha, WI

Kenosha County Fair Assn. Auction. To be held at the Kenosha County Fairgrounds. We are accepting consignments for our Annual Spring Auction. Tractors, farm & Construction Equipment, lawn & Garden, Tools, Antiques, Sporting Good Items, and Good Clean Items – No Titled Vehicles. Call Now, Advertising Deadline is Mar. 26: Don Epping from 6-9PM at 262-960-8033 or The Bill Stade Auction Co. at 262-736-4141 from 9-4:30PM, M-F. Sale conducted by The Bill Stade Auction Co.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 14

Milton, WI

9:00 AM – Annual Consignment Auction: Hull Farms Inc., 6337 North County Y. Consignments Wanted: Tractors, Skid Loaders, Machinery Landscape & Construction Equipment Trailers, Lawn Mowers, ATV’S, Shop Tools Surplus Farm & Business items of all kinds Livestock Equipment, Hay & Straw - Loading & Unloading Available. To consign: call (608) 882-6123 or email deangeorge@litewire.net. For complete listing and photos visit www.georgeauction.com Sale conducted by George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC.

SUNDAY, APRIL 25

Watertown, WI

10:00 AM – 23rd Annual Spring Lawn and Garden Sale. Consignments needed for Jones Auction Service: Lawn/Patio Furniture; Lawn/Garden Equip; Nursery Stock; Tools; Firearms-bring full value when sold @ auction; Vintage/Hobby/Urban Farm Equip; ATV’s; Vehicles - Lawn/Patio Furniture; Lawn/Garden Equip; Nursery Stock; Tools; Firearms-bring full value when sold at auction; Vintage/Hobby/Urban Farm Equip; ATV’s; Vehicles -www.jonesauctionservice.com or call (920) 261-6820 - sale conducted by Jones Auction and Realty, LLC.

THURSDAY, APRIL 29

**Mosinee, WI

WI Contractors Spring Auction – Nitke Auction: 56th Annual. April 29 and 30. Consign now. Accepting Consignments, sell with us for top dollar. Call 715-539-6295 for more info, ask about 0% commission. Drop off Monday-Friday from 8AM-4PM, 990 Happy Hollow Rd. Easy online contract at NitkeAuctions.com - sale conducted by Hansen Auction Group.