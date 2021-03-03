Auction Calendar: March 5, 2021

Wisconsin State Farmer

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 3

**Online Only

March 3-10, 2021 – Auctiontime.com Lot # 2549, $100 Starting Bid. New 18’ Miller Pro 5300 Forage Box, 14 Ton Gear, Factory Warranty, LH Unload, $25000 Retail Value. Go to www.auctiontime.com Sale Conducted by Absolute Auction

**Online Only

March 3-10, 2021 – Keith and carol Dulmes Farm “Retirement” Online Auction. N2140 Meves Rd., Waldo, WI. Starting: Wed., March 3; Closing Wed., March 10 starting at 6PM. Open Houses: Frid., March 5 10AM to 3PM and Sat., March 6 10AM to 1PM. Pick up: Fri., March 12 10AM to 3PM and Sat., March 13 10AM to 1PM. Call Warren at 920-946-9993 for more information. Luedkeauctionsandappraissals.com Sale Conducted by Luedke Auctions and Appraisals, Waldo, WI.

FRIDAY, MARCH 5

Neshkoro, WI

10:30 AM – Dennis & Roberta Hoover Wendell & Dolores Horst Auction. N664 Cypress Rd., Neshkoro, WI. Dennis Hoover: Tractors & Skid Steer; Trucks, Mini Excavator, Forklift; Hay & Farm Equipment, Parts & Shop. Wendell Horst: Tractors; Hay & Farm Equipment; irrigation Equipment; Lawn Mower, Trailer & camper; Tools, Shop & Misc. See our website for pictures at www.stadeauction.com Internet bidding on select items available at www.EquipmentFacts.com Sale Conducted by The Bill Stade Auction Co., Sharon, WI.

**Barron, WI

9:00 AM – Over 675 items! Walter Herrman Farm Retirement Auction-Combines, Tractors, Farm Machinery, Equipment, Vehicles, & more! Bid now at HansenAuctionGroup.com. Online bidding ends March 8th, Open House Marth 5th 9:00-3:00. For more info call 715-265-4656. Sale Conducted by Hansen Auction Group HansenAuctionGroup.com.

**North Freedom, WI

9:00 AM – Complete Liquidation Sale. Over 200 Items. Farm Retirement Auction-combines, tractors, farm equipment, trailers, & more. Bid now at HansenAuctionGroup.com. Online bidding ends March 9, Open House March 5 9:00-4:00. For equipment questions call 608-393-5618, for bidding questions call 715-265-4656. Sale Conducted by Hansen Auction Group HansenAuctionGroup.com.

**Online Only

L-9130: Shawano Co. 70 Acres of Land in the Town of Bartelme; L-912730: Langlade Co. - 44.5+/- Acres of Land in the Town of Rolling; L-9126: Langlade Co. - 277+/- Acres of Land on Co Hwy A Near Pickeral; L-9125: Langlade Co. - 40+/- Acres of Land on Co Hwy T & Brady Lane; L-9123: Marathon Co. - 41=/- Acres of Land in the Village of Maine; L-9120: Shawano Co. - 27.64+/- Acres of Wooded Land; L-9118: Shawano Co. - 123.7 Acres of Land in the Town of Aniwa; L-9109: Oconto Co. - 80+/- Acres of Land in the Town of Maple Valley; L-9130: Shawano Co. - 70 Acres of Land in the Town of Bartelme; L-9108: Shawano Co. - 30+/- Acres in the Town of Grant; L-9100: Oneida & Langlade Co. - 297.38 Acres of Land Near Pelican Lake; L-9096: Marinette Co. - 447+/- Acres of Investment/Rec Land Near Wabeno; L-9093: Shawano Co. - 53.5+/- Acres in the Town of Seneca; L-9065: Oneida Co. - 398.3+/- Acres of gated Wooded Land with Wolf River Frtg; L-9052: Shawano Co. - 160+/- Acres of Land; L-9048: Langlade Co. - 360+/- Acres of Land 1 Miles South of Elcho; L9003: Shawano Co. - 40 Acres of Land Near Tigerton. Call 715-754-5221 or 800-472-0290 or visit www.NolanSales.com for details. Sale conducted by Nolan Sales, LLC., Marion, WI.

**Online Only

Online Only Auction – Arteaga Construction Company excess inventory reduction - lull, Skytrak, forklifts, skid steers, tools and shop supplies and more! Open House March 16th from 10:00am-3:00PM - 4000 S. Pine Ave - Milwaukee, WI 53207 - www.hansenauctiongroup.com sale conducted by Hansen Auction Group.

**Online Only

Online Only Auction – Tractors, farm machinery, crawlers, pickup trucks, dryers and more! Steiger Bearcat Atriculating tractor with CAT 3208 motor, 1995 Chevrolet w/ 104k miles, 1990 Timpte 42' Super Hopper grain trailer and more! Online bidding ends March 16. Open House March 15 from 10AM-3PM - E1526 1440th Ave. Prairie Farm, WI 54762 - www.hansenauctiongroup.com sale conducted by Hansen Auction Group.

**Online Only

Online Auction ending Monday, March 15. 2021 March Ag & Heavy Equipment. Multiple locations: heavy equipment, telehandlers and lifts, trailers, tractors, farm equipment, bulk tank and more! www.hansenandyoung.com. Sale conducted by Hansen and Young Inc.

**Online Only

Online Auction ending Mon., March 15, 2021. March Auto & Consignment – Prairie Farm, WI. Vehicles, shop/tools, aridsam, and more! www.hansenandyoung.com - sale conducted by Hansen and Young Inc.

**Online Only

Online Auction ending Mon., March 15. Hay Sale, various locations: (30) 5x5 Organic Rye Straw round bales, wrapped, (500) small sq. bales grass hay and more! www.hansenandyoung.com - sale conducted by Hansen and Young Inc.

**Online Only

Online Auction ending Mon., March 15. Tillage Equipment, Abbotsford, WI. Miller Kverneland 5Btm plow; Landoll field cultivator; fertilizer box w/ auger; International disk; JD 230 disk & more coming. www.hansenandyoung.com. Sale conducted by Hansen and Young Inc.

SATURDAY, MARCH 6

Preston, MN

10:00 AM – Dealer, lender, consignment, timed online only auction. Tractors, combines, heads, tillage equipment, hay and forage equipment, planters, drills, All other types of farm equipment, trucks, trailers, vehicles, and more. For more info call 1-800-770-0347 or email denny@gehlingauction.com. Sale Conducted by Gehling Auction Co.

Union Grove, WI

12:00 PM – Hay Auction: 1313 S. Colony Ave. Dates: March 6, April 3, May 1, 2021. Consignments accepted on day of sale from 10:00AM-11:30AM. Check websites: www.bobhagenmannauctionrealty.com and www.GoToAuction.com ID#4507 and www.auctionzip.com ID 9051. sale conducted by Hagemann Auction.

Mayville, WI

10:00 AM – Live auction with online bidding. Tractors, tillage equip., harvesting equip., beef cattle, feed and bedding, local consignments. Location: W2935 Farmersville Rd, Mayville, WI. See complete list at: www.acutinosbyobrien.com. List subject to change. Sale conducted by O’Brien Auctioneers, LLC, Fond du Lac, WI.

MONDAY, MARCH 8

Online Only

Online Only Auction ending on Mar. 8: Tractors, lodging and equipment, semi and trailer, farm machinery and more! www.hyauctions.com sale conducted by Hansen and Young Auction Inc.

**Online Only

Consignments needed for upcoming toy auction. Jones Auction Service Online Only Auction. Online mid- to late March, 2021. www.jonesauctionservice.com or 920-261-6820. Jones Auction Service is accepting toy consignments for another great online auction. Farm toys, planes, trains, cars, vintage, diecast, collector’s series toys, games & more. Turn toys into CASH-vintage toys have a lasting value! Call (920) 261-6820 or email: info@jonesauctionservice.com for details today. Terms: Items not of acceptable condition, value or suitable will not be accepted. Stan Jones, CAI, WRA #993 sale conducted by Jones Auction Service, Watertown, WI.

TUESDAY, MARCH 9

** Fond du Lac, WI

11:30 AM – Great Northern Sales Arena. Dairy auction. Free stall parlor cows, stall barn cows, superb udders, Low SCC.. Milking cows like these helps pay the bills. They do it with ease and look good doing it! Online bidding at cowbuyer.com Catalog and photos online prior to sale: greatnorthernsalesarena.com.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 10

Fayette Co, IA

10:00 AM – Virtual Online Auction. Land Auction: 227 Acres, 3 tracts. This attractive farm features highly productive Kenyon, Floyd & Readlyn soils with CSR2s in the mid to upper 70s! All tracts sell with full farming rights for the upcoming 2021 crop year. Visit www.SullivanAuctioneers.com. Sale Conducted by Sullivan Auctioneers, LLC.

**Richland Center, WI

11:30 AM – 107 head of Holstein Dairy Cattle: 24321 Hwy 58, Ithaca. AI sired herd dispersal is being contemplated at this time. Visit website for details. Our weekly run of recently fresh cows and 2 yr. olds, milking & bred back cows, springing cows & heifers, bred heifers, open heifers – all ages, breeding age bull, baby heifer and bull calves. www.stadeauction.com, sale conducted by conducted by Pete Stade #2836, Jefferson, WI; Mike Stade #607, Watertown, WI & Bill Stade #535, Richland, WI.

**Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Dairy Cattle Auction: N13438 Hwy 73, Withee, WI. Complete Herd Dispersal: 120 Holstein and Jersey cross dairy cows, 90 Holstein cows, 10 Jersey, 20 Holstein springing heifers coming from Joel and Sarah Imdieke, Melrose, MN; 10 Registered Holstein dairy cows coming from So Fine Bovine, Westfield, WI; 30 Holstein dairy heifers coming from Cedar Springs Dairy; Bulls coming from Mike Spaeth, Boyd, WI. Expecting 250 Head! www.premierlivestockandauctions.com Sale Conducted by Premier Livestock & Auctions, Withee, WI.

THURSDAY, MARCH 11

Clintonville, WI

10:30 AM – N9134 US Hwy 45, Clintonville, WI. Retirement sale of Jim & Veronica Borlen. Tractors, combines & heads, equipment. Online bidding will be available via www.ProxiBid.com. Visit www.NolanSales.com. Sale conducted by Nolan Sales, LLC.

**Loyal, WI

11:00 AM – Special Dairy & Feeder Sale: W1461 State Hwy 98, Loyal, WI. Early Consignments: 9 Holstein tiestall cows and 8 Registered Holstein cows. Feeder Cattle: 25 Holstein steers & 6 Angus cross strs & heifers. For more information go to www.oberholtzerauctions.com Sale conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co., Loyal, WI.

**Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Dairy Herd Dispersal: N13438 State Hwy 73, Withee, WI. 200 Holstein & Fleckveih Dairy Cows & Heifers. Sheep & goats selling at 10AM, Dairy Herd Dispersal at 11AM and dairy heifers to follow. www.premierlivestockandauctions.com Sale Conducted by Premier Livestock & Auctions, Withee, WI.

FRIDAY, MARCH 12

**Sauk Prairie, WI

10:00 AM – Sauk Prairie Consignment Auction. Sauk Prairie FFA Alumni & Honey Creek Snowmobile Club, Located at the Sauk Prairie FFA Alumni Park 15th Street Prairie Du Sac, WI. Online ends Fri., March 12, starting at 10 AM, Featuring local farmer consignments. – (Tractors, Farm Equipment, UTV’s, Trailers, Lawn Mowers and more), Complete list, pictures & online bidding @ www.gavinbros.com Please Call or Email for More information: Brad Anderson 608-445-6057 banderson@mcfarlanemfg.com Greg Sprecher 608-393-2504 gsprecher@fvpdiesel.com. Sale Conducted by Gavin Bros Auctioneers, LLC.

Milwaukee, WI

10:00 AM – Quality Feeder Cattle Auction. Visit milwaukeestockyards.com for details. Sale Conducted by Milwaukee Stockyards LLC, Reeseville, WI.

**Cashton, WI

9:00 AM – Public Auction. Machinery, antiques, & guns. 15251 Hwy 33, Cashton, WI. Machinery, special items, guns, antiques & collectibles, signs, axe heads, sewing machine stand legs, wrenches, drill ends, misc. Guns will sell at 1PM. Sale Conducted by Simonson Auction Service, Cashton, WI.

SATURDAY, MARCH 13

Brillion, WI

9:00 AM – 2021 Forest Junction Early Spring Consignment Auction (Live onsite auction with simulcast internet bidding). Located at CA Tesch Equipment LLC, W2374 US Hwy 10 Brillion, WI. Estate line of Otto Goettel, Black Creek, WI; Retirement line of Colin Ihlenfeld, Luxemburg, WI; Retirement tractor line of Ambrose Freund, Malone, WI; Muscle/collector tractor line of Richard Onesti, Eland, WI; Super selection of unique tractors to collect/use; tillage; planting; hay equipment; other equipment; grain bins. Sale catalogs and online bidding provided by equipmentfacts.com and proxibid.com Photos and additional information will also be available at Wilkinsonauctions.com Sale Conducted by Forest Junction Consignment Auction.

Kansasville, WI

9:30 AM – Toy Tractor, Car & Truck Auction: 22840 Durand Ave, Kansasville, WI. Huge collection of over 200+ lots of John Deere & Cat tractors and novelties plus cars and truck lots. Other lots include Hot Wheels, Matchbox and gas pump toys. For complete list visit www.bobhagemannauctionrealty.com or www.auctionzip.com Sale conducted by Bob Hagemann Auction and Realty Services.

TUESDAY, MARCH 16

**Wonewoc, WI

10:00 AM – S396 Meffert Rd., Wonewoc, WI. Kent & Elain Wolf live & online auction: Tractor/dozer, machine/equipment, trucks, trailers, tools & misc. Questions call Kent at 608-553-1136. Nolan & Ruth Metzger live & online auction: Tractors, farm machinery, farm-related items & feed. Questions call Nolan at 608-479-1268. Sale Conducted by Gavin Brothers Auctioneers.

**Online Only

Online Auction ending Mon., Mar. 16, 2021. March Mondovi Consignment - farm equipment, tractor, trailer, recreational and more - www.hansenandyoung.com - sale conducted by Hansen and Young Inc.

**Online Only

Online Auction ending Mon., Mar. 16. Oak & maple hardwood flooring auction, Hortonville, WI. White oak, red oak, ash, hard maple, prefinished maple, and expansion ridge water-stained flooring. Utility, 2nd grade, 3rd grade, select & better grade, 1st common, and circle sawn pre-stained brown grades.www.hansenandyoung.com - sale conducted by Hansen and Young Inc.

**Online Only

Online Auction ending Mon., Mar. 16 Tatge Estate, Black River Falls, WI. JD 2355, 2744hrs; NH BR780A round baler; NH 316 baler; NH 488 haybine; JD 7000 6R30 Planter, dry fert; Pequea 646 round bale mover; H&S hay wagon and more. www.hansenandyoung.com - sale conducted by Hansen and Young Inc.

FRIDAY, MARCH 19

**Withee, WI

10:00 AM – Spring Machinery Auction. Now accepting your farm machinery. Call with your complete line or partial machinery dispersal. Onsite auction with online bidding through www.equipmentfacts.com. Nationwide Buyers. See our website & equipment facts for daily updates and pictures. Early Consignments: tractors, combines/heads, skidloaders, planting and tillage, hay/forage, grain equip., manure equip., mixers/feeder wagons, trailers, skid steer/tractor attachments, trucks, recreational, general farm/misc. Premier Livestock & Auctions. 715-229-2500. N13438 HWY 73, Withee, WI.

SUNDAY, MARCH 21

Lebanon, WI

9:30 AM – 36th annual Lebanon Sportsman's Club Consignment Auction. Accepting consignments: March 13-20. Farm machinery & equipment, hay, lawn and garden, tools and other farm-related items. Shop tools, firearms, sporting goods, boats, trees and shrubs till full. Call Jim Kulkee (920) 253-9879 - sale conducted by Bill Stade Co. Sharon, WI.

MONDAY, MARCH 22

**Online Only

Online Auction ending Mon., March 22. Synergy Coop Access Inventory Auction, Almena, WI. Heavy trucks: ’97 Peterbilt 385 Side Shooter 16T Tender Trk, Cat C12, super 10 trans; ’98 Freightliner 16 Ton Ray-Man Field Charger Fert, Cummins N14 435hp, super 10 trans; ’00 Sterling; ’05 Chevy 2500, gas, 4x4, auto; (2) ’05 Chevy 2500, www.hansenandyoung.com - sale conducted by Hansen and Young Inc.

TUESDAY, MARCH 23

**Huge Little Falls-Royalton, MN

10:30 AM – Official DHIA Dairy Dispersion Auction. 410 outstanding official DHIA Holsteins sell undercover. Large framed extremely well-uddered cows with 2 X 23,279 M, 4.1% 931 F., 3.1% 721 # Tank Ave, 50 head over 100 #. Scc 100,00. Many recently fresh o due soon, cows milked in 21 swing parlor and housed in free stall. For catalog visit: www.midamericanauctioninc.com or call 320-760-2979. Sale conducted by Mid-American Auction Co.

FRIDAY, MARCH 26

Merrill, WI

9:00 AM – Annual Spring Equipment Auction. Now accepting consignments. Auction will feature: quality farm tractors, hay, forage equipment, tillage equipment, wheel loaders, excavators, forklifts, loader backhoes, skid steers, dozers, trucks, trailers, & much more! Visit www.wausauauctioneers.com for more info. Sale Conducted by Wausau Auctioneers, Wausau Sales Corp.

SATURDAY, MARCH 27

** Maribel WI

9:00 AM – Denmark Lions Club Consignment Auction. NEW LOCATION: 141 Speedway 12812 Cty Rd. R, Maribel WI. Looking for good used farm and industrial equipment. To consign contact: Ralph Bochek 920-559-0466 or Roger Welsing 920-621-4858. Sale conducted by Bochek Sales, Ralph Bochek, WI.

TUESDAY, MARCH 30

St. Anne, IL

8:00 AM – Large Farm Machinery Auction. Consign now. For more info visit www.stanneconsignmentauctions.com Sale conducted by St Anne Consignment Auction & Equipment Sales.

Mishicot, WI

John & Mary Ann Rabitz Farm Equipment Retirement Auction. Most every piece of equipment purchased new. Located at 16314 Rabitz Rd., John (920)901-3358

Mill ‘N Co. Auctions millernco.com.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 31

**Online Only

Wanted! Quality, gently-used consignments for online only auction. Online March 31 thru April 19, 2021. Consignment deliveries to 1134 W. Main St, Waupun (Old Pamida Parking lot). Contact Jake at (920) 219-0650, Stan at (920) 261-6820 for more info. www.jonesauctionservice.com for more details. Consign ASAP for best advertising exposure. Accepting farm implements; tractors; skid loaders/attachments; construction/landscaping equip; tools; trailers and more. Sale conducted by Jones Auction and Realty, LLC.

SATURDAY, APRIL 3

Union Grove, WI

12:00 PM – Hay Auction: 1313 S. Colony Ave. Dates: April 3 and May 1, 2021. Consignments accepted on day of sale from 10:00AM-11:30AM. Check websites: www.bobhagenmannauctionrealty.com and www.GoToAuction.com ID#4507 and www.auctionzip.com ID 9051. sale conducted by Hagemann Auction.

**Berlin, WI

16th Annual Berlin Spring Consignment Auction. Farm, garden, construction, & motorsports. Consign now. Call Vanda at 1-920-295-2975 or Jeff at 1-920-295-2296. www.wagnersauctionandrealestate.com Sale Conducted by Wagner’s Auction & Action Agency Real Estate LLC, Ripon, WI.

THURSDAY, APRIL 8

**Chilton, WI

10:30 AM – Selling complete Jersey herd dispersal and partial farm equipment. Nice line-up of milking, barn & feeding equipment. Miller ‘N Co. millernco.com

SATURDAY, APRIL 10

**Fond du Lac, WI

9:00 AM – Annual Spring Farm Machinery Consignment Auction. W5659 Co. Rd. Y. We are accepting consignments: Farm Machinery, trucks, trailers, loaders, lawn and garden tractors, mowers, small equipment, shop equipment and more! deadline for consignments to be advertised is Wednesday, March 24t. Consignment forms are available by calling or on our website@ www.auctionsp.com sale conducted by Auction Specialists, Lomira, WI.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 14

**Milton, WI

9:00 AM – Annual Consignment Auction. Hull Farms Inc., 6337 North Cty. Rd. Y. Consignments wanted: tractors, skid loaders, machinery landscape & construction equip., trailers, lawn mowers, ATV’S, shop tools, surplus farm & business items of all kinds, livestock equip., hay & straw. Loading & unloading available. To consign: call (608) 882-6123 or email deangeorge@litewire.net. For complete listing and photos visit www.georgeauction.com. Sale Conducted by George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC.

SUNDAY, APRIL 25

**Watertown, WI

10:00 AM – 23rd annual Spring Lawn and Garden Sale. Consignments needed for Jones Auction Service: lawn/patio furniture; lawn/garden equip; nursery stock; tools; firearms (bring full value when sold @ auction); vintage/hobby/urban farm equip; ATV’s; vehicles.www.jonesauctionservice.com or call (920) 261-6820 - sale conducted by Jones Auction and Realty, LLC.