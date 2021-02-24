Auction Calendar: February 26, 2021

Wisconsin State Farmer

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 26

**Marion, WI

Online Only – Recreational Properties for Sale: L-9130: Shawano Co. 70 Acres of Land in the Town of Bartelme; L-9127: Langlade Co. 44.5+/- Acres of Land in the Town of Rolling; L-9126: Langlade Co. 277 +/- Acres of Land near Pickeral; L-9125: Langlade Co. 40 +/- Acres of Land South of Elcho; L-9120: Shawano Co. 27.64 +/- Acres of Wooded Land; L-9118: Shawano Co. 123.7 Acres of Land in the Town of Aniwa; L-9109: Oconto Co. 80+/- Acres in the Town of Maple Valley; L-9108: Shawano Co. 30 +/- Acres in the Town of Grant; L-9100: Oneida & Langlade Co. 297.38 Acres of Land near Pelican Lake; L-9096: Marinette Co. 447 +/- Acres of Investment/Rec Land near Wabeno; L-9093: Shawano Co. 53.5 +/- Acres in the Town of Seneca; L-9065: Oneida Co. 398.3 +/- Acres of Gated Wooded Land with Wolf River Frtg; L-9052: Shawano Co. 160 +/- Acres of Land; L-9048: Langlade Co. 360 +/- Acres of Land 1 Mile South of Elcho; L-9003: Shawano Co. 40 Acres of Land on the Edge of Tigerton. Contact Nolan Sales at 715-754-5221 or 800-472-0290 or go to our website at www.nolansales.com for details. Sale Conducted by Nolan Sales LLC, Marion, WI.

**Marion, WI

Online Only – Recreational Properties for Sale: L-2048: Large Set of Farm Building on 21.75+/- Acres of land; L-2050: Lincoln Co. 459=/- Acre Dairy farm Near Merrill; L2053: Clark Co. 218 =/- Acre Century Dairy Farm West of Thorp; L-2057: Waupaca Co. Beautiful Set of Country Buildings; L-2059: Langlade Co. 120.5 +/- Acre Country Property in the Town of Ackley; L-2060: Shawano Co. 6.69 +/- Acre Farmette in the Town of Grant. Contact Nolan Sales at 715-754-5221 or 800-472-0290 or go to our website at www.nolansales.com for details. Sale Conducted by Nolan Sales LLC, Marion, WI.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 27

Union Grove, WI

10:00 AM – 29th Annual Waterford FFA Alumni Consignment Auction to be held at Racine County Fairgrounds 19805 Durand Ave, Union Grove, WI 53182 – Sale Conducted by Hagemann Auction.

MONDAY, MARCH 1

Online Auction

Online Auction ending March 1st: Rhode Farm Machinery, Rice Lake, WI. 6% Buyers Fee. ’08 Case IH 305 Magnum, 3055 hrs, 4 remotes, mfwd, quick hitch, deluxe seat, 10 front weights; ’07 Case IH Magnum, 3154 hrs, power shift, 4 remotes, 3pt, 1 owner; Sunflower 6333 30’ Soil Finisher; Case International 5100 Grain Drill; (2) Unverferth 530 Gravity Box; (2) Unverferth 325 Gravity Box; Case IH110 Rolling Basket Crumbler; Brillion Cultipacker; (2) Sioux Grain Bins, 28000 & 12000; Val-Metal AM 450 TMR Mixer; Westfield 100-31 PTO Auger; Bushhog Squealer, Rotary Mower; Sii 6000 Liq. Fert. Tank; 1500gal Poly Tank; Grain Blower, System, and Controller & More. www.hyauctions.com - sale conducted by Hansen and Young Auction Inc.

Online Auction

Baumann Retirement Farm Machinery, Menomonie, WI. 6% Buyers Fee. Kabota SVL 75-2, 1 Owner, 819 hrs in use, a/c, heat, 2spd, air seat, quick attach; JD 4440; JD 4020; Case 830, diesel; JD 469 Round Baler, 1 Owner, 900 bales, silage special, net wrap; NH 570 Baler; JD 3950 Chopper w/ 7’ Hay Head; JD 2R Corn Head; Kuhn Knight Slinger 8114 Spreader, 1 Owner, low use; Hesston 1345 Discbine; JD 210 14’ Disk; Brillion Soil Finisher; JD 975 5Btm Plow; JD 450 12’ Drill; ND 144 Merger; (32) 4x5 Oats Straw Wrapped Bales; Lowe 1650 Classic Hyd Post Hole Digger; Berlon Bale Spear; Clam; Skidsteer Mower; Snow Blower; 78’’ Bucket; (3) 16’ Hay Wagons; (3) Gravity Boxes; (3) 20’ Tub Feeders & More. www.hyauctions.com - sale conducted by Hansen and Young Auction Inc.

Online Auction

Feed Lot & Dairy Equipment, Strum, WI. Approx. 12’ of Haylage; 15000 bu Butler Grain Bin; 18’ Grain Bin Sweep; Automatic Roller Mill; Goliath II Silo Unloader; (5) Conveyors; (65) Gates; 436’ of Feed Bunk; 235’ of Head Locks; Ronk Phase Convertor;- (2) Apache Creed Feeders; Double 6 Parlor; For-Most Cattle Tub; Dbl Squeeze Alley and Chute; (2) 500gal Diesel Barrels; 300 gal. Gas Barrel; 1000 gal. Diesel Barrel. www.hyauctions.com - sale conducted by Hansen and Young Auction Inc.

Online Auction

3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home to be moved, Cumberland, WI. Needs to be moved by July 1st! Buyer must provide seller w/ liability insurance for the premises. View the website for more details & photos. www.hyauctions.com - sale conducted by Hansen and Young Auction Inc.

TUESDAY, MARCH 2

Online Only

10:00 AM – Retirement Farm Equipment Auction: Timed Auction Begins Closing March 2 at 10:00AM. Bidding Opens Tuesday Feb. 23 at 8:00AM. Tractors, Combine & Heads, Equipment, Misc Items. See website for full details www.Sunrise-Equipment.com Sale conducted by Sunrise Equipment Auctions Inc.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 3

**Fennimore, WI

9:00 AM – Large Machinery Consignment Auction. Selling 30-40 Tractors; 30+ pieces of Hay Equipment; Planters & Drills; Tillage; Mixer & all kinds of other Farm Machinery. New items including: Power Washers, Storage Containers; Grapples, Dome Shelters; Work benches; Portable Toilets & lots more! Will be a large sale – expecting 300-400 pieces. Three miles south of Fennimore on Hwy 61. To view complete sale bill go to jeffstractorsandmachinery.com or jeffstractorsllc.com Phone: Shop 608-822-6491/ Jeff 608-988-6182/ Don 608-988-6189. Sale Conducted by Jeff’s Tractors LLC.

**Richland Center, WI

11:30 AM – 117 head of Holstein Dairy Cattle. 24321 Hwy 58 (Ithaca). Another quality consignment of parlor/free-stall cows & heifers from an A.I. sired herd. Good honest cattle that will adjust well to your set-up. Our weekly run of fresh cows and 2 yr. olds, milking & bred back cows, springing cows & heifers, bred heifers, open heifers – all ages, breeding age bull, baby heifer and bull calves. www.stadeauction.com, sale conducted by conducted by Pete Stade #2836, Jefferson, WI; Mike Stade #607, Watertown, WI & Bill Stade #535, Richland, WI.

THURSDAY, MARCH 4

Newton, WI

12:00 PM – Leon & Diane Hartman & Sons, Farm Equipment and More auction. 11331 Point Creek Rd. One of spring 2021’s cleanest farm equipment lines. Visit www.millernco.com or www.midwestauction.com for full listing and pics. Bid live on sale day or simulcast at www.bidspotter.com. Sale conducted by Miller ‘N Co. Auctions & Appraisals, LLC.

Loyal, WI

11:00 AM – Special Dairy and Heifer sale. W1461 State Hwy 98, Loyal, WI 54446. Complete herd dispersal: 70 Holstein cows, 3 bred heifers, 1 Holstein breeder Bull and one Angus breeding bull. Herd is averaging 82 lbs milk with a 4.2 F, 3.3 P, SCC is 150. A high testing herd with very good production!! For more information visit www.OberholtzerAuctions.com Sale conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co.

FRIDAY, MARCH 5

Neshkoro, WI

10:30 AM – Dennis & Roberta Hoover, Wendell & Dolores Horst auction. N664 Cypress Rd., Neshkoro, WI. Dennis Hoover: tractors & skid steer; trucks, mini excavator, forklift; hay & farm equipment, parts & shop. Wendell Horst: tractors; hay & farm equipment; irrigation equipment; lawnmower, trailer & camper; tools, shop & misc. See our website for pictures at www.stadeauction.com Internet bidding on select items available at www.EquipmentFacts.com Sale Conducted by The Bill Stade Auction Co., Sharon, WI.

SATURDAY, MARCH 6

Preston, MN

10:00 AM – Dealer, lender, consignment, timed online only auction. Tractors, combines, heads, tillage equipment, hay and forage equipment, planters, drills, all other types of farm equipment, trucks, trailers, vehicles, and more. For more info call 1-800-770-0347 or email denny@gehlingauction.com. Sale Conducted by Gehling Auction Co.

Union Grove, WI

12:00 PM – Hay Auction, 1313 S. Colony Ave. Dates: March 6, April 3, and May 1, 2021. Consignments accepted on day of sale from 10:00AM-11:30AM. Check websites: www.bobhagenmannauctionrealty.com and www.GoToAuction.com ID#4507 and www.auctionzip.com ID 9051. sale conducted by Hagemann Auction.

Mayville, WI

10:00 AM – Live auction with online bidding. Tractors, tillage equipment, harvesting equipment, beef cattle, feed and bedding. Local consignment. Location: W2935 Farmersville Rd., Mayville, WI 53050. See the complete list on the website! The list is subject to change. www.auctionsbyobrien.com. Sale conducted by O’Brien Auctioneers, LLC, Fond du Lac, WI.

MONDAY, MARCH 8

Online Auction

Online Only Auction ending on March 8 : Tractors, lodging and equipment, semi and trailer, farm machinery and more! www.hyauctions.com sale conducted by Hansen and Young Auction Inc.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 10

Fayette Co, IA

10:00 AM – Virtual Online Auction. Land Auction: 227 Acres, 3 tracts. This attractive farm features highly productive Kenyon, Floyd & Readlyn soils with CSR2s in the mid to upper 70s! All tracts sell with full farming rights for the upcoming 2021 crop year. Visit www.SullivanAuctioneers.com. Sale Conducted by Sullivan Auctioneers, LLC.

THURSDAY, MARCH 11

Clintonville, IA

10:30 AM – N9134 US Hwy 45, Clintonville, IA 54929. Retirement sale of Jim & Veronica Borlen. Tractors, combines & heads, equipment. Online bidding will be available via www.ProxiBid.com. Visit www.NolanSales.com. Sale conducted by Nolan Sales, LLC.

FRIDAY, MARCH 12

Milwaukee, WI

10:00 AM – Quality Feeder Cattle Auction. Visit milwaukeestockyards.com for details. Sale Conducted by Milwaukee Stockyards LLC, Reeseville, WI.

SATURDAY, MARCH 13

**Brillion, WI

9:00 AM – 2021 Forest Junction Early Spring Consignment Auction (Live onsite auction with simulcast internet bidding). Located at CA Tesch Equipment LLC, W2374 US Hwy 10, Brillion, WI 54110. Estate Line of Otto Goettel, Black Creek, WI; Retirement Line of Colin Ihlenfeld, Luxemburg, WI; Retirement Tractor Line of Ambrose Freund, Malone, WI; Muscle/Collector Tractor Line of Richard Onesti, Eland, WI; Super Selection of Unique Tractors to Collect/Use; Tillage; Planting; Hay Equipment; Other Equipment; Grain Bins. Sale catalogs and online bidding provided by equipmentfacts.com and proxibid.com Photos and additional information will also be available at Wilkinsonauctions.com Sale Conducted by Forest Junction Consignment Auction.

FRIDAY, MARCH 19

**Withee, WI

10:00 AM – Spring Machinery Auction: Now accepting your farm machinery! Call with your complete line or partial machinery dispersal. Deadline is Tuesday, March 2, 2021. Onsite auction with online bidding through www.equipmentfacts.com. Nationwide buyers! See our website & equipment facts for daily updates and pictures! Early Consignments: Tractors, combines/heads, skidloaders, planting and tillage, hay/forage, grain equipment, manure equipment, mixers/feeder wagons, trailers, skidsteer/tractor attachments, trucks, recreational, general farm/misc. Premier Livestock & Auctions. 715-229-2500. N13438 State Hwy 73, Withee, WI 54498.

SUNDAY, MARCH 21

Lebanon, WI

9:30 AM – 36th Annual Lebanon Sportsman's Club Consignment Auction. Accepting consignments: March 13-20 - farm machinery & equipment, hay, lawn and garden, tools and other farm-related items. Shop tools, firearms, sporting goods, boats, trees and shrubs till full. Call Jim Kulkee (920) 253-9879 - sale conducted by Bill Stade Co. Sharon, WI.

FRIDAY, MARCH 26

Merrill, WI

9:00 AM – Annual Spring Equipment Auction. Now accepting consignments. Auction will feature: quality farm tractors, hay, forage equipment, tillage equipment, wheel loaders, excavators, forklifts, loader backhoes, skid steers, dozers, trucks, trailers, & much more! Visit www.wausauauctioneers.com for more info. Sale Conducted by Wausau Auctioneers, Wausau Sales Corp.

TUESDAY, MARCH 30

**St. Anne, IL

8:00 AM – Large Farm Machinery Auction. Consign now! For more info visit www.stanneconsignmentauctions.com Sale conducted by St Anne Consignment Auction & Equipment Sales.

SATURDAY, APRIL 3

Union Grove, WI

12:00 PM – Hay Auction. 1313 S. Colony Ave. Dates: April 3 and May 1, 2021. Consignments accepted on day of sale from 10:00AM-11:30AM. Check websites: www.bobhagenmannauctionrealty.com and www.GoToAuction.com ID#4507 and www.auctionzip.com ID 9051. sale conducted by Hagemann Auction.