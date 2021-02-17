Auction Calendar: February 19, 2021

Wisconsin State Farmer

* auctions appearing in this week's newspaper

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 19

Reedsburg, WI

10:00 AM – Online only gun consignment auction. Gavin Bros. Auction Facility E7429 State Hwy 23 and 33 Reedsburg, WI. Ends Friday, Feb. 19, starting at 10AM preview: Thursday Feb.18 – 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM Over 600 lots w/200+ Firearms & over 400 lots of ammo & hunting related items. All Federal & State Firearms laws apply. More information at www.gavinbros.com or email info@gavinbros.com.

Greenwood, WI

11:00 AM – Absolute Onsite & Online Auction. W5717 Kingston Road; Greenwood WI. Tractors, crawler dozer, tillage & planting, hay & forage equip., grain handling equip., combine heads, trucks, trailers and more. Online bidding at Proxibid. More information at www.wausauauctioneers.com.

** Online Auction

Bidding continues through March 3, 2021 - March 2021 Farm & Construction Consignment Sale. Company-wide at multiple locations with hundreds of items. Visit www.HansenAuctionGroup.com for inspection details and to bid now. Sale conducted by Hansen Auction Group & Nitke Auctions.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 20

Harvard, IL

10:30 AM – Alten Farms Auction, 24218 Flat Iron Rd., Harvard, IL. Tractors, combine & heads, farm equip., veg. equip & etc., fork lift & usual rack loads of small items & parts. For updates log on for complete list & pictures on Auctionzip.com Sale conducted by Gordon Stade.

Wautoma, WI

9:00 AM – 700+ Toy Tractors/Implements, Packers, Rock & Roll Memorabilia. Visit YoderSold.com for details. Sale Conducted by Yoder Auction, LLC Wautoma, WI 54982. RWA Wayne Yoder #1977.

Burlington, WI

10:00 AM – Tool & Die Machine Shop Auction. 153 Industrial Drive; Burlington, WI 53105. For full details visit www.BobHagemannAuctionRealty.com or www.AuctionZip.com ID 9051. Sale conducted by Bob Hagemann Auction Realty.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 21

Lena, WI

11:00 AM – 500 Farm Toys at Yoap's Auction Gallery, 6234 Duame Rd. Rare toys: factory prototype Case 2390 & 2590, April 1979 2590, 2594, FFA 1070, Special 1175’s, 1370 w/duals, 50th Ann Black Knight, “A Case History” employee book, 150th Ann promo items. European toys, Stanley toys, Tonkas, Midge toys and more! www.yoapandyoap.com. S sale conducted by Yoap and Yoap Auction & Real Estate, Coleman, WI.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 23

**Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Special monthly dairy heifer auction. Call with dairy heifer consignments! Expecting 400-500 head of dairy heifers. For full details visit www.premierlivestockandauctions.com Conducted by Premier Livestock & Auctions.

**Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Feeder Cattle Auction. Expecting 200 head. For full details visit www.premierlivestockandauctions.com Conducted by Premier Livestock & Auctions.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 24

**Browntown, WI

11:00 AM – Dairy Cattle Auction, 72 high grade dairy milk cows and springing heifers; 66-milk cows with 25-fresh 1-90 days, 9 dry-cows, balance bred back in timely manner. W9066 Bidlingmaier Rd. www.bm-auctions.com Sale conducted by B&M Auctions of WI, LLC - Browntown, WI.

**Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Dairy Cattle Auction. Complete herd dispersal, Holstein dairy cows, tiestall. Reputable local consignments. Expecting 250 Head of dairy cattle. For full details visit www.premierlivestockandauctions.com Conducted by Premier Livestock & Auctions.

**Richland Center, WI

11:30 AM – 103 head of Holstein dairy cattle. 24321 Hwy 58, Ithaca. This week’s auction will include 20 head of parlor/free-stall cows from an A.I. sired and bred herd. Our weekly run of fresh cows and 2 yr. olds, milking & bred back cows, springing cows & heifers, bred heifers, open heifers – all ages, breeding age bull, baby heifer and bull calves. www.stadeauction.com, sale conducted by conducted by Pete Stade #2836, Jefferson, WI; Mike Stade #607, Watertown, WI & Bill Stade #535, Richland, WI.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 25

**Reedsburg, WI

10:00 AM – Online Only Auction. February consignment auction. E7429 State Road 23 and 33 Reedsburg, WI. Lots will start ending at 10:00 AM. Pick up: Feb. 26 9AM – 2PM. Featuring local farmer consignments: tractors, farm equipment, UTV’s, trailers, lawn mowers and more. Visit www.gavinvros.com for more info. Sale conducted by Gavin Bros Auctioneers Real Estate.

**Monticello, WI

11:00 AM – Machinery reduction auction. Located at W3732 Co. F, Monticello, WI. For auction questions phone John @ 608-558-5590. Sale conducted by B&M Auctions LLC, Browntown, WI.

**Loyal, WI

11:00 AM – Special dairy and feeder sale. W1461 State Hwy 98. Complete dispersal: 30 Holstein parlor cows, Herd #2: 90 cows complete herd dispersal and much more. www.oberholtzauctions.com. Sale conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle and Auction Co - Loyal, WI.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 27

Union Grove, WI

10:00 AM – 29th Annual Waterford FFA Alumni consignment auction to be held at Racine County Fairgrounds 19805 Durand Ave, Union Grove, WI 53182 – Sale Conducted by Hagemann Auction

MONDAY, MARCH 1

**Online Auction

Online Auction ending March 1st:Rhode Farm Machinery, Rice Lake, WI. 6% buyers fee: ’08 Case IH 305 Magnum, 3055 hrs., 4 remotes, mfwd, quick hitch, deluxe seat, 10 front weights; ’07 Case IH Magnum, 3154 hrs., power shift, 4 remotes, 3 pt., 1 owner; Sunflower 6333 30’ Soil Finisher; Case International 5100 grain drill; (2) Unverferth 530 gravity box; (2) Unverferth 325 gravity box; Case IH110 rolling basket crumbler; Brillion cultipacker; (2) Sioux grain bins, 28000 & 12000; Val-Metal AM 450 TMR mixer; Westfield 100-31 PTO auger; Bushhog Squealer rotary mower; Sii 6000 liquid fertilizer tank; 1500gal Poly Tank; grain blower, system, and controller & more. www.hyauctions.com - sale conducted by Hansen and Young Auction Inc

**Online Auction

Baumann retirement farm machinery, Menomonie, WI. 6% buyers fee: Kabota SVL 75-2, 1 Owner, 819 hrs. in use, a/c, heat, 2 spd., air seat, quick attach; JD 4440; JD 4020; Case 830, diesel; JD 469 Round Baler, 1 Owner, 900 bales, silage special, net wrap; NH 570 baler; JD 3950 chopper w/ 7’ hay head; JD 2R corn head; Kuhn Knight Slinger 8114 Spreader, 1 owner, low use; Hesston 1345 Discbine; JD 210 14’ Disk; Brillion Soil Finisher; JD 975 5-bottom plow; JD 450 12’ drill; ND 144 merger; (32) 4x5 oats straw wrapped bales; Lowe 1650 Classic Hyd post hole digger; Berlon bale spear; Clam; Skidsteer mower; snow blower; 78’’ Bucket; (3) 16’ hay wagons; (3) gravity boxes; (3) 20’ tub feeders & more. www.hyauctions.com - sale conducted by Hansen and Young Auction Inc.

**Online Auction

Feed Lot and Dairy Equipment – Strum, WI. Approx. 12’ of Haylage – 15000 bu. Butler Grain Bin, 18’ grain bin sweep, automatic roller mill, Goliath II silo unloader, five conveyors, (65) gates, 436’ of feed bunk, 235’ of head locks, Ronk phase convertor, (2) Apache Creed feeders, double 6 parlor, For-Most cattle tub, dbl. squeeze alley and chute, (2) 500 gal. diesel barrels, 300 gal. gas barrel, 1000 gal. diesel barrel. www.hyauctions.com. Sale conducted by Hansen and Young Auction Inc.

**Online Auction

3 bedroom, 2 bath home to be moved. Cumberland, WI. Needs to be moved by July 1. Buyer must provide seller w/ liability insurance for the premises. View the website for more details & photos. www.hyauctions.com - sale conducted by Hansen and Young Auction Inc.

TUESDAY, MARCH 2

Online Only

10:00 AM – Retirement Farm Equipment Auction. Timed auction begins closing March 2 at 10:00 AM. Bidding opens Tuesday, Feb. 23 at 8 AM. Tractors, combine & heads, equipment, misc Items. See website for full details www.Sunrise-Epquiment.com. Sale conducted by Sunrise Equipment Auctions Inc.

THURSDAY, MARCH 4

Newton, WI

12:00 PM – Leon and Diane Hartman & Sons, farm equipment and more auction, 11331 Point Creek Rd. One of Spring 2021’s cleanest farm equipment lines. Visit www.millernco.com or www.midwestauction.com for full listing and pics. Bid live on sale day or simulcast at www.bidspotter.com. Sale conducted by Miller ‘N Co. Auctions & Appraisals, LLC.

FRIDAY, MARCH 5

**Neshkoro, WI

10:30 AM – Dennis and Roberta Hoover, Wendell and Dolores Horst auction. N664 Cypress Rd., Neshkoro, WI. Dennis Hoover: tractors & skid steer; trucks, mini excavator, forklift; hay & farm equipment, parts & shop. Wendell Horst: tractors; hay & farm equipment; irrigation equipment; lawn mower, trailer & camper; tools, shop & misc. See our website for pictures at www.stadeauction.com Internet bidding on select items available at www.EquipmentFacts.com. Sale conducted by The Bill Stade Auction Co., Sharon, WI.

SATURDAY, MARCH 6

Preston, MN

10:00 AM – Dealer-Lender-Consignment timed online only auction. Tractors, combines, heads, tillage equipment, hay and forage equipment, planters, drills, all other types of farm equipment, trucks, trailers, vehicles, and more. For more info. call 1-800-770-0347 or email denny@gehlingauction.com. Sale Conducted by Gehling Auction Co.

Union Grove, WI

12:00 PM – Hay Auction, 1313 S. Colony Ave. Dates: March 6, April 3, May 1, 2021. Consignments accepted on day of sale from 10:00AM-11:30AM. Check websites: www.bobhagenmannauctionrealty.com and www.GoToAuction.com ID#4507 and www.auctionzip.com ID 9051. sale conducted by Hagemann Auction.

**Mayville, WI

10:00 AM – Live auction with online bidding. Tractors, tillage equipment, harvesting equipment, beef cattle, feed and bedding, local consignments. Location: W2935 Farmersville, Rd., Mayville, WI 53050. See the complete list on the website. The list is subject to change. www.acutionsbyobrien.com. Sale conducted by O’Brien Auctioneers, LLC, Fond du Lac, WI.

MONDAY, MARCH 8

**Online Auction

Online Only Auction ending on March 8. Tractors, lodging and equipment, semi and trailer, farm machinery and more! www.hyauctions.com sale conducted by Hansen and Young Auction Inc.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 10

Fayette Co, IA

10:00 AM – Virtual Online Auction, Land Auction: 227 Acres, 3 tracts. This attractive farm features highly productive Kenyon, Floyd & Readlyn soils with CSR2s in the mid- to upper-70s! All tracts sell with full farming rights for the upcoming 2021 crop year. Visit www.SullivanAuctioneers.com. Sale Conducted by Sullivan Auctioneers, LLC.

THURSDAY, MARCH 11

**Clintonville, IA

10:30 AM – N9134 US Hwy 45, Clintonville, IA 54929. Retirement sale of Jim and Veronica Borlen. Tractors, combines & heads, equipment. Online bidding will be available via www.ProxiBid.com. Visit www.NolanSales.com. Sale conducted by Nolan Sales, LLC.

FRIDAY, MARCH 12

Milwaukee, WI

10:00 AM – Quality Feeder Cattle Auction. Visit milwaukeestockyards.com for details. Sale Conducted by Milwaukee Stockyards LLC, Reeseville, WI.

SUNDAY, MARCH 21

Lebanon, WI

9:30 AM – 36th Annual Lebanon Sportsman's Club Consignment Auction. Accepting consignments: March 13-20 - farm machinery & equipment, hay, lawn and garden, tools and other farm-related items. Shop tools, firearms, sporting goods, boats, trees and shrubs till full. Call Jim Kulkee (920) 253-9879 - sale conducted by Bill Stade Co. Sharon, WI.

FRIDAY, MARCH 26

Merrill, WI

9:00 AM – Annual Spring Equipment Auction. Now accepting consignments. Auction will feature: quality farm tractors, hay, forage equipment, tillage equipment, wheel loaders, excavators, forklifts, loader backhoes, skid steers, dozers, trucks, trailers and much more. Visit www.wausauauctioneers.com for more info. Sale Conducted by Wausau Auctioneers, Wausau Sales Corp.

SATURDAY, APRIL 3

Union Grove, WI

12:00 PM – Hay Auction, 1313 S. Colony Ave. Dates: April 3 and May 1, 2021. Consignments accepted on day of sale from 10:00AM-11:30AM. Check websites: www.bobhagenmannauctionrealty.com and www.GoToAuction.com ID#4507 and www.auctionzip.com ID 9051. sale conducted by Hagemann Auction.