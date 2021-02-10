Auction Calendar: February 12, 2021

Wisconsin State Farmer

* auctions appearing in this week's Wisconsin State Farmer

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 12

Milwaukee, WI

10:00 AM – Quality Feeder Cattle Auction. Visit milwaukeestockyards.com for details. Sale Conducted by Milwaukee Stockyards LLC, Reeseville, WI.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 13

Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Emerald Lane Angus Mel Niemann Family. Complete dispersal, selling 220 head. 50 spring pairs, 15 summer pairs, 20 fall pairs, 22 spring bred heifers, 12 bred cows, 11 fall bred heifers, 2 herd bulls, 3 fall yearling bulls. Bid online through CattleUSA.com Visit www.premierlivestockandauctions.com for details. Sale Conducted by Premier Livestock & Auctions, Withee, WI.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 15

Reynolds, IL

9:00 AM – Timed Online Outstanding No-Reserve Farm Estate Auction. 20222 183rd Ave. West, Renolds, Illinois. Tractors, combines & heads, sprayer & equipment, planting & seeding, tillage, fertilizer, grain handling, tiling & farm equipment, skid steer attachments, trucks & trailers, construction equipment, recreational vehicles, farm support items, Groundskeeping & small acreage equipment, shop tools. Inspection Dates: Sat., Feb. 13, 9 AM – 3 PM & Sun., Feb. 11 12 PM – 3 PM. Bidding closes: Mon., Feb. 15th starting at 9 AM CST. Visit www.SullivanAuctioneers.com for details. Sale Conducted by Sullivan Auctioneers, LLC.

Online Only

Ending Feb. 15 at 6:00PM. Shawano County Farm with 40(+/-) Acres – N1948 Elm Grove Rd; Pulaski, WI 54162 – See full details at www.hyauctions.com

Online Only

Ending Feb. 15 at 6:00PM 300(+/-) Acre Farm Estate in Eau Claire County – S11375 Cty Rd D; Strum, WI 54770 - See full details at www.hyauctions.com.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 16

Fond du Lac, WI

11:30 AM – February Dairy Production Sale. W4226 Hwy 23, Fond du Lac, WI 54937. Fresh young cows selling - freestall-parlor cows, stall barn cows, superb udders, high components, low SCC. Online bidding at CowBuyer.com. Complete details at GreatNorthernSalesArena.com. Sale conducted by Great Northern Land & Cattle Co., Inc.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 17

Hillsboro, WI

9:00 AM – Hillsboro Area Annual Spring Consignment Auction. Hillsboro Fireman's Park, E18075 State Hwy 33, Hillsboro WI. Tractors, combines, head, carts, skidsteers and attachments, tillage, planters and drill, hay equipment, grain carts and wagons, misc. equipment. Online bidding at EquipmentFacts.com - More details at WilkinsonAuctions.com. Sale conducted by Wilkinson Auction & Realty Co., LLC.

** Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Complete herd dispersal: Coming from an extremely well run dairy. Sunrise Dairy, Steve Blunt, Monroe, WI Cows can be shown by appointment only! Owner number 608-214-5515. 140 Head. Very high quality Holstein young milking cows and springing heifers. Bid online through CattleUSA.com Visit www.premierlivestockandauctions.com for details. Sale Conducted by Premier Livestock & Auctions, Withee, WI.

**Richland Center, WI

11:30 AM – 103 head of Holstein Dairy Cattle. 24321 Hwy 58, Ithaca. 14 head of parlor/free-stall cows from a quality consignment continue as the past several weeks. Our buyers have been very pleased with these cattle! Fresh cows and 2 yr. olds, milking & bred back cows, springing cows & heifers, bred heifers, open heifers – all ages, breeding age bull, baby heifer and bull calves. www.stadeauction.com, sale conducted by conducted by Pete Stade #2836, Jefferson, WI; Mike Stade #607, Watertown, WI & Bill Stade #535, Richland, WI.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 18

Loyal, WI

11:00 AM – Special Dairy Sale, W1461 State Hwy 98, Loyal, WI 54446. Nolan and Ruth Metzger herd. 90 top Holstein cows and 127 Holstein heifers. Herd is averaging 95 lb. with a cell count mostly under 100! All AI, includes many cattle that can be registered. Several extreme fancy red and white cows. Sale conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co. www.oberholtzerauctions.com.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 19

**Reedsburg, WI

10:00 AM – Online only gun consignjment auction. Gavin Bros. Auction Facility E7429 State Hwy 23 and 33 Reedsburg, WI. Ends Friday, Feb. 19 starting at 10:00AM Pre-View: Thursday Feb.18 – 11:00AM to 1:00PM. Over 600 lots w/200+ Firearms & over 400 lots of ammo & hunting related items. All Federal & State Firearms laws apply. More information at www.gavinbros.com or email info@gavinbros.com.

Greenwood, WI

11:00 AM – Absolute Onsite & Online Auction, W5717 Kingston Rd., Greenwood, WI. Tractors, crawler dozer, tillage & planting, hay & forage equip., grain handling equip., combine heads, trucks, trailers and more! Online bidding at Proxibid. More information at www.wausauauctioneers.com.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 20

Harvard, IL

10:30 AM – Alten Farms Auction, 24218 Flat Iron Rd., Harvard, IL. Tractors, Ccombine & heads, farm equip., veg. equip & etc., fork lift, & usual rack loads of small items & parts. For updates log on for complete list & pictures on Auctionzip.com Sale conducted by Gordon Stade.

**Wautoma, WI

9:00 AM – 700+ Toy Tractors/Implements, Packers, Rock & Roll Memorabilia. Visit YoderSold.com for details. Sale Conducted by Yoder Auction, LLC Wautoma, WI 54982. RWA Wayne Yoder #1977.

**Burlington, WI

10:00 AM – Tool & Die Machine Shop Auction. 153 Industrial Dr., Burlington, WI 53105. For full details visit www.BobHagemannAuctionRealty.com or www.AuctionZip.com ID 9051. Sale conducted by Bob Hagemann Auction Realty.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 21

**Lena, WI

11:00 AM – 500 Farm Toys at Yoap's Auction Gallery. 6234 Duame Road. Rare Toys: Factory Prototype Case 2390 & 2590, April 1979 2590, 2594, FFA 1070, Special 1175’s, 1370 w/ Duals, 50th Ann Black Knight, “A Case History” employee book, 150th Ann promo items, European Toys, Stanley Toys, Tonkas, Midge Toys and more! www.yoapandyoap.com - sale conducted by Yoap and Yoap Auction & Real Estate - Coleman, WI.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 27

Union Grove, WI

10:00 AM – 29th annual Waterford FFA Alumni Consignment Auction to be held at Racine County Fairgrounds, 19805 Durand Ave, Union Grove, WI 53182. Sale Conducted by Hagemann Auction.

TUESDAY, MARCH 2

**Online Only

10:00 AM – Retirement farm equipment auction. Timed auction begins closing March 2 at 10:00AM. Bidding opens Tuesday, Feb. 23 at 8:00AM. Tractors, combine & heads, equipment, misc items. See website for full details www.Sunrise-Epquiment.com Sale conducted by Sunrise Equipment Auctions Inc.

THURSDAY, MARCH 4

Newton, WI

12:00 PM – Leon and Diane Hartman & Sons, farm equipment and more auction. 11331 Point Creek Rd. One of spring 2021’s cleanest farm equipment lines. Visit www.millernco.com or www.midwestauction.com for full listing and pics. Bid live on sale day or simulcast at www.bidspotter.com. Sale Conducted by Miller ‘N Co. Auctions & Appraisals, LLC.

SATURDAY, MARCH 6

Preston, MN

10:00 AM – Dealer and lender consignment. Timed online only auction. Tractors, combines, heads, tillage equipment, hay and forage equipment, planters, drills, all other types of farm equipment, trucks, trailers, vehicles, and more. For more info call 1-800-770-0347 or email denny@gehlingauction.com. Sale Conducted by Gehling Auction Co.

**Union Grove, WI

12:00 PM – Hay Auction. 1313 S. Colony Ave. Dates: Feb. 6, March 6, April 3, and May 1, 2021. Consignments accepted on day of sale from 10:00AM -11:30AM. Check websites: www.bobhagenmannauctionrealty.com and www.GoToAuction.com ID#4507 and www.auctionzip.com ID 9051. sale conducted by Hagemann Auction.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 10

**Fayette Co, IA

10:00 AM – Virtual Online Auction. Land Auction: 227 Acres, 3 tracts. This attractive farm features highly productive Kenyon, Floyd & Readlyn soils with CSR2s in the mid to upper 70s! All tracts sell with full farming rights for the upcoming 2021 crop year. Visit www.SullivanAuctioneers.com. Sale Conducted by Sullivan Auctioneers, LLC.

SUNDAY, MARCH 21

**Lebanon, WI

9:30 AM - 36th Annual Lebanon Sportsman's Club Consignment Auction - accepting consignments: March 13-20 - farm machinery & equipment, hay, lawn and garden, tools and other farm-related items. Shop tools, firearms, sporting goods, boats, trees and shrubs till full. Call Jim Kulkee at (920) 253-9879. Sale conducted by Bill Stade Co. Sharon, WI.

FRIDAY, MARCH 26

Merrill, WI

9:00 AM – Annual Spring Equipment Auction. Now accepting consignments. Auction will feature: quality farm tractors, hay, forage equipment, tillage equipment, wheel loaders, excavators, forklifts, loader backhoes, skid steers, dozers, trucks, trailers, & much more! Visit www.wausauauctioneers.com for more info. Sale Conducted by Wausau Auctioneers, Wausau Sales Corp.

SUNDAY, MARCH 29

Lebanon, WI

9:30 AM – 35th Annual Lebanon Sportsman's Club Consignment Auction. Accepting consignments March 21-28. Farm Machinery & Equipment, Hay, Lawn & Garden Tools & Other Farm-Related Items. Shop tools, firearms, sporting goods, boats, trees and shrubs til full. Call Jim Kulkee at (920) 253-9879. Sale Conducted By: Bill Stade Auction Co., Sharon, WI.

SATURDAY, APRIL 3

**Union Grove, WI

12:00 PM – Hay Auction, 1313 S. Colony Ave. Dates: Feb. 6, 2021, March 6, 2021, April 3, 2021, May 1, 2021. Consignments accepted on day of sale from 10:00AM -11:30AM. Check websites: www.bobhagenmannauctionrealty.com and www.GoToAuction.com ID#4507 and www.auctionzip.com ID 9051. sale conducted by Hagemann Auction.