Auction Calendar: February 5, 2021

Wisconsin State Farmer

** indicates auction ads in this week's newspaper.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 5

**Mosinee, WI

Items located in Mosinee, WI and multiple other locations for viewing. Bid now at hansenauctiongroup.com! Logging equipment & trucks. For more information see online or call 715-539-6295. Sale conducted by Hansen Auction Group, Mosinee, WI.

**Green Bay, WI

10:00 AM – Coppens Roofing Retirement. Online bidding open now at hansenauctiongroup.com. Open house on Feb. 8 from 10 am to 2 pm. Trucks, roofing items, construction supplies & tools. Sale conducted by Hansen Auction Group, Green Bay, WI.

Thorp, WI

9:30 AM – 1st Annual Draft Horse Sale – Hitching starts at 7:45 am. All horses must have Coggins test; out-of-state horses must have interstate health certificates. Catalog deadline Feb. 1. Sale conducted by Robert Helmuth, Miller Horse Sales, Marshfield, WI.

SATURDAY, FEBUARY 6

Union Grove, WI

12:00 PM – Hay Auction – 1313 S. Colony Ave. – Dates: Feb. 6, Mar. 6, Apr. 3, May 1, June 5 and July 3 – Consignments accepted on day of sale 10-11:30 am – check websites: bobhagenmannauctionrealty.com and gotoauction.com (ID 4507) and auctionzip.com (ID 9051). Sale conducted by Hagemann Auction.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 10

**Richland Center, WI

11:30 AM – 116 head of Holstein Dairy Cattle – 24321 Hwy 58 (Ithaca). Another load of parlor/free-stall adapted cows and 1st calf heifers from a well-managed dairy. Herd is A.I. sired and bred. Our weekly run of fresh cows and 2 yr. olds, milking & bred back cows, springing cows & heifers, bred heifers, open heifers – all ages, breeding age bull, baby heifer and bull calves. Visit stadeauction.com. Sale conducted by Pete Stade #2836, Jefferson, WI; Mike Stade #607, Watertown, WI & Bill Stade #535, Richland, WI.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 11

Loyal, WI

11:00 AM – Special Dairy and Feeder Sale – W1461 State Hwy 98, Loyal, WI 54446 – Complete Dispersal: 22 registered Holstein cows and 2 springing heifers. 100% registered 73 lb, 110 SCC, 4.0 F, 3.0 P. Sires include Absolute, Goldwyn, Crush, Defiant etc. Service sires include Denver, Unstoppable, Absolute, Awesome. These are mostly fancy cows including several red and white Holsteins! 1 registered Jersey cow sired by Jedi – Sale conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co., oberholtzerauctions.com.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 12

Milwaukee, WI

10:00 AM – Quality Feeder Cattle Auction. Visit milwaukeestockyards.com for details. Sale conducted by Milwaukee Stockyards LLC, Reeseville, WI.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 13

Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Emerald Lane Angus Mel Niemann Family – Complete Dispersion, Selling 220 Head. 50 Spring Pairs, 15 Summer Pairs, 20 Fall Pairs, 22 Spring Bred Heifers, 12 Bred Cows, 11 Fall Bred Heifers, 2 Herd Bulls, 3 Fall Yrlg Bulls. Bid online through cattleusa.com. Visit premierlivestockandauctions.com for details. Sale conducted by Premier Livestock & Auctions, Withee, WI.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 15

Reynolds, IL

9:00 AM – Timed Online Outstanding No-Reserve Farm Estate Auction – 20222 183rd Ave. West, Reynolds, IL. Tractors, Combines & Heads, Sprayer & Equipment, Planting & Seeding, Tillage, Fertilizer, Grain Handling, Tiling & Farm Equipment, Skid Steer Attachments, Trucks & Trailers, Construction Equipment, Recreational Vehicles, Farm Support Items, Grounds Keeping & Small Acreage Equipment, Shop Tools. Inspection Dates: Saturday, Feb. 13 9 am to 3 pm & Sunday, Feb. 14 12-3 pm. Bidding closes Monday, Feb. 15 starting at 9 am CST. Visit sullivanauctioneers.com for details. Sale conducted by Sullivan Auctioneers, LLC.

Online Only

Ending Feb. 15 at 6 pm – Shawano County Farm with 40(+/-) Acres – N1948 Elm Grove Rd, Pulaski, WI 54162 – See full details at hyauctions.com.

Online Only

Ending Feb. 15 at 6 pm – 300(+/-) Acre Farm Estate in Eau Claire County – S11375 Cty Rd D, Strum, WI 54770 – See full details at hyauctions.com.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 16

**Fond du Lac, WI

11:30 AM – February Dairy Production Sale – W4226 Hwy 23; Fond du Lac, WI 54937 – Fresh Young Cows Selling – Freestall Parlor Cows, Stall Barn Cows, Superb Udders, High Components, Low SCC. Online bidding at cowbuyer.com. Complete details at greatnorthernsalesarena.com. Sale conducted by Great Northern Land & Cattle Co., Inc.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 17

**Hillsboro, WI

9:00 AM – Hillsboro Area Annual Spring Consignment Auction – Hillsboro Fireman's Park, E18075 State Hwy 33, Hillsboro, WI – Tractors, Combines, Heads, Carts, Skidsteers & Attachments, Tillage, Planters & Drills, Hay Equipment, Grain Carts & Wagons, Misc. Equipment – Online bidding at equipmentfacts.com – More details at wilkinsonauctions.com. Sale conducted by Wilkinson Auction & Realty Co., LLC.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 18

Loyal, WI

11:00 AM – Special Dairy Sale – W1461 State Hwy 98, Loyal, WI 54446 – Nolan and Ruth Metzger Herd. 90 top Holstein cows and 127 Holstein heifers. Herd is averaging 95 lbs. with a cell count mostly under 100! All AI, includes many cattle that can be registered. Several extreme fancy red and white cows! Sale conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co, oberholtzerauctions.com.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 19

Greenwood, WI

11:00 AM – Absolute Onsite & Online Auction – W5717 Kingston Road, Greenwood, WI – Tractors, Clawler Dozer, Tillage & Planting, Hay & Forage Equipment, Grain Handling Equipment, Combine Heads, Trucks, Trailers and more! Online bidding at proxibid.com. More information at wausauauctioneers.com.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 20

**Harvard, IL

10:30 AM – Alten Farms Auction – 24218 Flat Iron Rd, Harvard, IL – Tractors, Combine & Heads, Farm Equipment, Veg. Equipment, Fork Lift & Usual Rack Loads of Small Items & Parts. For updates log on for complete list & pictures on auctionzip.com. Sale conducted by Gordon Stade.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 27

Union Grove, WI

10:00 AM – 29th Annual Waterford FFA Alumni Consignment Auction to be held at Racine County Fairgrounds 19805 Durand Ave, Union Grove, WI 53182 – Sale conducted by Hagemann Auction.

THURSDAY, MARCH 4

**Newton, WI

12:00 PM – Leon & Diane Hartman & Sons, Farm Equipment and More Auction – 11331 Point Creek Rd – One of Spring 2021’s Cleanest Farm Equipment Lines. Visit millernco.com or midwestauction.com for full listing and pics. Bid live on sale day or simulcast at bidspotter.com. Sale conducted by Miller ‘N Co. Auctions & Appraisals, LLC.

SATURDAY, MARCH 6

**Preston, MN

10:00 AM – Dealer – Lender – Consignment, Timed Online Only Auction. Tractors, Combines, Heads, Tillage Equipment, Hay and Forage Equipment, Planters, Drills, all other types of Farm Equipment, Trucks, Trailers, Vehicles, and more. For more info call 1-800-770-0347 or email denny@gehlingauction.com. Sale conducted by Gehling Auction Co.

FRIDAY, MARCH 26

**Merrill, WI

9:00 AM – Annual Spring Equipment Auction – Now Accepting Consignments. Auction will feature: quality farm tractors, hay, forage equipment, tillage equipment, wheel loaders, excavators, forklifts, loader backhoes, skid steers, dozers, trucks, trailers & much more! Visit wausauauctioneers.com for more info. Sale conducted by Wausau Auctioneers, Wausau Sales Corp.

SUNDAY, MARCH 29

Lebanon, WI

9:30 AM – 35th Annual Lebanon Sportsman's Club Consignment auction. Accepting consignments Mar. 21-28. Farm Machinery & Equipment, Hay, Lawn & Garden Tools & Other Farm-Related Items. Shop tools, firearms, sporting goods, boats, trees and shrubs til full. Call Jim Kulkee at 920-253-9879. Sale conducted by Bill Stade Auction Co., Sharon, WI.

SATURDAY, MAY 1

Union Grove, WI

SATURDAY, JUNE 5

Union Grove, WI

SATURDAY, JULY 3

Union Grove, WI

