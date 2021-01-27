Auction Calendar: January 29, 2021

Wisconsin State Farmer

** Auctions appearing in this week's newspaper

FRIDAY, JANUARY 29

Coleman, WI

12:00 PM – Outstanding dairy cattle and beanstalk bales auction. Carlson Farms of Peshtigo, WI and another local dairy. 50 top notch Holstein cows and springing heifers - 80 4 x 5ft. round bales of soybean stalks. www.yoapandyoap.com. Sale conducted by Yoap and Yoap Auction & Real Estate, Coleman, WI.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 30

German Valley, IL

11:00 AM – David Mulder Farms Auction. Tractors and Farm Equipment. Located at 7483 W. Montague Rd., German Valley, Illinois. Sale conducted by B&M Auctions, Browntown, WI.

Paris, MO

9:00 AM – Annual January Consignment Auction. 23101 Hwy 24; Paris, MO 65275. 2,000+ Pieces of Machinery. See full listing and photos at WheelerAuctions.com. Sale conducted by Wheeler Auctions & Real Estate.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 2

New Pairs, IN

8:30 AM EST – Annual late model ag & construction equipment auction..72435 State Road 15, New Paris, IN. Tractors, combines, planters, hay equipment, tillage equipment, Skidsteers, excavators, wheel loaders, compact tractors, dozers, mowers, ATVs, snow removal equipment, tractor parts, vehicles, semi trucks, and much more! Online bidding available. www.Polkauction.com. Sale Conducted by Polk Auction Co.

Online Only

Lots will start ending on Tuesday Feb. 2nd at 10:00AM – Fred Schmidtke Estate. Featuring: Farm machinery items; lawn mowers; trailers; boats; lots of tools; primitive items; truck; salvage items; household & antique items & much more. Complete catalog & bidding at www.gavinbros.com - Open house is Monday, Feb. 1 from 11 AM to 1 PM. Pickup is Wednesday, Feb. 3 from 9 AM to 2 PM. Sale conducted by Gavin Bros Auctioneers, Reedsburg, WI.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 3

**Richland Center, WI

11:30 AM – 111 head of Holstein dairy cattle. 24321 Hwy 58 (Ithaca). Our weekly run of fresh cows and 2 yr. olds, milking & bred back cows, springing cows & heifers, bred heifers, open heifers – all ages, breeding age bull, baby heifer and bull calves. www.stadeauction.com, sale conducted by conducted by Pete Stade #2836, Jefferson, WI; Mike Stade #607, Watertown, WI & Bill Stade #535, Richland, WI.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 4

**Loyal, WI

11:00 AM – Special dairy and heifer sale. W1461 State Hwy 98, Loyal, WI 54446. Early consignment: 3 fresh cows from overstocked tie stall herd milking 85- 05! 7 Holstein Springing heifers, 7 Holstein heifers ready to breed. 9 Holstein heifers 250 - 600 lbs. Expecting 200 head pending: 38 Holstein cows complete dispersal. Sale conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co. www.oberholtzerauctions.com.

FRIDAY, FEBUARY 5

Thorp, WI

9:30 AM – 1st annual Draft Horse sale. Hitching starts at 7:45 AM. All horses must have Coggins test; out-of-state horses must have interstate health certificates. Catalog deadline Feb. 1st. Sale conducted by Robert Helmuth, Miller Horse Sales, Marshfield, WI.

SATURDAY, FEBUARY 6

Union Grove, WI

12:00 PM – Hay Auction, 1313 S. Colony Ave. Dates: Feb. 6, March 6, April 3, May 1, June 5 and July 3, 2021. Consignments accepted on day of sale from 10:00AM-11:30AM. Check websites: www.bobhagenmannauctionrealty.com and www.GoToAuction.com ID#4507 and www.auctionzip.com ID 9051. sale conducted by Hagemann Auction.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 11

**Loyal, WI

11:00 AM – Special dairy and feeder sale. W1461 State Hwy 98, Loyal, WI 54446. Complete dispersal: 22 registered Holstein cows and 2 springing heifers. 100% registered 73 lb, 110 SCC, 4.0 F, 3.0 P. Sires include Absolute, Goldwyn, Crush, Defiant etc. Service sires include Denver, Unstoppable, Absolute, Awesome. These are mostly fancy cows including several Red and White Holsteins. 1 registered Jersey cow sired by Jedi. Sale conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co. www.oberholtzerauctions.com

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 12

Milwaukee, WI

10:00 AM – Quality Feeder Cattle Auction. Visit milwaukeestockyards.com for details. Sale Conducted by Milwaukee Stockyards LLC, Reeseville, WI.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 15

**Reynolds, IL

9:00 AM – Timed online outstanding no-reserve farm estate auction. 20222 183rd Ave. West, Renolds, Illinois. Tractors, combines & heads, sprayer & equipment, planting & seeding, tillage, fertilizer, grain handling, tiling & farm equipment, Skid Steer attachments, trucks & trailers, construction equipment, recreational vehicles, farm support items, groundskeeping & small acreage equipment, shop tools. Inspection dates: Sat., Feb. 13, 9 AM – 3:00 PM & Sun., Feb. 11, 12 PM – 3 PM. Bidding closes: Mon., Feb. 15 starting at 9 AM CST. Visit www.SullivanAuctioneers.com for details. Sale Conducted by Sullivan Auctioneers, LLC.

Online Only

Ending Feb. 15 at 6:00 PM – Shawano County Farm with 40(+/-) acres. N1948 Elm Grove Rd; Pulaski, WI 54162. See full details at www.hyauctions.com.

Online Only

Ending Feb. 15 at 6:00 PM – 300(+/-) Acre farm estate in Eau Claire County. S11375 Cty Rd D; Strum, WI 54770. See full details at www.hyauctions.com.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 18

**Loyal, WI

11:00 AM – Special dairy sale. W1461 State Hwy 98, Loyal, WI 54446. Nolan and Ruth Metzger Herd. 90 top Holstein cows and 127 Holstein heifers. Herd is averaging 95 lb. with a cell count mostly under 100! All AI, includes many cattle that can be registered. Several extreme fancy red and white cows. Sale conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co. www.oberholtzerauctions.com.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 19

Greenwood, WI

11:00 AM – Absolute onsite & online auction. W5717 Kingston Road; Greenwood WI. Tractors, Clawler dozer, tillage & planting, hay & forage equip., grain handling equip., combine heads, trucks, trailers and more!! Online bidding at Proxibid. More information at www.wausauauctioneers.com.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 27

Union Grove, WI

10:00 AM – 29th Annual Waterford FFA Alumni Consignment Auction to be held at Racine County Fairgrounds 19805 Durand Ave, Union Grove, WI 53182 – Sale Conducted by Hagemann Auction.

SUNDAY, MARCH 29

**Lebanon, WI

9:30 AM – 35th Annual Lebanon Sportsman's Club Consignment Auction. Accepting consignments: March 21-28. Farm machinery & equipment, hay, lawn & garden tools & other farm-related items. Shop tools, firearms, sporting goods, boats, trees and shrubs til full. CALL: Jim Kulkee at (920) 253-9879. Sale Conducted By: Bill Stade Auction Co., Sharon, Wis.

SATURDAY, MAY 1

Union Grove, WI

12:00 PM – Hay Auction, 1313 S. Colony Ave. Dates: Feb. 6, March 6, April 3, May 1, June 5 and July 3, 2021. Consignments accepted on day of sale from 10:00AM-11:30AM. Check websites: www.bobhagenmannauctionrealty.com and www.GoToAuction.com ID#4507 and www.auctionzip.com ID 9051. sale conducted by Hagemann Auction.

SATURDAY, JUNE 5

Union Grove, WI

12:00 PM – Hay Auction, 1313 S. Colony Ave. Dates: Feb. 6, March 6, April 3, May 1, June 5 and July 3, 2021. Consignments accepted on day of sale from 10:00AM-11:30AM. Check websites: www.bobhagenmannauctionrealty.com and www.GoToAuction.com ID#4507 and www.auctionzip.com ID 9051. sale conducted by Hagemann Auction.

SATURDAY, JULY 3

Union Grove, WI

12:00 PM – Hay Auction, 1313 S. Colony Ave. Dates: Feb. 6, March 6, April 3, May 1, June 5 and July 3, 2021. Consignments accepted on day of sale from 10:00AM-11:30AM. Check websites: www.bobhagenmannauctionrealty.com and www.GoToAuction.com ID#4507 and www.auctionzip.com ID 9051. sale conducted by Hagemann Auction.