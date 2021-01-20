Auction Calendar: January 22, 2021

Wisconsin State Farmer

* Auctions appearing in this week's newspaper

TUESDAY, JANUARY 26

Online Only

Farm Equipment Auction ending January 26th - John Deere Tractors, Combine, Heads, Planter, & GPS Equipment Grain Trailers & Cart, Tillage Equipment, Head Movers, Seed Tender. For Complete listing and photos log onto www.georgeauction.com.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 27

**Richland Center, WI

11:30 AM – 118 head of Holstein Dairy Cattle. 24321 Hwy 58 (Ithaca). From Iowa County – 20 head of parlor/free-stall cows, high producing and low SCC. Our weekly run of fresh cows and 2 yr. olds, milking & bred back cows, springing cows & heifers, bred heifers, open heifers – all ages, breeding age bull, baby heifer and bull calves. www.stadeauction.com, sale conducted by conducted by Pete Stade #2836, Jefferson, WI; Mike Stade #607, Watertown, WI & Bill Stade #535, Richland, WI.

**Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Dairy Cattle Auction. B13438 State Hwy 73. Complete Herd Dispersal 55 Holstein dairy cows coming from Chippewa County; 20 Holstein dairy cows Ccming from Udderful Dairy; 18 high quality Holstein dairy cows coming from Ridge Line Farms, Buffalo County; 15 high quality Registered Holstein dairy cows coming from Ripps Valley Dairy, Dane, WI; 9 fresh Holstein dairy cows coming from Lyndell Dairy, Garrett Madland, Lyndon Station, WI; 8 fancy fresh Jersey Holstein Cross dairy cows coming from Steve Pederson, Westby, WI; 4 fancy Holstein springing heifers coming from Jim Knutson, New Auburn, WI; & Registered 2 year old Holstein bull. www.premierlivestockandauctions.com Sale Conducted by Premier Livestock & Auctions, Withee, WI.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 28

**Loyal, WI

11:00 AM – Special Dairy and Feeder Sale. W1461 State Hwy 98, Loyal, WI. 15 top fresh 2 and 3 yr old Holstein parlor cows; Fancy 16 month old Red and White polled Holstein bull; 6 registered Holstein 2 and 3 year old parlor free stall cows; Fancy Red and White Holstein Springing Heifer; Top quality 15 month old Holstein bull; 7 Holstein Steers. www.oberholtzerauctions.com sale conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auctions Co., Loyal, WI.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 29

**Coleman, WI

12:00 PM – Outstanding Dairy Cattle and Beanstalk Bales Auction - Carlson Farms of Peshtigo, WI and another local dairy - 50 top notch Holstein Cows and Springing Heifers - 80 4 x 5ft. round bales of soybean stalk - www.yoapandyoap.com sale conducted by Yoap and Yoap Auction & Real Estate - Coleman, WI.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 30

German Valley, IL

11:00 AM – David Mulder Farms auction. Tractors & farm equipment. Located at 7483 W. Montague Rd., German Valley, Illinois. Sale conducted by B&M Auctions, Browntown, WI.

**Paris, MO

9:00 AM – Annual January Consignment Auction – 23101 HWY 24; Paris, MO 65275 – 2,000+ Pieces of Machinery – See full listing and photos at WheelerAuctions.com. Sale conducted by Wheeler Auctions & Real Estate.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 2

New Pairs, IN

8:30 AM EST – Annual late model ag & Construction equipment auction.72435 State Road 15 New Paris, IN. Tractors, Combines, Planters, Hay Equipment, Tillage Equipment, Skidsteers, Excavators, Wheel Loaders, Compact Tractors, Dozers, Mowers, ATVs, Snow Removal Equipment, Tractor Parts, Vehicles, Semi Trucks, and much more! Online Bidding Available. www.Polkauction.com. Sale Conducted by Polk Auction Co.

**Online Only

Lots will start ending on Tuesday Feb. 2nd at 10:00AM – Fred Schmidtke Estate. Featuring: Farm Machinery Items; Lawn Mowers; Trailers; Boats; Lots of Tools; Primitive Items; Truck; Salvage Items; Household & Antique Items & Much More - Complete Catalog & Bidding & www.gavinbros.com. Open House is Monday February 1st from 11 AM to 1 PM. Pickup is Wednesday February 3rd from 9 AM to 2 PM. Sale conducted by Gavin Bros Auctioneers, Reedsburg, WI.

FRIDAY, FEBUARY 5

** Thorp, WI

9:30 AM – 1st Annual Draft Horse Sale. Hitching starts at 7:45. All horses must have Coggins test; out-of-state horses must have interstate health certificates. Catalog deadline Feb. 1st. Sale conducted by Robert Helmuth, Miller Horse Sales, Marshfield, WI.

SATURDAY, FEBUARY 6

** Union Grove, WI

12:00 PM – Hay Auction. 1313 S. Colony Ave. Dates: February 6th, 2021, March 6th, 2021, April 3rd, 2021, May 1st, 2021, June 5th, 2021 and July 3rd, 2021 - Consignments accepted on day of sale from 10:00AM-11:30AM - check websites: www.bobhagenmannauctionrealty.com and www.GoToAuction.com ID#4507 and www.auctionzip.com ID 9051. sale conducted by Hagemann Auction.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 12

Milwaukee, WI

10:00 AM – Quality Feeder Cattle Auction. Visit milwaukeestockyards.com for details. Sale Conducted by Milwaukee Stockyards LLC, Reeseville, WI.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 15

**Reynolds, IL

9:00 AM – Timed Online Outstanding No-Reserve Farm Estate Auction. 20222 183rd Ave. West, Reynolds, Illinois. Tractors, Combines & Heads, Sprayer & Equipment, Planting & Seeding, Tillage, Fertilizer, Grain Handling, Tiling & Farm Equipment, Skid Steer Attachments, Trucks & Trailers, Construction Equipment, Recreational Vehicles, Farm Support Items, Grounds Keeping & Small Acreage Equipment, Shop Tools. Inspection Dates: Sat., Feb. 13th 9 AM – 3 PM & Sun., Feb. 11th 12 PM – 3 PM. Bidding closes: Mon., Feb. 15th starting at 9 AM CST. Visit www.SullivanAuctioneers.com for details. Sale Conducted by Sullivan Auctioneers, LLC.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 27

**Union Grove, WI

10:00 AM – 29th Annual Waterford FFA Alumni Consignment Auction to be held at Racine County Fairgrounds 19805 Durand Ave, Union Grove, WI 53182. Sale Conducted by Hagemann Auction.

SATURDAY, MAY 1

** Union Grove, WI

12:00 PM – Hay Auction. 1313 S. Colony Ave. Dates: February 6th, 2021, March 6th, 2021, April 3rd, 2021, May 1st, 2021, June 5th, 2021 and July 3rd, 2021 - Consignments accepted on day of sale from 10:00AM-11:30AM - check websites: www.bobhagenmannauctionrealty.com and www.GoToAuction.com ID#4507 and www.auctionzip.com ID 9051. sale conducted by Hagemann Auction.

SATURDAY, JUNE 5

** Union Grove, WI

12:00 PM – Hay Auction. 1313 S. Colony Ave. Dates: February 6th, 2021, March 6th, 2021, April 3rd, 2021, May 1st, 2021, June 5th, 2021 and July 3rd, 2021 - Consignments accepted on day of sale from 10:00AM-11:30AM - check websites: www.bobhagenmannauctionrealty.com and www.GoToAuction.com ID#4507 and www.auctionzip.com ID 9051. sale conducted by Hagemann Auction.

SATURDAY, JULY 3

** Union Grove, WI

12:00 PM – Hay Auction, 1313 S. Colony Ave. Dates: February 6th, 2021, March 6th, 2021, April 3rd, 2021, May 1st, 2021, June 5th, 2021 and July 3rd, 2021 - Consignments accepted on day of sale from 10:00AM-11:30AM - check websites: www.bobhagenmannauctionrealty.com and www.GoToAuction.com ID#4507 and www.auctionzip.com ID 9051. sale conducted by Hagemann Auction.