Auction Calendar: January 15, 2021

Wisconsin State Farmer

* auctions appearing in this week's newspaper

FRIDAY, JANUARY 15

Richland Center, WI

11:00 AM – Tom Nee Auction. 27117 State Hwy 14. Tractors and skid steer, forage and farm equipment, cattle and dairy equipment and more! NOTE: Tom sold his good herd of cows 2 years ago and is now selling this nice line of equipment. He is a good caretaker, you can buy with confidence. There are very few small items so be on time and we will have you headed home early. See our website for pictures: www.stadeauction.com - sale conducted by Bill Stade #535, Richland, WI, Mike Stade #607, Watertown, WI, Pete Stade #2836, Jefferson, WI.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 16

Monticello, WI

11:00 AM - Rick & Kathy Bidlingmaier Auction. Tractors, skidloader, truck & farm equipment. Located at N6690 Studer Lane, Monticello, WI. Sale conducted by B & M Auctions, Browntown, WI.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 17

Lena, WI

11:00 AM – 300 Guns of All Kinds and Lots of Ammo, Yoap’s Auction Gallery, Winchesters, Colts, Brownings, Revolvers, Pistols, Military & Tactical Weapons, Sporting Rifles, Shotguns, Bear Trap, Thousands of Rounds of Ammo & Primers! More Info at our Website: www.yoapandyoap.com. Sale located at 6234 Duame Road, Lena, WI - Stiles Junction (Jct. of Hwy 141 & Hwy 22). Sale conducted by Henry & Len Yoap, Yoap & Yoap Auction & Real Estate, Coleman, WI.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 19

**Loyal, WI

11:00 AM – Complete Herd Dispersal. 54 Holstein tiestall cows. Some cows for every budget. Sale conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co. 715-255-9600 www.oberholtzerauctions.com.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 20

**Richland Center, WI

11:30 AM – 100 head of Holstein Dairy Cattle – 24321 Hwy 58 (Ithaca). Our weekly run of fresh cows and 2 yr. Olds include another trailer load of free-stall/parlor cows from an overstocked dairy – These are young cows, producing well. Milking & bred back cows, springing cows & heifers, bred heifers, open heifers – all ages, breeding age bull, baby heifer and bull calves. www.stadeauction.com, sale conducted by conducted by Pete Stade #2836, Jefferson, WI; Mike Stade #607, Watertown, WI & Bill Stade #535, Richland, WI.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 21

**Online Only

Farm Equipment Auction ending January 26th – John Deere Tractors, Combine, Heads, Planter, & GPS Equipment Grain Trailers & Cart – Tillage Equipment – Head Movers – Seed Tender - For Complete listing and photos log onto www.georgeauction.com.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 26

**Online Only

Farm Equipment Auction ending January 26th – John Deere Tractors, Combine, Heads, Planter, & GPS Equipment Grain Trailers & Cart, Tillage Equipment, Head Movers, Seed Tender. For Complete listing and photos log onto www.georgeauction.com.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 30

German Valley, IL

11:00 AM – David Mulder Farms Auction. Tractors & farm equipment. Located at 7483 W. Montague Rd., German Valley, Illinois. Sale conducted by B&M Auctions, Browntown, WI.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 2

New Pairs, IN

8:30 AM EST – Annual late model Ag & Construction Equipment Auction. Location 72435 State Road 15 New Paris, IN. Tractors, Combines, Planters, Hay Equipment, Tillage Equipment, Skidsteers, Excavators, Wheel Loaders, Compact Tractors, Dozers, Mowers, ATVs, Snow Removal Equipment, Tractor Parts, Vehicles, Semi Trucks, and much more! Online Bidding Available. www.Polkauction.com. Sale Conducted by Polk Auction Co.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 12

**Milwaukee, WI

10:00 AM – Quality Feeder Cattle Auction. Visit milwaukeestockyards.com for details. Sale Conducted by Milwaukee Stockyards LLC, Reeseville, WI.