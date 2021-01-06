Auction Calendar: January 8, 2021

Wisconsin State Farmer

FRIDAY, JANUARY 8

Milwaukee, WI

10:00 AM – Quality Feeder Cattle Auction. Visit milwaukeestockyards.com for details. Sale Conducted by Milwaukee Stockyards LLC, Reeseville, WI.

Solon, IA

Online Only – Bidding closes Wednesday, Jan. 20th at 10 AM CST. No-reserve Farm Equipment Auction. Sale Conducted by Sullivan Auctioneers www.SullivanAuctioneers.com

FRIDAY, JANUARY 9

Wautoma, WI

9:00 AM – Live & Online Auction. Guns, Antiques, Bicycles & Toys. For a complete list and updates https://yodersold.com/ for details. Sale Conducted by W. Yoder Auction LLC.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 12

Fond du Lac, WI

11:30 AM – January Dairy Production Sale. Fresh young cows selling: Freestall-Parlor Cows, Stall Barn Cows, Superb Udders, High Components, Low SCC. For more information, visit www.greatnorthernsalesarena.com Sale conducted by Great Northern Land & Cattle Co, Inc.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 13

**Richland Center, WI

11:30 AM – 103 head of Holstein Dairy Cattle. 24321 Hwy 58,Ithaca. Our usual run of fresh cows and 2 yr. olds, milking & bred back cows, springing cows & heifers, bred heifers, open heifers – all ages, breeding age bull, baby heifer and bull calves. www.stadeauction.com, sale conducted by conducted by Pete Stade #2836, Jefferson, WI; Mike Stade #607, Watertown, WI & Bill Stade #535, Richland, WI.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 16

**Richland Center, WI

11:00 AM – Tom Nee Auction. 27117 State Hwy 14. Tractors and skid steer, forage and farm equipment, cattle and dairy equipment and more! Note: Tom sold his good herd of cows 2 years ago and is now selling this nice line of equipment. He is a good caretaker, you can buy with confidence. There are very few small items so be on time and we will have you headed home early – see our website for pictures: www.stadeauction.com - sale conducted by Bill Stade #535, Richland, WI, Mike Stade #607, Watertown, WI, Pete Stade #2836, Jefferson, WI.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 16

**Monticello, WI

11:00 AM – Rick & Kathy Bidlingmaier acution. Tractors, skidloader, truck & farm equipment. Located at N6690 Studer Lane, Monticello, WI. Sale conducted by B & M Auctions, Browntown, WI.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 17

**Lena, WI

11:00 AM – 300 Guns of All Kinds and Lots of Ammo, Yoap’s Auction Gallery, Winchesters, Colts, Brownings, Revolvers, Pistols, Military & Tactical Weapons, Sporting Rifles, Shotguns, Bear Trap, Thousands of Rounds of Ammo & Primers! More Info at our Website: www.yoapandyoap.com. Sale located at 6234 Duame Road, Lena, WI - Stiles Junction (Jct. of Hwy 141 & Hwy 22). Sale conducted by Henry & Len Yoap, Yoap & Yoap Auction & Real Estate, Coleman, WI.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 19

** Online Only

10:00 AM – Auction dairy equipment. Dairy/barn equipment: Swing 10 Parlor-Westfailia Surge Metatron 12 meters; Mueller 3000 gal. Mdl OE-Bulk Tank, Serial # 77448; Mueller Accu-Therm Plate Heat Exchanger; & Much more! Located at 56450 Geitz Hill Road Prairie du Chien, WI. Sale conducted by Gavin Bros Auctioneers, St. Reedsburg, WI.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 26

**Online Only

Farm Equipment Auction ending January 26th – John Deere tractors, combine, heads, planter, and GPS equipment, grain trailers and cart, tillage equipment, head movers, seed tender. For complete listing and photos log onto www.georgeauction.com

SATURDAY, JANUARY 30

German Valley, IL

11:00 AM – David Mulder Farms Auction. Tractors & farm equipment. Located at 7483 W. Montague Rd., German Valley, Illinois. Sale conducted by B&M Auctions, Browntown, WI.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 2

**New Pairs, IN

8:30 AM EST – Annual late model ag & construction equipment auction. 72435 State Road 15, New Paris, IN. Tractors, Combines, Planters, Hay Equipment, Tillage Equipment, Skidsteers, Excavators, Wheel Loaders, Compact Tractors, Dozers, Mowers, ATVs, Snow Removal Equipment, Tractor Parts, Vehicles, Semi Trucks, and much more! Online Bidding Available. www.Polkauction.com. Sale Conducted by Polk Auction Co.