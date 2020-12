Auction Calendar: January 1, 2021

Wisconsin State Farmer

** indicates auction ads in this week's paper.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 6

**Richland Center, WI

11:30 AM – 107 head of Holstein Dairy Cattle – 24321 Hwy 58, Ithaca. Our usual run of fresh cows and 2 yr. olds, milking & bred back cows, springing cows & heifers, bred heifers, open heifers – all ages, breeding age bull, baby heifer and bull calves. Visit stadeauction.com. Sale conducted by Pete Stade #2836, Jefferson, WI; Mike Stade #607, Watertown, WI & Bill Stade #535, Richland, WI.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 8

Milwaukee, WI

10:00 AM – Quality Feeder Cattle Auction. Visit milwaukeestockyards.com for details. Sale conducted by Milwaukee Stockyards LLC, Reeseville, WI.

**Solon, IA

Online Only – Bidding closes Wednesday, Jan. 20 at 10 am CST. No Reserve Farm Equipment Auction. Sale conducted by Sullivan Auctioneers: sullivanauctioneers.com.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 9

**Wautoma, WI

9:00 AM – Live & Online Auction. Guns, Antiques, Bicycles & Toys. For a complete list and updates, visit yodersold.com for details. Sale conducted by W. Yoder Auction LLC.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 16

**Monticello, WI

11:00 AM – Rick & Kathy Bidlingmaier Auction. Tractors, skidloader, truck & farm equipment. Located at N6690 Studer Ln., Monticello, WI. Sale conducted by B&M Auctions, Browntown, WI.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 30

**German Valley, IL

11:00 AM – David Mulder Farms Auction. Tractors & farm equipment. Located at 7483 W. Montague Rd., German Valley, IL. Sale conducted by B&M Auctions, Browntown, WI.