Auction Calendar: December 25, 2020

Wisconsin State Farmer

** indicates auction ads appearing in this week's paper.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 29

St. Anne, IL

8:00 AM – Consign Now! Large Farm Machinery Auction – Consign Now For Our Year-End Auction. Call today to have your Equipment Listed with Us! 815-427-8350 Office or 815-791-0723 Jim. We currently have a large inventory of equipment for sale. Visit us at stanneconsignmentauctions.com. Sale conducted by St. Anne Consignment Auction & Equipment Sales, St. Anne, IL 60964.

St. Anne, IL

8:00 AM – Large Farm Machinery Auction. 4X4 Tractors, MFWD Tractors, Tractors, Front Loaders, Industrial, Collectors, Mechanic Specials, Feed Grinders/Mixers, Haybines/Discbines, Hay Balers, Hay Rakes, Manure Spreaders, Misc. Forage, Corn Pickers, Flail Shredders, Planters, Planter Parts, Grain Drills, Vertical Tillage Tools, Disks, Rockflex Disks, Offset Disks, Soil Finishers, Field Cultivators, Rotary Hoes, Cultivators, Disk Rippers, Sprayers, Fertilizer Spreaders, Cultimulchers, Packers, Soil Savers, Chisel Plows, Crumblers, Plows, Combines, Corn Heads, Grain Heads, Head Carts, Auer Carts, Gravity Wagons, Grain Cleaners, Grain Augers, Mowers, Irrigation Equipment Trucks & Trailers, Misc. Equipment. Visit stanneconsignmentauctions.com for more information. Sale conducted by St. Anne Consignment Auction & Equipment Sales, IL Auction Lic. #441001008 – 6997 E 5000 S Rd, St. Anne, IL 60964. 815-427-8350 and 815-427-8360 for office, 815-791-0723 for Jim.

Jefferson, WI

10:30 AM – 118 Head of Cattle & Machinery Auction – Stade Auction Center N3660 State Rd. 89 Jefferson, WI. 118 Head of Reg. & Grade Dairy Cattle plus Tractors, Skid Steers, Farm Machinery, Trucks, Trailers & Cattle Related Misc. See our website for a more complete ad & pictures: stadeauction.com. Sale conducted by The Bill Stade Auction Co., Sharon, WI.

Reedsburg, WI

10:00 AM – Online Only Auction – December Consignment Auction – Lots begin ending at 10 am, Pickup Dec. 30 9 am to 2 pm – Featuring local farmer consignments – Tractors, Farm Equipment, UTVs, Trailers, Lawn Mowers, & More! Complete list, pictures and online bidding at gavinbros.com. Sale conducted by Gavin Bros Auctioneers.

Fremont, IA

10:00 AM – Timed Online No-Reserve Farm & Construction Equipment Auction. Bidding begins to close Tuesday, Dec. 29 at 10 am. Items are located at the farm near Fremont, IA. Physical address: 28971 Yates Ave, Fremont, IA 52561. Inspection date: Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020 9 am to 2 pm. See full ad for list of highlighted items! Auction Managers: Jim Hugg 319-931-9292 & John Probasco 641-856-7355. Website: sullivanauctioneers.com. Phone: 844-847-2161. Email: sold@sullivanauctioneers.com. Lic. #444000107.

Manchester, IA

10:00 AM – Timed Online No-Reserve Farm Retirement Auction. Swanson Family Farms Inc. – Larry & Sandy Swanson 563-920-2656. Bidding closes Tuesday, Dec. 29 starting at 10 am. Items are located at 1488 Hwy 13, Manchester, IA 52057. See full ad for list of highlighted items! Visit sullivanauctioneers.com for photos and detailed online bidding catalog. Auction Manager: Matt Sullivan 844-847-2161. Email: sold@sullivanauctioneers.com. Lic. #444000107.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 30

**Richland Center, WI

11:30 AM – Dairy Cattle Auction – visit stadeauction.com. Sale conducted by Pete Stade #2836, Jefferson, WI; Mike Stade #607, Watertown, WI & Bill Stade #535, Richland, WI.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 8

Milwaukee, WI

10:00 AM – Quality Feeder Cattle Auction. Visit milwaukeestockyards.com for details. Sale conducted by Milwaukee Stockyards LLC, Reeseville, WI.