Auction Calendar: December 18, 2020

Wisconsin State Farmer

** indicates auction ads appearing in this week's newspaper.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 18

Menomonie, WI

10:00 AM – Absolute Farm Auction – N4630 WI State Hwy 25 – tractors, choppers, loaders, skid steers & attachments, wagons & grain boxes, hay equipment and more! Online Bidding at equipmentfacts.com. Visit auctionsp.com for complete list and pictures. Sale conducted by Auction Specialists – Lomira, WI.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 19

Milford, IL

9:30 AM – Farm Equipment Auction/Partial Listing – 1687 E 1300 North Rd., Milford, IL 60953. An Excellent Line Up of Late Model Equipment, Several One Owner. Collector Tractors, Livestock & Hay Equip., Trucks & More. Selling Shop Tools First. Online Bidding Through equipmentfacts.com. To Register, go to mikepetersonauctioneers.com & Click on the Equipment Facts Logo in the top right corner. Check our Website periodically for any Updates and for terms, a complete list & photos. For info on Equip. Call Steve at 815-482-8631 and for Auction info Call Mike at 815-474-7748. Sale conducted by Mike Peterson Auctioneers.

Kaukauna, WI

11:30 AM – Holiday Special Cow Palace North – N 2454 Hwy 55 – nice group of grade and registered cows selling, plus 7 Jerseys, 3 fresh Brown Swiss and a fancy dry brindle, both registered and grade. Ron got to pick out of several top herds. Watch next week's paper for complete details. Sale conducted by Ron Roskopf, Cow Palace North.

Brillion, WI

9:00 AM – Upcoming Auction Notice – 2020 Forest Junction Year End Consignment Auction – W2374 US Hwy 10 – Collector/vintage tractors and farm equipment, local estate line, several private collections, farmer retirements, lender items, and individual consignments. Complete list to come. Call 920-989-4000 for additional information. Sale conducted by Forest Junction Consignment Auction.

**Columbus, WI

10:00 AM – William & Carol Kranz, Craig & Linda Gosdeck Auction – Located at 7863 Marshall Rd. Columbus, WI. Sale includes farm machinery, tractors, trucks, & more! See our website for pictures at stadeauction.com. Sale conducted by Bill Stade Auction Co., Sharon, WI.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 23

**Richland Center, WI

11:30 AM – 118 head of Holstein Dairy Cattle – 24321 Hwy 58, Ithaca. Our usual run of dairy cattle along with a trailer load of fresh 2 yr. olds, milking & bred back cows, springing cows & heifers, bred heifers, open heifers – all ages, breeding age bull, baby heifer and bull calves. Visit stadeauction.com. Sale conducted by Pete Stade #2836, Jefferson, WI; Mike Stade #607, Watertown, WI; & Bill Stade #535, Richland, WI.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 29

St. Anne, IL

8:00 AM – Consign Now! Large Farm Machinery Auction – Consign Now For Our Year-End Auction. Call today to have your Equipment Listed with Us! 815-427-8350 Office or 815-791-0723 Jim. We currently have a large inventory of equipment for sale. Visit us at stanneconsignmentauctions.com. Sale Conducted by St. Anne Consignment Auction & Equipment Sales, St. Anne, IL 60964.

St. Anne, IL

8:00 AM – Large Farm Machinery Auction – 4X4 Tractors, MFWD Tractors, Tractors, Front Loaders, Industrial, Collectors, Mechanic Specials, Feed Grinders/Mixers, Haybines/Discbines, Hay Balers, Hay Rakes, Manure Spreaders, Misc. Forage, Corn Pickers, Flail Shredders, Planters, Planter Parts, Grain Drills, Vertical Tillage Tools, Disks, Rockflex Disks, Offset Disks, Soil Finishers, Field Cultivators, Rotary Hoes, Cultivators, Disk Rippers, Sprayers, Fertilizer Spreaders, Cultimulchers, Packers, Soil Savers, Chisel Plows, Crumblers, Plows, Combines, Corn Heads, Grain Heads, Head Carts, Auer Carts, Gravity Wagons, Grain Cleaners, Grain Augers, Mowers, Irrigation Equipment Trucks & Trailers, Misc. Equipment. Visit stanneconsignmentauctions.com for more information. Sale conducted by St. Anne Consignment Auction & Equipment Sales, IL Auction License #441001008 – 6997 E 5000 S Rd, St. Anne, IL 60964. Office numbers 815-427-8350 and 815-427-8360, 815-791-0723 Jim.

**Jefferson, WI

10:30 AM – 100 Head of cattle & Machinery Auction – Stade Auction Center N3660 State Rd. 89 Jefferson, WI. See our website for a more complete ad & pictures at stadeauction.com. Sale conducted by The Bill Stade Auction Co., Sharon, WI.

**Reedsburg, WI

10:00 AM – Online Only Auction – December Consignment Auction – Lots begin ending at 10 am, Pickup Dec. 30 9 am to 2 pm – Featuring local farmer consignments – Tractors, Farm Equipment, UTV’s, Trailers, Lawn Mowers, & More! Complete list, pictures and online bidding at gavinbros.com. Sale conducted by Gavin Bros Auctioneers.

**Fremont, IA

10:00 AM – Timed Online No-Reserve Farm & Construction Equipment Auction. Bidding begins to close Tuesday, Dec. 29 at 10 am. Items are located at the farm near Fremont, IA. Physical address: 28971 Yates Ave, Fremont, IA 52561. Inspection date: Wednesday, Dec. 23 9 am to 2 pm. See full ad for list of highlighted items! Auction Managers: Jim Hugg 319-931-9292 & John Probasco 641-856-7355. Website: sullivanauctioneers.com. Phone: 844-847-2161. Email: sold@sullivanauctioneers.com. License #444000107.

**Manchester, IA

10:00 AM – Timed Online No-Reserve Farm Retirement Auction. Swanson Family Farms Inc. – Larry & Sandy Swanson 563-920-2656. Bidding closes Tuesday Dec. 29 starting at 10 am. Items are located at 1488 Hwy 13, Manchester, IA 52057. See full ad for list of highlighted items! Visit sullivanauctioneers.com for photos and detailed online bidding catalog. Auction Manager: Matt Sullivan 844-847-2161. Email: sold@sullivanauctioneers.com. License #444000107.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 8

**Milwaukee, WI

10:00 AM – Quality Feeder Cattle Auction. Visit milwaukeestockyards.com for details. Sale conducted by Milwaukee Stockyards LLC, Reeseville, WI.