Auction Calendar: December 11, 2020

Wisconsin State Farmer

* auctions appearing in this week's newspaper

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 11

Online Only

10:00 AM – Farm retirement auction. John Deere 8210 MFWD tractor, 6,280 hours; John Deere 8960 4wd tractor; John Deere 4010 2wd tractor, showing 3,360 hours; John Deere 9500 Sidehill combine; 6,679 eng./4,296 sep. hours; John Deere 693 corn head; John Deere 922F platform; International 1460 combine; Case-IH 1020 platform; John Deere 1770 NT CCS planter; J&M 750 grain cart; John Deere 980 32’ field cultivator; Plus much more! Details, photos & bidding available online at: www.SullivanAuctioneers.com Sale conducted by Sullivan Auctioneers.

Milwaukee, WI

10:00 AM – Quality Feeder Cattle Auction. Sale will be limited to 30 buyers. This means only one person per order and NO children. We suggest that buyers preregister by contacting the office. Face masks will be required at all times throughout the facility. See full ad for additional details. Visit milwaukeestockyards.com for details. Sale Conducted by Milwaukee Stockyards LLC, Reeseville, WI.

**Online Only

Heavy Trucks, Trailers, Construction Equipment and Recreational Items Auction - Company Wide! Multiple Locations and Hundreds of Items - 2009 Volvo L60F Wheel Loader; 2013 International ProStar Eagle Day Cab Semi Tractor; (2) 2010 International Semi Tractor; 2002 Sterling quad axle dump truck; Komatsu WA600-IL Wheel Loader; International 2554 Dump Truck with 11' Plow and more! Bid now at hansenauctiongroup.com or nitkeauctions.com Online bidding only, bidding ends December 21st - www.HANSENAUCTIONGROUP.com - sale conducted by Hansen Auction Group.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 12

Beaver Dam, WI

10:00 AM – Year End Consignment Auction – Consignments Wanted! We are now accepting consignments of building materials, tractors, farm machinery & industrial equipment. NO motor vehicles, tires or small items. To consign, call Nate Pollnow 920-210-5120. Visit www.colbob.com for delivery schedule, early consignments, pics & more. Sale Conducted by Bob’s Auction Service.

Kenyon, MN

9:00 AM – Large Clean Farmer Owned Year End Farmers Consignment Auction - Maring Auction Lot, Highway 56 North, Kenyon, MN – Good Tractors, Planters, Air Seeders & Tillage, Semis, Trailers & Tender, Grain Carts, Wagons 7 Livestock Machinery, Skid Attachments & Pay Loader. This is only partial listing for complete listing, details and Online Bidding go to www.maringauction.com Sale Conducted by Matt Maring Auction Co., Kenyon, MN.

Fond du Lac, WI

10:00 AM – Another Auction Associates Inc. Public auction at Fond du Lac Co. Fairgrounds Cow Palace., Martin Ave., Fond du Lac, WI. Cars, vans, pickups: 2-2018, 9-2017, 4-2016, 2015, 2-2014, 09 Explorer’s; 2017, 2016, 2-2013 Taurus; 2-2015 Charger; 2-2016, 2-2015, 2-2014, 2-2011, 2010, 2-08, 07 Impala; 2014 Jetta; 2014 Sentra; 2012 Tahoe; Large trucks, equipment: 93 Int. 4600, 5yd. dump, standard trans, diesel; Forklift. This is only a partial list, items coming in daily. Call 800-242-0920 for information or go to our website: www.auctionassociatesinc.com.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 13

Lena, WI

11:00 AM – 400 Farm Toys at Yoap's Auction Gallery - 6234 Duame Rd. - European Toys, 1/16 Precision and Detailed Tractors, Stanley Toys, Vintage Trucks and Matchbox and much more! www.yoapandyoap.com sale conducted by Yoap and Yoap Auction and Real Estate. Coleman, WI.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 14

Online Only – Multiple Locations

Online only auctions ending Monday, Dec. 14th, 2020 December Ag & Heavy Equipment – multiple locations-Tractors & Combines, Heavy Trucks & Heavy Equipment, Farm Equipment, Farm Items, Misc, Farm machinery – Manawa, WI, 2020 DECEMBER AUTO & CONSIGNMENT – PRAIRIE FARM, WI, Bid online now at https://hansenandyoung.bidwrangler.com/?embed=false! Sell Your Farm Machinery, Heavy Equipment, Vehicles & Recreational! Add your machinery, equipment, trailers & more to already consigned items! PRAIRIE FARM: Call Barry 715-418-1200 or Justin 715-553-1346 or Office: 715-837-1015 MONDOVI: Call Jim 715-563-3423. TERMS: 10% buyer’s fee & sales tax added to final bid price. 3.5% fee for credit/debit cards. Payments accepted: cash, certified check, cashier’s check or credit card. for more information see https://www.hansenandyoung.com/ . Sale conducted by Hansen & Young Auctions, Inc.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 15

Online Only – Mondovi, WI

Online only auctions ending Tuesday, Dec. 15th, 2020 December Mondovi Consignment-Patz 1200 Series TMR, like new, 382hrs; D17 Diesel Allis; WC Allis Backwards w/ Loader. Bid online now at https://hansenandyoung.bidwrangler.com/?embed=false! Sell Your Farm Machinery, Heavy Equipment, Vehicles & Recreational! Add your machinery, equipment, trailers & more to already consigned items! PRAIRIE FARM: Call Barry 715-418-1200 or Justin 715-553-1346 or Office: 715-837-1015 MONDOVI: Call Jim 715-563-3423. TERMS: 10% buyer’s fee & sales tax added to final bid price. 3.5% fee for credit/debit cards. Payments accepted: cash, certified check, cashier’s check or credit card. for more information see https://www.hansenandyoung.com/ . Sale conducted by Hansen & Young Auctions, Inc.

**Online Only - Franklin, WI

Online estate auction – Trucks, tractors, shop equipment, cars, track loader, portable sawmill items. Inspection Date: Monday, Dec. 7. Closing Dates: Dec. 14 & Dec. 15 @ 10:00 AM. Located at 7582 S. North Cape Road, Franklin, WI 53132 & 1652 122nd Street, Franksville, WI 53126. See complete catalog @ proxibid.com/gerlach. Sale conducted by GERLACH COMPANIES, Hartland, WI.

**Loyal, WI

11:00 AM – Special Dairy Sale. W1461 State Hwy 98, Loyal, WI 54446. 112 head of high quality Holstein cows! 83 milking cows averaging 90 lbs. with individuals up to 145 lbs. 4.0F 2.9P 86scc!! 12 dry cows, dry treated, and protected with Orbeseal. 17 Holstein heifers bred 6 to 9 months, bred to good calving ease Angus bulls. More information at https://www.oberholtzerauctions.com/ Sale conducated by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 16

Online Only - Whitewater, WI

Online Auction – Ted & Becky Reeb. Ted and Becky have retired from farming and are selling this remaining equipment. Good farmers, great care takers, you can buy with confidence. Two Tractors, Row Liquid Planter, Soil Finisher. Wisconsin Registered Auctioneer: Bill Stade #535 920-674-5500. Auction Representative: Tom Stade 920-674-2929. This is an online auction only being offered through www.auctiontime.com. Equipment can be inspected prior to auction by appointment only by calling Tom Stade 920-674-2929.

**Richland Center, WI

11:30 AM – 103 head of Holstein Dairy Cattle, 24321 Hwy 58 (Ithaca). Our usual run of fresh cows and 2 yr. olds, milking & bred back cows, springing cows & heifers, bred heifers, open heifers – all ages, breeding age bull, baby heifer and bull calves. www.stadeauction.com, sale conducted by conducted by Pete Stade #2836, Jefferson, WI; Mike Stade #607, Watertown, WI & Bill Stade #535, Richland, WI.

**Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Dairy Cattle Auction. 24 High Quality Holstein Dairy Cows from Pepin County; 22 Registered Holstein Dairy Cows from So Fine Bovine, Westfield, WI; 14 Holstein Dairy Cows from Udderful Dairy; 9 Fancy Registered Holstein Dairy Cows from Todd Stanek, Fall Creek; 6 Registered Holstein Dairy Cows & 4 Registered High Quality Red & White & Red Factored Springing Heifers from Al & Vicki Steffen, Greenwood, WI; Registered Holstein Breeding Bull. Visit our website at www.premierlivestockandauctions.com for more information. Sale conducted by Premier Livestock & Auctions, Withee, WI.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 17

Online Only - Milan, IL

9:00 AM – Absolute Public Auction. Live Virtual Online Only Auction! Truck Tractors, Straight Trucks & Trailers. Sleeper Trucks, Day Cabs, Trailers. There will be NO onsite bidding for this auction. Customers will need to register absentee or online at Proxibid. US Auctioneers Inc. 800-992-2893. For More Info, Visit www.usauctioneers.com.

Mabel, MN

10:00 AM – Holty Farms Inventory Reduction Auction. Location: 22965 Belleville Drive, Mabel, MN 55954. Very well-maintained, top quality farm machinery. For Complete Listing, Details and Online Bidding go to http://www.maringauction.com/ - CIH Combine heads, grain cart & augers, CIH 1240, land roller & tillage, CLAAS 870 JAGUAR & heads, livestock & hopper trailers, arts-way mixer mills, NH 195 - Special Note: The Holtys are known for the great care and maintenance given to their machinery - Terms: Cash and check. All sales are final. All items are selling as-is condition. All items must be paid for in full same day as auction. Holty Farms, Jim Holty 507-429-7973• Ron Holty 507-429-7963 owner/sellers - Matt Maring Auction Co. Inc. • PO Box 37, Kenyon, MN 55946 - 507-789-5421, 800-801-4502 - Matt Maring, Lic. #25-28 • 507-951-8354 Kevin Maring Lic 25-70 & Adam Engen Lic# 25-93

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 18

**Menomonie, WI

10:00 AM –- Absolute Farm Auction. N4630 WI State 25 - tractors, choppers, loaders, skidsteers & attachments, wagons and grain boxes, hay equipment and more! Online Bidding: www.EquipmentFacts.com - www.auctionsp.com for complete list and pictures - Sale conducted by Auction Specialists - Lomira, WI.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 19

Milford, IL

9:30 AM – Farm equipment auction/partial listing. 1687 E 1300 North Rd., Milford, IL 60953. An Excellent Line Up of Late Model Equipment, (Several One Owner). Collector Tractors, Livestock & Hay Equip., Trucks & More. Selling Shop Tools First. Online Bidding Through Equipmentfacts.com To Register, go to MikePetersonAuctioneers.com & Click on the Equipment Facts Logo in the top right corner. Check our Website at MikePetersonAuctioneers.com periodically for any Updates and for terms, a complete list & photos. For info. on Equip. Call Steve at 815-482-8631 and for Auction info. Call Mike at 815-474-7748. Sale conducted by Mike Peterson Auctioneers.

Kaukauna, WI

11:30 AM – Holiday Special Cow Palace North. N2454 Hwy 55. Nice group of grade and registered cows selling, plus 7 Jerseys, 3 fresh Brown Swiss and a fancy dry brindle, both registered and grade. Ron got to pick out of several top herds. Watch next week's paper for complete details. Sale conducted by Ron Roskopf - Cow Palace North.

Brillion, WI

9:00 AM – Upcoming Auction Notice. 2020 Forest Junction Year End Consignment Auction – W2374 US Hwy 10 – Collector/vintage tractors and farm equipment, local estate line, several private collections, farmer retirements, lender items, and individual consignments. Complete list to come. Call (920) 989-4000 for additional information. Sale conducted by Forest Junction Consignment Auction.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 29

St. Anne, IL

8:00 AM – Consign Now! Large Farm Machinery Auction. Consign Now For Our Year-End Auction. Call today to have your Equipment Listed with Us!815-427-8350 Office or 815-791-0723 Jim. We currently have a large inventory of equipment for sale. Visit us at: www.stanneconsignmentauctions.com Sale Conducted by St. Anne Consignment Auction & Equipment Sales, St. Anne, IL 60964.

**St. Anne, IL

8:00 AM – Large farm machinery auction. 4X4 Tractors, MFWD Tractors, Tractors, Front Loaders, Industrial, Collectors, Mechanic Specials, Feed Grinders/Mixers, Haybines/Discbines, Hay Balers, Hay Rakes, Manure Spreaders, Misc Forage, Corn Pickers, Flail Shredders, Planters, Planter Parts, Grain Drills, Vertical Tillage Tools, Disks, Rockflex Disks, Offset Disks, Soil Finishers, Field Cultivators, Rotary Hoes, Cultivators, Disk Rippers, Sprayers, Fertilizer Spreaders, Cultimulchers, Packers, Soil Savers, Chisel Plows, Crumblers, Plows, Combines, Corn Heads, Grain Heads, Head Carts, Auer Carts, Gravity Wagons, Grain Cleaners, Grain Augers, Mowers, Irrigation Equipment Trucks & Trailers, Misc Equipment. www.stanneconsignmentauctions.comm for more information. St. Anne Consignment auction and equipment sales, 6997 E 5000 S Rd, St. Anne, IL 60964, (815)427-8350 and (815)427-8360 office; (815)791-0723 Jim, IL auction license #441001008 *