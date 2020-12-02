Auction Calendar: December 4, 2020

Wisconsin State Farmer

* auctions appearing in this week's newspaper

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 5

Fond du Lac, WI

10:00 AM – Late Season Consignment Sale - W2515 4th Street Road - Live onsite w/online bidding. Sale will be held on O'Brien Auctioneer's auction yard. To consign one item, or a complete line, call: (920) 960-0685 O’Brien Auctioneers LLC RWA # 453 W2515 4th Street Road, Fond du Lac, WI 54937, - http://auctionsbyobrien.com/ - sale conducted by O’Brien Auctions LLC, Fond du Lac, WI

Timed Online Auction

Dealer – Lender – Consignment - Bidding will open December 5th at 10:00 AM and start closing at 10:00 AM on December 15th - Selling – Tractors – Combines – Heads – Tillage Equipment – Hay and Forage Equipment – Planters -Drills – All Other Types of Farm equipment – Trucks – Trailers – Vehicles – And All Other Farm Related Items. Advertising Deadline Friday November 27, 2020 - To Consign a complete farm line or a single item or for more information call Gehling Auction Company 1-800-770-0347 – or Email denny@gehlingauction.com.

Fond du Lac, WI

11:00 AM – Great Northern Holiday Sale - Great Northern Sales Arena, W4226 St. Rd. 23 E, Fond du lac, WI. 115 Head Sell... Holsteins, Jerseys & Swiss - Young Cows, Bred Heifers, Yearlings & Calves. Catalog Online at: www.greatnorthernsalesarena.com Sale conducted by Great Northern Land, Fond du Lac, WI

Union Grove, WI

12:00 PM – Hay Auction - 1313 S. Colony Ave. - Dates: December 5th, January 2nd, 2021 February 6th, 2021, March 6th, 2021, April 3rd, 2021 and May 1st, 2021 - Consignments accepted on day of sale from 10:00AM-11:30AM - check websites: www.bobhagenmannauctionrealty.com and www.GoToAuction.com ID#4507 and www.auctionzip.com ID 9051. sale conducted by Hagemann Auction

MONDAY, DECEMBER 7

**Online Only

70,000sq ft of Hardwood Flooring. Hard Maple, Red Oak & White Oak. All Utility Grade. Bid online now at https://hansenandyoung.bidwrangler.com/?embed=false! Sell Your Farm Machinery, Heavy Equipment, Vehicles & Recreational! Add your machinery, equipment, trailers & more to already consigned items! PRAIRIE FARM: Call Barry 715-418-1200 or Justin 715-553-1346 or Office: 715-837-1015 MONDOVI: Call Jim 715-563-3423. TERMS: 10% buyer’s fee & sales tax added to final bid price. 3.5% fee for credit/debit cards. Payments accepted: cash, certified check, cashier’s check or credit card. for more information see https://www.hansenandyoung.com/ . Sale conducted by Hansen & Young Auctions, Inc.

Online Only

10:00 AM – Fayette County, Iowa Land Auction – 190+ Acres (Subject to Survey), 3 Tracts - Tract 1 represents productive tillable farmland that is partially pattern tiled. Tract 2 offers a potential home building site, tillable farmland, recreational acreage. Tract 3 features a very attractive new home building site that is located 1/4 mile off of State Hwy 150, just north of Oelwein, IA. - More information at www.SullivanAuctioneers.com Sale conducted by Sullivan Auctioneers, LLC.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 8

Loyal, WI

10:00 AM – Loyal Pallet Live & Online Auction – 706 N Main St; Loyal, WI - Real estate: To Be Offered at 10:00 AM. 29,000 +/- sq. ft. manufacturing facility. Property is serviced w/ Nat. gas; 3ph elect.; City water & sewer on 5.66 +/- acre corner lot. Wheel loader, electric forklifts & trailers, pallet mfg. equip. Internet bidding is available Visit Our Website At www.wausauauctioneers.com for details. Sale conducted by Wausau Auctioneers.

Belleville, WI

10:00 AM – Tollefson Farm Retirement Auction – W4443 Tollefson Lane, Belleville, WI - Tractors, Combines, Heads, Dozer & Scraper, Trucks & Trailers, Planting & Harvesting Equipment, Gravity Boxes and More. Visit https://www.proxibid.com/Wilkinson-Auction-Company/ for more information and to bid. Sale conducted by Wilkinson Auction & Realty Co., LLC.

**Loyal, WI

11:00 AM – Colors of the Season – All-Breeds Select Sale at Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle Auctions. Featuring top end hand picked registered cattle from some of the top herds around the US! Cattle Viewing Dec. 7 1pm – 8pm. Visit the Colors of the Season Facebook page for more consignments! Sale conducted by: Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co. Auctioneer: Mark Oberholtzer, WI license #2882-052. John Oberholtzer 715-216-1897 • Mark Oberholtzer 715-773-2240. John Ivan Oberholtzer 715-219-2781 • Office 715-255-9600. W1461 WI-98, Loyal, WI 54446

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 9

**Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Dairy Cattle Auction – N13438 State Hwy 73 - 150 Head of Dairy Cows & Heifers; Handpicked Dairy Cows 20 Top End Fancy Holstein dairy cows; 20 High Quality Registered Holstein Dairy Cows; 10 Holstein Dairy Cows; 10 Fancy Holstein Dairy Cows; Fresh Heifers 4 Holstein. for more information go to our website at www.premierlivestockandauctions.com Sale conducted by Premier Livestock & Auctions, Withee, WI.

**Richland Center, WI

11:30 AM – 105 head of Holstein Dairy Cattle – 24321 Hwy 58 (Ithaca). Our usual run of fresh cows and 2 yr. olds, milking & bred back cows, springing cows & heifers, bred heifers, open heifers – all ages, breeding age bull, baby heifer and bull calves. www.stadeauction.com, sale conducted by conducted by Pete Stade #2836, Jefferson, WI; Mike Stade #607, Watertown, WI & Bill Stade #535, Richland, WI.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 10

Indianola, IL

No-reserve farm retirement acution - Items are located at the farm near Indianola, IL - 8787 E 850 N RD, INDIANOLA, IL 61850 - This will be a timed online event...Details, Photos & Bidding available @ www.SullivanAuctioneers.com - Items gegin closing: Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020 AT 10:00 A.M. CST - Equipment Inspection Day: Thurs., Dec. 10 • 9 AM - 3 PM - Highlights: Case-IH MX240 MFWD tractor, 4,076 hrs; CaseIH 9370 QuadTrac tractor, 5,909 hrs; (2) JD 8430 4WD tractors, 6,836/7,034 hrs; JD 9650STS combine, 4,038/2,675 hrs; JD 893 8R30” corn head; JD 630F 30’ platform; Kinze 2600 16/31 planter; Red Ball 680 pull-type sprayer; Krause 4850 Dominator 12’ disc-ripper; Unverferth 7-shank inline ripper; Unverferth 500 3-pt. implement caddy; DMI TigerMate 34.5’ field cultivator; Unverferth 37’ rolling harrow; Orthman 16R30” cultivator; Brent 670 grain cart; Several gravity wagons; JD MX7 7’ 3-pt. mower; Kewanee 20’ cultimulcher; IH 735 5-bottom plow; other misc. farm implements; AgLeader GPS equipment; ’79 Chevy Deluxe 30 pickup; ’00 Toyota Avalon car; Nice selection of farm support items. - Tom & Dee Belton – owners equipment questions: Adam Surowka (217) 260-0410 | Tom Belton (217) 260-1735 - Sullivan Auctioneers, LLC • (844) 847-2161 • IL Lic. #444000107

**Marinette, WI

1:00 PM – Biehl Construction Co. Inc. Auction - 2505 Biehl Avenue, Marinette, WI – Crushing Equipment, Screen Plant. Cat loader, Trucks & Asphalt Pavers, Plus Much More!!! Open House Thursday, December 10th from 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm. Online bidding ends December 14th. Bid Now at hansenauctiongroup.com. For more info call 920-383-1012. Sale conducted by Hansen Auction Group Online Auctions.

**Princeton, MN

8:00 AM – Pike Auction - Construction Equipment, Truck & Trailer Auction – 2001 15th Street N, Princeton, MN – Hundreds of Items! CAT 225LC Excavator, Hogg H60-G Wheel Loader, 2008 CAT 236B2 Skid Steer, John Deere 555 Crawler Loader, Plus Much More. Open House December 10th & 11th from 8:00 am – 3:00 pm and December 12th from 8:00 am – 2:00 pm. Online bidding ends December 14th. Bid Now at hansenauctiongroup.com For more info call 763-389-5700. Sale conducted by Hansen Auction Group Online Auctions.

**Loyal, WI

10:00 AM – Special dairy and heifer sale - W1461 State Hwy 98, Loyal, WI 54446 - Hay: 10 a.m. • Cows: 11 a.m - Eearly consignments 7 Registered Holstein 2 and 3 year olds, fresh 30 to 60 days, milking well and fancy! 4 registered Holstein 2 and 3 year olds from overstocked herd milking 65-100 lbs! Feeder cattle: 15 Holstein steers and 6 angus-cross steers 350 lbs, dbl vac. 7 Holstein steers 650 lbs. 8 black steers and hfrs 450-600 lbs. 4 Holstein steers 850 lbs. More info at www.oberholtzerauctions.com SALE CONDUCTED BY: Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 11

Online Only

10:00 AM - Farm retirement auction - John Deere 8210 MFWD tractor, 6,280 hours; John Deere 8960 4wd tractor; John Deere 4010 2wd tractor, showing 3,360 hours; John Deere 9500 Sidehill combine; 6,679 eng./4,296 sep. hours; John Deere 693 corn head; John Deere 922F platform; International 1460 combine; Case-IH 1020 platform; John Deere 1770 NT CCS planter; J&M 750 grain cart; John Deere 980 32’ field cultivator; Plus much more! Details, photos & bidding available online at: www.SullivanAuctioneers.com Sale conducted by Sullivan Auctioneers.

Milwaukee, WI

10:00 AM – Quality Feeder Cattle Auction. Sale will be limited to 30 buyers. This means only one person per order and NO children. We suggest that buyers preregister by contacting the office. Face masks will be required at all times throughout the facility. See full ad for additional details. Visit milwaukeestockyards.com for details. Sale Conducted by Milwaukee Stockyards LLC, Reeseville, WI.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 12

Beaver Dam, WI

10:00 AM – Year End Consignment Auction – Consignments Wanted! We are now accepting consignments of building materials, tractors, farm machinery & industrial equipment. NO motor vehicles, tires or small items. To consign, call Nate Pollnow 920-210-5120. Visit www.colbob.com for delivery schedule, early consignments, pics & more. Sale Conducted by Bob’s Auction Service.

Kenyon, MN

9:00 AM – Large Clean Farmer Owned Year End Farmers Consignment Auction - Maring Auction Lot, Highway 56 North, Kenyon, MN – Good Tractors, Planters, Air Seeders & Tillage, Semis, Trailers & Tender, Grain Carts, Wagons 7 Livestock Machinery, Skid Attachments & Pay Loader. This is only partial listing for complete listing, details and Online Bidding go to www.maringauction.com Sale Conducted by Matt Maring Auction Co., Kenyon, MN.

**Fond du Lac, WI

10:00 AM - Another Acution Associates Inc. Public Auction - Fond du Lac Co. Fairgrounds Cow Palace, 12th Street, Fond du Lac, WI - Cars, vans, pickups: 2-2018, 9-2017, 4-2016, 2015, 2-2014, 09 Explorer’s; 2017, 2016, 2-2013 Taurus; 2-2015 Charger; 2-2016, 2-2015, 2-2014, 2-2011, 2010, 2-08, 07 Impala; 2014 Jetta; 2014 Sentra; 2012 Tahoe; LARGE TRUCKS-EQUIPMENT: 93 Int. 4600, 5yd. dump, standard trans, diesel; Forklift. This Is Only A Partial List, items coming in daily. Call 800-242-0920 for information or go to our website: www.auctionassociatesinc.com.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 13

**Lena, WI

11:00 AM – 400 Farm Toys at Yoap's Auction Gallery - 6234 Duame Rd. - European Toys, 1/16 Precision and Detailed Tractors, Stanley Toys, Vintage Trucks and Matchbox and much more! www.yoapandyoap.com sale conducted by Yoap and Yoap Auction and Real Estate. Coleman, WI

MONDAY, DECEMBER 14

** Online Only – Multiple Locations

Online only auctinos ending Monday Dec. 14, 202. December Ag & Heavy Equipment: Mulitple locations:Tractors & Combines, Heavy Trucks & Heavy Equipment, Farm Equipment, Farm Items, Misc, Farm machinery – Manawa, WI, 2020 December Auto Consignment– Prairie Farm, WI, Bid online now at https://hansenandyoung.bidwrangler.com/?embed=false! Sell Your Farm Machinery, Heavy Equipment, Vehicles & Recreational! Add your machinery, equipment, trailers & more to already consigned items! PRAIRIE FARM: Call Barry 715-418-1200 or Justin 715-553-1346 or Office: 715-837-1015 MONDOVI: Call Jim 715-563-3423. TERMS: 10% buyer’s fee & sales tax added to final bid price. 3.5% fee for credit/debit cards. Payments accepted: cash, certified check, cashier’s check or credit card. for more information see https://www.hansenandyoung.com/ . Sale conducted by Hansen & Young Auctions, Inc.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 15

** Online Only – Mondovi, WI

Online only auctions ending Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020 December Mondovi Consignment-Patz 1200 Series TMR, like new, 382hrs; D17 Diesel Allis; WC Allis Backwards w/ Loader. Bid online now at https://hansenandyoung.bidwrangler.com/?embed=false! Sell Your Farm Machinery, Heavy Equipment, Vehicles & Recreational! Add your machinery, equipment, trailers & more to already consigned items! Prairie Farm: Call Barry 715-418-1200 or Justin 715-553-1346 or Office: 715-837-1015 Mondovi: Call Jim 715-563-3423. TERMS: 10% buyer’s fee & sales tax added to final bid price. 3.5% fee for credit/debit cards. Payments accepted: cash, certified check, cashier’s check or credit card. for more information see https://www.hansenandyoung.com/ . Sale conducted by Hansen & Young Auctions, Inc.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 16

**Online Only - Whitewater, WI

ONLINE AUCTION – Ted & Becky Reeb. Ted and Becky have retired from farming and are selling this remaining equipment. Good farmers, great care takers, you can buy with confidence. Two Tractors, Row Liquid Planter, Soil Finisher. Wisconsin Registered Auctioneer: Bill Stade #535 920-674-5500. Auction Representative: Tom Stade 920-674-2929. This is an online auction only being offered through www.auctiontime.com. Equipment can be inspected prior to auction by appointment only by calling Tom Stade 920-674-2929.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 17

**Online Only - Milan, IL

9:00 AM – Absolute public auction. Live Virtual Online Only Auction! Truck Tractors, Straight Trucks & Trailers. Sleeper Trucks, Day Cabs, Trailers. There will be NO onsite bidding for this auction. Customers will need to register absentee or online at Proxibid. US Auctioneers Inc. 800-992-2893. For More Info, Visit www.usauctioneers.com

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 19

** Milford, IL

9:30 AM – Farm equipment auctino/partial listing. 1687 E 1300 North Rd., Milford, IL 60953. An Excellent Line Up of Late Model Equipment, (Several One Owner). Collector Tractors, Livestock & Hay Equip., Trucks & More. Selling Shop Tools First. Online Bidding Through Equipmentfacts.com To Register, go to MikePetersonAuctioneers.com & Click on the Equipment Facts Logo in the top right corner. Check our Website at MikePetersonAuctioneers.com periodically for any Updates and for terms, a complete list & photos. For info. on Equip. Call Steve at 815-482-8631 and for Auction info. Call Mike at 815-474-7748. Sale conducted by Mike Peterson Auctioneers.

**Kaukauna, WI

11:30 AM - Holiday Special Cow Palace North - N 2454 Hwy 55 - nice group of grade and registered cows selling, plus 7 Jerseys, 3 fresh Brown Swiss and a fancy dry brindle, both registered and grade. Ron got to pick out of several top herds. Watch next week's paper for complete details. Sale conducted by Ron Roskopf - Cow Palace North

**Brillion, WI

9:00 AM – Upcoming Auction Notice – 2020 Forest Junction Year End Consignment Auction – W2374 US Hwy 10 – Collector/vintage tractors and farm equipment, local estate line, several private collections, farmer retirements, lender items, and individual consignments. Complete list to come. Call (920) 989-4000 for additional information. Sale conducted by Forest Junction Consignment Auction.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 29

St. Anne, IL

8:00 AM – Consign Now! Large Farm Machinery Auction – Consign Now For Our Year-End Auction. Call today to have your Equipment Listed with Us!815-427-8350 Office or 815-791-0723 Jim. We currently have a large inventory of equipment for sale. Visit us at: www.stanneconsignmentauctions.com Sale Conducted by St. Anne Consignment Auction & Equipment Sales, St. Anne, IL 60964.