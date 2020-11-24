Auction Calendar: November 27, 2020

Wisconsin State Farmer

** indicates an auction ad in this week's newspaper.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 27

**Online Only

6:00 PM – After Harvest Auction Online Only – Starts 6 pm Tuesday, Dec. 8. Located: Hamilton Auction Co. off Interstate 90 at Dexter, MN Exit 193, 1/4 mile east of Hwy 16 – tractors, vehicles, trailers, snowmobiles, four wheelers, skid loaders, telehandlers and much more! Visit hamiltonauctioncompany.com or call 507-584-013. Sale conducted by Hamilton Auction Co., Dexter, MN.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 30

Baldwin, WI

6:00 PM – Smith Auctions – Online Equipment Auctions. Lots begin closing Monday & Tuesday, Nov. 30 & Dec. 1. Cars, Trucks, Trailers, Skid Steers, Attachments, Tractors, Farm Equipment, Industrial, Recreation, Lawn & Garden. Location: Smith Auctions – 2231 US Hwy 12 Baldwin, WI 54002. For information, call 715-684-4087 or email auction.info@baldwin-telecom.net.

Reedsburg, WI

10:00 AM – Online Only Auction – November Consignment Auction – Lots will start closing Nov. 20 at 10 am – Featuring local farmer consignments – Tractors, Farm Equipment, UTVs, Trailers, Lawn Mowers, Golf Carts & More! Complete list, pictures and online bidding at gavinbros.com. Sale conducted by Gavin Bros Auction.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 2

Colo, IA

8:30 AM – Annual Auction Including Several Farm Sale Lines – Colo Implement, Colo, IA. Tractors, Combines, Construction Equipment, Planters, Drills, Livestock & Hay Equipment, Large Selection Misc. Farm Equip. Retirement Farm Auction – McLain Golden Valley Farms, Inc. – Tractors, Combine Heads, AMS Equip, 1720 16R Planter, Nice Line of Tillage, Grain Handling Trucks Etc, Grain Bins. Keith Pohl Estate & John Pohl – Tractors, Skid Steer, Planter, Heads, JD 635 FD, 608 S Master, Grain Cart, Wagon Augers, Several Livestock Items, JD 2720 Ripper, 2210 46’ FLD Cult, Several Other Items. Paul Jensen Retirement – Tractors, Combine, Tillage Items, JD1750 6R Planter, Misc. Implements and Trucks. More info: John Reilley 515-291-9066. Craig Barda Retirement – Tractors, Grain Handling Equip, Tillage and Misc. Items. For more info: Craig Barda 641-990-7979. For complete sale bill go to dailyauctioncompany.com or midwestauction.com. Internet Bidding by equipmentfacts.com. For info for Equipment Facts call 908-788-2025. For more info call 641-377-2355. Sale conducted by Colo Implement and Daily Auction Company.

Timed Online Auction

9:00 AM – No Reserve – Dealer Inventory Reduction Auction. Equipment will be located at Ziegler Cal Locations. Tractors, Combines, Huge Selection of Late-Model Heads, Grain Carts, Applicators, Planters, Selection of Tillage Equipment & Farm Implements. Auction Managers John Probasco 641-856-7355 & Matt Sullivan 309-221-7001. For more information, go to sullivanauctioneers.com. Online Bidding Powered by proxibid.com. Sale conducted by Sullivan Auctioneers, LLC.

**Whitewater, WI

Online Only Auction – Ending Wednesday, Dec. 2 – 11408 North Hobbs Rd. – Tractors, Excavators, Trailers, Semi-Trailer, Crawler, Bulk Tank. Located at 9002 East County Line Rd., Fort Atkinson – Tractor, Crawler Loader, Milk Bulk Tank, Vacuum Pump & Fre-Heater. For complete listing and photos, log onto georgeauction.com and click on this auction for bidding information. Sale conducted by George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC.

**Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Special Colored Bred & Certified Organic Dairy Cattle Auction – N13438 State Hwy 73, Withee, WI 54498. Featuring Jersey, Swiss, Ayrshire, Guernsey, Lineback, Swedish Reds, Milking Shorthorn, ProCross, and all Dairy Crosses. Also accepting all classes of Holstein and Red Holstein Dairy Cattle. Complete Herd Dispersal #1: Certified Organic Dairy Cows – Holstein Dairy Cows – 40 Certified Organic Holstein Dairy Cows, 30 Dairy Cows, 10 Springers. Complete Herd Dispersal #2: Certified Organic Dairy Cows – Holstein Dairy Cows – 17 Certified Organic Holstein Dairy Cows, Six Certified Organic Jersey Dairy Cows, Four Holstein Fresh Heifers. Expecting 200 head! Call with your consignments 715-229-2500! Visit our website at premierlivestockandauctions.com for more information. Sale conducted by Premier Livestock & Auctions, Withee, WI.

**Richland Center, WI

11:30 AM – 100 head of Holstein Dairy Cattle – 24321 Hwy 58 (Ithaca). Our usual run of fresh cows and 2 yr. olds, milking & bred back cows, springing cows & heifers, bred heifers, open heifers – all ages, breeding age bull, baby heifer and bull calves. Visit stadeauction.com. Sale conducted by Pete Stade #2836, Jefferson, WI; Mike Stade #607, Watertown, WI; & Bill Stade #535, Richland, WI.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 3

North Freedom, WI

10:00 AM – Online Only Auction – Green Farms Inc. – S5477 Kohlmeyer Rd. – Tractors, Combines, Heads, Grain Equipment, Farm Machinery, Trucks, Trailer, Hay. Visit gavinbros.hibid.com for online bidding and complete list. Sale conducted by Gavin Bros Auctioneers, LLC.

**Swaledale, Iowa

10:00 AM – Farm Retirement Auction – Behr Family Farm Partnership – 9497 180th St. – Equipment inspection: Saturday, Nov. 28 9 am to 3 pm – Visit sullivanauctioneers.com. Sale conducted by Sullivan Auctioneers, LLC, Hamilton, IL.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 5

Fond du Lac, WI

10:00 AM – Late Season Consignment Sale – W2515 4th Street Rd. – Live On-site with Online Bidding. Sale will be held on O'Brien Auctionee's auction yard. To consign one item or complete a line, call today: 920-960-0685. O’Brien Auctioneers LLC RWA #453 W2515 4th Street Rd., Fond du Lac, WI 54937 – Visit auctionsbyobrien.com. Sale conducted by O’Brien Auctions, LLC, Fond du Lac, WI.

Timed Online Auction

10:00 AM – Dealer – Lender – Consignment – Bidding will open Dec. 5 at 10 am and start closing Dec. 15 at 10 am – Selling Tractors, Combines, Heads, Tillage Equipment, Hay and Forage Equipment, Planters, Drills, Trucks, Trailers, Vehicles and All Other Farm Related Items. Advertising Deadline Friday, Nov. 27 – To consign a complete farm line or a single item or for more information, call Gehling Auction Company 800-770-0347 or email denny@gehlingauction.com.

**Fond du Lac, WI

11:00 AM – Great Northern Holiday Sale – Great Northern Sales Arena, W4226 St. Rd. 23 E, Fond du Lac, WI. 115 Head Sell – Holsteins, Jerseys & Swiss – Young Cows, Bred Heifers, Yearlings & Calves. Catalog online at greatnorthernsalesarena.com. Sale conducted by Great Northern Land, Fond du Lac, WI.

**Union Grove, WI

12:00 PM – Hay Auction – 1313 S. Colony Ave. – Dates: Dec. 5, Jan. 2, Feb. 6, Mar. 6, Apr. 3 and May 1 – Consignments accepted on day of sale 10-11:30 am – Check websites: bobhagenmannauctionrealty.com, gotoauction.com (ID#4507) and auctionzip.com (ID#9051). Sale conducted by Hagemann Auction.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 7

Online Only

10:00 AM – Fayette County, Iowa Land Auction – 190+ Acres (Subject to Survey), 3 Tracts – Tract 1 represents productive tillable farmland that is partially pattern tiled. Tract 2 offers a potential home building site, tillable farmland, recreational acreage. Tract 3 features a very attractive new home building site that is located 1/4 mile off of State Hwy 150, just north of Oelwein, IA – More information at sullivanauctioneers.com. Sale conducted by Sullivan Auctioneers, LLC.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 8

Loyal, WI

10:00 AM – Loyal Pallet Live & Online Auction – 706 N Main St, Loyal, WI – Real Estate To Be Offered at 10 am, 29,000 +/- sq. ft. manufacturing facility. Property is serviced with natural gas, 3ph electricity, city water & sewer on 5.66 +/- acre corner lot. Wheel loader, electric forklifts and trailers, pallet mfg. equip. Internet bidding is available. Visit our website at wausauauctioneers.com for details. Sale conducted by Wausau Auctioneers.

**Belleville, WI

10:00 AM – Tollefson Farm Retirement Auction – W4443 Tollefson Ln., Belleville, WI – Tractors, Combines, Heads, Dozer & Scraper, Trucks & Trailers, Planting & Harvesting Equipment, Gravity Boxes and more. Visit proxibid.com/Wilkinson-Auction-Company for more information and to bid. Sale conducted by Wilkinson Auction & Realty Co., LLC.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 11

Online Only

10:00 AM – Farm Retirement Auction – John Deere 8210 MFWD tractor, 6,280 hours; John Deere 8960 4wd tractor; John Deere 4010 2wd tractor, showing 3,360 hours; John Deere 9500 Sidehill combine; 6,679 eng./4,296 sep. hours; John Deere 693 corn head; John Deere 922F platform; International 1460 combine; Case-IH 1020 platform; John Deere 1770 NT CCS planter; J&M 750 grain cart; John Deere 980 32’ field cultivator and much more! Details, photos & bidding available online at sullivanauctioneers.com. Sale conducted by Sullivan Auctioneers.

Milwaukee, WI

10:00 AM – Quality Feeder Cattle Auction. Sale will be limited to 30 buyers. This means only one person per order and NO children. We suggest that buyers preregister by contacting the office. Face masks will be required at all times throughout the facility. See full ad for additional details. Visit milwaukeestockyards.com for details. Sale conducted by Milwaukee Stockyards LLC, Reeseville, WI.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 12

Beaver Dam, WI

10:00 AM – Year End Consignment Auction – Consignments Wanted! We are now accepting consignments of building materials, tractors, farm machinery & industrial equipment. NO motor vehicles, tires or small items. To consign, call Nate Pollnow 920-210-5120. Visit colbob.com for delivery schedule, early consignments, pics & more. Sale conducted by Bob’s Auction Service.

**Kenyon, MN

9:00 AM – Large, Clean, Farmer Owned Year End Farmers Consignment Auction – Maring Auction Lot, Hwy 56 N, Kenyon, MN – Good Tractors, Planters, Air Seeders & Tillage, Semis, Trailers & Tender, Grain Carts, Wagons & Livestock Machinery, Skid Attachments & Pay Loader. This is only a partial listing – for complete listing, details and online bidding go to maringauction.com. Sale conducted by Matt Maring Auction Co., Kenyon, MN.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 29

St. Anne, IL

8:00 AM – Consign Now! Large Farm Machinery Auction – Consign Now For Our Year-End Auction. Call today to have your equipment listed with us! 815-427-8350 Office or 815-791-0723 Jim. We currently have a large inventory of equipment for sale. Visit us at stanneconsignmentauctions.com. Sale conducted by St. Anne Consignment Auction & Equipment Sales, St. Anne, IL 60964.