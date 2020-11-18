Auction Calendar: November 20, 2020

Wisconsin State Farmer

* Ads appearing in this week's newspaper

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 20

Withee, WI

11:00 AM - Special Monthly Dairy Heifer Auction - N13438 State Hwy 73 - complete dispersal organic heifers see website for details! expecting 450-550 head of dairy heifers - www.premierlivestockandauctions.com - sale conducted by Premier Livestock and Auctions - Withee, WI.

**Online Only

Sparta Co-Op Excess Inventory and Sawmill Equipment - Open House Wednesday 25th 10:00AM-2:00PM - 325 Hemstock Dr. Sparta, WI 54656 for more information call (715) 265-4656 - 1990 International 4900 4x2 Semi Tractor w/ Willmar Fertilizer Spread Box, 1996 Freightliner FLD12064ST Semi Tractor, 40' Step Decker Trailer, Allis Chalmers ACP30 Propane Fort Life and more! online bidding ends December 1st www.HansenAuctionGroup.com sale conducted by Hansen Auction.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 23

**Lexington, IL

No-reserve farm equipment auction. This will be a timed online event. Details, Photos & Bidding available @ www.SullivanAuctioneers.com. Items are located 2 miles SW of Lexington, IL on Co Rd 2400 (approx. 15 miles NE of Bloomington. Bidding closes: Monday, Nov. 23 starting @ 10:00 A.M. Sale conducted by Sullivan Auctioneers, LLC, Hamilton, IL.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 24

**Online Only

Open House: Tuesday, November 24, 11 AM to 1 PM or by appointment – Gavin Bros. Auctioneers, online only real estate auction - Cleo I Brockmann Revocable Living Trust - 119 Acres Town of Mazomanie, Dane County, WI - Offered in 2 Tracts - Location: 1 ½ miles North of Mazomanie (Hwy 14) or 6.5 miles South of Sauk City (Hwy 12) on Hwy 78 to Hwy 19, then East 1 mile.Online bidding ends Dec. 10 11:00 AM - Parcel #1 – 53 +/- acres 51.21 acres tillable - Parcel #2 – 66 +/- acres 62 acres tillable - Online bidding at www.gavinbros.com Call 608-524-6416 for more info. Terms: Sign a cash offer to purchase with no contingencies within 24 hours of the end of the auction and pay $25,000 down per parcel in non-refundable earnest money. Sold “as is” subject to seller approval. Closing on or before January 22, 2021 - GAVIN BROS AUCTIONEERS (WRAC # 274) Jim Gavin (#2387), Matt Gavin (#2389) 296 Main St. Reedsburg – 112 5th Ave. Baraboo 608-524-6416 – 608-356-9437 www.gavinbros.com – info@gavinbros.com.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 25

**Loyal, WI

10:00 AM - Special Dairy Sale – Please Note: The week of Thanksgiving we will have a WEDNESDAY sale starting with hay at 10:00 followed by dairy cattle at 11:00 then feeder cattle, baby calves, fat cattle, and cull cows. Sale Location: W1461 State Hwy 98, Loyal, WI 54446. For more information go to www.oberholtzerauctions.com Sale Conducted by: Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co.

**Richland Center, WI

11:30 AM – 100 head of Holstein Dairy Cattle – 24321 Hwy 58 (Ithaca). Our usual run of fresh cows and 2 yr. olds, milking & bred back cows, springing cows & heifers, bred heifers, open heifers – all ages, breeding age bull, baby heifer and bull calves. www.stadeauction.com, sale conducted by conducted by Pete Stade #2836, Jefferson, WI; Mike Stade #607, Watertown, WI & Bill Stade #535, Richland, WI.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 27

**Online Only

Valentine Snow Removal, Lawn Care and Construction Equipment and Tool Auction - Bidding Opens at 8:00AM - Nov. 27th - 1212 Blue Ridge Ave. Rockford, IL 61101 - 2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD 4x4 Pickup w/ Boss Super Duty Smart Shield Plus Plow; 2011 Freedom 16’ 7000# Contractor V-Nose Trailer; 2005 Aluma Ltd. Aluminum 12’ V-Nose Cargo Trailer; Item Preview: Fri. Nov. 27th - 1 to 5PM - Bidding Closes: Tues. Dec. 1 @ 7PM - Item Pickup: Thurs. Dec. 3 - 2 to 6 PM. To register and bid use www.hackenauction.hibid.com sale conducted by Hacks Auction and Realty Service Inc.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 30

**Baldwin, WI

6:00 PM – Smith Auctions - Online Equipment Auctions. Lots begin closing Monday & Tuesday November 30 & December 1. Cars, Trucks, Trailers, Skid Steers, Attachments, Tractors, Farm Equipment, Industrial, Recreation, Lawn & Garden. Location: Smith Auctions – 2231 US HWY 12 Baldwin, WI, 54002. For information: call 715-684-4087 or email auction.info@baldwin-telecom.net

**Reedsburg, WI

10:00 AM – Online Only Auction – November Consignment Auction – Lots will start ending 11/20 at 10AM – Featuring local farmer consignments – Tractors, Farm Equipment, UTV’s. Trailers, Lawn Mowers, Golf Carts & More! Complete list, pictures and online bidding at www.gavinbros.com . Sale Conducted by Gavin Bros Auction.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 2

Colo, IA

8:30 AM – Annual Auction Including Several Farm Sale Lines – Colo Implement, Colo, IA. Tractors, Combines, Construction Equipment, Planters-Drills, Livestock-Hay-Equipment, Large Selection Misc. Farm Equip. Retirment Farm Auction – Mclain Golden Valley Farms, Inc. - Tractors, Combine-Heads, AMS Equip, 1720 16R Planter, Nice Line of Tillage, Grain Handling Trucks Etc, Grain Bins/ Keith Pohl Estate & John Pohl – Tractors-Skid Steer, Planter, Heads, JD 635 FD, 608 S Master, Grain Cart, Wagon Augers, several Livestock Items, JD 2720 Ripper, 2210 46’ FLD Cult, Several Other Items. Paul Jensen Retirement – Tractors, Combine, Tillage Items, JD1750 6R Planter, Misc Implements and Trucks. More info: John Reilley 515-291-9066. Craig Baarda Retirement – Tractors, Grain Handling Equip, Tillage and Misc Items. For more info: Craig Barda 641-990-7979. For complete sale bill go to www.dailyauctioncompany.com or www.midwestauction.com Internet Bidding by Equipment Facts.com www.equipmentfacts.com For info for Equipment Facts call 908-788-2025. For more info call 641-377-2355 Sale conducted by: Colo Impl and Daily Auction Company.

**Timed Online Auction

9:00 AM – No-Reserve - Dealer Inventory Reduction Auction. Equipment will be located at Ziegler Cal Locations. Tractors, Combines, Huge Selection of late-Model Heads, Grain Carts, Applicators, Planters, Selection of Tillage Equipment & Farm Implements. Auction Managers John Probasco 641-856-7355 & Matt Sullivan 309-221-7001. For more information go to www.SullivanAuctioneers.com Online Bidding Powered by: proxibid Sale conducted by Sullivan Auctioneers, LLC

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 3

**North Freedom, WI

10:00 AM – Online Only Auction – Green Farms Inc – S5477 Kohlmeyer Rd – Tractors, Combines/Heads, Grain Equipment, Farm Machinery, Trucks, Trailer, Hay. Visit www.gavinbros.hibid.com for online bidding and complete list. Sale Conducted by Gavin Bros Auctioneers LLC.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 5

Fond du Lac, WI

10:00 AM – Late Season Consignment Sale - W2515 4th Street Road - Live onsite w/online bidding. Sale will be held on O'Brien Auctioneers Auction Yard. To consign one item or a complete line, call today: (920) 960-0685 O’Brien Auctioneers LLC RWA # 453 W2515 4th Street Road, Fond du Lac, WI 54937, http://auctionsbyobrien.com/ Sale conducted by O’Brien Auctions LLC, Fond du Lac, WI.

Timed Online Auction

Dealer – Lender – Consignment - Bidding will open December 5th at 10:00 AM and start closing at 10:00 AM on December 15th - Selling – Tractors – Combines – Heads – Tillage Equipment – Hay and Forage Equipment – Planters -Drills – All Other Types of Farm equipment – Trucks – Trailers – Vehicles – And All Other Farm Related Items. Advertising Deadline Friday November 27, 2020 - To Consign a complete farm line or a single item or for more information call Gehling Auction Company 1-800-770-0347 – or Email denny@gehlingauction.com.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 7

Online Only

10:00 AM – Fayette County, Iowa Land Auction – 190+ Acres (Subject to Survey), 3 Tracts - Tract 1 represents productive tillable farmland that is partially pattern tiled. Tract 2 offers a potential home building site, tillable farmland, recreational acreage. Tract 3 features a very attractive new home building site that is located 1/4 mile off of State Hwy 150, just north of Oelwein, IA. - More information at www.SullivanAuctioneers.com Sale conducted by Sullivan Auctioneers, LLC.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 11

Online Only

10:00 AM - Farm Retirement Auction. John Deere 8210 MFWD tractor, 6,280 hours; John Deere 8960 4wd tractor; John Deere 4010 2wd tractor, showing 3,360 hours; John Deere 9500 Sidehill combine; 6,679 eng./4,296 sep. hours; John Deere 693 corn head; John Deere 922F platform; International 1460 combine; Case-IH 1020 platform; John Deere 1770 NT CCS planter; J&M 750 grain cart; John Deere 980 32’ field cultivator; Plus much more! Details, photos and bidding available online at www.SullivanAuctioneers.com Sale conducted by Sullivan Auctioneers.

Milwaukee, WI

10:00 AM – Quality Feeder Cattle Auction. Sale will be limited to 30 buyers. This means only one person per order and NO children. We suggest that buyers preregister by contacting the office. Face masks will be required at all times throughout the facility. See full ad for additional details. Visit milwaukeestockyards.com for details. Sale Conducted by Milwaukee Stockyards LLC, Reeseville, WI.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 12

Beaver Dam, WI

10:00 AM – Year End Consignment Auction – Consignments Wanted! We are now accepting consignments of building materials, tractors, farm machinery & industrial equipment. NO motor vehicles, tires or small items. To consign, call Nate Pollnow 920-210-5120. Visit www.colbob.com for delivery schedule, early consignments, pics & more. Sale Conducted by Bob’s Auction Service.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 29

**St. Anne, IL

8:00 AM – Consign Now! Large Farm Machinery Auction – Consign Now For Our Year-End Auction. Call today to have your Equipment Listed with Us!815-427-8350 Office or 815-791-0723 Jim. We currently have a large inventory of equipment for sale. Visit us at: www.stanneconsignmentauctions.com Sale Conducted by St. Anne Consignment Auction & Equipment Sales, St. Anne, IL 60964.