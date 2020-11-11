Auction Calendar: November 13, 2020

Wisconsin State Farmer

** indicates auction ads appearing in this week's paper.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 11

**Albany, WI

8:00 AM – Online Farm Auction – W2112 Purintun Rd. On-Site Viewing: On Your Own Nov. 11-18, 8 am to 4 pm daily. Bidding Begins: Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 8 am. Bidding Ends: Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 8 pm. Pick-Up will be Thursday, Nov. 19 & Friday, Nov. 20 9am to Noon (or by appointment). Tractors, Trucks, Utility Vehicles, Planting/Tillage Equip., Grain Equip., Hay Equip., Trailers, Misc. Equip. For Registration, Bidding, Photos and Complete Listing, please visit badgerstateauction.com. Sale Conducted by Badger State Auction & Real Estate LLC, Milton, WI.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 13

Milwaukee, WI

10:00 AM – Quality Feeder Cattle Auction. Visit milwaukeestockyards.com for details. The sale will be limited to 30 buyers; one person per order and no children. We suggest that buyers preregister by contacting the office at 800-728-5480. Face masks will be required at all times throughout the facility. Sale Conducted by Milwaukee Stockyards LLC, Reeseville, WI.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 14

Pearl City, IL

10:30 AM – Boop Farms Auction. Tractors, Combine, Farm Equipment, Grain Trucks & Bins, Pedal & Toy Tractors. Location: 1081 South Boop School Road, Pearl City, IL. Directions: From Pearl City off of Rt. 73, go west on Goldmine Rd, three miles to Boop School Rd, go north to last farm on left. For questions, call Jeff at 815-291-8940. Please visit our website at bm-auctions.com.

Rochester, MN

9:30 AM – Retirement Farm Auction – 7245 54th St SE – Preview is Thursday, Nov. 12 & Friday, Nov. 13 from 10 am to 5 pm – partial listing: JD 7830 FWA; AC 185D; IH 656D; JD 1530D utility w/145 ldr; JD 730 gas; JD 620 gas; JD 530 gas; JD 730 & 530 factory hitches and much more! Visit suessauction.com – sale conducted by Suess Auction and Implement, Racine, MN.

**Kewaskum, WI

10:00 AM – Herriges Oil Co. Auction – Trucks, Shop Items, Collectables & Misc. See photos on website: ritgerdrendel.com. Location: Sunoco Gas Station in Kewaskum at intersection of Hwys. 45 & 28. Sale conducted by Ritger & Drendel, Fond du Lac, WI.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 15

**Belleville, WI

10:30 AM – Lawrence "Larry" Baumgartner Estate Auction – W3160 Exeter Crossing Rd. – Old not running JD, Farmall & Massey Tractors, Machinery, Farm Items, Over 100+ 1/16 scale Toy Tractors, most N.I.B. For full ad visit our website bm-auctions.com. B and M Auctions LLC, Browntown, WI.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 16

**Online Only

Ending Nov. 16 – 2020 November Ag & Heavy Equipment – Multiple Locations – Heavy Trucks, Heavy Equipment, Trailers, Farm Equipment, Tractors, Misc. 2020 November Auto & Consignment – Prairie Farm, WI – School Bus, Auto, Recreational, Snow Removal. Excellent Retirement Farm Machinery – Chetek, WI. Sell Your Farm Machinery & Construction Equipment! Prairie Farm: Call Barry 715-418-1200, Justin 715-553-1346 or Office 715-837-1015. Chetek: Call Jim 715-563-3423. Online Only Auctions Ending Tuesday, Nov. 17. Flooring Reduction Sale – Appleton, WI. Bid online now at hyauctions.com! Sale conducted by Hansen & Young Auction, Prairie Farm, WI.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 17

Nashua, IA

10:00 AM – Timed Online Only Auction, No Reserve Farm Retirement Auction. Items begin closing on Tuesday, Nov. 17 at 10 am. Eugene & Sherri Nieman – Nashua, IA. Eugene’s Home: 641-435-4467 Auction Managers: Travis Jones 641-220-1286 & Jim Huff 319-931-9292. Sullivan Auctioneers – 844-847-2161 – sullivanauctioneers.com. Sale conducted by Sullivan Auctioneers, LLC.

Timed Online Auction

National Contracting Inc – Auction ends Nov. 17 at 10 AM – Man Lifts, Forklifts, Rough Terrain Crane, Trucks, Trailers, Two Vans, Shipping Containers, Machinery Moving Equipment, Rigging and Lifting Equipment, Load Bearing Pontoons, plus more! Register to bid at wausauauctioneers.com. Sale conducted by Wausau Auctioneers.

Beloit, WI

10:00 AM – Perkins Farm Auction – 7519 West St. Lawrence Avenue, Beloit, WI 53511 – Tractors, Farm Machinery, Shop Equipment & Tools, Trucks, Antiques & Collectibles, Golf Cart And More! For complete listing and photos log onto georgeauction.com. Sale conducted by George Auction Service and Real Estate, LLC.

Plymouth, WI

2020 End of the Year Online Consignment Auction – Luedke Farms N6045 Cty Rd E - Looking For: Construction, Farm Equipment, ATVs, Tools (No Boats, Household, Furniture or Junk). Taking consignment items: Friday, Nov. 6 thru Friday, Nov. 13 from 10 am to 4 pm. Call with a List of Items to Sell and Reserve a Spot – Warren 920-946-9993 or Linda 920-946-9992. Visit luedkeauctionsandappraisals.com to view and bid. Sale conducted by Luedke Auctions and Appraisals.

Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Feeder Cattle Auction – N13438 State Hwy 73 – expecting 700-900 head of feeders – premierlivestockandauctions.com – sale conducted by Premier Livestock and Auctions, Withee, WI.

**Fond du Lac, WI

11:30 AM – Dairy Auction – 65 Fresh Cows & Springers Sell – Great Northern Sales Arena – Free-stall/Parlor Cows & Stall Barn Cows – Registered & Graded – Super Udders – Low SCC, Something for everyone! Visit greatnorthernsalesarena.com for more information. Sale Conducted by Great Northern Land & Cattle Co., Inc.

**Online Only

Ending Nov. 17 – Viewing Friday & Saturday, Nov. 13 & 14 9 am to 5 pm. Pick-up Wednesday, Nov. 18 2 to 6 pm. 5433 Missouri Road, Marshall, WI 53559 – 1955 Chevy Trucks, Skid Loader Attachments, 3Pt. Mower, Alweld Fishing Boat, H&S 50 Manure Spreader, Enclosed Trailer, Horse Drawn Buggy & Bobsled, Heavy Duty Rigging Clevises, Straps & Other Equipment, Industrial & Construction Equipment & Tools, Shop Equipment & Tools, Golf Cart, Lumber. Go to www.georgeauction.com and click on this auction for Catalog & Bidding information. Sale conducted by George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC Evansville, WI.

**Stratford, WI

12:00 PM – Special Dairy Sale – 15 fancy hand-picked, parlor/free-stall cows out of a top herd, selling due to being overstocked. Current herd averages 4.2 BF, 3.2 Pro., SCC at 83. Visit equitycoop.com – sale conducted by Equity Livestock, Stratford, WI.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 18

Online Only

Ending Nov. 18 – (4) Two-Cylinder John Deere Diesel Tractors – JD 830, WF, Diesel, Power Steering, Pony Motor, Good Tin & Paint, Hour Meter Reads 2703, No PTO; JD 820, WF, Diesel, Power Steering, Pony Motor, Good & Clean Tin, Hour Meter Reads 2538, No PTO, S.N. 8206147; JD 730 Wheatland, WF, Diesel, Power Steering, Pony Motor Start, Lights, Fenders, Clean & Straight Tin, PTO, Hour Meter Reads 2097, S.N. 7315124; JD 730 Row Crop, WF, Diesel, Power Steering, Fenders, Lights, Elec. Start, Hour Meter Reads 3220, PTO, S.N. 7300767. For complete listing and photos log onto georgeauction.com.

**Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Dairy Cattle Auction – N13438 State Hwy 73 – complete dispersal of 85 Dairy Cows; 20 High Quality Holstein Cows; 18 High Quality Registered Holstein Dairy Cows; 14 Holstein Dairy Cows; 12 Very High Quality Holstein Springing Heifers; 10 Holstein Springing Heifers; 3 Holstein Dairy Cows. More information on these cows is on our website premierlivestockandauctions.com. Sale conducted by Premier Livestock and Auctions, Withee, WI.

**Richland Center, WI

11:30 AM – 100 head of Holstein Dairy Cattle – 24321 Hwy 58, Ithaca. Our usual run of fresh cows and 2 yr. olds, milking & bred back cows, springing cows & heifers, bred heifers, open heifers – all ages, breeding age bull, baby heifer and bull calves. Visit stadeauction.com. Sale conducted by Pete Stade #2836, Jefferson, WI; Mike Stade #607, Watertown, WI & Bill Stade #535, Richland, WI.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 19

Online Only

Ending Dec. 3 – The Jimmie Lee Davis Estate Collector Auction – Online Only – 17621 Interstate 27 Abernathy, TX – Previews: Nov. 19 & 20 from 8 am to 6 pm – Tractors and Tractor Parts, Implements, Hit-N-Miss Motors, Full Line of JD W Motors, Pedal Tractors, Collectibles – Loading/Pick Up: Dec. 10 & 11 from 8 am to 6 pm. Check our website for online bidding, listing & photos at polkauction.com – 877-915-4440.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 20

Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Special Monthly Dairy Heifer Auction – N13438 State Hwy 73 – complete dispersal of organic heifers, see website for details! Expecting 450-550 head of dairy heifers – premierlivestockandauctions.com. Sale conducted by Premier Livestock and Auctions, Withee, WI.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 2

**Colo, IA

8:30 AM – Annual Auction Including Several Farm Sale Lines – Colo Implement, Colo, IA. Tractors, Combines, Construction Equipment, Planters/Drills, Livestock/Hay Equipment, Large Selection Misc. Farm Equip. Retirement Farm Auction – McLain Golden Valley Farms, Inc. – Tractors, Combine Heads, AMS Equip, 1720 16R Planter, Nice Line of Tillage, Grain Handling Trucks, Grain Bins – Keith Pohl Estate & John Pohl – Tractors/Skid Steer, Planter, Heads, JD 635 FD, 608 S Master, Grain Cart, Wagon Augers, Livestock Items, JD 2720 Ripper, 2210 46’ FLD Cult, etc. – Paul Jensen Retirement – Tractors, Combine, Tillage Items, JD1750 6R Planter, Misc. Implements and Trucks. More info: John Reilley 515-291-9066. Craig Baarda Retirement – Tractors, Grain Handling Equip., Tillage and Misc. Items. For more info: Craig Baarda 641-990-7979. For complete sale bill, go to dailyauctioncompany.com or midwestauction.com. Internet Bidding by on equipmentfacts.com. For info for Equipment Facts call 908-788-2025. For more info call 641-377-2355. Sale conducted by Colo Implement and Daily Auction Company.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 5

**Fond du Lac, WI

10:00 AM – Late Season Consignment Sale – W2515 4th Street Rd – Live On-Site Auction w/ Online Bidding. Sale will be held on O'Brien Auctionee's auction yard. To consign one item or a complete line, call today: 920-960-0685 O'Brien Auctioneers LLC RWA #453, W2515 4th Street Rd, Fond du Lac, WI 54937. Visit auctionsbyobrien.com. Sale conducted by O'Brien Auctions LLC, Fond du Lac, WI.

Timed Online Auction

Dealer – Lender – Consignment – Bidding will open Dec. 5 at 10 am and close at 10 am Dec. 15. Selling Tractors, Combines, Heads, Tillage Equipment, Hay and Forage Equipment, Planters/Drills, All Other Types of Farm Equipment, Trucks, Trailers, Vehicles And All Other Farm Related Items. Advertising Deadline Friday Nov. 27 – To consign a complete farm line or a single item or for more information, call Gehling Auction Company 800-770-0347 or email denny@gehlingauction.com.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 7

Online Only

10:00 AM – Fayette County, Iowa Land Auction – 190+ Acres (Subject to Survey), 3 Tracts – Tract 1 represents productive tillable farmland that is partially pattern tiled. Tract 2 offers a potential home building site, tillable farmland, recreational acreage. Tract 3 features a very attractive new home building site that is located 1/4 mile off of State Hwy 150, just north of Oelwein, IA. More information at sullivanauctioneers.com. Sale conducted by Sullivan Auctioneers, LLC.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 12

Beaver Dam, WI

10:00 AM – Year End Consignment Auction – Consignments Wanted! We are now accepting consignments of building materials, tractors, farm machinery & industrial equipment. No motor vehicles, tires or small items. To consign, call Nate Pollnow 920-210-5120. Visit colbob.com for delivery schedule, early consignments, pics & more. Sale Conducted by Bob’s Auction Service.