Auction Calendar: November 6, 2020

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 6

Floyd County, IA

10:00 AM – 125+/- Acres (Subject to Survey) - 2 Tracts. The RLJRSK Farm is located in Section 32, Niles Township, Floyd County, Iowa. (2 miles northeast of Charles City). Productive tillable farmland with CSR2’s in the high 70’s and 80’s. For additional info, contact Auction Managers Jim Huff 319-931-9292 or Travis Jones 641-220-1286. Sullivan Auctioneers, LLC www.SullivanAuctioneers.com.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 7

Lena, IL

10:30 AM – Meadow Lane Farm equipment auction Laurin & Jean Meyers 6614 N. Unity Rd., Lena, Illinois LOCATION: From Lena, Illinois go north on Rt. 73 to Louisa Rd, go east to Unity Rd, go south to farm. Tractors, weights & chains, farm equipment, wagon & conveyor..Terms: Cash or good check. Not responsible for accidents or losses. Auctioneers: Tom Bidlingmaier, Browntown, WI Ill.Reg.Auc.Co.#444000205 For Full ad watch for next week's paper or visit our website @ www.bm-auctions.com, Auctioneers: Cory Bidlingmaier, Monroe, WI 608-558-4924 & Tom Bidlingmaier, Browntown, WI 608-328-4878 & WRAL #740 & 1283. Sale conducted by B&M Auctions of WI, LLC/Bidlingmaier Realty, LLC Browntown, WI WRAL#166 Please visit our website @ www.bm-auctions.com for more information.

Fond du Lac, WI

8:30 AM – Annual Fall Construction Consignment Sale – Auction Specialist Sale Site W5659 County Road Y – Truck Tractors, Dump Trucks, Straight Trucks, Pickups, Vans, 1 Tons, Skidsteers & attach with Quick Attach, Concrete Items, Lifts, Forklifts, Trailers, Trenchers, Generators, Welders, Lumber and More. Visit www.auctionsp.com for complete list and photos. Sale Conducted by Auction Specialists.

New London, WI

1:00 PM – Real Estate of Kermit Poehlman Rev Trust – Poehlman Road, New London WI 54961 – 329 +/- acres of land to be offered in parcels, combos, or as a whole. Open House on Sunday October 25th from 2:00 to 4:00 PM. Visit www.nolansales.com for more information. Sale Conducted by Nolan Sales LLC.

Online Only Auction

8:00 AM - Bauch Equipment, Vehicle & Shop Tools Auction. Bidding opens: Sat., Nov. 7th @ 8 A.M. Large Auction of Heavy Equipment, Shop Tools & Parts Inventory! Volvo BM/Michigan L160 Wheel Loader; Baker B-50-PD Diesel Fork Lift; Vehicles; Vintage 1968 Ford F-250 Service Truck; Storage Trailers; Torches & Miller Welders; Snap On & Mechanics Tools-Chests-Cabinets-Parts Washers; Hobart Beta-Mig 200 Welder; Pedestal Grinders & Shop Press; Heavy Vises; Power Tools; 7,000 Watt Generator; Several Fastener & Parts Drawered Cabinets; Lumber; Primitives & Collectibles; Many Other Items Related to the Former Bee Line Ready-Mix Operations.

To register and bid use hacksauction.hibid.com.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 10

Waterloo, IA

10:00 AM - No-Reserve Farm Retirement Auction - Equipment Inspection: Sat. Nov 7th - 9AM-2PM or by appointment - Physical address: 6541 East Mount Vernon Rd. Waterloo, IA 50703 - tractors, loader, combine and much more! www.sullivanauctioneers.com for photos and more - sale conducted by Sullivan Auctioneers.

**Loyal, WI

11:00 AM - Pederson's Y-ME registered herd dispersal. 62 registered Holstein cows, 11 registered bred heifers. A home-bred herd with 105.3 BAA that includes one excellent, 35 VG, 21 GP! Herd averages 25,200 RHA 4.0 F, 3.2 P, 130 SCC on mostly homegrown feeds. The kind of cows every dairy farmer appreciates! Tall, stylish, high-capacity and could milk a lot more if you wanted them to!! Sale Location: W1461 State Hwy 98, Loyal, WI 54446. From Spencer, WI take Hwy 98 west 5 miles. From Loyal, 5 miles east on 98. SALE CONDUCTED BY: Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co. Auctioneer: Mark Oberholtzer, WI license #2882-052 • John Oberholtzer 715-216-1897. Mark Oberholtzer 715-773-2240 • John Ivan Oberholtzer 715-219-2781 • Office 715-255-9600 www.oberholtzerauctions.com.

**Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Feeder Cattle Auction - N13438 State Hwy 73 - expecting 250 head of feeders - www.premierlivestockandauctions.com - sale conducted by Premier Livestock and Auctions, Withee, WI.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 11

Stratford, WI

9:30 AM – Christensen’s Auction. Tractors & Skidster. Planting & Tillage. General Farm. Special & Miscellaneous Items. Household & Antiques. Location: 113473 Hillside St., Stratford, WI 54484 - from Stratford, WI: 3 miles North on Hwy 97 to CTH P, then 4 ½ miles West & South on CTH P to Hillside St., then 1/4 mile East on Hillside St. to farm. Christensen Sales Corp., Abbotsford, WI – Clerk & Sales Managers. Tim Schindler, Curtiss, WI – Auctioneer (715) 223-4014 - Registered Wisconsin Auctioneer #191. www.christensensales.com.

**Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Dairy Cattle Auction - N13438 State Hwy 73 - retirement herd dispersal, 95 high quality Holstein Dairy Cows and Heifers, 45 Dairy cows, 25 open heifers, 25 bred heifers and more! - www.premierlivestockandauctions.com - sale conducted by Premier Livestock and Auctions, Withee, WI.

**Richland Center, WI

11:30 AM – 100 head of Holstein Dairy Cattle – 24321 Hwy 58 (Ithaca). Our usual run of fresh cows and 2 yr. olds, milking & bred back cows, springing cows & heifers, bred heifers, open heifers – all ages, breeding age bull, baby heifer and bull calves. www.stadeauction.com, sale conducted by conducted by Pete Stade #2836, Jefferson, WI; Mike Stade #607, Watertown, WI & Bill Stade #535, Richland, WI.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 12

Humboldt County, IA

10:00 AM - Humboldt County, Iowa Land Auction 140± acres selling in 2 tracts. The Swanson Schmucker farm is located in Section 31, Lake Township and Section 17, Vernon Township, Humboldt County, IA. In close proximity to the small village of Hardy, IA (9 miles east of Humboldt, IA). These farms are 100% tillable, with productive soils & strong CSR2’s. Both tracts sell with full farming rights for the upcoming 2021 crop year. For additional info, contact auction managers: Jim Huff (319) 931-9292 • Dan Sullivan (217) 847-2160. Sullivan Auctioneers, LLC • Toll Free (844) 847-2161. www.SullivanAuctioneers.com • IL Lic.#444000107.

Online Only

9:00 AM – Absolute Public Auction - Milan, Illinois – Sleeper Trucks, Day Cabs and Trailers – For more information please visit www.usauctioneers.com. Sale conducted by US Auctioneers Inc.

**Loyal, WI

11:00 AM – Special dairy and feeder cattle sale. 5 fresh Holstein cows milking 85 - 105 lbs! 2 registered Holstein cows, 2 registered milking Shorthorn cows and 6 fancy registered milking Shorthorn Heifers! 14 Holstein tiestall cows from overstocked herd, all stages of lactation. 11 Holstein steers 500 - 650 lb, green. 8 600 lb Holstrs, vac. 4 Holstein springing heifers, AI, fancy! Expecting 400 head Sale Location: W1461 State Hwy 98, Loyal, WI 54446. From Spencer, WI take Hwy 98 west 5 miles. From Loyal, 5 miles east on 98. Sale conducted by: Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co. Auctioneer: Mark Oberholtzer, WI license #2882-052 • John Oberholtzer 715-216-1897. Mark Oberholtzer 715-773-2240 • John Ivan Oberholtzer 715-219-2781 • Office 715-255-9600. www.oberholtzerauctions.com.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 13

Milwaukee, WI

10:00 AM – Quality Feeder Cattle Auction. Visit milwaukeestockyards.com for details. The sale will be limited to 30 buyers; one person per order and no children. We suggest that buyers preregister by contacting the office at 800-728-5480. Face masks will be required at all times throughout facility. Sale Conducted by Milwaukee Stockyards LLC, Reeseville, WI.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 14

**Pearl City, IL

10:30 AM – Boop Farms Auction. Tractors, Combine, Farm Equipment, grain Trucks & Bins, Pedal & Toy Tractors. Location: 1081 South Boop School Road, Pearl City, IL. Directions: From Pearl City, Ill off of Rt. 73 go west on Goldmine Rd three miles to Boop School Rd, go north to last farm on left. For questions, call Jeff at 815-291-8940. Please visit our website at www.bm-auctions.com.

Rochester, MN

9:30 AM – Retirement Farm Auction, 7245 54th St SE. Preview is Thursday, Nov. 12th & Friday, Nov. 13th from 10 am to 5 pm - partial listing: JD 7830 FWA; AC 185D; IH 656D; JD 1530D utility w/145 ldr; JD 730 gas; JD 620 gas; JD 530 gas; JD 730 & 530 factory hitches and much more! www.suessauction.com - sale conducted by Suess Auction and Implement, Racine, MN.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 15

**Belleville, WI

10:30 AM – Lawrence "Larry" Baumgartner Estate Auction. Tractors, machinery, farm items, toy tractors. W3160 Exeter Crossing Rd., Belleville, WI DATE: Sunday, November 15th @ 10:30.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 17

Nashua, IA

10:00 AM – Timed online only auction, no reserve farm retirement auction. Items begin closing on Tuesday, November 17th at 10:00 A.M, Eugene & Sherri Nieman, Nashua, Iowa, Eugene’s Home: (641) 435-4467 Auction Managers: Travis Jones (641) 220-1286 & Jim Huff (319) 931-9292, Sullivan Auctioneers, LLC • (844) 847-2161 • www.SullivanAuctioneers.com, Sale conducted by Sullivan Auctioneers, LLC.

Timed Online Auction

National Contracting Inc – Auction ends November 17th at 10:00 – Man Lifts, Forklifts, Rough Terrain Crane, Trucks, Trailers, 2 Vans, Shipping Containers, Machinery Moving Equipment, Rigging and Lifting Equipment, Load Bearing Pontoons plus more! Register to bid at www.wausauauctioneers.com Sale conducted by Wausau Auctioneers.

**Beloit, WI

10:00 AM – Perkins Farm Auction, 7519 West St. Lawrence Avenue, Beloit, WI 53511. Tractors, farm machinery, shop equipment, tools, trucks, antiques and collectibles, golf cart and more!! For complete listing and photos log onto www.georgeauction.com Sale conducted by George Auction Service and Real Estate, LLC.

**Plymouth, WI

2020 End of the Year Online Consignment Auction. Luedke Farms N6045 Cty Rd E. Looking for: Construction, Farm Equipment, ATVs, Tools (No Boats, Household, Furniture or Junk) Taking consignment items: Friday. Nov.6th thru Friday, Nov. 13th From 10 am to 4 pm. Call with a List of Items to Sell and Reserve a Spot Warren @ 920-946-9993 or Linda @920-946-9992 Visit luedkeauctionsandappraisals.com to view and bid. Sale conducted by Luedke Auctions and Appraisals.

**Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Feeder Cattle Auction, N13438 State Hwy 73. Expecting 700-900 head of feeders. www.premierlivestockandauctions.com. Sale conducted by Premier Livestock and Auctions, Withee, WI.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 18

**Online Only

Ending November 18th – (4) Two-Cylinder John Deere Diesel Tractors - JD 830, WF, Diesel, Power Steering, Pony Motor, Good Tin & Paint, Hour Meter Reads 2703, No PTO; JD 820, WF, Diesel, Power Steering, Pony Motor, Good & Clean Tin, Hour Meter Reads 2538, No PTO, S.N. 8206147; JD 730 Wheatland, WF, Diesel, Power Steering, Pony Motor Start, Lights, Fenders, Clean & Straight Tin, PTO, Hour Meter Reads 2097, S.N. 7315124; JD 730 Row Crop, WF, Diesel, Power Steering, Fenders, Lights, Elec. Start, Hour Meter Reads 3220, PTO, S.N. 7300767. For Complete listing and photos log onto www.georgeauction.com.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 19

**Online Only

Ending December 3rd – The Jimmie Lee Davis Estate collector auction. Online only. 17621 Interstate 27 Abernathy, TX. Previews: November 19th & 20th from 8 to 6 CST. Tractors and tractor parts, implements, Hit-N-Miss motors, full line of JD W motors, pedal tractors, collectibles. Loading/Pick Up: December 10th & 11th from 8 to 6 CST. Check our website for online bidding, listing & photos - www.polkauction.com - 1-877-915-4440.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 20

**Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Special Monthly Dairy Heifer Auction. N13438 State Hwy 73 - complete dispersal organic heifers see website for details! expecting 450-550 head of dairy heifers - www.premierlivestockandauctions.com - sale conducted by Premier Livestock and Auctions - Withee, WI.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 5

Timed Online Auction

Dealer – Lender – Consignment. Bidding will open December 5th at 10:00 AM and start closing at 10:00 AM on December 15th.Selling tractors, combines, heads, tillage equipment, hay and forage equipment, planters, drills. All other types of farm equipment, trucks, trailers, vehicles and all other farm-related items. Advertising deadline Friday, November 27, 2020. To consign a complete farm line or a single item or for more information call Gehling Auction Company. 1-800-770-0347 or email denny@gehlingauction.com.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 7

**Online Only

10:00 AM – Fayette County, Iowa Land Auction. 190+ Acres (Subject to Survey), 3 Tracts - Tract 1 represents productive tillable farmland that is partially pattern tiled. Tract 2 offers a potential home building site, tillable farmland, recreational acreage. Tract 3 features a very attractive new home building site that is located 1/4 mile off of State Hwy 150, just north of Oelwein, IA. - More information at www.SullivanAuctioneers.com Sale conducted by Sullivan Auctioneers, LLC.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 12

**Beaver Dam, WI

10:00 AM – Year End Consignment Auction – Consignments Wanted! We are now accepting consignments of building materials, tractors, farm machinery & industrial equipment. NO motor vehicles, tires or small items. To consign, call Nate Pollnow 920-210-5120. Visit www.colbob.com for delivery schedule, early consignments, pics & more. Sale Conducted by Bob’s Auction Service.