Auction Calendar: October 30, 2020

Wisconsin State Farmer

**auctions appearing in this week's newspaper

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 29

**Online Only

Online Only Consignment Auction – Gavin Auction Facility, E7429 State Road 23 and 33 Reedsburg, WI. Lots will start ending on Thursday October 29th at 10 AM. Note: Partial listing of a large auction with consignments of farm machinery, construction equipment, trailers, ATVs, lawn & garden items and related equipment. Many More items than advertised, check website for updates. Items are available for public inspection at the Gavin Auction Facility. Online bidding @ www.gavinbros.com Pickup is Friday October 30th from 9 AM to 2 PM. Terms: 10% Buyers Premium. Cash or Good Check. Sales Tax Applies. Visa or Mastercard w/ 3% Convenience fee. For more info call 608-524-6416 – 608-356-9437, or visit our website www.gavinbros.com, or email info@gavinbros.com Sale conducted by Gavin Brothers Auctioneers, LLC.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 30

Mosinee, WI

Wisconsin Contractors 2 Day Fall Auction October 30 & 31 – 990 Happy Hollow Road, Mosinee, WI 5455. Accepting – Wisconsin's Biggest & Best Heavy Equipment Truck & Trailer Auctions Consignments - Wanted Dumps, Trucks Tractors, Specialized Trucks, Recreation, 1-Tons, Pickups, Trailers, Aerial, Shop Equipment, Dozers, Loaders, Graders, Skid Steers, Tractors, AG, Crushing, Trenchers, Forklift, Logging, Cranes. For more info call 715-539-6295. Live & Online Auction. Easy Online Contract at NitkeAuctions.com Sale conducted by The Hansen Auction Group Mosinee, WI.

Two Rivers, WI

10:00 AM – Estate far, machinery auction: On site: Saturday, October 31st 2020 10:00 AM Look Around 9:00 AM - Automobile, Lawn Tractor, etc. 11211 Meadow Drive Two Rivers, WI - Direction: From Mishicot Intersection of B, 147, & V, 1 Block East On V to Randolph Road, East 3 Miles to Meadow Drive Right to Farm. Or St Hwy 42 West to Meadow Drive Left to Farm – Many Farm Vehicles and Other Automobiles.

Loyal, WI

10:00 AM – Large Special Dairy Sale. W1461 State Hwy 98. Complete dispersal: 300 Holstein parlor cows. 80 lb tank average, 150 scc, 2x milking. On DHIA with individuals milking up to 140 pounds! Many years AI breeding developing a tremendous set of calm, gentle, well uddered cows! Also selling all springing heifers due in the next 45 days. Cows are bred to registered Hereford bulls and carrying high-dollar beef cross calves. Visit www.oberholtzerauctions.com for more information. Sale Conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 31

Omro, WI

10:00 AM – Real Estate and Personal Property of Michael Begrow. 6841 9th St. Rd., 4.5+- acre country property south of Omro, tools and garage items and much more! www.nolansales.com for details. Sale conducted by Nolan Sales LLC. Marion WI.

Two Rivers, WI

10:00 AM – Estate Farm Machinery Auction: On Site, automobile, lawn tractor, etc 11211 Meadow Drive. Sale conducted by Easy Online Contract at NitkeAuctions.com, sale conducted by The Hansen Auction Group Mosinee, WI.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 3

**Online Only

Leroy and Ruth Meyer Farm Estate Online Auction, W5957Hwy 144, Random Lake, WI 53075. Starts: Tuesday, Nov. 3, ending: Wed. Nov. 11 2020 starting at 6PM - open house: Friday, Nov. 6th, 10AM-4PM - Saturday, Nov. 7th, 10AM-1PM - a nice line of seasoned equipment, well maintained. All equipment and tractors are kept in a shed. To bid go to: www.luedkeauctionsandappraisals.com - sale conducted by Luedke Auction.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 4

Kewaunee WI & Forestville, WI

Hansen Auction Group Online Auctions – Construction & Farm Equipment Reduction. Online bidding ends November 4th. Bid now at www.hansenauctiongroup.com. Open House by appointment. Please call Jason at 920-255-1261 for items in Kewaunee and Nick at 920-559-0938 for items in Forestville.

**Richland Center, WI

11:30 AM – 150 head of Holstein Dairy Cattle, 24321 Hwy 58 (Ithaca). A retiring Rock County dairyman is sending his milking herd to this auction. Cows are mostly bred for fall calving with many recently fresh. Cows are free-stall adapted and milked in a flat parlor. Herd includes some fancy R&W Holstein. Our usual run of fresh cows and 2 yr. olds, milking & bred back cows, springing cows & heifers, bred heifers, open heifers – all ages, breeding age bull, baby heifer and bull calves. www.stadeauction.com, sale conducted by conducted by Pete Stade #2836, Jefferson, WI; Mike Stade #607, Watertown, WI & Bill Stade #535, Richland, WI.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 5

Neshkoro, WI

Hansen Auction Group Online Auctions - John Deere 2 Cylinder Tractors and Tractor Parts. Online Bidding ends November 5th. Learn more and bid now at www.hansenauctiongroup.com. 10% Buyers Fee. Bryce Hansen, registered WI Auctioneer #225.

**Kaukauna, WI

Cow Palace North, N2454 Hwy. 55, Kaukauna 3 miles north of Kaukauna, WI. 12:00 P.M. NOON –- 70 high quality Holsteins selling 1 registered 2 yr. old Swiss selling with heifer calf. A nice bunch of 2 yr. olds selling; all free stall adapted and milking from 70 to 102 lbs.; on official test and low SCC. Plus some nice 3 yr. olds milking from 90 to 116 lbs. Ron had one overstock parlor herd call and is consigning a load of 2 & 3 yr. olds; Averaging over 100 lbs. with SCC under 100. Ron is going to pick them for the sale. Another free stall herd let Ron pick a load for the sale. All are 2 yr. olds with popular sires milking up to 102 lbs - Terms: cash or good check. All sales settled for day of sale. Any announcements sale day take precedence over all matter in print. Auctioneer: Bill Stade – WI Registered Auctioneer #535. Watch next week's paper for complete details. Sale conducted by: Ron Roskopf-Cow Palace North Ph. 414-587-4402.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 6

Floyd County, IA

10:00 AM – 125+/- Acres (Subject to Survey) - 2 Tracts. The RLJRSK Farm is located in Section 32, Niles Township, Floyd County, Iowa. (2 miles northeast of Charles City). Productive tillable farmland with CSR2’s in the high 70’s and 80’s. For additional info, contact Auction Managers Jim Huff 319-931-9292 or Travis Jones 641-220-1286. Sullivan Auctioneers, LLC www.SullivanAuctioneers.com

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 7

**Lena, IL

10:30 AM – Meadow Lane Farm equipment auction. Laurin & Jean Meyers 6614 N. Unity Rd., Lena, Illinois. Location: From Lena, Illinois go north on Rt. 73 to Louisa Rd, go east to Unity Rd, go south to farm. Tractors, weights & chains, farm equipment, wagon & conveyor. Terms: Cash or good check. Not responsible for accidents or losses. AUCTIONEERS: Tom Bidlingmaier, Browntown, WI Ill.Reg.Auc.Co.#444000205 For Full ad watch for next week's paper or visit our website @ www.bm-auctions.com, AUCTIONEERS: Cory Bidlingmaier, Monroe, WI 608-558-4924 & Tom Bidlingmaier, Browntown, WI 608-328-4878 & WRAL #740 & 1283. Sale conducted by B&M Auctions of WI, LLC/Bidlingmaier Realty, LLC Browntown, WI WRAL#166 Please visit our website @ www.bm-auctions.com for more information.

**Fond du Lac, WI

8:30 AM – Annual Fall Construction Consignment Sale, Auction Specialist Sale Site:W5659 County Road Y. Truck Tractors, Dump Trucks, Straight Trucks, Pickups, Vans, 1 Tons, Skidsteers & attach with Quick Attach, Concrete Items, Lifts, Forklifts, Trailers, Trenchers, Generators, Welders, Lumber and More. Visit www.auctionsp.com for complete list and photos. Sale Conducted by Auction Specialists.

New London, WI

1:00 PM – Real Estate of Kermit Poehlman Rev Trust, Poehlman Road, New London WI 54961. 329 +/- acres of land to be offered in parcels, combos, or as a whole. Open House on Sunday October 25th from 2:00 to 4:00 PM. Visit www.nolansales.com for more information. Sale Conducted by Nolan Sales LLC.

**Online Only Auction

8:00 AM – Bauch Equipment, Vehicle & Shop Tools Auction. Bidding opens: Sat., Nov. 7th @ 8 A.M. Large Auction of Heavy Equipment, Shop Tools & Parts Inventory! Volvo BM/Michigan L160 Wheel Loader; Baker B-50-PD Diesel Fork Lift; Vehicles; Vintage 1968 Ford F-250 Service Truck; Storage Trailers; Torches & Miller Welders; Snap On & Mechanics Tools-Chests-Cabinets-Parts Washers; Hobart Beta-Mig 200 Welder; Pedestal Grinders & Shop Press; Heavy Vises; Power Tools; 7,000 Watt Generator; Several Fastener & Parts Drawered Cabinets; Lumber; Primitives & Collectibles; Many Other Items Related to the Former Bee Line Ready-Mix Operations.

To REGISTER & BID Use hacksauction.hibid.com.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 10

Waterloo, IA

10:00 AM – No-Reserve Farm Retirement Auction. Equipment Inspection: Sat. Nov 7th - 9AM-2PM or by appointment. Physical address: 6541 East Mount Vernon Rd. Waterloo, IA 50703 - tractors, loader, combine and much more! www.sullivanauctioneers.com for photos and more. Sale conducted by Sullivan Auctioneers.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 11

**Stratford, WI

9:30 AM – Christensen’s Auction. Tractors & Skidster. Planting & Tillage. General Farm. Special & Miscellaneous Items. Household & Antiques. Location: 113473 Hillside St., Stratford, WI 54484 - from Stratford, WI: 3 miles North on Hwy 97 to CTH P, then 4 ½ miles West & South on CTH P to Hillside St., then 1/4 mile East on Hillside St. to farm. Christensen Sales Corp., Abbotsford, WI – Clerk & Sales Managers. Tim Schindler, Curtiss, WI – Auctioneer (715) 223-4014 - Registered Wisconsin Auctioneer #191. www.christensensales.com.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 12

Humboldt County, IA

10:00 AM – Humboldt County, Iowa land auction. 140± acres selling in 2 tracts. The Swanson Schmucker farm is located in Section 31, Lake Township and Section 17, Vernon Township, Humboldt County, IA. In close proximity to the small village of Hardy, IA (9 miles east of Humboldt, IA). These farms are 100% tillable, with productive soils & strong CSR2’s. Both tracts sell with full farming rights for the upcoming 2021 crop year. For additional info. contact Auction managers: Jim Huff (319) 931-9292 • Dan Sullivan (217) 847-2160. Sullivan Auctioneers, LLC. Toll free (844) 847-2161. www.SullivanAuctioneers.com, IL Lic.#444000107.

Online Only

9:00 AM – Absolute Public Auction, Milan, Illinois. Sleeper Trucks, Day Cabs and Trailers – For more information please visit www.usauctioneers.com. Sale conducted by US Auctioneers Inc.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 13

Milwaukee, WI

10:00 AM – Quality Feeder Cattle Auction. Visit milwaukeestockyards.com for details. The sale will be limited to 30 buyers; one person per order and no children. We suggest that buyers preregister by contacting the office at 800-728-5480. Face masks will be required at all times throughout facility. Sale Conducted by Milwaukee Stockyards LLC, Reeseville, WI.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 14

Pearl City, IL

10:30 AM – Boop Farms Auction. Tractors, combine, farm equipment, grain trucks & bins, pedal toy tractors.1081 South Boop School Rd., Pearl City, Illinois Saturday, November 14th at 10:30 am.

Rochester, MN

9:30 AM – Retirement Farm Auction, 7245 54th St SE. Preview is Thursday, Nov. 12th & Friday, Nov. 13th from 10 am to 5 pm - partial listing: JD 7830 FWA; AC 185D; IH 656D; JD 1530D utility w/145 ldr; JD 730 gas; JD 620 gas; JD 530 gas; JD 730 & 530 factory hitches and much more! www.suessauction.com - sale conducted by Suess Auction and Implement - Racine, MN.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 17

Nashua, IA

10:00 AM – Timed online only auction, no reserve farm retirement auction, Items begin closing on Tuesday, November 17th at 10:00 A.M, Eugeen & Sherri Nieman, Nashua, Iowa Eugene’s Home: (641) 435-4467 Auction Managers: Travis Jones (641) 220-1286 & Jim Huff (319) 931-9292, Sullivan Auctioneers, LLC, (844) 847-2161, www.SullivanAuctioneers.com, Sale conducted by Sullivan Auctioneers, LLC.

** Timed Online Auction

National Contracting Inc – Auction ends November 17th at 10:00 am, Man Lifts, Forklifts, Rough Terrain Crane, Trucks, Trailers, 2 Vans, Shipping Containers, Machinery Moving Equipment, Rigging and Lifting Equipment, Load Bearing Pontoons plus more! Register to bid at www.wausauauctioneers.com Sale conducted by Wausau Auctioneers.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 5

** Timed Online Auction

Dealer – Lender – Consignment.- Bidding will open December 5th at 10:00 AM and start closing at 10:00 AM on December 15th. Selling tractors, combines, heads, tilliage equipment, hay and forage equipment, planters, drills and all other types of farm requipment – trucks, trailers, vehicles and all other farm related items. Advertising Deadline Friday November 27, 2020 - To Consign a complete farm line or a single item or for more information call Gehling Auction Company 1-800-770-0347 or Email denny@gehlingauction.com.