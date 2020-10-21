Auction Calendar: October 23, 2020

Wisconsin State Farmer

** auction's appearing in this week's WI State Farmer

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 23

Eland, WI

12:00 PM – Kiedrowski Farms Inc and Gerald & Bernadine Kiedrowski Real Estate - 185003 State Highway 29 - 3 parcels plus machinery - Open House on Sunday, OCTOBER 18th from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.- Sale conducted by Nolan Sales LLC - Marion, WI.

Rice, MN

11:00 AM – Scmitt Dairy – Ralma Holsteins complete milking herd and springing heifer dispersal auction. Location: 4 Miles north of Rice, MN on County # 21 (25th Ave NW) To farm # 16699: 117 fancy young deep pedigreed registered Holsteins will sell in this once in a lifetime opportunity to purchase from this outstanding 100% homebred herd. Auctioneers: Kevin Winter, 320-760-1593 Allen Henslin, 320-979-1808. Sale conducted by Mid-American Auction Co. 320-760-2979.

Eland, WI

Huntley, IL

10:00 AM – Marty Koppen– 14720 Church Rd. Skid Steer, Tractors, Combine, Semi, Trucks & Trailers, Machinery & Equipment, Parts Shop & Tools. See our website for pictures www.stadeauction.com.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 24

Loganville, WI

9:00 AM – Melvin & Rebecca Schmucker Auction. 2 Wagon loads of small tools and miscellaneous items to start the auction. Lunch on the grounds featuring a pulled pork menu. E4321 STATE ROAD 154 LOGANVILLE, WI 53943 LOCATED: 2 miles west of Loganville on Hwy. 154 to address at E4321 State Road 154, Loganville, WI 53943.. Sale conducted by Tom Simonson Auction Service, LLC, #446, Cashton, WI (608) 343-5162.

Gillett, WI

12:00 PM – Real Estate Auction Phillip & Jennifer Miller 80+/- acre dairy farm being offered in parcels. Open house Sunday 10/11 1-3PM. Visit website for maps at www.nolansales.com. Sale conducted by Nolan Sales LLC Marion, WI.

Gillett, WI

11:00 AM – Public Auction Mr. & Mrs. Joe Zwijacz – Bahrke's Home Farm 7592 County Rd. V, Gillett, WI 54124. Two Grain Bins to be moved, call Jeff at 920-373-2928 for location to view grain bins. Equipment, Small herd of beef cattle. View full ad and pictures at Bahrkeauctions.com or call Jeff at 920-373-2928 or Jon 920-373-8928. Sale Conducted by Bahrke Auction.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 25

Marengo, IL

10:00 AM – Auction – Tractor, Farm/Lawn/Construction Equipment, Golf Car, Shop Equipment, Building Supplies and more! Log onto AuctionZip.com for updates and photos. Sale conducted by Gordon Stade and Tim Hall.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 27

Fond du Lac, WI

11:00 AM – Spruce Lawn Farm milking herd & bred heifer dispersal. W4226 St. Rd. 23 E, Fond du Lac, WI 54937. 80+ Homebred Holsteins Sell (68 cows and 14 bred heifers) Check out our website for catalog www.greatnorthernsalesarena.com Online bidding at CowBuyer.com. Sale conducted by Great Northern Land & Cattle Co, Inc.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 28

Muscoda, WI

9:00 AM – Live and Online Auction. 21698 State Hwy 60; Muscoda, WI 53573. PARCEL #1: Approx. 17 +/- acres with access off of State Hwy. 60. Approx. 12,000 sq. ft. building used as sawmill building with 1,200 sq. ft. of office space w/ bathroom & lunch room. Property is served with 3ph. Electric, and has a drilled well & conventional septic system. PARCEL #2: Approx. 20 +/- acres with frontage on State Hwy. 60. Plus Wheel & Skid Loaders, Forklifts and much more! Visit Our Websites at www.wausauAuctioneers.com, Internet bidding is available via Proxibid.com. Sale conducted by Wausau Auctioneers.

**Richland Center, WI

11:30 AM – 135 head of Holstein dairy cattle. 24321 Hwy 58 (Ithaca). Diamond Butte Farm (Loganville, WI); Dean and Les are retiring from dairying and will disperse their Holstein milking herd at this auction (45 head). See full ad for details. Our usual run of fresh cows and 2 yr. olds, milking & bred back cows, springing cows & heifers, bred heifers, open heifers – all ages, breeding age bull, baby heifer and bull calves. www.stadeauction.com, sale conducted by conducted by Pete Stade #2836, Jefferson, WI; Mike Stade #607, Watertown, WI & Bill Stade #535, Richland, WI.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 29

**Loyal, WI

10:00 AM – Special aAa dairy sale. Hay 10AM, cows 11AM. Complete tie-stall herd dispersal. W1461 State Hwy 98. 36 Holsteins, 5 red and whites, 4 Brown Swiss cows and one Jersey. 62 lb milk, 4.0F, 3.2P, 150 scc. On pasture, no TMR, not pushed for production. Will have individual tests on sale day. Visit www.oberholtzerauction.com for more information. Sale Conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 30

Mosinee, WI

Wisconsin Contractors 2 Day Fall Auction October 30 & 31 – 990 Happy Hollow Road, Mosinee, WI 5455. Accepting – Wisconsin's Biggest & Best Heavy Equipment Truck & Trailer Auctions Consignments. Wanted Dumps, Trucks Tractors, Specialized Trucks, Recreation, 1-Tons, Pickups, Trailers, Aerial, Shop Equipment, Dozers, Loaders, Graders, Skid Steers, Tractors, AG, Crushing, Trenchers, Forklift, Logging, Cranes. For more info call 715-539-6295. Live & Online Auction. Easy Online Contract at NitkeAuctions.com Sale conducted by The Hansen Auction Group Mosinee, WI.

**Loyal, WI

10:00 AM – Large Special Dairy Sale. W1461 State Hwy 98. Complete dispersal: 300 Holstein parlor cows. 80 lb tank average, 150 scc, 2x milking. On DHIA with individuals milking up to 140 pounds! Many years AI breeding developing a tremendous set of calm, gentle, well uddered cows! Also selling all springing heifers due in the next 45 days. Cows are bred to registered Hereford bulls and carrying high-dollar beef cross calves. Visit www.oberholtzerauctions.com for more information. Sale Conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 31

Omro, WI

10:00 AM – Real Estate and Personal Property of Michael Begrow - 6841 9th St. Rd. - 4.5+- acre country property south of Omro, tools and garage items and much more! www.nolansales.com for details - sale conducted by Nolan Sales LLC. Marion WI.

**Two Rivers, MI

10:00 AM – Estate Farm Machinery Auction: On Site, automobile, lawn tractor, etc 11211 Meadow Drive. Sale conducted by Easy Online Contract at NitkeAuctions.com, sale conducted by The Hansen Auction Group Mosinee, WI.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 4

**Kewaunee WI & Forestville, WI

Hansen Auction Group Online Auction. Construction & farm equipment reduction. Online bidding ends November 4th. Bid now at www.hansenauctiongroup.com. Open House by appointment. Please call Jason at 920-255-1261 for items in Kewaunee and Nick at 920-559-0938 for items in Forestville.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 5

** Neshkoro, WI

Hansen Auction Group Online Auctions - John Deere 2 Cylinder Tractors and Tractor Parts. Online Bidding ends November 5th. Learn more and bid now at www.hansenauctiongroup.com. 10% Buyers Fee. Bryce Hansen, registered WI Auctioneer #225.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 6

Floyd County, IA

10:00 AM – 125+/- Acres (Subject to Survey) - 2 Tracts. The RLJRSK Farm is located in Section 32, Niles Township, Floyd County, Iowa. (2 miles northeast of Charles City). Productive tillable farmland with CSR2’s in the high 70’s and 80’s. For additional info, contact Auction Managers Jim Huff 319-931-9292 or Travis Jones 641-220-1286. Sullivan Auctioneers, LLC www.SullivanAuctioneers.com.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 7

Lomira, WI

Annual Fall Construction Consignment Sale – Consignments wanted! We specialize in Construction Equipment, Trucks, Trailers, Forklifts, & More – Whatever Your Auction Needs May Be. Advertising deadline for auction is Wednesday Oct. 21. Items will be accepted until 5pm on Thursday, November 5. Auction Specialists. PO Box 100, Lomira WI 53048. 920-921-2901 • www.auctionsp.com Phil Majerus – WI Registered Auctioneer #676.

**New London, WI

1:00 PM – Real Estate of Kermit Poehlman Rev Trust – Poehlman Road, New London WI 54961 – 329 +/- acres of land to be offered in parcels, combos, or as a whole. Open House on Sunday October 25th from 2:00 to 4:00 PM. Visit www.nolansales.com for more information. Sale Conducted by Nolan Sales LLC.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 10

Waterloo, IA

10:00 AM –- No-Reserve Farm Retirement Auction. Equipment Inspection: Sat. Nov 7th - 9AM-2PM or by appointment - Physical address: 6541 East Mount Vernon Rd. Waterloo, IA 50703 - tractors, loader, combine and much more! www.sullivanauctioneers.com for photos and more - sale conducted by Sullivan Auctioneers.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 12

Humboldt County, IA

10:00 AM –- Humboldt County, Iowa land auction. 140± acres selling in 2 tracts. The Swanson Schmucker farm is located in Section 31, Lake Township and Section 17, Vernon Township, Humboldt County, IA. In close proximity to the small village of Hardy, IA (9 miles east of Humboldt, IA). These farms are 100% tillable, with productive soils & strong CSR2’s. Both tracts sell with full farming rights for the upcoming 2021 crop year. For additional info, contact auction managers: Jim Huff (319) 931-9292 • Dan Sullivan (217) 847-2160. Sullivan Auctioneers, LLC • Toll free (844) 847-2161. www.SullivanAuctioneers.com • IL Lic.#444000107.

**Online Only

9:00 AM – Absolute Public Auction - Milan, Illinois – Sleeper Trucks, Day Cabs and Trailers – For more information please visit www.usauctioneers.com. Sale conducted by US Auctioneers Inc.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 13

Milwaukee, WI

10:00 AM – Quality Feeder Cattle Auction. Visit milwaukeestockyards.com for details. The sale will be limited to 30 buyers; one person per order and no children. We suggest that buyers preregister by contacting the office at 800-728-5480. Fask masks will be required at all times throughout facility. Sale Conducted by Milwaukee Stockyards LLC, Reeseville, WI.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 14

Pearl City, IL

10:30 AM – Boop Farms Auction. Tractors, combine, farm equipment, grain trucks & bins, pedal toy tractors 1081 South Boop School Rd., Pearl City, Illinois Saturday, November 14th at 10:30 am.

**Rochester, MN

9:30 AM –- Retirement Farm Auction. 7245 54th St SE.\ Preview is Thursday, Nov. 12th & Friday, Nov. 13th from 10 am to 5 pm - partial listing: JD 7830 FWA; AC 185D; IH 656D; JD 1530D utility w/145 ldr; JD 730 gas; JD 620 gas; JD 530 gas; JD 730 & 530 factory hitches and much more! www.suessauction.com - sale conducted by Suess Auction and Implement - Racine, MN.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 17

**Nashua, IA

10:00 AM – Timed online only auction, no reserve farm retirement auction. Items begin closing on Tuesday, November 17th at 10:00 A.M, Eugene & Sherri Nieman, Nashua, IA. Eugene’s Home: (641) 435-4467 Auction Managers: Travis Jones (641) 220-1286 & Jim Huff (319) 931-9292, Sullivan Auctioneers, LLC • (844) 847-2161 • www.SullivanAuctioneers.com, Sale conducted by Sullivan Auctioneers, LLC.