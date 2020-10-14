Auction Calendar: October 16, 2020

Wisconsin State Farmer

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 16

Stoughton, WI

10:00 AM – Rented farm and estate settlement, including tractors, farm equipment, building equipment, antiques, and much more, 3452 Cty Hwy A, Stoughton, WI 53589. Sale conducted by Ritger & Drendel Auction Specialists LLP, Fond du Lac, WI 54935.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 17

Ixonia, WI

10:00 AM – Ixonia Vintage Tractor Expo Fall Auction & Plow Day – The Curt Pernat Farm - N7771 Highway F, Ixonia, WI – Plow Day Sunday, October 18th 10 AM. Still Accepting Consignments for Saturday Auction. For more information on Auction Consignments Call: Curt Pernat 920-988-0857 For update: Join us on Facebook: Ixonia Vintage Tractor Expo. Sale conducted by Curt Pernat.

Markesan, WI

9:00 AM – Laper Part 2 Farm, Tools and Toys live in-person. Location: W712 State Road 44, North of Markesan, WI 53946 – Countless Farm Items, Countless Farm Vehicles, Countless Tools, Toys and much, much more. On site terms: 10% Buyers Fee. Cash, check, (credit card 4% fee). We also accept wire transfers. All sales final with no warranties. Announcements sale day supersede this and printed material. Not responsible for accidents. Go to wyoderauction.com for full details and internet bidding terms & conditions. For a complete list go to YoderSold.com - W. Yoder Auction, LLC RWA: Wayne Yoder #1977 N2475 13th Gateway, Wautoma, Wis.2 (920) 787-5549 or (920) 295-2644.

** Waterford, WI

10:00 AM - Bob's Fall Consignment Auction: Tools and equipment, livestock, collectibles and more. Located at 26500 Doverline Road, Waterford, WI 53185. NOTICE: Please follow Covid-19 guidelines by wearing face mask and practice proper social distancing. Sale conducted by Bob Hagemann Auction & Realty Service, Burlington, WI.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 20

**Beaver Dam, WI

10:00 AM – Creditor Liquidation Auctions – Dodge County Fairgrounds, N6885 High Point Rd Beaver Dam, WI - Tractors, skid steers, combine and attachments, loader, excavator, telehandlers, manlift, cattle, hay, forage, tillage and planting equipment, semi tractors and trailers. For more information visit www.christensensales.com Sale conducted by Christensen Sales Corp.

Athens, WI

11:00 AM – Christensen’s Auction, 242905 CTH H, Athens, WI. Tractors & Skidsteer, Hay & Forage, Planting & Tillage, General Farm and much more! See our website for pictures: www.stadeauction.com Sale conducted by Bill Stade Auctions.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 21

Stoughton, WI

10:30 AM – Re-Scheduled auction living estate of Larry Springer. Lawn tractors & yeard items. Lawn tractor and equipment parts, Simplicity, Cub Cadet, John Deere and others. Shop items: gas pump, antiques and collectibles. Location: 224 Kenilworth Court, Stoughton WI 53589. To see photos, visit website at www.ritgerdrendel.com. Sale manager: James Seamonson (RWL #132), Stoughton, WI (608) 575-3325; Auction conducted by Ritger & Drendel Auction Specialists, LLP (RWAC #516). (920) 923-7777.

**Richland Center, WI

11:30 AM – 123 head of Holstein Dairy Cattle – 24321 Hwy 58 (Ithaca). This auction will include the Annual Fall Dispersal from Farmer John Dougherty, Dodgeville, WI (28 hd). See full ad for details. Our weekly run of fresh cows and 2 yr. olds, milking & bred back cows, springing cows & heifers, bred heifers, open heifers – all ages including 10 breeding age Holstein heifers, breeding age Lineback bull, baby heifer and bull calves. www.stadeauction.com, sale conducted by conducted by Pete Stade #2836, Jefferson, WI; Mike Stade #607, Watertown, WI & Bill Stade #535, Richland, WI.

**Multiple Locations

11:00 AM – Dairy cattle auction. Expecting 250 head of dairy cattle. 90 Holstein Dairy Cows - Marathon County. 25 fancy fresh 2 year olds! - Waupaca County. 14 in another load of Fancy Holstein Springing Heifers, headlock/freestall adapted, due within 30 days - Baerwolf Dairies, Sun Prairie, WI. 5 Good quality Holstein fresh Dairy Cows, 2 year olds - Bays Farms, Adams County. Premier Livestock & Auctions. 715-229-2500. Register online to bid at www.cattleusa.com.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 22

Loyal, WI

10:00 AM – Special Dairy & Feeder Sale. Hay 10 AM, Cows 11 AM. W1461 State Hwy 98. Complete Herd Dispersal: 50 Holstein cows. Complete Herd Dispersal #2: 56 Head, 36 Holstein cows, 5 red and white cows, 5 Jersey cows, 8 crossbred cows, 1 fancy Brown Swiss Cow, 1 blue roan heifer due in December. Two registered yearling Holstein Bulls. For more information visit www.oberholtzerauctions.com. Sale Conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 23

Eland, WI

12:00 PM – Kiedrowski Farms Inc and Gerald & Bernadine Kiedrowski Real Estate - 185003 State Highway 29. Three parcels plus machinery. Open House on Sunday, October 18th from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Sale conducted by Nolan Sales LLC - Marion, WI.

Rice, MN

11:00 AM – Scmitt Dairy – Ralma Holsteins. Complete milking herd and springing heifer dispersal auction. Location: 4 Miles North Of Rice, Mn on County # 21 (25th Ave Nw). To farm # 16699: 117 fancy young deep pedigreed registered Holsteins will sell in this once in a lifetime opportunity to purchase from this outstanding 100% homebred herd. Auctioneers: Kevin Winter, 320-760-1593 Allen Henslin, 320-979-1808. Sale Conducted by Mid-American Auction Co. 320-760-2979.

**Eland, WI

12:00 PM – Kiedrowski Farms Inc. & Gerald & Bernadine Kiedrowski Real Estate, 185003 State HWY 29, Eland. To be offered in 3 Parcels. Open house Sunday, October 18th from 12:30-2:30 PM. Machinery, special items, consignment. Sale conducted by Nolan Sales LLC, visit our website at www.nolansales.com for details & maps.

**Huntley, IL

10:00 AM – Marty Koppen, 14720 Church Rd. Skid Steer, Tractors, Combine, Semi, Trucks & Trailers, Machinery & Equipment, Parts Shop & Tools. See our website for pictures www.stadeauction.com.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 24

**Loganville, WI

9:00 AM – Melvin & Rebecca Schmucker Auction. Two wagon loads of small tools and miscellaneous items to start the auction. Lunch on the grounds featuring a pulled pork menu. E4321 State Road154, Loganville, WI 53943 LOCATED: 2 miles west of Loganville on Hwy. 154 to address at E4321 State Road 154, Loganville, WI 53943.. Sale conducted by Tom Simonson Auction Service, LLC, #446, Cashton, WI (608) 343-5162.

Gillett, WI

12:00 PM – Real Estate Auction Phillip & Jennifer Miller 80+/- acre dairy farm being offered in parcels. Open house Sunday 10/11 1-3PM. Visit website for maps at www.nolansales.com. Sale conducted by Nolan Sales LLC Marion, WI.

Gillett, WI

11:00 AM – Public Auction Mr. & Mrs. Joe Zwijacz, Bahrke's Home Farm 7592 County Rd. V, Gillett, WI 54124. Two grain bins to be moved, call Jeff at 920-373-2928 for location to view grain bins. Equipment, Small herd of beef cattle. View full ad and pictures at Bahrkeauctions.com or call Jeff at 920-373-2928 or Jon 920-373-8928. Sale Conducted by Bahrke Auction.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 25

**Marengo, IL

10:00 AM – Auction: Tractor, Farm/Lawn/Construction Equipment, Golf Car, Shop Equipment, Building Supplies and more! Log onto AuctionZip.com for updates and photos. Sale conducted by Gordon Stade and Tim Hall.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 27

**Fond du Lac, WI

11:00 AM – Spruce Lawn Farm milking herd & bred heifer dispersal located at W4226 St. Rd. 23 E, Fond du Lac, WI 54937. 80+ homebred Holsteins selling (68 cows and 14 bred heifers). Check out our website for catalog www.greatnorthernsalesarena.com Online bidding at CowBuyer.com. Sale conducted by Great Northern Land & Cattle Co, Inc.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 28

Muscoda, WI

9:00 AM – Live and Online Auction, 21698 State Hwy 60; Muscoda, WI 53573 - PARCEL #1: Approx. 17 +/- acres with access off of State Hwy. 60. Approx. 12,000 sq. ft. building used as sawmill building with 1,200 sq. ft. of office space w/ bathroom & lunch room. Property is served with 3ph. Electric, and has a drilled well & conventional septic system. PARCEL #2: Approx. 20 +/- acres with frontage on State Hwy. 60. Plus Wheel & Skid Loaders, Forklifts and much more! Visit Our Websites at www.wausauAuctioneers.com, Internet bidding is available via Proxibid.com. Sale conducted by Wausau Auctioneers.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 30

**Mosinee, WI

Wisconsin Contractors 2-day Fall Auction October 30 & 31: 990 Happy Hollow Road, Mosinee, WI 5455. Accepting – Wisconsin's Biggest & Best Heavy Equipment Truck & Trailer Auctions Consignments - Wanted Dumps, Trucks Tractors, Specialized Trucks, Recreation, 1-Tons, Pickups, Trailers, Aerial, Shop Equipment, Dozers, Loaders, Graders, Skid Steers, Tractors, AG, Crushing, Trenchers, Forklift, Logging, Cranes. For more info call 715-539-6295. Live & Online Auction. Easy Online Contract at NitkeAuctions.com Sale conducted by The Hansen Auction Group Mosinee, WI.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 31

**Omro, WI

10:00 AM – Real Estate and Personal Property of Michael Begrow - 6841 9th St. Rd. - 4.5+- acre country property south of Omro, tools and garage items and much more! www.nolansales.com for details - sale conducted by Nolan Sales LLC. Marion WI.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 6

Floyd County, IA

10:00 AM – 125+/- Acres (Subject to Survey) - 2 Tracts. The RLJRSK Farm is located in Section 32, Niles Township, Floyd County, Iowa. (2 miles northeast of Charles City). Productive tillable farmland with CSR2’s in the high 70’s and 80’s. For additional info, contact Auction Managers Jim Huff 319-931-9292 or Travis Jones 641-220-1286. Sullivan Auctioneers, LLC www.SullivanAuctioneers.com.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 7

Lomira, WI

Annual Fall Construction Consignment Sale - CONSIGNMENTS WANTED! We specialize in Construction Equipment, Trucks, Trailers, Forklifts, & More – Whatever Your Auction Needs May Be. Advertising deadline for auction is Wednesday Oct. 21. Items will be accepted until 5pm on Thursday, November 5. Auction Specialists. PO Box 100, Lomira WI 53048. 920-921-2901 • www.auctionsp.com Phil Majerus – WI Registered Auctioneer #676

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 10

**Waterloo, IA

10:00 AM – No-Reserve Farm Retirement Auction. Equipment Inspection: Sat. Nov 7th - 9AM-2PM or by appointment. Physical address: 6541 East Mount Vernon Rd. Waterloo, IA 50703. Tractors, loader, combine and much more! www.sullivanauctioneers.com for photos and more - sale conducted by Sullivan Auctioneers.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 12

**Humboldt County, IA

10:00 AM – Humboldt County, Iowa Land Auction. 140± acres selling in two tracts. The Swanson Schmucker farm is located in Section 31, Lake Township and Section 17, Vernon Township, Humboldt County, IA. In close proximity to the small village of Hardy, IA (9 miles east of Humboldt, IA). These farms are 100% tillable, with productive soils & strong CSR2’s. Both tracts sell with full farming rights for the upcoming 2021 crop year. For additional info, contact auction managers: Jim Huff (319) 931-9292 • Dan Sullivan (217) 847-2160. Sullivan Auctioneers, LLC. Toll free (844) 847-2161. www.SullivanAuctioneers.com • IL Lic.#444000107