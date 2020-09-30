Auction Calendar: October 2, 2020

Wisconsin State Farmer

** indicate auction appearing in this week's newspaper

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 2

**Thorp, WI

10:30 AM – Machinery Auction. N13967 Gorman Ave. – Tractors, hay & Forage, Planting & Tillage, General Farm, Livestock, Feed, Misc. For more information visit our website at www.christensales.com Sale conducted by Christensen Sales Corp., Abbotsford, WI.

Marengo, IL

10:00 AM – Neil and Linda Gieseke auction. 9 acre farmette for sale by own. Tractors & Combine, Farm Machinery, Livestock, Collectibles. See photos at www.stadeauction.com Location: 21804 River Rd. Marengo, IL. Located 1 mi. N. of Marengo or 8 mi. S. of Harvard on Rte. 23 to River Rd., then W. 1 mi. 815-713-8531.

**Online Only

Real Estate Auction – Excellent hunting & recreational Land in Northern, WI – Over 1,200 Acres Offered in 14 Parcels. Sawyer County: 220 Acres offered in 3 Parcels, Washburn County: 163.41 Acres offered in 2 Parcels, Ashland County: 328.94 Acres offered in 3 Parcels, Douglas County: 194 Acres offered in 2 Parcels, Bayfield County: 200 Acres offered in 2 Parcels, Rusk County: 140 Acres Offered in 2 Parcels. Bid Now at hansenauctiongroup.com. Online Auctions close October 19th and October 20th. For more info call 715-265-4656 Sale conducted by The Hansen Auction Group Mosinee, WI.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 3

Beaver Dam, WI

10:00 AM – Fall Consignment Auction. W9663 CTH S, Beaver Dam, WI – Consignments accepted until Sept 28 – Expecting 20+ Tractors and over 150 pieces of equipment – Tractors, Skid loader and attachments, combine, pickers and heads, vehicles/trailers, forage equipment, wagons, lawn garden and recreation, livestock equipment. For full listing and pics visit www.colbob.com. Sale Conducted by Bob Wedel.

Belvidere, IL

10:00 AM – FKB Farms Farm Equipment Auction – 8701 Squaw Prairie Rd, Belvidere, IL 61008 – Inspection Date: Friday, September 25th 10AM – 2PM. Tractors, Trailers, Skid Loaders & Attachments, Farm Equipment, Fuel & LP Tanks, Tools & Shop Equipment, UTV & Lawn Equipment, Trucks, Cattle Equipment & Fencing, Miscellaneous. Visit website for more photos at SchraderAuction.com Call 800-451-2709 for Full Color Brochure or Visit Website. Online Bidding Available. Sale conducted by Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company, Inc.

Monticello, WI

11:00 AM – Kim & Lorene Bowman Dairy Cattle, Feed & Farm Machinery Auction – W8008 West Point Rd – Dises, Household, Machinery, tractors, feed, cows, heifers, calves and more. Visit www.bm-auctions.com for full listing. Sale Conducted by B&M Auctions.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 5

Waupun, WI

1:00 PM – Farm Equipment & Online Only Consignment Sale – Bid now, Lots start to close October 5th at 1:00PM CST. Previews Thursday 9/24 from 2-5pm and Saturday 10/3 from 9am-noon. 1134 W Main St; Waupun, WI 53936. Featuring Semis, Vehicles, Tractors & Skid loaders, Equipment/Machinery, Trailers/Wagons, Lawn & Garden, Misc and personal items and much more. Visit www.jonesauctionservice.hibid.com or call Jake 920-219-0650 or Stan 920-261-6820 for more information.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 6

**Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Special Feeder Cattle Auction - N13438 State Hwy 73 - featuring bred beef cows, cow/calf pairs and beef breeding bulls, expecting 600-700 - www.premierlivestockandauctions.com - sale conducted by Premier Livestock and Auctions - Withee, WI.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 7

**Withee, WI

11:00 AM - Dairy Cattle Auction - N13438 State Hwy 73 - 35 handpicked supreme quality Holstein dairy cows, coming from Don Peterson, Plum City 14 fancy Holstein springing heifers and more! www.premierlivestockandauctions.com - sale conducted by Premier Livestock and Auctions - Withee, WI.

**Richland Center, WI

11:30 AM – 100 head of Holstein Dairy Cattle – 24321 Hwy 58 (Ithaca). Our usual run of fresh cows and 2 yr. olds, milking & bred back cows, springing cows & heifers, bred heifers, open heifers – all ages, breeding age bull, baby heifer and bull calves. www.stadeauction.com, sale conducted by conducted by Pete Stade #2836, Jefferson, WI; Mike Stade #607, Watertown, WI & Bill Stade #535, Richland, WI.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 8

Online Only

9:00 AM – Absolute Public Auction - Milan, Illinois – Truck Tractors, Straight Trucks and Trailers – For more information please visit www.usauctioneers.com. Sale conducted by US Auctioneers Inc.

**Online Only

1:30 PM – Dairyland Protein Sale – Reynoldsburg, OH. Thie 18th annual sale will take place virtually via JerseyBid.com. Opens October 5 and closes October 8. Sale conducted by Jersey Marketing Service, Reynoldsburg, OH.

**Loyal, WI

10:00 AM – Special Dairy and Feeder Cattle Sale - Complete tiestall herd dispersal - W1461 State Hwy 98 - 69 registered and grade Holstein cows, 40 head colored dispersal, bred beef cows and more! www.oberholtzerauctions.com - sale conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle and Auction Co. Loyal, WI.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 9

Withee, WI

9:00 AM – Fall Round Up and Machinery Auction - N13438 State Hwy 73 - tractors, combine, skid loaders, truck, trailers, campers, ATVS, planting and tillage and much more! Accepting your consignments until Friday October 2, 2020 at 3:00 pm. Onsite Auction with Online Bidding through EquipmentFacts.com - Sale conducted by Premier Livestock and Auctions. Withee, WI.

Milwaukee, WI

10:00 AM – Quality Feeder Cattle Auction. Visit milwaukeestockyards.com for details. Sale Conducted by Milwaukee Stockyards LLC, Reeseville, WI.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 10

Crawford County, WI

Absolute Auction – Excellent Hunting, Tillable Acres and Home – Approx 300 Acres offered in 6 tracts - Albert Burney 800-434-1654

**Wautoma, WI

10:30 AM – Sidney Auck Farm Auction – N3901 20th Dt, Wautoma, WI 54982 – Farm Items: 2014 Calico cattle trailer, Tarter Cattle Squeeze Chute, JD 3800 Chopper w/corn & hat heads, and much much more, & 221 Round Hay Bales. For a complete list go to YoderSold.com Sale conducted by W. Yoder Auction, LLC, Wautoma, WI.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 11

Online Only

3:00 PM – Large Times Online Only Estate Auction - 500+ old literature brochures, moline plow co. buckeye engine, Nichols and Shepard, Port Huron, New Huber, Russell and Co. Ford, Oldsmobile, Aultman and much more! for photos and online bidding go to www.maringauction.com sale conducted Matt Maring Auction Co. Kenyon, MN.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 14

**De Pere, WI

9:00 AM – Auction on the Cattle & Machinery of Ray & Shirley Vandenelzen – 1244 County Line Road, De Pere, WI 54115 – 500+/- Head of Holstein Milk Cows. Catalogs available online and day of the sale. Visit our website at www.nolansales.com Sale conducted by Nolan Sales LLC - Marion, WI.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 15

**De Pere, WI

9:00 AM – Auction on the Cattle & Machinery of Ray & Shirley Vandenelzen – 1244 County Line Road, De Pere, WI 54115 – 630 +/- Head of Holstein Heifers, Machinery, & 50 Calf jackets. Online Bidding for Machinery Only will be available at www.proxibid.com and www.equipmentfacts.com starting at 9:00 AM Click the Proxibid or Equipmentfacts logo on our website home page for easy access. Catalogs available online and day of the sale. Visit our website at www.nolansales.com Sale conducted by Nolan Sales LLC - Marion, WI.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 23

**Eland, WI

12:00 PM – Kiedrowski Farms Inc and Gerald & Bernadine Kiedrowski Real Estate - 185003 State Highway 29 - 3 parcels plus machinery - Open House on Sunday, OCTOBER 18th from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.- sale conducted by Nolan Sales LLC - Marion, WI.

**Rice, MN

11:00 AM – Scmitt Dairy. Ralma Holsteins Complete Milking Herd and Springing Heifer Dispersal Auction. Location: 4 Miles North Of Rice, Mn On County # 21 (25th Ave Nw) To Farm # 16699 - 117 Fancy Young Deep Pedigreed Registered Holsteins Will Sell In This Once In A Life Time Opportunity To Purchase From This Outstanding 100% Home Bred Herd. Auctioneers: Kevin Winter, 320-760-1593 Allen Henslin, 320-979-1808. Sale Conducted by Mid-American Auction Co. 320-760-2979.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 24

**Gillett, WI

12:00 PM - Real Estate Auction Phillip & Jennifer Miller 80+/- acre dairy farm being offered in parcels. Open house Sunday 10/11 1-3PM. Visit website for maps at www.nolansales.com. Sale conducted by Nolan Sales LLC Marion, WI.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 30

**Mosinee, WI

Wisconsin Contractors 2-Day Fall Auction October 30 & 31. 990 Happy Hollow Road, Mosinee, WI 5455. Accepting – Wisconsin's Biggest & Best Heavy Equipment Truck & Trailer Auctions Consignments - Wanted Dumps, Trucks Tractors, Specialized trucks, Recreation, 1-Tons, Pickups, Trailers, Aerial, Shop Equipment, Dozers, Loaders, Graders, Skid Steers, Tractors, AG, Crushing, Trenchers, Forklift, Logging, Cranes. For more info call 715-539-6295. Live & Online Auction. Easy Online Contract at NitkeAuctions.com Sale conducted by The Hansen Auction Group Mosinee, WI.