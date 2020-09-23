Auction Calendar: September 25

Wisconsin State Farmer

** auctions appearing in this week's newspaper

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 25

Reedsville, WI

10:30 AM – 2 Estates with a Total of Over 30 Tractors Selling. Tractors, A clean hay line-up, Tillage & Planting equipment & lots more! Special—Wilson 8424T GN Alum. Cattle Trailer. Plus…Nearly 30 antique & collector tractors, parts, and others, outstanding line of antique horse drawn equipment. Location: 13504 Haas Rd. (Cato) Reedsville, WI George- (920)901-1358. Miller ‘N Co. Auctions & Appraisals, LLC. Gregg Miller, Newton, WI • (920) 980-4999 or 980-4995 Wisconsin Registered Auctioneer #488. Mike Stade WI Reg. Auctioneer #607 Jason Miller WI Reg. Auctioneer #2900.

Bloomer, WI

10:00 AM – Hansen Auction Group Online Auction. Semi Tractor, Semi Trailers, Tractor, & Farm Machinery: 2001 International 9400i Semi Tractor; JD 2030 with Loader; Gehl 1450 Round Baler; Load Warrior 24’ Wheel Trailer; NH Baler; 53’ Van Trailer; large selection of farm/trucking items; plus much more - BID NOW AT Hansenauctiongroup.com. Open House Friday September 25th from 10:00 am - 3:00 pm 10420 220th Ave Bloomer, WI 54724 For more info call the Downing, WI office at (715) 265-4656 10% Buyers Fee.

Browntown, WI

9:00 AM – Stateline consignment auction Featuring Bernie & Debbie Walsh Farm Retirement Line. Selling Farm Machinery & Various equipment. For complete listings and photographs visit www.PersAuction.com. Sale conducted by Powers Auction Service.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 26

Marion, WI

9:00 AM – Fall machinery consignment auction: Consignments wanted: Tractors, all types of farm machinery, lawn & garden, trailers, trucks, autos, miscellaneous, etc. will be offered for sale. A list of pre-consigned items will be posted on our website (www.carleysales.com). If you would like something listed please call (715) 754-5292 or fax (715) 754-5200 or email (rcbc@frontiernet.net). A daily update of consigned items will be posted on our website starting Sept. 18th. - We will be accepting consignments Friday & Saturday, Sept. 18th & 19th, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and Monday-Thursday, Sept. 21st-24th, 8 a.m.-7 p.m. No consignments accepted Friday & Saturday, Sept. 25th & 26th. - Auction held at Farmers Livestock Exchange, Marion, WI. Take Hwy 45 to Marion at the intersection where the Mobil Station is turn off of Hwy 45 to the North and follow Swamp Rd ½ mile to sale site. - Sale conducted by: Carley Sales, Inc., P.O. Box 493, Marion, WI, WI Registered Auctioneers - Ron Carley #1061 – Rick Carley #2939-52, Office (715) 754-5292 – Ron’s Cell (715) 853-1207 – www.carleysales.com.

Wautoma, WI

9:00 AM – W. Yoder Auction. J. Laper lifetime tractor collection, live in-person on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. 9 AM start. 80 + Tractors. Location: W712 State Road 44, Markesan, WI 53946 No Smalls – Please be on time! - Loads of Farm Machinery and Vehicles and more. Go to wyoderauction.com for full details and internet bidding terms & conditions. For a complete list go to YoderSold.com - W. Yoder Auction, Wayne Yoder, RWA #1977 N2475 13th Gateway, Wautoma, WI 54982. Phone: 920-787-5549 • Cell: 920-295-2644. Website: wyoderauction.com.

Marion, WI

10:00 AM - Lester Gettelman Estate. N2820 Co. Rd. P, Wittenberg, Wi. Starting at 10:00 a.m. Open House Sept. 20 2 - 4 pm 35.87 Acre Farmette to be offered in parcels. Excellent hunting land.

Wittenberg, WI

10:00 AM – Real Estate & Personal Property of the Lester Gettelman Estate – N2820 County Road P – 36.772 +/- Acre Farmette in the Town of Germania, Shawano County to be sold in Parcels, Farm Equipment, Tools, household, Misc. Items, Sporting Goods & Outdoor Items. Open House on Sunday, September 20th from 2:00 to 4:00 PM. Visit our website at www.nolansales.com for details. Sale conducted by Nolan Sales LLC.

Browntown, WI

9:00 AM – Stateline consignment auction Featuring Bernie & Debbie Walsh Farm Retirement Line. Selling Farm Machinery & Various equipment. For complete listings and photographs visit www.PersAuction.com. Sale conducted by Powers Auction Service.

Fond du Lac, WI

9:30 AM – ReStore & Real Estate Auction. Real Estate, Truck, Equipment, Pallet Racking, Inventory (New & Used). Full list can be seen at www.RitgerDrendel.com Location: 65 W Scott St., Fond du Lac, WI 54935. Auction conducted by: Ritger & Drendel Auction Specialists, LLP (RWAC #516) 116 N Main St., Fond du Lac, WI 54935 (920) 923-7777.

Brodhead, WI

10:30 AM – Roger & Phyllis Flannery Auction – W1613 Hwy F, Brodhead, WI – Tractors, Weights, Tires, Combine, Head Cart, Farm Machinery & Equipment, Snowblower, Wagons, Bedding Chopper, Lawn Mowers, Snowblower, ATV Sprayer, 3 Wheeler, Diesel Barrel, Shop Items, and much more. Visit www.bm-auctions.com for full listing. Sale Conducted by B & M Auctions.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 29

Monroe, WI

6:00 PM – Green County Wisconsin Land Auction – 276+/- Acres Offered in 5 Tracts, Combinations or as a Whole. Ludlow Mansion Events, 1417 Mansion Dr., Monroe, WI 53566. Productive Tillable Land, Potential to Become Certified Organic, Secluded Building Site w/ Well & Electricity, Hunting & Recreation, Potential Timber Investment. Inspection Dates Tuesday, September 1 1-4pm & Saturday, September 19 10am-1pm. Visit our website for more information SchraderAuction.com Sale conducted by Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company, Inc.

Online Only

Smith Equipment Auctions – Lots begin closing Monday 9/28 and Tuesday 9/29 at 6:00 PM. Cars, Trucks, Trailers, Skid Steer and Attachments, Tractors, Farm Equipment, Industrial, Recreation and more! For information: Call 715-684-4087 or email auction.info@baldwin-telecom.net. Sale conducted by Smith Auctions.

**Independence, WI

9:30 AM – Equipment Auction at W449 Cty Rd X. Tractors, skidsteers/attachments, grain equipment, tillage equipment, hay equipment, misc equipment, trucks, trailers, mowers, four wheelers, motorcycles + attachments, head chute, misc farm items, bedding and much more. Visit http://www.northerninvestment.com/ for photos and detailed listing. Sale conducted by Northern Investment Auction Co.

Cazenovia, WI

10:00 AM – Westford View Farms John & Mary Honer – 28599 County Highway V – Tractors & Skidsteer, Combine & Heads, Farm machinery, Vehicles & Trailer, Tools/Farm Items, Toys, Household, etc. For more information visit our website at www.gavinbros.com. Sale conducted by Gavin Bros Auctioneers, Baraboo, WI.

**Fond du Lac, WI

11:00 AM - Fond du Lac County Classic - at the Great Northern Sales Arena - 75 high production Holsteins and Jerseys Sell, 25 - 2 year old's and Heifer calves sell form Lost-Elm Jerseys - www.greatnorthernsalesarena.com - sale conducted by Great Northern Land and Cattle Co. Inc. Fond du Lac, WI.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 30

Online Only

11:00 AM – Special Colored Breed & Certified Organic Dairy Cattle Auction – Featuring Jersey, Swiss, Ayrshire, Guernsey, Lineback, Swedish, Reds, Milking Shorthorn, ProCross, and all Dairy Crosses. Register online to bid at www.cattleusa.com. See website for daily updates www.premierlivestockandauctions.com. Sale conducted by Premier Livestock and Auctions, Withee, WI.

Online Only

11:00 AM – Special Colored Breed & Certified Organic Dairy Cattle Auction – Featuring Jersey, Swiss, Ayrshire, Guernsey, Lineback, Swedish Reds, Milking Shorthorn, ProCross, and all Dairy Crosses. Register online to bid at www.cattleusa.com See website for daily updates www.premirelivestockandauctions.com Sale conducted by Premier livestock and Auctions, Withee, WI.

Allenton, WI

10:30 AM – Gerald “Jerry” & Jill Stollenwerk Auction – 9636 Skyline Dr., Allenton WI 53002 – Tractors and farm items, truck, plow, boats, yard items, antiques, collectibles, horse track and much more. Visit www.Ritgerdrendel.com for full listing and photos. Sale conducted by Ritger & Drendel Auction Specialists.

**Richland Center, WI

11:30 AM – 103 head of Holstein Dairy Cattle – 24321 Hwy 58 (Ithaca). 30 head from a Sauk County dairy. Mostly all are recently fresh. Free-stall adapted and milked in a parlor. Our usual run of fresh cows and 2 yr. olds, milking & bred back cows, springing cows & heifers, bred heifers, open heifers – all ages, breeding age bull, baby heifer and bull calves. www.stadeauction.com, sale conducted by conducted by Pete Stade #2836, Jefferson, WI; Mike Stade #607, Watertown, WI & Bill Stade #535, Richland, WI.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 1

Mt Calvary, WI

12:00 PM – Cooper Dairy Herd Dispersal of Julie & Gary Cooper. 110 Head of Quality Holstein & Jersey Dairy Cattle Fancy Holsteins include a few nice R&W’s, and lots of great udders under stylish cows, Likewise, a nice selection of stylish Jersey’s! An outstanding herd with a 90 SCC, great type, production, & potential! Fresh Heifers in Three Colors Selling. LOCATION: W1749 Triple T Rd., Mt. Calvary, Wisconsin. Miller ‘N Co. Auctions & Appraisals, LLC. Gregg Miller, Newton, WI • (920) 980-4999 or 980-4995 Wisconsin Registered Auctioneer #488. Mike Stade WI Reg. Auctioneer #607 Jason Miller WI Reg. Auctioneer #2900.

**Fremont, WI

11:00 AM – Special Dairy and Heifer Sale - W1461 State Hwy 98, Loyal, WI 54446 - COMPLETE HOLSTEIN HERD DISPERSAL: 108 milk cows, 14 dry cows, 8 springing heifers. Cows are housed in freestalls, milked in a tie stall barn, and on pasture and bedded pack with headlocks as dry cows. These cows will work in any set up! Visit www.oberholtzerauctions.com for more info or call John at 715-216-1897. Sale conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 2

Thorp, WI

10:30 AM – Machinery Auction – N13967 Gorman Ave. – Tractors, hay & Forage, Planting & Tillage, General Farm, Livestock, Feed, Misc. For more information visit our website at www.christensales.com Sale conducted by Christensen Sales Corp., Abbotsford, WI.

**Marengo, IL

10:00 AM - NEIL & LINDA GIESEKE AUCTION. 9 acre farmette for sale by own. Tractors & Combine, Farm Machinery, Livestock, Collectibles. See phots at www.stadeauction.com Location: 21804 River Rd. Marengo, IL. Located 1 mi. N. of Marengo or 8 mi. S. of Harvard on Rte. 23 to River Rd., then W. 1 mi. 815-713-8531.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 3

**Beaver Dam, WI

10:00 AM – Fall Consignment Auction. W9663 CTH S, Beaver Dam, WI – Consignments accepted until Sept 28 – Expecting 20+ Tractors and over 150 pieces of equipment – Tractors, Skid loader and attachments, combine, pickers and heads, vehicles/trailers, forage equipment, wagons, lawn garden and recreation, livestock equipment. For full listing and pics visit www.colbob.com. Sale Conducted by Bob Wedel.

Belvidere, IL

10:00 AM – FKB Farms Farm Equipment Auction – 8701 Squaw Prairie Rd, Belvidere, IL 61008. Inspection Date: Friday, September 25th 10AM – 2PM. Tractors, Trailers, Skid Loaders & Attachments, Farm Equipment, Fuel & LP Tanks, Tools & Shop Equipment, UTV & Lawn Equipment, Trucks, Cattle Equipment & Fencing, Miscellaneous. Visit website for more photos at SchraderAuction.com Call 800-451-2709 for Full Color Brochure or Visit Website. Online Bidding Available. Sale conducted by Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company, Inc.

**Monticello, WI

11:00 AM – Kim & Lorene Bowman Dairy Cattle, Feed & Farm Machinery Auction – W8008 West Point Rd – Dises, Household, Machinery, tractors, feed, cows, heifers, calves and more. Visit www.bm-auctions.com for full listing. Sale Conducted by B&M Auctions.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 5

**Waupun, WI

1:00 PM – Farm Equipment & Online Only Consignment Sale – Bid now, Lots start to close October 5th at 1:00PM CST. Previews Thursday 9/24 from 2-5pm and Saturday 10/3 from 9am-noon. 1134 W Main St; Waupun, WI 53936. Featuring Semis, Vehicles, Tractors & Skid loaders, Equipment/Machinery, Trailers/Wagons, Lawn & Garden, Misc and personal items and much more. Visit www.jonesauctionservice.hibid.com or call Jake 920-219-0650 or Stan 920-261-6820 for more information.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 8

Online Only

9:00 AM – Absolute Public Auction - Milan, Illinois – Truck Tractors, Straight Trucks and Trailers – For more information please visit www.usauctioneers.com. Sale conducted by US Auctioneers Inc.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 9

Withee, WI

9:00 AM – Fall Round Up and Machinery Auction - N13438 State Hwy 73 - tractors, combine, skid loaders, truck, trailers, campers, ATVS, planting and tillage and much more! Accepting your consignments until Friday October 2, 2020 at 3:00 pm. Onsite Auction with Online Bidding through EquipmentFacts.com - sale conducted by Premier Livestock and Auctions. Withee, WI.

**Milwaukee, WI

10:00 AM – Quality Feeder Cattle Auction. Visit milwaukeestockyards.com for details. Sale Conducted by Milwaukee Stockyards LLC, Reeseville, WI.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 10

Crawford County, WI

Absolute Auction – Excellent Hunting, Tillable Acres and Home – Approx 300 Acres offered in 6 tracts - Albert Burney 800-434-1654.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 11

Online Only

3:00 PM – Large Times Online Only Estate Auction - 500+ old literature brochures, moline plow co. buckeye engine, Nichols and Shepard, Port Huron, New Huber, Russell and Co. Ford, Oldsmobile, Aultman and much more! for photos and online bidding go to www.maringauction.com sale conducted Matt Maring Auction Co. Kenyon, MN.