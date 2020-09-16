Auction Calendar: September 18

Wisconsin State Farmer

* Auctions appearing in this week's edition of the Wisconsin State Farmer.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 18

**Online Only

11:00 AM – Special Monthly Dairy Heifer Auction – Expecting 500-700 Head of Dairy Heifers. See website for early consignments at www.premierlivestockandauctions.com. Sale conducted by Premier Livestock and Auctions, Withee, WI.

Village of Athens, WI

11:00 AM – Black Rock Ready Mix LLC – Merlin & Stephanie Switlick, Owners. 1200 Mount View Lane, Village of Athens, WI 54411. Ready Mix Operation on 12 +/- Acres and Equipment. Live Online Bidding. Online Bidding for Machinery & Real Estate will be available at www.proxibid.com starting at 11:00 am. Click the Proxibid logo on our website home page for easy access. Visit our website at www.nolansales.com. Sale conducted by Nolan Sales LLC, Marion, WI.

Fennimore, WI

9:00 AM – Large Machinery Consignment Auction – Jeff's Tractors LLC 3 miles south of Fennimore on Hwy 61. Selling 30-40 Tractors, 20-30 pieces of Tillage, 50+ pieces of harvest Equipment also Planters, Drills, TMR’s, Mixer Mills, Batwings, Spreaders & Hay Equipment, Power Washers, Storage Containers, Grapples, Dome Shelters, Work benches & lots more. To view complete sale bill go to jeffstractorsandmachinery.com or jeffstractorsllc.com. Sale conducted by Jeff’s Tractors LLC.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 19

Rochelle, IL

10:00 AM – Rogers Feedlot Inc. Ogle County Farmland – 147 Acres MOL Bare Land. Land Location: Meridian Rd. South of IL Rt#38. For more information, contact Auctioneer John Bearrows at 815-562-5113 or 815-739-9150. Auction Location will be held off site at Bearrows Auction Center, 10786 E. Fowler Rd., Rochelle, IL 61068. For full terms or information on these and other auctions we have coming up, you can visit our website at www.bearrows.com or you may contact the Auction Company at 815-562-5113 or e-mail inquiries to bearrows@rochelle.net. Sale conducted by Bearrows Real Estate & Auction Co., Rochelle, IL.

Fond du Lac, WI

9:00 AM – Annual Fall Machinery Consignment Sale – tractors and skidsteers, plant and till eq., harvest eq., feeders and feed eq., wagons and running gears, blowers, corn dryers, elevators and conveyors and much more! W5659 Co Rd Y – www.auctionsp.com or 920-921-2901. Sale conducted by Auction Specialists, Lomira, WI.

Halsey, WI

10:00 AM – Real Estate Auction – 80 +/- Acres of Cleared & Recreational Land in Halsey, WI (Marathon County) being offered in 3 parcels. Open house Sunday Sept 13th from 1:00-3:00 PM. Visit our website at www.nolansales.com for maps and photos. Sale Conducted by Nolan Sales LLC.

Athens, WI

12:00 PM – Real Estate Auction – 67 Acres of land to be offered in 4 parcels with over ¾ mile of frontage on the Black Creek. Open house Sunday Sept 13th from 1:00-3:00 PM. Visit our website at www.nolansales.com for maps and photos. Sale Conducted by Nolan Sales LLC.

Merrill, WI

2:00 PM – Real Estate Auction – 78 Acres of land in the village of Maine (Marathon Co.) being offered in parcels. Open house Sunday Sept 13th from 1:00-3:00 PM. Visit our website at www.nolansales.com for maps and photos. Sale Conducted by Nolan Sales LLC.

Multiple Locations

10:00 AM – Real Estate Auction – 3 Properties. Open house at all 3 properties Sunday Sept 13th from 1:00-3:00 PM. Visit our website at www.nolansales.com for maps and photos. Sale Conducted by Nolan Sales LLC.

Wild Rose, WI

10:30 AM – Lee Brownlow Farms Auction – W5795 Beechnut Ave; Wild Rose, WI – Tractors, Combine and Farm Equipment, Tools Toys and MORE! See our website for pictures www.stadeauction.com. Please practice social distancing and follow CDC precautionary guidelines. Sale conducted by Stade Auctions.

Franksville, WI

10:00 AM – Dale “PAPA” Mentink Estate Auction – 2821 76th St, Franksville, WI 53126 – Collectibles, Woodworking Shop Tools and Much More! Sale Conducted by Hagemann Auction Service.

Winneconne, WI

10:00 AM – Large Personal Property Auction – 6744 County Road M, Winneconne, WI 54986 – Viewing 8:30 AM – Featuring 1939 Oliver Row Crop 70 propane tractor, 2005 Onyx Flyer 16 ft 8,000 lb tandem axle enclosed trailer, 2014 Triton pontoon trailer, Clark 8,000 lb propane fork lift, Bradco backhoe for skidster, Sylvan Super Snapp 17 ft boat with 40HP Evinrude motor and trailer and MORE!! Visit our website for a complete listing and photos www.loderbauerauction.com. Sale conducted by Robert J. Loderbauer Auctioneer & Estates LLC.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 20

Watertown, WI

10:00 AM – Tom Triplet has been collection for 50+ years and everything is shedded and maintained – N2311 Cty. Rd. DJ, Watertown, WI. I.H. Tractors, Oliver Tractors, J.D. Tractors, Ford Tractors, Misc. Tractors, Farm Equipment, Parts & Pickup. See our website for pictures www.stadeauction.com. Internet bidding on select items available at wwwEquipmentFacts.com. Sale conducted by Bill Stade Auction.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 22

Reedsburg, WI

10:00 AM – Randall Grain Farms, LLC-Dave Randal – Gavin Bros. Auction Facility E7429 State Road 23 and 33 Reedsburg, WI – NOTE: Randall Grain Farms were excellent farmers in the Mauston WI area. Dave has made the decision to retire from farming and will be selling his excellent line of farm equipment at an online only auction. Pictures and online bidding at www.gavinbros.com. Lots start closing Tuesday, September 22nd at 10 am. For more information contact Dave at (608)350-9900. PREVIEW: Items are available for public inspection at the Gavin Auction Facility. Sale conducted by Gavin Bros. Auctioneers, LLC.

Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Feeder Cattle Auction, Expecting 150-200 head, N13438 State Hwy 73, Withee, WI. Sale conducted by Premier Livestock & Auctions, Withee, WI.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

**Richland Center, WI

11:30 AM – 133 head of Holstein Dairy Cattle – 24321 Hwy 58 (Ithaca). 60 cows coming from a free-stall/parlor set-up. A.I. sired & A.I. bred. A few Mountbeliarde and crossbreds. See full ad for details. Blue Knoll Farm is sending 11 head of Registered Holstein heifers, ranging from 7-12 months in age. Our usual run of fresh cows and 2 yr. olds, milking & bred back cows, springing cows & heifers, bred heifers, open heifers – all ages, breeding age bull, baby heifer and bull calves. www.stadeauction.com. Sale conducted by Pete Stade #2836, Jefferson, WI; Mike Stade #607, Watertown, WI & Bill Stade #535, Richland, WI.

Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Dairy Auction, Complete Herd Dispersal of 60 Holstein Dairy Cows out of Millville, MN, 14 Holstein Dairy Cows out of Udderful Dairy, and Holstein Bull, as well as others from reputation consignors. Sale conducted by Premier Livestock & Auctions, Withee, WI.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

Random Lake, WI

9:00 AM – Cattle & Equipment Auction – N328 County Road B; Random Lake, WI 53075 – 267 Head of Holstein Dairy Cattle, some of the county’s finest plus Well-Kept Shedded Machinery, Milkhouse Equipment, Special Items and more! Online machinery bidding at proxibid.com. Online cattle bidding at cowbuyer.com. Photos at nolansales.com. Sale conducted by Nolan Sales LLC.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 25

**Reedsville, WI

10:30 AM – 2 Estates with a Total of Over 30 Tractors Selling. Tractors, A clean hay line-up, Tillage & Planting equipment & lots more! Special – Wilson 8424T GN Alum. Cattle Trailer. Plus…Nearly 30 antique & collector tractors, parts, and others, outstanding line of antique horse drawn equipment. LOCATION: 13504 Haas Rd. (Cato) Reedsville, WI. George – (920)901-1358. Miller ‘N Co. Auctions & Appraisals, LLC. Gregg Miller, Newton, WI – (920) 980-4999 or 980-4995 Wisconsin Registered Auctioneer #488. Mike Stade WI Reg. Auctioneer #607. Jason Miller WI Reg. Auctioneer #2900.

**Browntown, WI

9:00 AM – Stateline consignment auction Featuring Bernie & Debbie Walsh Farm Retirement Line. Selling Farm Machinery & Various equipment. For complete listings and photographs visit www.PersAuction.com. Sale conducted by Powers Auction Service.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 26

Marion, WI

9:00 AM – Fall Machinery Consignment Auction – Consignments Wanted – Tractors, all types of farm machinery, lawn & garden, trailers, trucks, autos, miscellaneous, etc. will be offered for sale. A list of pre-consigned items will be posted on our website (www.carleysales.com). If you would like something listed please call (715) 754-5292 or fax (715) 754-5200 or email (rcbc@frontiernet.net). A daily update of consigned items will be posted on our website starting Sept. 18th. We will be accepting consignments Friday & Saturday, Sept. 18th & 19th, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and Monday-Thursday, Sept. 21st-24th, 8 a.m.-7 p.m. No consignments accepted Friday & Saturday, Sept. 25th & 26th. Auction held at Farmers Livestock Exchange, Marion, WI. Take Hwy 45 to Marion at the intersection where the Mobil Station is, turn off of Hwy 45 to the North and follow Swamp Rd ½ mile to sale site. Sale conducted by: Carley Sales, Inc., P.O. Box 493, Marion, WI. WI Registered Auctioneers – Ron Carley #1061 – Rick Carley #2939-52, Office (715) 754-5292 – Ron’s Cell (715) 853-1207 – www.carleysales.com.

Wittenberg, WI

10:00 AM – Real Estate & Personal Property of the Lester Gettelman Estate – N2820 County Road P – 36.772 +/- Acre Farmette in the Town of Germania, Shawano County to be sold in Parcels, Farm Equipment, Tools, household, Misc. Items, Sporting Goods & Outdoor Items. Open House on Sunday, September 20th from 2:00 to 4:00 PM. Visit our website at www.nolansales.com for details. Sale conducted by Nolan Sales LLC.

**Browntown, WI

9:00 AM – Stateline consignment auction Featuring Bernie & Debbie Walsh Farm Retirement Line. Selling Farm Machinery & Various equipment. For complete listings and photographs visit www.PersAuction.com. Sale conducted by Powers Auction Service.

**Fond du Lac, WI

9:30 AM – ReStore & Real Estate Auction. Real Estate, Truck, Equipment, Pallet Racking, Inventory (New & Used). Full list can be seen at www.RitgerDrendel.com Location: 65 W Scott St., Fond du Lac, WI 54935. Auction conducted by: Ritger & Drendel Auction Specialists, LLP (RWAC #516) 116 N Main St., Fond du Lac, WI 54935 (920) 923-7777.

**Brodhead, WI

10:30 AM – Roger & Phyllis Flannery Auction – W1613 Hwy F, Brodhead, WI – Tractors, Weights, Tires, Combine, Head Cart, Farm Machinery & Equipment, Snowblower, Wagons, Bedding Chopper, Lawn Mowers, Snowblower, ATV Sprayer, 3 Wheeler, Diesel Barrel, Shop Items, and much more. Visit www.bm-auctions.com for full listing. Sale Conducted by B & M Auctions.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 29

Monroe, WI

6:00 PM – Green County Wisconsin Land Auction – 276+/- Acres Offered in 5 Tracts, Combinations or as a Whole. Ludlow Mansion Events, 1417 Mansion Dr., Monroe, WI 53566. Productive Tillable Land, Potential to Become Certified Organic, Secluded Building Site w/ Well & Electricity, Hunting & Recreation, Potential Timber Investment. Inspection Dates Tuesday, September 1 1-4pm & Saturday, September 19 10am-1pm. Visit our website for more information SchraderAuction.com. Sale conducted by Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company, Inc.

**Online Only

Smith Equipment Auctions – Lots begin closing Monday 9/28 and Tuesday 9/29 at 6:00PM. Cars, Trucks, Trailers, Skid Steer and Attachments, Tractors, Farm Equipment, Industrial, Recreation and MORE! For information: call 715-684-4087 or email auction.info@baldwin-telecom.net. Sale conducted by Smith Auctions.

Waumandee, WI

9:30 AM – Equipment Auction – W449 Cty Rd X – Tractors, skidsteers/attachments, grain equipment, tillage equipment, hay equipment, misc equipment, trucks, trailers, mowers, four wheelers, motorcycles + attachments, head chute, misc farm items, bedding and much more. Visit www.northerninvestment.com for photos and detailed listing. Sale conducted by Northern Investment Auction Co.

**Cazenovia, WI

10:00 AM – Westford View Farms John & Mary Honer – 28599 County Highway V – Tractors & Skidsteer, Combine & Heads, Farm machinery, Vehicles & Trailer, Tools/Farm Items, Toys, Household, etc. For more information visit our website at www.gavinbros.com. Sale conducted by Gavin Bros Auctioneers, Baraboo, WI.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 30

**Online Only

11:00 AM – Special Colored Breed & Certified Organic Dairy Cattle Auction – Featuring Jersey, Swiss, Ayrshire, Guernsey, Lineback, Swedish, Reds, Milking Shorthorn, ProCross, and all Dairy Crosses. Register online to bid at www.cattleusa.com. See website for daily updates www.premierlivestockandauctions.com. Sale conducted by Premier Livestock and Auctions, Withee, WI.

Online Only

**Allenton, WI

10:30 AM – Gerald “Jerry” & Jill Stollenwerk Auction – 9636 Skyline Dr., Allenton WI 53002 – Tractors and farm items, truck, plow, boats, yard items, antiques, collectibles, horse track and much more. Visit www.Ritgerdrendel.com for full listing and photos. Sale conducted by Ritger & Drendel Auction Specialists.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 1

**Mt Calvary, WI

12:00 PM – Cooper Dairy Herd Dispersal—Julie & Gary Cooper. 110 Head of Quality Holstein & Jersey Dairy Cattle Fancy Holsteins include a few nice R&W’s, and lots of great udders under stylish cows. Likewise, a nice selection of stylish Jersey’s! An outstanding herd with a 90 SCC, great type, production, & potential! Fresh Heifers in Three Colors Selling. LOCATION: W1749 Triple T Rd., Mt. Calvary, Wisconsin. Miller ‘N Co. Auctions & Appraisals, LLC. Gregg Miller, Newton, WI – (920) 980-4999 or 980-4995 Wisconsin Registered Auctioneer #488. Mike Stade WI Reg. Auctioneer #607. Jason Miller WI Reg. Auctioneer #2900.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 2

**Thorp, WI

10:30 AM – Machinery Auction – N13967 Gorman Ave. – Tractors, hay & Forage, Planting & Tillage, General Farm, Livestock, Feed, Misc. For more information visit our website at www.christensales.com. Sale conducted by Christensen Sales Corp., Abbotsford, WI.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 3

Beaver Dam, WI

10:00 AM – Fall Consignment Auction – Consignment Wanted! – 9663 CTH S – We are now accepting consignments of tractors, farm & livestock equip., build. Materials & L7G. No motor vehicles or tires. Small Misc. Will be grouped & sold by pallets. To consign, call Nate Pollnow 920-210-5120. Sale conducted by Bob’s Auction Service, Columbus, WI.

**Belvidere, IL

10:00 AM – FKB Farms Farm Equipment Auction – 8701 Squaw Prairie Rd, Belvidere, IL 61008 – Inspection Date: Friday, September 25th 10AM-2PM. Tractors, Trailers, Skid Loaders & Attachments, Farm Equipment, Fuel & LP Tanks, Tools & Shop Equipment, UTV & Lawn Equipment, Trucks, Cattle Equipment & Fencing, Miscellaneous. Visit website for more photos at SchraderAuction.com. Call 800-451-2709 for Full Color Brochure or Visit Website. Online Bidding Available. Sale conducted by Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company, Inc.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 8

**Online Only

9:00 AM – Absolute Public Auction – Milan, Illinois – Truck Tractors, Straight Trucks and Trailers – For more information please visit www.usauctioneers.com. Sale conducted by US Auctioneers Inc.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 9

**Withee, WI

9:00 AM – Fall Round Up and Machinery Auction – N13438 State Hwy 73 – tractors, combine, skid loaders, truck, trailers, campers, ATVS, planting and tillage and much more! Accepting your consignments until Friday October 2, 2020 at 3:00 pm. Onsite Auction with Online Bidding through EquipmentFacts.com. Sale conducted by Premier Livestock and Auctions, Withee, WI.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 10

Crawford County, WI

Absolute Auction – Excellent Hunting, Tillable Acres and Home – Approx 300 Acres offered in 6 tracts – Albert Burney 800-434-1654.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 11

Online Only

3:00 PM – Large Times Online Only Estate Auction – 500+ old literature brochures, moline plow co. buckeye engine, Nichols and Shepard, Port Huron, New Huber, Russell and Co. Ford, Oldsmobile, Aultman and much more! For photos and online bidding go to www.maringauction.com. Sale conducted by Matt Maring Auction Co. Kenyon, MN.