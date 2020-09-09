Auction Calendar: September 11

Wisconsin State Farmer

* Auctions appearing in this week's edition of the Wisconsin State Farmer.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 11

Merrill, WI

9:00 AM – Annual fall equipment auction: 4510 County Road L. Merrill, WI. This Auction Will Feature: Quality Farm Tractors, Hay & Forage Equipment, Tillage Equipment, Etc. Internet Bidding Available via Proxibid & Equipmentfacts Visit our website for complete Listing & Bidding Terms www.wausauauctioneers.com. Sale conducted by Wausau Auctioneers, Wausau, WI.

Milwaukee, WI

10:00 AM – Quality Feeder Cattle Auction. Visit milwaukeestockyards.com for details. Sale Conducted by Milwaukee Stockyards LLC, Reeseville, WI.

Cottage Grove, WI

10:00 AM – Otteson Estate Sale: 2171 Nora Rd; Cottage Grove. Tractors & Equipment, Yard Items, Boat & Guns, Antiques, Collectable, Household, Tools and Shop Items plus much more! Photos and info at www.ritgerdrendel.com Sale conducted by Ritger & Drendel Auction Specialists, LLP.

Pleasant Prairie, WI

11:00 AM – Sorensen Grain Farms Auction: 11398 Wilmot Rd; Pleasant Prairie, WI. Tractors, Combine, Trucks, Farm Equipment, Tools and More! Visit the website for pictures www.stadeauction.com Internet bidding at EquipmentFacts.com. Sale conducted by Bill Stade.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 12

Polo, IL

Online – Hazelhurst Annual Fall Consignment Auction. Online bidding will be Introduced this early delivery. We will only be accepting tractors, farm implements, trucks, trailers, vehicles. Plus running riding mowers, gator types, golf carts. 17748 W. Milledgeville Rd, Polo 61064. Consignments can be called in by August 22 and then brought to the auction sight. August 25 thru 29, 31, September 1 between the hours of 8 am & 6 pm (gates locked). Gates will be open on September 8, 9, & 19 between 10 am & 6 pm for viewing (and getting a buyer number). To list equipment, contact Lyle Hopkins 815-946-2660 or 800-848-9519 email: slpaspolo@gmail.com Sale conducted by Lenny Bryson Auctioneer, Polo, IL.

Amherst Junction, WI

10:00 AM – A Nolan Sales Auction on the personal property of Al & Besty Suehring. Antique tractors & equipment. Garden tractors. Vehicles, machine shop equipment, parts. Online bidding: Live online bidding will be available at www.proxibid.com. Click the Proxibid logo on our website home page for easy access. Sale conducted by: Nolan Sales LLC. 10058 Krogwold Rd, Amherst Junction, WI 54407. Phone: 715-677-3809 (Al)

Fall River, WI

10:00 AM – Lawrence Allar Estate Sale: W2282 Doylestown Rd. Outdoor Power Equipment, Vehicles & Trailer, Shop Equipment, Household, collectables, & Sporting goods and more!! Visit www.colbob.com for complete list, photos and upcoming auctions. On site bidding only – no online bidding. Sale conducted by Col. Bob Wedel.

**Algoma, WI

10:00 AM – Farm auction for Ron Kleiman: farm equipment, tractors, miscellaneous. Located at 6566 Cty. D Rd. Algoma, WI 54201. Sale Managed by Bochek Sales, Door County, WI.

Kenosha, WI

10:00 AM – Business liquidation auction:M&P Excavating, Inc. Machinery & Equip: Shop Tools, Truck Items. Registered Wisconsin Auctioneer: Bob Hagemann, No. 509. Bob Hagemann Auction & Realty Service. 262-492-5125. 7516 60th Avenue, Kenosha, WI 53142. Directions: 3-3/4 Mi East of US I-41, or 1/2 mi East of Green Bay Rd. on WI-50 to 60th Ave. then South to building. Watch for signs. www.bobhagemannauctionreality.com or www.auctionzip.com ID #9051 for pictures

**Campbellsport, WI

10:00 AM – Rrtirement sale: Gene Shultz has decided to retire from the nursery business. Property: 7 acre(approx.) parcel. Sale conducted by O’Brien Auctioneers LLC, Fond Du Lac, WI.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

Fond du Lac, WI

11:00 AM – Kleinsview Milking Herd and Bred Heifer Dispersal: 75 Homebreed Holsteins, 60 cows, 10 bred heifers and 5 Heifer calves. Visit www.greatnorthernsalesarena.com. Sale conducted by Great Northern Land and Cattle Co Inc. Fond du Lac, WI.

**Brodhead, WI

10:00 AM – Trygve J. & Charlene M. Strommen Estate, W868 Shanghi Road. Tractors, Trucks, Shop Tools, Lumber Household, Antiques & Collectibles. Doe Complete listing and photos log onto www.georgeauction.com Sale conducted by George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC, Evansville, WI.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

Rochelle, IL

10:00 AM – Lee County, 155 +- Acres MOL Bare Land. Land Location: Brooklyn Rd., South of IL Rt#38 and Thorpe Rd. South of Perry Rd. Auction Location will be held off site at Bearrows Auction Center, 10786 E. Fowler Rd., Rochelle, IL 61068. For full terms or information on these and other auctions we have coming up, You can visit our web site at www.bearrows.com or you may contact the Auction Company at 815-562-5113 or e-mail inquiries to bearrows@rochelle.net Sale conducted by Bearrows Real Estate & Auction Co., Rochelle, IL.

**Richland Center, WI

11:30 AM – 120 Head of Holstein Dairy Cattle: 24321 Hwy 58, Ithaca. 40 head of Holsteins; fresh in the last 90 days out of a 24000 RHA dairy. A.I. bred, milked in a step-up parlor and housed in free-stalls with official DHIA test provided. Our usual run of fresh cows and 2 yr. olds, milking & bred back cows, springing cows & heifers, bred heifers, open heifers – all ages, breeding age bull, baby heifer and bull calves. www.stadeauction.com, sale conducted by conducted by Pete Stade #2836, Jefferson, WI; Mike Stade #607, Watertown, WI & Bill Stade #535, Richland, WI.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

Oregon, IL

10:00 AM – Henert Trust & Brian Henert. Ogle County, 40 Acres with Cattle Facility & Home. Land Location: 7842 S Daysville Rd., Oregon, IL. For more information, contact Auctioneer John Bearrows at 815-562-5113 or 815-739-9150. Auction Location will be held off site at 7842 S Daysville Rd., Oregon, IL. Watch for Bearrows Real Estate & Auction signs off Flagg Blacktop & Daysville Rd. For full terms or information on these and other auctions we have coming up, You can visit our web site at www.bearrows.com or you may contact the Auction Company at 815-562-5113 or e-mail inquiries to bearrows@rochelle.net Sale conducted by Bearrows Real Estate & Auction Co., Rochelle, IL.

Kaukauna, WI

12:00 PM – Cow Palace North Auction. 70 high Quality Holsteins Selling. A nice group of fresh 2 & 3 yr. olds selling. Many are AI sired & all are free stall adapted. Plus a group from an overstocked herd; that Ron picked and consigned for the sale. Plus a few Jerseys & fresh cross-breds will be on the sale. Any announcements sale day take precedence over all matter in print. Sale conducted by Ron Roskopf- Cow Palace North. Ph. 414-587-4402. Auctioneer: Bill Stade- WI Registered Auctioneer #535. N2454 Hwy. 55, Kaukauna, WI.

**Loyal, WI

12:00 AM – Special Dairy Sale - Hay 10 AM, Cows 11 am. W1461 State Hwy 98. Complete Herd Dispersal: 55 Holstein parlor/freestall cows, 15 registered 2 & 3 year old Holstein tiestall and bedding pack cows, 7 Holstein tiestall cows, 3 fresh Holstein cows, 4 close-up Holstein springing heifers, & Holstein bull. Visit our website for more information at www.oberholtzerauctions.com Sale conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 18

Village of Athens, WI

11:00 AM – Black Rock Ready Mix LLC: Merlin & Stephanie Switlick, Owners. 1200 Mount View Lane, Village of Athens, WI 54411. Ready Mix Operation on 12 +/- Acres and Equipment. Live Online Bidding. Online Bidding for Machinery & Real Estate will be available at www.proxibid.com starting at 11:00 a/m. Click the Proxibid logo on our website home page for easy access. Visit our website at www.nolansales.com Sale conducted by Nolan Sales LLC, Marion, WI.

Fennimore, WI

9:00 AM – Large Machinery Consignment Auction: Jeff's Tractors LLC 3 miles south of Fennimore on Hwy 61. Selling 30-40 Tractors, 20-30 pieces of Tillage, 50+ pieces of harvest Equipment also Planters, Drills, TMR’s, Mixer Mills, Batwings, Spreaders & Hay Equipment, Power Washers, Storage Containers, Grapples, Dome Shelters, Work benches & lots more. To view complete sale bill go to jeffstractorsandmachinery.com or jeffstractorsllc.com Sale conducted by Jeff’s Tractors LLC.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 19

Rochelle, IL

10:00 AM – Rogers Feedlot Inc. Ogle County Farmland:147 Acres MOL Bare Land. Land Location: Meridian Rd. South of IL Rt#38. For more information, contact Auctioneer John Bearrows at 815-562-5113 or 815-739-9150. Auction Location will be held off site at Bearrows Auction Center, 10786 E. Fowler Rd., Rochelle, IL 61068. For full terms or information on these and other auctions we have coming up, you can visit our web site at www.bearrows.com or you may contact the Auction Company at 815-562-5113 or e-mail inquiries to bearrows@rochelle.net Sale conducted by Bearrows Real Estate & Auction Co., Rochelle, IL.

**Fond du Lac, WI

9:00 AM – Annual Fall Machinery Consignment Sale - tractors and skidsteers, plant and till eq., harvest eq., feeders and feed eq., wagons and running gears, blowers, corn dryers, elevators and conveyors and much more! W5659 Co Rd Y. visit www.auctionsp.com or call 920-921-2901. Sale conducted by Auction Specialists, Lomira, WI.

**Wautoma, WI

11:00AM – Fall Classic Car and Automobilia Auction - we are expecting approximately 100 cars up for auction along with signs, gas pumps and other memorabilia. For a complete list go to YoderSold.com- 2475 13th Gateway. Sale conducted by W. Yoder Auction, Wautoma, WI

Halsey, WI

10:00 AM – Real Estate Auction: 80 +/- Acres of Cleared & Recreational Land in Halsey, WI (Marathon County) being offered in 3 parcels. Open house Sunday Sept 13th from 1:00-3:00 PM. Visit our website at www.nolansales.com for maps and photos. Sale Conducted by Nolan Sales LLC.

Athens, WI

12:00 PM – Real Estate Auction: 67 Acres of land to be offered in 4 parcels with over ¾ mile of frontage on the Black Creek. Open house Sunday Sept 13th from 1:00-3:00 PM. Visit our website at www.nolansales.com for maps and photos. Sale Conducted by Nolan Sales LLC.

Merrill, WI

2:00 PM – Real Estate Auction: 78 Acres of land in the village of Maine (Marathon Co.) being offered in parcels. Open house Sunday Sept 13th from 1:00-3:00 PM. Visit our website at www.nolansales.com for maps and photos. Sale Conducted by Nolan Sales LLC.

**Multiple Locations

10:00 AM – Real Estate Auction: 3 Properties. Open house at all 3 properties Sunday Sept 13th from 1:00-3:00 PM. Visit our website at www.nolansales.com for maps and photos. Sale Conducted by Nolan Sales LLC.

**Wild Rose, WI

10:30 AM – Lee Brownlow Farms Auction, W5795 Beechnut Ave; Wild Rose, WI. Tractors, Combine and Farm Equipment, Tools Toys and more! See our website for pictures www.stadeauction.com Please practice social distancing and follow CDC precautionary guidelines. Sale conducted by Stade Auctions.

**Franksville, WI

10:00 AM – Dale “PAPA” Mentink Estate Auction, 2821 76th St, Franksville, WI 53126. Collectibles, Woodworking Shop Tools and Much More! Sale Conducted by Hagemann Auction Service.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 20

**Watertown, WI

10:00 AM – Tom Triplet has been collection for 50+ years and everything is shedded and maintained - N2311 Cty. Rd. DJ, Watertown, WI. I.H. Tractors, Oliver Tractors, J.D. Tractors, Ford Tractors, Misc. Tractors, Farm Equipment, Parts & Pickup. See our website for pictures www.stadeauction.com Internet bidding on select items available at wwwEquipmentFacts.com Sale conducted by Bill Stade Auction.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 22

**Reedsburg, WI

10:00 AM – Randall Grain Farms, LLC-Dave Randal. Gavin Bros. Auction Facility, E7429 State Road 23 and 33 Reedsburg, WI. Note:Randall Grain Farms were excellent farmers in the Mauston WI area. Dave has made the decision to retire from farming and will be selling his excellent line of farm equipment at an online only auction. Pictures and online bidding at www.gavinbros.com Lots start closing Tuesday, September 22nd at 10 am. For more information contact Dave at (608)350-9900. Preview: Items are available for public inspection at the Gavin Auction Facility. Sale conducted by Gavin Bros. Auctioneers, LLC.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

Random Lake, WI

9:00 AM – Cattle & Equipment Auction – N328 County Road B; Random Lake, WI 53075 – 267 Head of Holstein Dairy Cattle, some of the county’s finest plus Well-Kept Shedded Machinery, Milkhouse Equipment, Special Items and more! Online machinery bidding at proxibid.com. Online cattle bidding at cowbuyer.com. Photos at nolansales.com. Sale conducted by Nolan Sales LLC.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 25

Reedsville, WI

10:30 AM – Farm Sold & Retirement Auction - Selling Farm Machinery & More! More details to come. Sale conducted by Miller ‘N Co Auctions.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 26

Marion, WI

9:00 AM – Fall Machinery Consignment Auction. Consignments wanted! Tractors, all types of farm machinery, lawn & garden, trailers, trucks, autos, miscellaneous, etc. will be offered for sale. A list of pre-consigned items will be posted on our website (www.carleysales.com). If you would like something listed please call (715) 754-5292 or fax (715) 754-5200 or email (rcbc@frontiernet.net). A daily update of consigned items will be posted on our website starting Sept. 18th. - We will be accepting consignments Friday & Saturday, Sept. 18th & 19th, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and Monday-Thursday, Sept. 21st-24th, 8 a.m.-7 p.m. No consignments accepted Friday & Saturday, Sept. 25th & 26th. - Auction held at FARMERS LIVESTOCK EXCHANGE, Marion, WI. Take Hwy 45 to Marion at the intersection where the Mobil Station is turn off of Hwy 45 to the North and follow Swamp Rd ½ mile to sale site. - Sale conducted by: CARLEY SALES, INC., P.O. Box 493, Marion, WI, WI Registered Auctioneers - Ron Carley #1061 – Rick Carley #2939-52, Office (715) 754-5292 – Ron’s Cell (715) 853-1207 or visit www.carleysales.com.

**Wittenberg, WI

10:00 AM – Real Estate & Personal Property of the Lester Gettelman Estate, N2820 County Road P. 36.772 +/- Acre Farmette in the Town of Germania, Shawano County to be sold in Parcels, Farm Equipment, Tools, household, Misc. Items, Sporting Goods & Outdoor Items. Open House on Sunday, September 20th from 2:00 to 4:00 PM. Visit our website at www.nolansales.com for details. Sale conducted by Nolan Sales LLC.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 29

Monroe, WI

6:00 PM – Green County Wisconsin Land Auction – 276+/- Acres Offered in 5 Tracts, Combinations or as a Whole. Ludlow Mansion Events, 1417 Mansion Dr., Monroe, WI 53566. Productive Tillable Land, Potential to Become Certified Organic, Secluded Building Site w/ Well & Electricity, Hunting & Recreation, Potential Timber Investment. Inspection Dates Tuesday, September 1 1-4pm & Saturday, September 19 10am-1pm. Visit our website for more information SchraderAuction.com Sale conducted by Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company, INC.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 30

Online Only

11:00 AM – Special Colored Breed & Certified Organic Dairy Cattle Auction featuring Jersey, Swiss, Ayrshire, Guernsey, Lineback, Swedish Reds, Milking Shorthorn, ProCross, and all Dairy Crosses. Register online to bid at www.cattleusa.com See website for daily updates www.premirelivestockandauctions.com Sale conducted by Premier livestock and Auctions, Withee, WI.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 3

**Beaver Dam, WI

10:00 AM – Fall Consignment Auction – Consignment Wanted! 9663 CTH S. We are now accepting consignments of tractors, farm & livestock equip., build. Materials & L7G. No motor vehicles or tires. Small Misc. Will be grouped & sold by pallets. To consign, call Nate Pollnow 920-210-5120. Sale conducted by Bob’s Auction Service, Columbus, WI.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 10

Crawford County, WI

Absolute Auction – Excellent Hunting, Tillable Acres and Home – Approx 300 Acres offered in 6 tracts - Albert Burney 800-434-1654.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 11

Online Only

3:00 PM – Large Times Online Only Estate Auction - 500+ old literature brochures, moline plow co. buckeye engine, Nichols and Shepard, Port Huron, New Huber, Russell and Co. Ford, Oldsmobile, Aultman and much more! for photos and online bidding go to www.maringauction.com sale conducted Matt Maring Auction Co. Kenyon, MN.