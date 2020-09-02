Auction Calendar: September 4

* Auctions appearing in this week's Wisconsin State Farmer newspaper

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 4

Lee County, IA

11:00 AM – 615.77 Surveyed Acres – 7 tracts. The Juhl Trust Farms are located in Sections 2, 14, 15, 23 & 24, Des Moines Township and Sections 16 & 17, Montrose Township, Lee County, IA. These farms literally have it all, including productive, tillable farmland, income producing CRP and highly attractive recreational acreage. The Johl Administrative Trust Robert Galle – Trustee. Additional information, photos, maps & online bidding available at: www.SullivanAuctioneers.com. Auction Managers: Pat Steffensmeier (319) 470-5284, Jim Huff (319 931-9292, Jeff Hoyer (319) 759-4320. Sullivan Auctioneers LLC (844) 847.2161 IL Lic. #444000107

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 5

Freeport, IL

10:00 AM – Farm Equipment Auction & Antique Tractors, 2804 W. Becker School Rd, Freeport, IL. Tractors - Combine-Equipment, Livestock Equipment, Consignments from Terry Price Estate and others – Antique Tractors & Implements, and much more. Check website for pictures and more information: Proauctionsllc.com and Auctionzip.com Additional information, photos, maps & online bidding available at: www.SullivanAuctioneers.com Sale conducted by Pro Auctions, LLC, German Valley, IL.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 7

Dexter, MN

9:00 AM – Annual Labor Day Auction – Timed Online Only – 130 State Hwy 16, Dexter, MN - Tractors, Construction Equip – Skid Loaders, Farm Equipment, Semi-Tractors, Trailers, Pickups, Cares, Snowmobiles, Retirement Farm Auction, Combines, Heads, Head Trailers, Hay-Forage Chopper & Wagons, and much more. Visit www.hamiltonauctioncompany.com for full listing. Sale Conducted by Hamilton Auction Co.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 8

Plymouth, WI

2020 Fall Equipment Consignment Auction – Luedke Farms; N6045 Cty Rd E; Plymouth, WI 53073.

Starts Sept 8 and ends Sept 15th. Open House Sept 11 (10AM – 4PM), Call 920-946-9993 for more information or visit www.luedkeauctionsandappraisals.com

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

New Hampton, Iowa

10:00 AM – Timed online • No reserve farm estate auction. Auction will include many tractors and vehicles of all kinds and much more! - Gerald "Jerry" Bodensteiner Estate Auction managers: Matt Sullivan (309) 221-7001 & Travis Jones (641) 220-1286 - Phone (844) 847-2161 • www.SullivanAuctioneers.com Sold@SullivanAuctioneers.com • IL License #444000107

Hillsboro, WI

9:30 AM – Annual Labor Day Auction – Hillsboro Area Equipment Consignment Auction – Hillsboro Firemen’s Park, E18705 State Highway 33, Hillsboro, WI. Wheel Loader, Tractors, Skidloaders, like new Mahindra UTV, Comines, Heads, Carts, Grain Carts, Gravity Boxes, Hay Equipment, Mowers, Planting and tilling equipment, Additional Equipment, trucks and trailers. Call Steve Hynek @ (608) 553-0403

Sale Arranged by Wilkinson Auction & Realty Co.

**Allenton, WI

Online Bidding Only – Tools, vintage collectibles, low mileage 2011 Lincoln MKX. Scheduled Preview for Lincoln MKX SUV: Sat, Sept. 05, 9:30 – 11:00 @ 6415 Hilltop Dr, Allenton, 53002. Featured: Low Mileage 2011 Lincoln MKX SUV (73,500 miles); Loaded, Clean Inside & Out; Brand name shop, power & hand tools; Beer Memorabilia; Model Train items; Lincoln & Civil War Collectibles; Advertising items; Outdoor, hunting, lawn & garden & much more! Terms: 16% Internet Premium, 5.5% WI Sales Tax; Visa, MC or Cash Payments-NO CHECKS. All items sell AS IS, No Guarantee/Warranties. Multiple locations & pick up schedule on website. Stan Jones, CAI, WRA #993, Jones Auction Service, Watertown, (920) 261-6820. Bid Until Weds, Sept. 09 @ Noon (CT) when lots start to close www.jonesauctionservice.hibid.com or call (920) 261-6820.

**Richland Center, WI

11:30 AM – 100 head of Holstein Dairy Cattle – 24321 Hwy 58 (Ithaca). Our usual run of fresh cows and 2 yr. olds, milking & bred back cows, springing cows & heifers, bred heifers, open heifers – all ages, breeding age bull, baby heifer and bull calves. www.stadeauction.com, sale conducted by conducted by Pete Stade #2836, Jefferson, WI; Mike Stade #607, Watertown, WI & Bill Stade #535, Richland, WI.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 10

Portage, WI

Online Only starts to close 6:00 PM – Masonry Items Auction – W6732 Blackhawk Rd, Portage, WI. 53901. Preview: Sept. 9th 2-4 PM. Pick up: Sept. 11th 9-2 PM. 8042 Skytrak, John Deere 444E loader, 2006 GMC Truck, 2011 Kawasaki Teryx, and much more. See full catalog and bid online at HameleAuctions.com Sale conducted by Hamele Auctions, Portage, WI.

**Columbus, WI

10:00 AM – Farm machinery & construction equipment auction. Auction Location: W1189 County Road K, Columbus, WI. Construction and Excavation Equipment, Farm Equipment, Etc. Sale arranged by: Wilkinson Auction & Realty Co., Columbus, WI.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 11

Merrill, WI

9:00 AM – Annual Fall Equipment Auction: 4510 County Road L. Merrill, WI. This Auction Will Feature: Quality Farm Tractors, Hay & Forage Equipment, Tillage Equipment, Etc. Internet Bidding Available via Proxibid & Equipmentfacts. Visit our Website for Complete Listing & Bidding Terms www.WausauAuctioneers.com. Sale conducted by Wausau Auctioneers, Wausau, WI.

Milwaukee, WI

10:00 AM – Quality Feeder Cattle Auction. Visit milwaukeestockyards.com for details. Sale Conducted by Milwaukee Stockyards LLC, Reeseville, WI.

Cottage Grove, WI

10:00 AM – Otteson Estate Sale, 2171 Nora Rd; Cottage Grove. Tractors & Equipment, Yard Items, Boat & Guns, Antiques, Collectable, Household, Tools and Shop Items plus musch more! Photos and info at www.ritgerdrendel.com Sale conducted by Ritger & Drendel Auction Specialists, LLP.

**Pleasant Prairie, WI

11:00 AM – Sorensen Grain Farms Auction. 11398 Wilmot Rd; Pleasant Prairie, WI. Tractors, Combine, Trucks, Farm Equipment, Tools and More! Visit the website for pictures www.stadeauction.com Internet bidding at EquipmentFacts.com. Sale conducted by Bill Stade.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 12

Polo, IL

Online – Hazelhurst Annual Fall Consignment Auction. Online bidding will be Introduced this early delivery. We will only be accepting tractors, farm implements, trucks, trailers, vehicles. Plus running riding mowers, gator types, golf carts. 17748 W. Milledgeville Rd, Polo 61064. Consignments can be called in by August 22 and then brought to the auction sight. August 25 thru 29, 31, September 1 between the hours of 8 am & 6 pm (gates locked). Gates will be open on September 8, 9, & 19 between 10 am & 6 pm for viewing (and getting a buyer number). To list equipment, contact Lyle Hopkins 815-946-2660 or 800-848-9519 email: slpaspolo@gmail.com Sale conducted by Lenny Bryson Auctioneer, Polo, IL.

Amherst Junction, WI

10:00 AM – A Nolan Sales Auction on the Personal Property of Al & Besty Suehring. Antique tractors & equipment. Garden tractors. Vehicles, machine shop equipment, parts. Online bidding: Live online bidding will be available at www.proxibid. com. Click the Proxibid logo on our website home page for easy access. Sale conducted by: Nolan Sales LLC. 10058 Krogwold Rd, Amherst Junction, WI 54407. Phone: 715-677-3809 (Al).

Fall River, WI

10:00 AM – Lawrence Allar Estate Sale. W2282 Doylestown Rd., Outdoor Power Equipment, Vehicles & Trailer, Shop Equipment, Household, collectibles, & Sporting goods and more!! Visit www.colbob.com for complete list, photos and upcoming auctions. On site bidding only – no online bidding. Sale conducted by Col. Bob Wedel.

** Algoma, WI

10:00 am – Farm auction for Ron Kleiman: Farm equipment, tractors and miscellaneous.Located at 6566 Cty. D Rd. Algoma, WI 54201. Sale Managed by Bochek Sales, Door County, WI.

**Kenosha, WI

10:00 AM – Business liquidation auction – M&P Excavating, Inc. Machinery & Equipment, shop tools and truck items. Registered Wisconsin Auctioneer: Bob Hagemann, No. 509. Bob Hagemann Auction & Realty Service. 262-492-5125. 7516 60th Avenue, Kenosha, WI 53142. Directions: 3.75 mi. east of US I-41, or ½ mi east of Green Bay Rd. on WI-50 to 60th Ave. then south to building. Watch for signs. www.bobhagemannauctionreality.com or www.auctionzip.com ID #9051 for pictures.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

Fond du Lac, WI

11:00 AM – Kleinsview Milking Herd and Bred Heifer Dispersal. 75 Homebreed Holsteins, 60 cows, 10 bred heifers and 5 Heifer calves. www.greatnorthernsalesarena.com sale conducted by Great Northern Land and Cattle Co Inc. Fond du Lac, WI

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

Rochelle, IL

10:00 AM – Lee County, 155 +- Acres MOL Bare Land. Land Location: Brooklyn Rd., South of IL Rt#38 and Thorpe Rd. South of Perry Rd. Auction Location will be held off site at Bearrows Auction Center, 10786 E. Fowler Rd., Rochelle, IL 61068. For full terms or information on these and other auctions we have coming up, You can visit our web site at www.bearrows.com or you may contact the Auction Company at 815-562-5113 or e-mail inquiries to bearrows@rochelle.net Sale conducted by Bearrows Real Estate & Auction Co., Rochelle, IL.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

Oregon, IL

10:00 AM – Henert Trust & Brian Henert. Ogle County, 40 Acres with Cattle Facility & Home. Land Location: 7842 S Daysville Rd., Oregon, IL. For more information, contact Auctioneer John Bearrows at 815-562-5113 or 815-739-9150. Auction Location will be held off site at 7842 S Daysville Rd., Oregon, IL. Watch for Bearrows Real Estate & Auction signs off Flagg Blacktop & Daysville Rd. For full terms or information on these and other auctions we have coming up, You can visit our web site at www.bearrows.com or you may contact the Auction Company at 815-562-5113 or e-mail inquiries to bearrows@rochelle.net Sale conducted by Bearrows Real Estate & Auction Co., Rochelle, IL.

**Kaukauna, WI

12:00 PM – Cow Palace North Auction. 70 high quality Holsteins selling. A nice group of fresh 2 & 3 yr. olds selling. Many are AI sired & all are free stall adapted. Plus a group from an overstocked herd that Ron picked and consigned for the sale. Plus a few Jerseys & fresh cross-breds will be on the sale. Any announcements sale day take precedence over all matter in print. Sale conducted by Ron Roskopf- Cow Palace North. Ph. 414-587-4402. Auctioneer: Bill Stade- WI Registered Auctioneer #535. N2454 Hwy. 55, Kaukauna, WI.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 18

Village of Athens, WI

11:00 AM – Black Rock Ready Mix LLC - Merlin & Stephanie Switlick, Owners. 1200 Mount View Lane, Village of Athens, WI 54411. Ready Mix Operation on 12 +/- Acres and Equipment. Live Online Bidding. Online Bidding for Machinery & Real Estate will be available at www.proxibid.com starting at 11:00 a/m. Click the Proxibid logo on our website home page for easy access. Visit our website at www.nolansales.com Sale conducted by Nolan Sales LLC, Marion, WI.

**Fennimore, WI

9:00 AM – Large Machinery Consignment Auction, Jeff's Tractors LLC 3 miles south of Fennimore on Hwy 61. Selling 30-40 Tractors, 20-30 pieces of Tillage, 50+ pieces of harvest Equipment also Planters, Drills, TMR’s, Mixer Mills, Batwings, Spreaders & Hay Equipment, Power Washers, Storage Containers, Grapples, Dome Shelters, Work benches & lots more. To view complete sale bill go to jeffstractorsandmachinery.com or jeffstractorsllc.com Sale conducted by Jeff’s Tractors LLC.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 19

Rochelle, IL

10:00 AM – Rogers Feedlot Inc. Ogle County Farmland. 147 Acres MOL Bare Land. Land Location: Meridian Rd. South of IL Rt#38. For more information, contact Auctioneer John Bearrows at 815-562-5113 or 815-739-9150. Auction Location will be held off site at Bearrows Auction Center, 10786 E. Fowler Rd., Rochelle, IL 61068. For full terms or information on these and other auctions we have coming up, you can visit our web site at www.bearrows.com or you may contact the Auction Company at 815-562-5113 or e-mail inquiries to bearrows@rochelle.net Sale conducted by Bearrows Real Estate & Auction Co., Rochelle, IL.

Fond du Lac, WI

9:00 AM – Annual Fall Farm Machinery Consignment Auction, Auction Specialists Sale Site: W5659 CTH Y Fond du Lac, WI 54937. We are accepting consignments of: Farm Machinery, Trucks, Trailers, Loaders, Lawn & Garden Tractors, Mowers, Small Equipment, Shop Equipment, Collectable Farm Equipment, Etc. Visit www.auctionsp.com or call 920-921-2901. Sale Conducted by Auction Specialists.

Halsey, WI

10:00 AM – Real Estate Auction: 80 +/- Acres of Cleared & Recreational Land in Halsey, WI (Marathon County) being offered in 3 parcels. Open house Sunday Sept 13th from 1:00-3:00 PM. Visit our website at www.nolansales.com for maps and photos. Sale Conducted by Nolan Sales LLC.

Athens, WI

12:00 PM – Real Estate Auction: 67 Acres of land to be offered in 4 parcels with over ¾ mile of frontage on the Black Creek. Open house Sunday Sept 13th from 1:00-3:00 PM. Visit our website at www.nolansales.com for maps and photos. Sale Conducted by Nolan Sales LLC.

Merrill, WI

2:00 PM – Real Estate Auction: 78 Acres of land in the village of Maine (Marathon Co.) being offered in parcels. Open house Sunday Sept 13th from 1:00-3:00 PM. Visit our website at www.nolansales.com for maps and photos. Sale Conducted by Nolan Sales LLC.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

**Random Lake, WI

9:00 AM – Cattle & Equipment Auction: N328 County Road B; Random Lake, WI 53075. 267 head of Holstein dairy cattle, some of the county’s finest plus well-kept shedded machinery, milkhouse equipment, Special items and more! Online machinery bidding at proxibid.com. Online cattle bidding at cowbuyer.com. Photos at nolansales.com. Sale conducted by Nolan Sales LLC.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 25

Reedsville, WI

10:30 AM - Farm Sold & Retirement Auction: Selling Farm Machinery & More! More details to come. Sale conducted by Miller ‘N Co Auctions.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 26

**Marion, WI

9:00 AM – Fall machinery consignment auction: Consignments wanted: Tractors, all types of farm machinery, lawn & garden, trailers, trucks, autos, miscellaneous, etc. will be offered for sale. A list of pre-consigned items will be posted on our website (www.carleysales.com). If you would like something listed please call (715) 754-5292 or fax (715) 754-5200 or email (rcbc@frontiernet.net). A daily update of consigned items will be posted on our website starting Sept. 18th. - We will be accepting consignments Friday & Saturday, Sept. 18th & 19th, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and Monday-Thursday, Sept. 21st-24th, 8 a.m.-7 p.m. No consignments accepted Friday & Saturday, Sept. 25th & 26th. - Auction held at Farmers Livestock Exchange, Marion, WI. Take Hwy 45 to Marion at the intersection where the Mobil Station is turn off of Hwy 45 to the North and follow Swamp Rd ½ mile to sale site. - Sale conducted by: Carley Sales, Inc., P.O. BOX 493, Maroin, WI, WI Registered Auctioneers: Ron Carley #1061 & Rick Carley #2939-52, Office (715) 754-5292 – Ron’s Cell (715) 853-1207 – www.carleysales.com.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 29

Monroe, WI

6:00 PM – Green County Wisconsin Land Auction. 276+/- Acres Offered in 5 Tracts, Combinations or as a Whole. Ludlow Mansion Events, 1417 Mansion Dr., Monroe, WI 53566. Productive Tillable Land, Potential to Become Certified Organic, Secluded Building Site w/ Well & Electricity, Hunting & Recreation, Potential Timber Investment. Inspection Dates Tuesday, September 1 1-4pm & Saturday, September 19 10am-1pm. Visit our website for more information SchraderAuction.com Sale conducted by Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company, Inc.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 30

Online Only

11:00 AM – Special Colored Breed & Certified Organic Dairy Cattle Auction featuring Jersey, Swiss, Ayrshire, Guernsey, Lineback, Swedish Reds, Milking Shorthorn, ProCross, and all dairy crosses. Register online to bid at www.cattleusa.com See website for daily updates www.premirelivestockandauctions.com Sale conducted by Premier livestock and Auctions, Withee, WI.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 10

Crawford County, WI

Absolute Auction – Excellent hunting, tillable acres and home. Approx. 300 Acres offered in 6 tracts. Albert Burney 800-434-1654

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 11

**Online Only

3:00 PM - Large Times Online Only Estate Auction - 500+ old literature brochures, moline plow co. buckeye engine, Nichols and Shepard, Port Huron, New Huber, Russell and Co. Ford, Oldsmobile, Aultman and much more! for photos and online bidding go to www.maringauction.com sale conducted Matt Maring Auction Co. Kenyon, MN.