Auction Calendar: August 28

Wisconsin State Farmer

** Indicates an auction ad appearing in this issue of the Wisconsin State Farmer.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 28

Crawford County, WI

Absolute Auction – Excellent Hunting, Tillable Acres and Home – Approx. 300 Acres offered in 6 tracts – Albert Burney, 800-434-1654.

Oregon, WI

10:00 AM – Hatfield Trust Auction – Cheryl Hatfield & Estate of Jim Hatfield. Skid loader & attachments, ATV, vehicle & trailers, yard items & log splitter, guns, shop items & miscellaneous. Sale held in accordance with WI Essential Business Ruling – Bidders Only – No children under the age of 18 years – Social Distancing Required. This is a live outdoor auction. All purchases must be removed day of sale. Location: 3 miles south of Oregon on Hwy 14 to Waterman Road, east to #4425, just south of Cty A & Trout Farm. Watch for auction signs. 4425 Waterman Rd., Oregon, WI 53575. 920-923-7777. See photos on website: www.ritgerdrendel.com.

Marengo, IL

10:00 AM – Boeldt Auction – 8904 S. Grant Hwy – Tractors, Skid Steers & Combine, Farm Machinery, Feed, Pickup Truck, Trailers, Tools, Lawn & Garden and much more! See our website for pictures: www.stadeauction.com. Due to COVID-19, we ask you to practice proper social distancing & precautionary guidelines as instructed by the CDC. Sale conducted by Stade Auction and Realty Co.

Brillion, WI

8:30 AM – 2020 Forest Junction Late Summer Consignment Auction – Live Onsite Auction with Internet Bidding Available. Retirement Line of Larry & Joan Alexander, Forestville, WI. Tractors, Skidsteers/Forklift/Dump Truck, Combines/Grain Handling Equipment, Tillage Equipment, Hay/Forage Equipment, Other Equipment, Collector/Vintage/Muscle Tractors, Collectible Machinery & Miscellaneous. Online bidding will be provided by proxibid.com and equipmentfacts.com. Photos and additional information will also be available at www.wilkinsonauctions.com. CA Tesch Equipment, LLC W2374 US Hwy 10, Brillion, WI 54110.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 29

Merrill, WI

12:00 PM – Merlin & Stephanie Switlick Hunting Kingdom – 240 +/- Acre Hunting Kingdom between Merrill and Medford near Hwy 64, being offered in parcels. Open House on Saturday, Aug. 22 from Noon to 2 PM. W10905 Otto Road, Merrill, WI 54452. Visit www.nolansales.com for details, maps & photos. Sale conducted by Nolan Sales, Marion, WI.

Leaf River, IL

10:00 AM – Loren Wilken Estate – 9441 North Adeline Road, Leaf River, IL – Tractors, Farm Machinery, Tools, Trailers, Windows & Doors plus more! Partial list, still cleaning out the buildings! Plan to attend this auction! Check www.filerauction.com for photos and full listing. Questions can be answered by calling Kathy Wilken at 815-541-2942. Sale conducted by Filer Auction.

Burlington, WI

10:00 AM – Ben & Lorraine Maze Estate – Vehicles, Tractors, Lawn & Garden, Tools, Antiques & Collectibles. 135 North River Road, Burlington, WI 53105. For complete listing and photos log onto www.georgeauction.com. Sale conducted by George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC, Evansville, WI.

**Engadine, MI

11:00 AM – Farm & Antique Auction – Tractors, Machinery, Vehicle, & Misc. View 281 Pictures & Full Listing at www.dansamsonauction.com. Sale located at N7432 Pleasant Ave. Engadine, MI 49827. Sale conducted by Auctioneer – Appraiser Col. Dan Samson, Escanaba, MI.

MONDAY, AUGUST 31

Meservey, IA

10:00 AM – Timed Online – No-Reserve Farm Retirement Auction. Physical address: 2328 Balsam Ave, Meservey, IA. Selling a quantity of planting, tillage, harvest, farm support items and tools. Details, photos & online bidding available at: www.sullivanauctioneers.com. Sale conducted by Sullivan Auctioneers, LLC, Hamilton, IL.

Online Only

Auctions ending 8/31! Late August AG & Heavy Equipment – Multiple locations, heavy trucks, equipment & trailers, Erland Johnson Estate – Antiques, Vehicles and Farm – Prairie Farm, WI – www.hayauctions.com. Sales conducted by Hansen & Young, Prairie Farm, WI.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 1

**Online Only

11:00 AM – Special Feeder Cattle, Bred Beef Cows, Cow/Calf Pairs & Beef Breeding Bulls. Register online to bid at www.cattleusa.com. See website for daily updates www.premierlivestockandauctions.com. Sale conducted by Premier Livestock and Auctions, Withee, WI.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 2

Ogle, IL

10:30 AM – Sale to be held via Tele-Auction Call – Farmland Auction 160 Acres +/- Two Parcels: Section 19 of Lincoln Township. For complete listing of sale bill, maps, tax info, terms & conditions, etc. call 815-946-4120 Tuesday between 1-4 PM Sep. 1 to obtain a bidder's number & call-in information. Visit www.lennybrysonauctioneer.com. Sale conducted by Lenny Bryson Auctioneer, Polo, IL.

**Online Only

11:00 AM – Dairy Auction – Complete Retirement Herd Dispersal 50 Holstein Dairy Cows coming from Mohr Farms, Stanley, WI – 14 Dairy Cows, many nice Holstein Dairy Cows including some very nice Jersey Crosses coming from Udderful Dairy – 12 Registered Holstein Dairy Cows coming from So Fine Bovine, Westfield, WI – 10 Fancy Holstein Springing Heifers coming from Hedlund Farms. Register online to bid at www.cattleusa.com. See website for daily updates www.premierlivestockandauctions.com. Sale conducted by Premier Livestock and Auctions, Withee, WI.

**Richland Center, WI

11:30 AM – 115 head of Holstein Dairy Cattle – 24321 Hwy 58, Ithaca. 22 head of free-stall/parlor cows from one dairy. Most fresh in the last 90 days, several milking over 100 lbs daily and low SCC. Individual milk wts & SCC provided. Our usual run of fresh cows and 2 yr. olds, milking & bred back cows, springing cows & heifers, bred heifers, open heifers – all ages, breeding age bull, baby heifer and bull calves. www.stadeauction.com. Sale conducted by Pete Stade #2836, Jefferson, WI; Mike Stade #607, Watertown, WI & Bill Stade #535, Richland, WI.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 3

New Paris, IN

8:30 AM – Huge 3-Day Auction Sep. 3 to 5 – 37th Annual Labor Day Weekend Collector Tractor Auction – 72435 State Road 15, New Paris, IN. This is the largest auction of its kind to Buy/Sell/Consign Collector Tractors, Farm Equipment, Implements, Toys & Memorabilia! Accepting Consignments until Sep. 2 at 5 PM. Check our website regularly for listing photos & online bidding at www.polkauction.com Sale conducted by Polk Auction Company, New Paris, IN.

Milan, IL

9:00 AM – Live Virtual Online Only Auction! Absolute Public Auction – 4700 69th Ave, Milan, IL. There will be no on-site bidding for this auction! Customers will need to register absentee or online at www.proxibid.com. Cellular bidding will be first come, first serve. The auction site will be open for equipment inspection, so please arrange to inspect equipment before auction day! Truck Tractors, Straight Trucks & Trailers. For more information visit our website: www.usauctioneers.com or call 800-992-2893. Sale conducted by US Auctioneers Inc., Rock Island, IL.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 4

Crawford County, WI

Absolute Auction – Excellent Hunting, Tillable Acres and Home – Approx. 300 Acres offered in 6 tracts – Albert Burney, 800-434-1654.

Lee County, IA

11:00 AM – 615.77 Surveyed Acres – 7 tracts. The Juhl Trust Farms are located in Sections 2, 14, 15, 23 & 24, Des Moines Township and Sections 16 & 17, Montrose Township, Lee County, IA. These farms literally have it all, including productive, tillable farmland, income-producing CRP and highly attractive recreational acreage. The Juhl Administrative Trust – Robert Galle, Trustee. Additional information, photos, maps & online bidding available at: www.sullivanauctioneers.com. Auction Managers: Pat Steffensmeier 319-470-5284, Jim Huff 319-931-9292, Jeff Hoyer 319-759-4320. Sullivan Auctioneers LLC 844-847-2161 IL Lic. #444000107.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 5

Freeport, IL

10:00 AM – Farm Equipment Auction & Antique Tractors – 2804 W. Becker School Rd, Freeport, IL. Tractors, Combine Equipment, Livestock Equipment, Consignments from Terry Price Estate and others, Antique Tractors & Implements and much more. Check website for pictures and more information: proauctionsllc.com and auctionzip.com. Additional information, photos, maps & online bidding available at: www.sullivanauctioneers.com. Sale conducted by Pro Auctions, LLC, German Valley, IL.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 7

Dexter, MN

9:00 AM – Annual Labor Day Auction – Timed Online Only – 130 State Hwy 16, Dexter, MN – Tractors, Construction Equipment, Skid Loaders, Farm Equipment, Semi-Tractors, Trailers, Pickups, Cares, Snowmobiles, Retirement Farm Auction, Combines, Heads, Head Trailers, Hay-Forage Chopper & Wagons and much more. Visit www.hamiltonauctioncompany.com for full listing. Sale conducted by Hamilton Auction Co.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

Hillsboro, WI

9:30 AM – Annual Labor Day Auction – Hillsboro Area Equipment Consignment Auction – Hillsboro Firemen’s Park, E18705 State Highway 33, Hillsboro, WI – Wheel Loader, Tractors, Skid Loaders, Like New Mahindra UTV, Combines, Heads, Carts, Grain Carts, Gravity Boxes, Hay Equipment, Mowers, Planting and Tilling Equipment, Additional Equipment and Trucks & Trailers. Call Steve Hynek at 608-553-0403. Sale arranged by Wilkinson Auction & Realty Co.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 10

**Portage, WI

Online Only – closes at 6 PM – Masonry Items Auction – W6732 Blackhawk Rd, Portage, WI 53901. Preview: Sep. 9 2-4 PM. Pick up: Sep. 11 9-2 PM. 8042 Skytrak, John Deere 444E loader, 2006 GMC Truck, 2011 Kawasaki Teryx and much more. See full catalog and bid online at hameleauctions.com. Sale conducted by Hamele Auctions, Portage, WI.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 11

Crawford County, WI

Absolute Auction – Excellent Hunting, Tillable Acres and Home – Approx. 300 Acres offered in 6 tracts – Albert Burney, 800-434-1654.

**Merrill, WI

9:00 AM – Annual Fall Equipment Auction – 4510 County Road L. Merrill, WI. This Auction Will Feature Quality Farm Tractors, Hay & Forage Equipment, Tillage Equipment, Etc. Internet Bidding Available via www.proxibid.com & www.equipmentfacts.com. Visit our Website for Complete Listing & Bidding Terms www.wausauauctioneers.com. Sale conducted by Wausau Auctioneers, Wausau, WI.

Milwaukee, WI

10:00 AM – Quality Feeder Cattle Auction. Visit milwaukeestockyards.com for details. Sale conducted by Milwaukee Stockyards LLC, Reeseville, WI.

**Cottage Grove, WI

10:00 AM – Otteson Estate Sale – 2171 Nora Rd, Cottage Grove – Tractors & Equipment, Yard Items, Boat & Guns, Antiques, Collectibles, Household, Tools and Shop Items plus much more! Photos and info at www.ritgerdrendel.com. Sale conducted by Ritger & Drendel Auction Specialists, LLP.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 12

Polo, IL

Online Only – Hazelhurst Annual Fall Consignment Auction. Online bidding will be introduced this early delivery. We will only be accepting tractors, farm implements, trucks, trailers, vehicles, running riding mowers, gator types & golf carts. 17748 W. Milledgeville Rd, Polo, IL 61064. Consignments can be called in by Aug. 22 and then brought to the auction site Aug. 25-29 & 31, Sep. 1 8 AM-6 PM (gates locked). Gates will be open on Sep. 8, 9 & 19 10 AM-6 PM for viewing and getting a buyer number. To list equipment, contact Lyle Hopkins 815-946-2660 or 800-848-9519 or email: slpaspolo@gmail.com. Sale conducted by Lenny Bryson Auctioneer, Polo, IL.

**Amherst Junction, WI

10:00 AM – A Nolan Sales Auction on the Personal Property of Al & Betsy Suehring. Antique Tractors & Equipment, Garden Tractors, Vehicles, Machine Shop Equipment & Parts. Live online bidding will be available at www.proxibid.com. Click the Proxibid logo on our website home page for easy access. Sale conducted by Nolan Sales LLC, 10058 Krogwold Rd, Amherst Junction, WI 54407. Phone: 715-677-3809.

**Fall River, WI

10:00 AM – Lawrence Allar Estate Sale – W2282 Doylestown Rd – Outdoor Power Equipment, Vehicles & Trailer, Shop Equipment, Household, Collectibles, Sporting Goods and more! Visit www.colbob.com for complete list, photos and upcoming auctions. On-site bidding only – no online bidding. Sale conducted by Col. Bob Wedel.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

**Fond du Lac, WI

11:00 AM – Kleinsview Milking Herd and Bred Heifer Dispersal – 75 Homebred Holsteins, 60 cows – 10 bred heifers and 5 heifer calves – www.greatnorthernsalesarena.com. Sale conducted by Great Northern Land and Cattle Co Inc. Fond du Lac, WI.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

Rochelle, IL

10:00 AM – Lee County, 155 +/- Acres MOL Bare Land. Land Location: Brooklyn Rd, South of IL Rt#38 and Thorpe Rd South of Perry Rd. Auction Location will be held off-site at Bearrows Auction Center, 10786 E. Fowler Rd, Rochelle, IL 61068. For full terms or information on these and other auctions we have coming up, you can visit our website at www.bearrows.com or you may contact the auction company at 815-562-5113 or email inquiries to bearrows@rochelle.net. Sale conducted by Bearrows Real Estate & Auction Co., Rochelle, IL.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

Oregon, IL

10:00 AM – Henert Trust & Brian Henert. Ogle County, 40 Acres with Cattle Facility & Home. Land Location: 7842 S. Daysville Rd, Oregon, IL. For more information, contact Auctioneer John Bearrows at 815-562-5113 or 815-739-9150. Auction Location will be held off-site at 7842 S. Daysville Rd, Oregon, IL. Watch for Bearrows Real Estate & Auction signs off Flagg Blacktop & Daysville Rd. For full terms or information on these and other auctions we have coming up, you can visit our website at www.bearrows.com or you may contact the auction company at 815-562-5113 or email inquiries to bearrows@rochelle.net. Sale conducted by Bearrows Real Estate & Auction Co., Rochelle, IL.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 18

**Athens, WI

11:00 AM – Black Rock Ready Mix LLC – Merlin & Stephanie Switlick, Owners. 1200 Mount View Lane, Athens, WI 54411. Ready Mix Operation on 12 +/- Acres and Equipment. Online Bidding for Machinery & Real Estate will be available at www.proxibid.com starting at 11 AM. Click the Proxibid logo on our website home page for easy access. Visit our website at www.nolansales.com. Sale conducted by Nolan Sales LLC, Marion, WI.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 19

Crawford County, WI

Absolute Auction – Excellent Hunting, Tillable Acres and Home – Approx. 300 Acres offered in 6 tracts – Albert Burney, 800-434-1654.

Rochelle, IL

10:00 AM – Rogers Feedlot Inc. Ogle County Farmland – 147 Acres MOL Bare Land. Land Location: Meridian Rd South of IL Rt#38. For more information, contact Auctioneer John Bearrows at 815-562-5113 or 815-739-9150. Auction Location will be held off-site at Bearrows Auction Center, 10786 E. Fowler Rd, Rochelle, IL 61068. For full terms or information on these and other auctions we have coming up, you can visit our website at www.bearrows.com or you may contact the auction company at 815-562-5113 or email inquiries to bearrows@rochelle.net. Sale conducted by Bearrows Real Estate & Auction Co., Rochelle, IL.

Fond Du Lac, WI

9:00 AM – Annual Fall Farm Machinery Consignment Auction – Auction Specialists Sale Site – W5659 Cty Hwy Y, Fond Du Lac, WI 54937 – We are accepting consignments of Farm Machinery, Trucks, Trailers, Loaders, Lawn & Garden Tractors, Mowers, Small Equipment, Shop Equipment, Collectible Farm Equipment, Etc. Visit www.auctionsp.com or call 920-921-2901. Sale conducted by Auction Specialists.

**Halsey, WI

10:00 AM – Real Estate Auction – 80 +/- Acres of Cleared & Recreational Land in Halsey, WI (Marathon County) being offered in 3 parcels. Open house Sunday, Sep. 13 from 1-3 PM. Visit our website at www.nolansales.com for maps and photos. Sale conducted by Nolan Sales LLC.

**Athens, WI

12:00 PM – Real Estate Auction – 67 acres of land to be offered in 4 parcels with over ¾ mile of frontage on the Black Creek. Open house Sunday, Sep. 13 from 1-3 PM. Visit our website at www.nolansales.com for maps and photos. Sale conducted by Nolan Sales LLC.

**Merrill, WI

2:00 PM – Real Estate Auction – 78 acres of land in the village of Maine (Marathon County) being offered in parcels. Open house Sunday, Sep. 13 from 1-3 PM. Visit our website at www.nolansales.com for maps and photos. Sale conducted by Nolan Sales LLC.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 25

Crawford County, WI

Absolute Auction – Excellent Hunting, Tillable Acres and Home – Approx. 300 Acres offered in 6 tracts – Albert Burney, 800-434-1654.

Reedsville, WI

10:30 AM – Farm Sold & Retirement Auction – Selling Farm Machinery & More! More details to come. Sale conducted by Miller 'N Co Auctions.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 29

**Monroe, WI

6:00 PM – Green County, WI Land Auction – 276 +/- Acres Offered in 5 Tracts, Combinations or as a Whole. Ludlow Mansion Events, 1417 Mansion Dr, Monroe, WI 53566. Productive Tillable Land, Potential to Become Certified Organic, Secluded Building Site w/ Well & Electricity, Hunting & Recreation, Potential Timber Investment. Inspection Dates Tuesday, Sep. 1, 1-4 PM & Saturday, Sep. 19, 10 AM-1 PM. Visit our website for more information: www.schraderauction.com. Sale conducted by Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company, Inc.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 30

**Online Only

11:00 AM – Special Colored Breed & Certified Organic Dairy Cattle Auction – Featuring Jersey, Swiss, Ayrshire, Guernsey, Lineback, Swedish Reds, Milking Shorthorn, ProCross, and all Dairy Crosses. Register online to bid at www.cattleusa.com. See website for daily updates www.premierlivestockandauctions.com. Sale conducted by Premier Livestock and Auctions, Withee, WI.