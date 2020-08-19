Auction Calendar: August 21

Wisconsin State Farmer

** Indicates an auction ad appearing in this issue of the Wisconsin State Farmer.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 21

**Bonduel, WI

10:30 AM – Bonduel Farm Machinery Consignment Sale – IH 5488 MFWD, MF 2805 Cab Tractor, NH BR7060 Rd. Baler, MP 7916 Merger, Clark C500-30, JD KBA, JD 8200, McCormick 28" Threshing Machine and much more. Call 920-493-2501 for more info & watch for updates. Visit our website at www.millernco.com for more updates & web listing with pictures. Sale conducted by Miller 'N Co. Auctions & Appraisals, LLC, Newton, WI.

**Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Special Monthly Dairy Heifer Auction. Selling your complete heifer dispersal, bred heifers and open heifers. Call with your consignments! Expecting 250-300 head of dairy heifers! Premier Livestock & Auctions. N13438 State Hwy 73, Withee, WI 54498. Office: 715-229-2500. www.premierlivestockandauctions.com.

**West Bend, WI

10:00 AM – Jeffrey Fahney Estate Auction – 3445 Highview Dr., West Bend, WI 53090. Tractors, Skidloader, Attachments, Combine, Heads, Truck, Farm Equipment, Lawn Mowers, Antique Wagon, Misc. See photos on website www.ritgerdrendel.com. Sale conducted by Ritger & Drendel Auction Specialists, LLP, Fond du Lac, WI.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 22

Le Roy, MN

9:00 AM – Machinery Auction – Le Roy Johnson Farm Equipment Dispersal – Tractors, Tiling Equipment, Farm Equipment & Sprayer, Combine-Heads-Grain Cart, GPS Equipment, Trucks & Trailers, Fertilizer Equipment, Augers, Tires, Shop & Hand Tools, plus more. Visit www.hamiltonauctioncompany.com for more information. Sale conducted by Hamilton Auction Co.

**Hatley, WI

10:00 AM – 211931 County Road J – Trailers, Vehicles, Lawn & Garden/Sporting, Shop Items, Vintage Items, Household, and more – visit www.auctionsbyobrien.com for complete list. Sale conducted by O'Brien Auctioneers, LLC.

**Evansville, WI

10:00 AM – 8409 North Hwy 14 – Evansville Consignment Auction – Tractors, Skid Loaders, Combine & Heads, Planting Equipment, Tillage Equipment, Hay Equipment, Vehicles, Trailers, Shop Equipment. For complete listing and photos log onto www.georgeauction.com. Sale conducted by George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC.

MONDAY, AUGUST 24

**Creston, IL

100 North Woodlawn Rd, Creston IL Davidson Farms Downsizing: Opens Monday, August 24 – Closes September 1st at 10:00AM. Track Tractors, MFWD Tractors, Combines, Heads, Tillage Equipment, Trucks, Flatbed Trailers, Hopper Bottoms Trailers, End Dump Trailers, Head Trailers, and more! SteffesGroup.com 320-693-9371.

**Baldwin, WI

6:00 PM – Online Equipment Auctions – Lot begin closing 8/24 & 8/25 – Several items from Rental Company Inventory Reduction, Cars, Trucks, Trailers, Skid Steers & Attachments, Tractors, Farm Equipment, Industrial Equipment, Recreation, Lawn & Garden – For more information call 715-684-4087 or email auction.info@baldwin-telecom.net. Sale conducted by Smith Auctions.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 25

**St. Anne, IL

8:00 AM – Large Farm Machinery Auction. Now taking consignments! Consign now! A large inventory of equipment for sale. Visit us at: www.stanneconsignmentauctions.com. Sale conducted by St. Anne Consignment Auction & Equipment Sales, 6997 E 5000 S Rd, St. Anne, IL 60964. 815-427-8350 and 815-427-8360 office. 815-791-0723 Jim.

Potosi, WI

6:00 PM – 240+/- Acres Auction. 101 Brewery Hollow Rd. Rolling Pastures, Productive Soils, Dairy Farm with Country Home, Hunting & Recreational, 180 Head of Dairy Cattle. Information/Inspection Dates: 1:00-4:00 pm Tues., Aug 4; Sat., Aug. 15; Mon., Aug. 24. For brochure and complete property info call 800-451-2709 or visit our website at www.schraderauction.com. Sale conducted by Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company, Inc., Lancaster, WI.

**Loyal, WI

10:00 AM – Certified Organic Herd – W1461 State Hwy 98 – 130 dry cows including many very good quality young cows due in the next 60 days, 30 hfrs bred 8 months to calving, 150 hfrs bred 30 days to 7 months, 150 opens 400-700 lbs, 150 hfrs 250-400 lbs, 100 weaned hfr calves, 50 nice hfr calves on milk & 8 started Holstein bull calves. Several Holstein breeding bulls. Heifers are green, vaccinated, in freestalls and on pasture – www.oberholtzerauctions.com. Sale conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle and Auction Co – Loyal, WI.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 26

**Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Huge Dairy Cattle Auction – N13438 State Hwy 73, Withee, WI 54498 – 80 ProCross Dairy Cows – Expecting over 300 head! Visit www.premierlivestockandauctions.com for more information. Register online to bid at www.cattleusa.com. Sale conducted by Premier Livestock & Auctions, Withee, WI.

**Richland Center, WI

11:30 AM – 100 head of Holstein Dairy Cattle – 24321 Hwy 58 (Ithaca). From Vernon County, a Holstein milking herd dispersal (55 head). See full ad for details. Our usual run of fresh cows and 2 yr. olds, milking & bred back cows, springing cows & heifers, bred heifers, open heifers – all ages, breeding age bull including Registered Jersey, baby heifer and bull calves. www.stadeauction.com. Sale conducted by Pete Stade #2836, Jefferson, WI; Mike Stade #607, Watertown, WI & Bill Stade #535, Richland, WI.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 27

**Fosston, MN

10:00 AM – Retirement Farm Auction – 35910 380th St Se – Live online bidding available at gehlinglive.com – Selling Tractors – JD 8760-1992 showing 6125 hrs, 12 speed at 5000 hrs. 8500.00 spent on lower end overhauls – very good 520/85R42 w/ duals, J D unstyled A-1936, JD unstyled A-for parts, Ford 8N w/ loader-nonrunner, MM R 95% restored but hasn't started, Combines – J D 9610 1999-2329 sep. 3168 eng. 0.5x32, 2) JD 25 turtle back, JD 930F flex and much more! For more information call Brian at 218-849-5129 – For a complete listing, more information and photos go to gehlingauction.com or call Ellsworth 763-355-4026 or Gehling Auction Co. 1-800-770-0347. Sale conducted by Gehling Auction.

**Online Only

10:00 AM – Online Only – Harvey Schneider Estate – E7429 State Hwy 23 and 33 – tractors, farm machinery, lawn tractors, lawn mower parts and more! www.gavinbros.com – 608-524-6416. Sale conducted by Gavin Bros Online Auction.

**Loyal, WI

10:30 AM – Certified Organic Herd – W1461 State Hwy 98 – 450 Holstein milk cows. All stages of lactation including 50 fresh last 50 days! Many bred back cows. Individuals milking up to 80 lb on common feed and pasture! Herd scc is 220. A few Swiss and Jersey cross cows plus a sprinkling of Red & White Holsteins throughout the herd –www.oberholtzerauctions.com. Sale conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle and Auction Co – Loyal, WI.

**Hazel Green, WI

11:00 AM - Dairy Cattle Auction -710 Louisburg Rd., Hazel Green, WI. 160 head of super high quality Holstein dairy cows & heifers – 95 Dairy Cows w/16 fresh past 30 days, 35 due from sale day thru December & balance year around freshening, 20 1st calf heifers, bred 5-8 mos, 15 Heifers ready to breed, 30 Baby Calves to Yearlings, some sired by Rager. Please visit our website at www.bm-auctions.com. For cattle information phone 608-732-8542. Sale conducted by B & M Auctions.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 28

**Oregon, WI

10:00 AM – Hatfield Trust Auction – Cheryl Hatfield & Estate of Jim Hatfield. Skid loader & attachments, ATV, vehicle & trailers, yard items & log splitter, guns, shop items, miscellaneous. Sale held in accordance with WI Essential Business Ruling – Bidders Only – No children under the age of 18 years – Social Distancing Required. This is a live outdoor auction. All purchases must be removed day of sale. Location: 3 miles south of Oregon on Hwy 14 to Waterman Road, east to #4425, just south of Cty A & Trout Farm. Watch for auction signs. 4425 Waterman Rd., Oregon, WI 53575. 920-923-7777. See photos on website: www.ritgerdrendel.com.

**Marengo, IL

10:00 AM – Boeldt Auction – 8904 S. Grant Hwy. – Tractors, Skid Steers & Combine, Farm Machinery, Feed, Pickup Truck, Trailers, Tools, Lawn & Garden and much more! See our website for pictures: www.stadeauction.com. Due to Covid-19, we ask you to practice proper social distancing & precautionary guidelines as instructed by the CDC. Sale conducted by Stade Auction and Realty Co.

**Brillion, WI

8:30 AM – 2020 Forest Junction Late Summer Consignment Auction (Live Onsite Auction with Internet Bidding Available). Retirement Line of Larry & Joan Alexander, Forestville, WI. Tractors, Skidsteers/Forklift/Dump Truck, Combines/Grain Handling Equipment, Tillage Equipment, Hay/Forage Equipment, Other Equipment, Collector/Vintage/Muscle Tractors, Collectible Machinery, Miscellaneous. Online bidding will be provided by proxibid.com and equipmentfacts.com. Photos and additional information will also be available at www.wilkinsonauctions.com. CA Tesch Equipment, LLC W2374 US Hwy 10, Brillion, WI 54110.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 29

Merrill, WI

12:00 PM – Merlin & Stephanie Switlick Hunting Kingdom – 240 +/- Acre Hunting Kingdom between Merrill and Medford near Hwy 64, being offered in parcels. Open House on Saturday, August 22 from Noon to 2:00 PM. W10905 Otto Road, Merrill, WI 54452. Visit www.nolansales.com for details, maps & photos. Sale conducted by Nolan Sales, Marion, WI.

**Leaf River, IL

10:00 AM – Loren Wilken Estate – 9441 North Adeline Road, Leaf River, IL – Tractors, Farm Machinery, Tools, Trailers, Windows & Doors plus more! Partial list still cleaning out the buildings! Plan to attend this auction! Check www.filerauction.com for photos and full listing. Questions can be answered by calling Kathy Wilken at 815-541-2942. Sale conducted by Filer Auction.

**Burlington, WI

10:00 AM – Ben & Lorraine Maze Estate – Vehicles, Tractors, Lawn & Garden, Tools, Antiques & Collectibles. 135 North River Road, Burlington, WI 53105. For complete listing and photos log onto www.georgeauction.com. Sale conducted by George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC, Evansville, WI.

MONDAY, AUGUST 31

**Meservey, IA

10:00 AM – Timed Online – No-Reserve Farm Retirement Auction. Physical address: 2328 Balsam Ave., Meservey, IA. Selling a quantity of planting, tillage, harvest, farm support items and tools. Details, photos & online bidding available at www.sullivanauctioneers.com. Sale conducted by Sullivan Auctioneers, LLC, Hamilton, IL.

**Online Only

Auctions ending 8/31! Late August AG & Heavy Equipment – Multiple locations, heavy trucks, equipment & trailers, Erland Johnson Estate – antiques, vehicles and farm – Prairie Farm, WI – www.hayauctions.com. Sales conducted by Hansen & Young, Prairie Farm, WI.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 2

Ogle, IL

10:30 AM – Sale to be held via Tele-Auction Call – Farmland Auction 160 Acres+/- Two Parcels: Section 19 of Lincoln Township. For complete listing of sale bill, maps, tax info, and terms & conditions, etc. call 815-946-4120 Tuesday between 1pm-4pm Sept 1st to obtain a bidder's number & call-in information. Visit www.lennybrysonauctioneer.com. Sale conducted by Lenny Bryson Auctioneer, Polo, IL.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 3

**New Paris, IN

8:30 AM – Huge 3-Day Auction September 3rd to 5th – 37th Annual Labor Day Weekend Collector Tractor Auction – 72435 State Road 15, New Paris, IN. This is the largest auction of its kind to buy/sell/consign collector tractors, farm equipment, implements, toys & memorabilia! Accepting consignments until September 2 at 5:00 PM. Check our website regularly for listing photos & online bidding at www.polkauction.com. Sale conducted by Polk Auction Company, New Paris, IN.

**Milan, IL

9:00 AM – Live Virtual Online Only Auction! Absolute Public Auction – 4700 69th Ave, Milan, IL. There will be no on-site bidding for this auction! Customers will need to register absentee or online at www.proxibid.com. Cellular bidding will be first come first serve. The auction site will be open for equipment inspection, so please arrange to inspect equipment before auction day! Truck Tractors, Straight Trucks & Trailers. For more information visit our website: www.usauctioneers.com or call 800-992-2893. Sale conducted by US Auctioneers Inc., Rock Island, IL.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 4

**Lee County, IA

11:00 AM – 615.77 Surveyed Acres – 7 tracts. The Juhl Trust Farms are located in Sections 2, 14, 15, 23 & 24, Des Moines Township and Sections 16 & 17, Montrose Township, Lee County, IA. These farms literally have it all, including productive, tillable farmland, income producing CRP and highly attractive recreational acreage. The Johl Administrative Trust Robert Galle – Trustee. Additional information, photos, maps & online bidding available at www.sullivanauctioneers.com. Auction Managers: Pat Steffensmeier 319-470-5284, Jim Huff 319-931-9292, Jeff Hoyer 319-759-4320. Sullivan Auctioneers, LLC 844-847-2161 IL Lic. #444000107.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 5

**Freeport, IL

10:00 AM – Farm Equipment Auction & Antique Tractors – 2804 W. Becker School Rd, Freeport, IL. Tractors, Combine Equipment, Livestock Equipment, Consignments from Terry Price Estate and others – Antique Tractors & Implements, and much more. Check website for pictures and more information: proauctionsllc.com and auctionzip.com. Additional information, photos, maps & online bidding available at www.sullivanauctioneers.com. Sale conducted by Pro Auctions, LLC, German Valley, IL.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 7

**Dexter, MN

9:00 AM – Annual Labor Day Auction – Timed Online Only – 130 State Hwy 16, Dexter, MN – Tractors, Construction Equipment – Skid Loaders, Farm Equipment, Semi-Tractors, Trailers, Pickups, Cares, Snowmobiles, Retirement Farm Auction, Combines, Heads, Head Trailers, Hay-Forage Chopper & Wagons, and much more. Visit www.hamiltonauctioncompany.com for full listing. Sale conducted by Hamilton Auction Co.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 11

**Merrill, WI

9:00 AM – Annual Fall Equipment Auction – Now Accepting Consignments! This Auction Will Feature: Quality Farm Tractors, Hay & Forage Equipment, Tillage Equipment, Etc. For more information call John at 715-581-1915 or go to wausauauctioneers.com. Sale conducted by Wausau Auctioneers, Wausau, WI.

**Milwaukee, WI

10:00 AM – Quality Feeder Cattle Auction. Visit milwaukeestockyards.com for details. Sale conducted by Milwaukee Stockyards LLC, Reeseville, WI.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 12

**Polo, IL

Online – Hazelhurst Annual Fall Consignment Auction. Online bidding will be introduced this early delivery. We will only be accepting tractors, farm implements, trucks, trailers, vehicles. Plus running riding mowers, gator types, golf carts. 17748 W. Milledgeville Rd, Polo 61064. Consignments can be called in by August 22 and then brought to the auction site August 25 thru 29, 31, September 1 between the hours of 8 am & 6 pm (gates locked). Gates will be open on September 8, 9, & 19 between 10 am & 6 pm for viewing and getting a buyer number. To list equipment, contact Lyle Hopkins 815-946-2660 or 800-848-9519 email: slpaspolo@gmail.com. Sale conducted by Lenny Bryson Auctioneer, Polo, IL.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

Rochelle, IL

10:00 AM – Lee County, 155 +/- Acres MOL Bare Land. Land Location: Brooklyn Rd., South of IL Rt#38 and Thorpe Rd. South of Perry Rd. Auction Location will be held off site at Bearrows Auction Center, 10786 E. Fowler Rd., Rochelle, IL 61068. For full terms or information on these and other auctions we have coming up, you can visit our website at www.bearrows.com or you may contact the auction company at 815-562-5113 or e-mail inquiries to bearrows@rochelle.net. Sale conducted by Bearrows Real Estate & Auction Co., Rochelle, IL.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

Oregon, IL

10:00 AM – Henert Trust & Brian Henert. Ogle County, 40 Acres with Cattle Facility & Home. Land Location: 7842 S Daysville Rd., Oregon, IL. For more information, contact Auctioneer John Bearrows at 815-562-5113 or 815-739-9150. Auction location will be held off-site at 7842 S Daysville Rd., Oregon, IL. Watch for Bearrows Real Estate & Auction signs off Flagg Blacktop & Daysville Rd. For full terms or information on these and other auctions we have coming up, you can visit our website at www.bearrows.com or you may contact the auction company at 815-562-5113 or e-mail inquiries to bearrows@rochelle.net. Sale conducted by Bearrows Real Estate & Auction Co., Rochelle, IL.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 19

Rochelle, IL

10:00 AM – Rogers Feedlot Inc. Ogle County Farm Land – 147 Acres MOL Bare Land. Land Location: Meridian Rd. South of IL Rt#38. For more information, contact Auctioneer John Bearrows at 815-562-5113 or 815-739-9150. Auction location will be held off-site at Bearrows Auction Center, 10786 E. Fowler Rd., Rochelle, IL 61068. For full terms or information on these and other auctions we have coming up, you can visit our website at www.bearrows.com or you may contact the auction company at 815-562-5113 or e-mail inquiries to bearrows@rochelle.net. Sale conducted by Bearrows Real Estate & Auction Co., Rochelle, IL.

**Fond Du Lac, WI

9:00 AM – Annual Fall Farm Machinery Consignment Auction – Auction Specialists Sale Site – W5659 County Hwy Y Fond Du Lac, WI 54937 – We are accepting consignments of Farm Machinery, Trucks, Trailers, Loaders, Lawn & Garden Tractors, Mowers, Small Equipment, Shop Equipment, Collectible Farm Equipment, Etc. Visit www.auctionsp.com or call 920-921-2901. Sale conducted by Auction Specialists.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 25

**Reedsville, WI

10:30 AM – Farm Sold & Retirement Auction – Selling Farm Machinery & More! More details to come. Sale conducted by Miller 'N Co Auctions.