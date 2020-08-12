Auction Calendar: August 14

Wisconsin State Farmer

** Indicates an auction ad appearing in this issue of the Wisconsin State Farmer.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 14

Milwaukee, WI

10:00 AM – Quality Feeder Cattle Auction. Visit milwaukeestockyards.com for details. Sale Conducted by Milwaukee Stockyards LLC, Reeseville, WI.

Evansville, WI

10:00 AM August 22nd – George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC. Consignments Wanted - Evansville Consignment Auction - Tractors, Skid Loaders, Machinery, Haying & Tillage Equipment, Trailers, Landscape & Construction Equipment, Lawn Mowers, ATV’S, Shop Tools, Antiques, Livestock Equipment, Hay & Straw - Loading & Unloading Available - To Consign: Call (608) 882-6123 or email deangeorge@litewire.net.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 15

**Pound, WI

11:00 AM – Huge Farm Auction: Lukasik Farms of Pulaski and Local Farmers, intersection of US Hwy 141 and Hwy 64 - Case IH tractors, John Deere tractors, Massey-Ferguson tractors, other tractors, skid steers and attachments, self-propelled Choppers and Forage equipment and much more! www.yoapandyoap.com sale conducted by Yoap and Yoap Auction and Real Estate.

**Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Special trail riding horse sale. We are proud to offer over 130 trail horses that have been ridden extensively in Yellowstone National Park. Our auction will feature a variety of horses for all ages and level of riders! One owner closed auction. Full catalog and video on website. Any questions please Dean call 715-584-6779 Premier Livestock & Auctions. N13438 State Hwy 73, Withee, WI 54498. Office: 715-229-2500. www.premierlivestockandauctions.com.

MONDAY, AUGUST 17

**Online Only

10:00 AM – Schroeder Bros. Farms of Camp Douglas LLP by Liquidating Trustee – Machinery is located at the Gavin Auction Facility E7429 State Road 23 and 33, Reedsburg, WI & Mauston Equipment is located at 650 La Crosse St, Mauston, WI – Auction Ending Monday, August 17th at 10 am. Tractors/Skidsteers, Farm Machinery, Trucks & Trailers. Pictures & online bidding at www.gavinbros.com Sale Conducted by Gavin Bros Auctioneers.

**Online Only

Steffes Group – Manure Pumping & Handling Auction. Opens Monday, August 17th / Closes Wednesday, August 26th at 1:00 PM. Tankers & Trailers, Manure Pumps & Agitators, Hose Carts, Manure Hose, Injectors & Applicators, Vac Tanks & Load Stands, Air Compressor Motor Parts & More! Complete terms, lot listings & photos at SteffesGroup.com. Contact the Steffes Group Litchfield Office at 320-693-9371 – SteffesGroup.com.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 18

**Fond du Lac, WI

7:30 PM – Dairy Auction: August Dairy Production Sale, W4226 St. Rd. 23 E, Fond du lac, WI 54937. Lots of Fresh Cows – Lots of Milk. Youthful, Beautiful Uddered, High Components & Low SCC Freestall-Parlor Cows & Stall Barn Cows Registered & Grade. You are welcome to view cattle in advance and/or leave bids with the sale staff. Phone Number 920-923-6991 www.greatnorthernsalesarena.com Sale Conducted by Great Northern land & Cattle Co., Inc

**Online Only

Bid Now – Farm Tractor & Equipment Reduction Sale. Online bidding starts at $1. Bid now at Hansen AuctionGroup.com Inspection by appointment only. For more information call (920) 383-1012. Sale conducted by Hansen Auction Group Online Auction.

**Online Only

11:00 AM – Special Bred Beef Cow, Beef Breeding Bull & Feeder Cattle Auction – Expecting 500-600 Head! Register online to bid at www.cattleusa.com For more information please go to our website at www.premierlivestockandauctions.com Sale Conducted by Premier Livestock & Auctions, Withee, WI.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 19

Preston, MN

9:30 AM – Consignment Auction: Selling tractors, combines, heads, Spring Tillage Equipment, Planters, Drills, Hay and Forage Equipment, All Other Types Farm Machinery, Farm Related Items and Trucks, Trailers, Pickups and Cars. 27741 State Highway 16, Preston, MN 800-770—0347 denny@gehlingauction.com Sale conducted by Gehling Auction Co. LLC.

**Online Only

11:00 AM – Dairy Auction, Complete herd Dispersal - 90 Holstein Dairy Cows coming from Ateam Dairy, Colfax, WI; 14 Holstein Dairy Cows coming from Udderful Dairy; 6 Fancy Registered Holstein & Red Holstein coming from Diamond Valley Holsteins, Travis & Brooke Behling, Athens, WI. Register online to bid at www.cattleusa.com For more information please go to our website at www.premierlivestockandauctions.com Sale Conducted by Premier Livestock & Auctions, Withee, WI.

**Richland Center, WI

11:30 AM – 100 head of Holstein Dairy Cattle, 24321 Hwy 58 (Ithaca). Our usual run of fresh cows and 2 yr. olds, milking & bred back cows, springing cows & heifers, bred heifers, open heifers – all ages, breeding age bull, baby heifer and bull calves. www.stadeauction.com, sale conducted by conducted by Pete Stade #2836, Jefferson, WI; Mike Stade #607, Watertown, WI & Bill Stade #535, Richland, WI.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 20

**Bonduel, WI

12:00 PM – Dairy Cattle Auction – W3458 Landstad Rd, Bonduel, WI 54107 – 170 head of dairy cattle – 90 milk cows, 80 heifers. Visit www.nolansales.com - Sale conducted by Nolan Sales LLC.

**Loyal, WI

10:00 AM – Special Dairy and Feeder Sale – 3 fresh Holstein tiestall cows, 7 Holstein tiestall cows, 2 Holstein Jersey cross Springing heifers, expecting 300 head. Hay: 10 am and Cows 11 am. Visit www.oberholtzerauctions.com - Sale conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 21

Evansville, WI

10:00 AM August 22nd – George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC – Consignments Wanted - Evansville Consignment Auction - Tractors, Skid Loaders, Machinery, Haying & Tillage Equipment, Trailers, Landscape & Construction Equipment, Lawn Mowers, ATV’S, Shop Tools, Antiques, Livestock Equipment, Hay & Straw - Loading & Unloading Available - To Consign: Call (608) 882-6123 or email deangeorge@litewire.net.

**Bonduel, WI

10:30 AM – Bonduel Farm Machinery Consignment Sale – IH 5488 MFWD, MF 2805 Cab Tractor, NH BR7060 Rd. Baler, MP 7916 Merger, Clark C500-30, JD KBA, JD 8200, McCormick 28” Threshing Machine and much more. Call 920-493-2501 for more info & watch for updates. Visit our website at www.millernco.com for more updates & web listing with pictures. Sale conducted by Miller ‘N Co. Auctions & Appraisals, LLC, Newton, WI.

**Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Special Monthly Dairy Heifer auction. Selling your complete heifer dispersal, bred heifers and open heifers. Call with your consignments! Expecting 250-300 head of dairy heifers! Premier Livestock & Auctions. N13438 State Hwy 73, Withee, WI 54498. Office: 715-229-2500. www.premierlivestockandauctions.com.

**West Bend, WI

10:00 AM – Jeffrey Fahney Estate Auction, 3445 Highview Dr., West Bend, WI 53090. Tractors, Skidloader, Attachments, Combine, Heads, truck, farm Equipment, Lawn Mowers, Antique wagon, Misc. See photos on website www.ritgerdrendel.com Sale conducted by Ritger & Drendel Auction Specialists, LLP, Fond du Lac, WI.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 22

LeRoy, MN

9:00 AM – Machinery Auction, Le Roy Johnson Farm Equipment Dispersal: Tractors, Tiling Equipment, Farm Equipment & Sprayer, Combine-Heads-Grain Cart, GPS Equipment, Trucks & Trailers, Fertilizer Equipment, Augers, Tires, Shop & Hand Tools, plus more. Visit www.hamiltonauctioncompany.com for more information. Sale conducted by Hamilton Auction Co.

**Hatley, WI

10:00 AM – 211931 County Road J. Trailers, Vehicles, Lawn & Garden/Sporting, Shop Items, Vintage Items, Household, and more – visit www.auctionsbyobrien.com for complete list Sale Conducted by O’Brien Auctioneers, LLC.

**Evansville, WI

10:00 AM – 8409 North Hwy 14. Evansville Consignment Auction: Tractors, Skid Loaders, Combine & Heads, Planting Equipment, Tillage Equipment, Hay Equipment, Vehicles, Trailers, Shop Equipment. For Complete listing and photos log onto www.georgeauction.com Sale Conducted by George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC.

MONDAY, AUGUST 24

**Creston, IL

100 North Woodlawn Rd., Creston IL Davidson Farms Downsizing: Opens Monday, August 24 – Closes September 1st at 10:00 AM. Track Tractors, MFWD Tractors, Combines, Heads, Tillage Equipment, Trucks, Flatbed Trailers, Hopper Bottoms Trailers, End Dump Trailers, Head Trailers, and more! SteffesGroup.com 320-693-9371.

**Baldwin, WI

6:00 PM – Online Equipment Auctions. Lot begin closing 8/24 & 8/25 - Several items from Rental Company Inventory Reduction, Cars, Trucks, Trailers, Skid Steers & Attachments, Tractors, Farm Equipment, Industrial Equipment, Recreation, Lawn & Garden – For more information call 715-684-4087 or email auction.info@baldwin-telecom.net Sale conducted by Smith Auctions.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 25

**St. Anne, IL

8:00 AM – Large farm machinery auction. Now taking consignments! Consign now! A large inventory of equipment for sale. Visit us at: www.stanneconsignmentauctions.com. Sale conducted by St. Anne Consignment Auction & Equipment sales, 6997 E 5000 S Rd, St. Anne, IL 60964. (815)427-8350 and (815)427-8360 office. (815)791-0723 Jim.

Potosi, WI

6:00 PM – 240+ - Acres Auction. 101 Brewery Hollow Rd. Rolling Pastures, Productive Soils, Dairy Farm with Country Home, Hunting & Recreational, 180 Head of Dairy Cattle. Information/Inspection Dates: 1:00-4:00 pm Tues., Aug 4; Sat., Aug. 15; Mon., Aug. 24. For Brochure and Complete Property Info call 800-451-2709 or visit our website at www.schraderauction.com Sale conducted by Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company, Inc., Lancaster, WI.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 27

**Fosston, MN

10:00AM – Retirement Farm Auction, 35910 380th St Se. Live online bidding available at GehlingLive.com - Selling Tractors – JD 8760-1992-showing 6125 hrs.-12 speed-at 5000 hrs. 8500.00 spent on lower end overhauls-very good 520/85R42 w/ duals, J D unstyled A-1936, JD unstyled A-for parts, Ford 8N w/ loader-nonrunner, MM R 95% restored but hasn’t had started, Combines – J D 9610 -1999-2329 sep. 3168 eng.-30.5x32, 2) JD 25 turtle back, JD 930F flex and much more! For More Information Call Brian-218-849-5129 - For A complete listing more information and photos go to gehlingauction.com or call Ellsworth 763-355-4026 or Gehling Auction Co. 1-800-770-0347 - sale conducted by Gehling Auction.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 29

Merrill, WI

12:00 PM – Merlin & Stephanie Switlick Hunting Kingdom, 240 +/_ Acre Hunting Kingdom between Merrill and Medford near Hwy 64, being offered in parcels. Open House on Saturday, August 22 from Noon to 2:00 PM. W10905 Otto Road, Merrill, WI 54452. Visit www.nolansales.com for details, maps & photos. Sale conducted by Nolan Sales, Marion, WI.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 2

Ogle, IL

10:30 AM – Sale to be held via: Tele-Auction Call - Farmland Auction 160 Acres+/- Two Parcels: Section 19 of Lincoln Township. For complete listing of sale bill, maps, tax info, and terms & conditions, etc. Call 815-946-4120 Tuesday between 1pm-4pm Sept 1st to obtain a bidders number & call in information. Visit www.lennybrysonauctioneer.com Sale conducted by Lenny Bryson Auctioneer, Polo, IL.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 3

**New Paris, IN

8:30 AM – Huge 3 Day Auction September 3rd to 5th - 37th Annual Labor Day Weekend Collector Tractor Auction - 72435 State Road 15, New Paris, IN. This is the largest auction of its kind to Buy/Sell/Consign Collector Tractors, Farm Equipment, Implements, Toys & Memorabilia! Accepting Consignments until September 2 at 5:00 pm. Check our website regularly for listing photos & online bidding www.polkauction.com Sale conducted by Polk Auction Company, New Paris, IN.

**Milan, IL

9:00 AM – Live Virtual Online Only Auction! Absolute Public Auction – 4700 69th Ave, Milan, IL. There will be no onsite bidding for this auction! Customers will need to register absentee or online at Proxibid. Cellular bidding will be first come first serve. The auction site will be open for equipment inspection, so please arrange to inspect equipment before auction day! Truck Tractors, Straight Trucks & Trailers. For more information visit our website: www.usauctioneers.com or call 800-992-2893 Sale conducted by US Auctioneers Inc., Rock Island, IL.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 4

**Lee County, IA

11:00 AM – 615.77 Surveyed Acres, 7 tracts. The Juhl Trust Farms are located in Sections 2, 14, 15, 23 & 24, Des Moines Township and Sections 16 & 17, Montrose Township, Lee County, IA. These farms literally have it all, including productive, tillable farmland, income producing CRP and highly attractive recreational acreage. The Johl Administrative Trust Robert Galle – Trustee. Additional information, photos, maps & online bidding available at: www.SullivanAuctioneers.com. Auction Managers: Pat Steffensmeier (319) 470-5284, Jim Huff (319 931-9292, Jeff Hoyer (319) 759-4320. Sullivan Auctioneers LLC (844) 847.2161 IL Lic. #444000107.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 5

**Freeport, IL

10:00 AM – Farm Equipment Auction & Antique Tractors - 2804 W. Becker School Rd, Freeport, IL. Tractors - Combine-Equipment, Livestock Equipment, Consignments from Terry Price Estate and others – Antique Tractors & Implements, and much more. Check website for pictures and more information: Proauctionsllc.com and Auctionzip.com Additional information, photos, maps & online bidding available at: www.SullivanAuctioneers.com Sale conducted by Pro Auctions, LLC, German Valley, IL.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 11

**Merrill, WI

9:00 AM – Annual Fall Equipment Auction, now accepting consignments! This Auction Will Feature: Quality Farm Tractors, Hay & Forage Equipment, Tillage Equipment, Etc. For more information Call John at (715) 581-1915 or go to wausauauctioneers.com. Sale conducted by Wausau Auctioneers, Wausau, WI.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 12

**Polo, IL

Online – Hazelhurst Annual Fall Consignment Auction. Online bidding will be Introduced this early delivery. We will only be accepting tractors, farm implements, trucks, trailers, vehicles. Plus running riding mowers, gator types, golf carts. 17748 W. Milledgeville Rd, Polo 61064. Consignments can be called in by August 22 and then brought to the auction sight. August 25 thru 29, 31, September 1 between the hours of 8 am & 6 pm (gates locked). Gates will be open on September 8, 9, & 19 between 10 am & 6 pm for viewing (and getting a buyer number). To list equipment, contact Lyle Hopkins 815-946-2660 or 800-848-9519 email: slpaspolo@gmail.com Sale conducted by Lenny Bryson Auctioneer, Polo, IL.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

Rochelle, IL

10:00 AM – Lee County, 155 +- Acres MOL Bare Land. Land Location: Brooklyn Rd., South of IL Rt#38 and Thorpe Rd. South of Perry Rd. Auction Location will be held off site at Bearrows Auction Center, 10786 E. Fowler Rd., Rochelle, IL 61068. For full terms or information on these and other auctions we have coming up, You can visit our web site at www.bearrows.com or you may contact the Auction Company at 815-562-5113 or e-mail inquiries to bearrows@rochelle.net Sale conducted by Bearrows Real Estate & Auction Co., Rochelle, IL.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

Oregon, IL

10:00 AM – Henert Trust & Brian Henert. Ogle County, 40 Acres with Cattle Facility & Home. Land Location: 7842 S Daysville Rd., Oregon, IL. For more information, contact Auctioneer John Bearrows at 815-562-5113 or 815-739-9150. Auction Location will be held off site at 7842 S Daysville Rd., Oregon, IL. Watch for Bearrows Real Estate & Auction signs off Flagg Blacktop & Daysville Rd. For full terms or information on these and other auctions we have coming up, You can visit our web site at www.bearrows.com or you may contact the Auction Company at 815-562-5113 or e-mail inquiries to bearrows@rochelle.net Sale conducted by Bearrows Real Estate & Auction Co., Rochelle, IL.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 19

Rochelle, IL

10:00 AM – Rogers Feedlot Inc. Ogle County Farm Land, 147 Acres MOL Bare Land. Land Location: Meridian Rd. South of IL Rt#38. For more information, contact Auctioneer John Bearrows at 815-562-5113 or 815-739-9150. Auction Location will be held off site at Bearrows Auction Center, 10786 E. Fowler Rd., Rochelle, IL 61068. For full terms or information on these and other auctions we have coming up, You can visit our web site at www.bearrows.com or you may contact the Auction Company at 815-562-5113 or e-mail inquiries to bearrows@rochelle.net Sale conducted by Bearrows Real Estate & Auction Co., Rochelle, IL

**Fond Du Lac, WI

9:00 AM – Annual Fall Farm Machinery Consignment Auction – Auction Specialists Sale Site – W5659 CTH Y Fond Du Lac, WI 54937 - We are accepting consignments of: Farm Machinery, Trucks, Trailers, Loaders, Lawn & Garden Tractors, Mowers, Small Equipment, Shop Equipment, Collectable Farm Equipment, Etc. Visit www.auctionsp.com or call 920-921-2901. Sale Conducted by Auction Specialists.