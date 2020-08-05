Auction Calendar: August 7

Wisconsin State Farmer

** Indicates an auction ad appearing in this issue of the Wisconsin State Farmer.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 7

Eaton Rapids, MI

9:00 AM – Ted Kelee Pre-Estate Collector Auction – 11707 E Bellevue Hwy – JD & More tractor parts, toys, collectibles, literature, 40+ tractors & implements – For online bidding, terms, listings, and photos, visit www.polkauction.com. Sale conducted by Polk Auction Company.

Withee, WI

9:00 AM – Farm Machinery Consignment Auction – N13438 State Hwy 73 in Withee – Complete line of farm machinery, online bidding through www.equipmentfacts.com. View machinery at Premier Livestock. Pictures and updated listings in EquipmentFacts.com. Now accepting your consignments for this auction until Monday, Aug. 3, 3:00 pm. Sale conducted by Premier Livestock & Auctions.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 8

North Kenyon, MN

8:30 AM – Area Farmers & Lenders Auction – Maring Auction Lot Highway 56 North Kenyon, MN 55496 – Tractors, Skid Loaders, Livestock & Haying Machinery, Spraying, Tillage, Stalk Shredder and more! For complete details and online bidding go to www.maringauctions.com. Sale conducted by Matt Maring Auction Co.

Wittenberg, WI

11:00 AM – Estate Auction of Herbert Pehlke – N7429 Cty Rd Q, Wittenberg, WI 54499.

Tractors, Tractor Parts, '88 Jeep Wrangler, Boat with Trailer, Dump Truck, Semi-Trailers, School Bus, Engines, Electric Motors, Hydraulic Rams, Castors & Wheels. Other Miscellaneous and Antique Items. Terms of Sale: Cash or check with proper I.D. All checks over $10,000 without prior approval must be accompanied by bank letter of credit. Sale conducted by: Carley Sales, Inc., P.O. Box 493, Marion, WI. Registered Auctioneers – Ron Carley #1061 & Rick Carley #2939-52. Office (715) 754-5292. Ron’s Cell (715) 853-1207.

Blanchardville, WI

10:30 AM – Dave Nyhus Auction – N8863 Cty Hwy J, Blanchardville, WI – Tractors, Machinery, Trucks, Trailers, Project Cars and more. Visit www.stadeauction.com for complete listing and photos. Sale conducted by Bill Stade Auction Co.

MONDAY, AUGUST 10

Online Only

10:00 AM – Public Auction of Farm Equipment – 17907 E Edson Rd., Rockford, IL 61109 – Tractors, Combine, Trailers, Semi, Heads & Carts and much more! Put the following URL into your browser for Online Bidding: https://www.equipmentfacts.com/listings/auctions/online/event/195037569/list. For more information and pictures, visit www.equipmentfacts.com. Sale conducted by Bearrows Real Estate & Auction Co. Rochelle, IL.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 11

**Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Feeder Cattle Auction. Expecting over 200 head! Register online to bid at www.cattleusa.com, Premier Livestock & Auctions. N13438 State Hwy 73, Withee, WI 54498. Office: 715-229-2500. www.premierlivestockandauctions.com.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 12

Waseca, MN

9:30 AM – Farm Retirement Auction – 9792 SW 38th St. Waseca, MN 56093 – Tractors, Combine and Heads, Grain Trailer, Grain Trucks, Tillage Machinery and much much more! Viewing dates Aug 8-11 from 8am-6pm. Complete details, photos and online bidding at www.maringauctions.com. Sale conducted by Matt Maring Auction Co.

**Withee, WI

12:00 PM – Dairy Auction. Coming from Kraynik Dairy, New Franken, WI. 10 Springing Heifers, close up. 3 Springing Heifers, AI sired & AI bred. Bull: Jersey Cross Bull, 16 month old, gentle, semen tested. Expecting our usual run of quality drive-ins including Dairy Cows, Dairy Heifers & Breeding Bulls. Expecting over 200 head of Dairy Cattle! Premier Livestock & Auctions. N13438 State Hwy 73, Withee, WI 54498. Office: 715-229-2500. www.premierlivestockandauctions.com.

**Richland Center, WI

11:30 AM – 100 head of Holstein Dairy Cattle – 24321 Hwy 58 (Ithaca). Our usual run of fresh cows and 2 yr. olds, milking & bred back cows, springing cows & heifers, bred heifers, open heifers – all ages, breeding age bull, baby heifer and bull calves. www.stadeauction.com. Sale conducted by Pete Stade #2836, Jefferson, WI; Mike Stade #607, Watertown, WI & Bill Stade #535, Richland, WI.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 13

Elgin, MN

9:00 AM – Complete Dispersal Elgin Milk Service – 25 2nd Street NW – Truck Tractors, Misc Vehicles and Trailers – Sleeper Trucks, Trailers, Shop Equipment, Tools, Parts and More! Equipment List and pictures at www.usauctioneers.com. Sale conducted by US Auctioneers.

**Online Only

10:00 AM – August Consignment Auction – Gavin Auction Facility E7429 State Road 23 and 33, Reedsburg, WI – Lots will start ending on Thursday, August 13th at 10 am. Tractors, Farm Equipment, UTV’s, Trailers, Lawn Mowers & more! Complete list & online bidding at www.gavinbros.com. Sale Conducted by Gavin Bros Auctioneers.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 14

Milwaukee, WI

10:00 AM – Quality Feeder Cattle Auction. Visit milwaukeestockyards.com for details. Sale conducted by Milwaukee Stockyards LLC, Reeseville, WI.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 15

**Pound, WI

11:00 AM – Huge Farm Auction – Lukasik Farms of Pulaski and Local Farmers – Intersection of US Hwy 141 and Hwy 64 – Case IH tractors, John Deere tractors, Massey-Ferguson tractors, other tractors, skid steers and attachments, self-propelled choppers, forage equipment and much more! www.yoapandyoap.com. Sale conducted by Yoap and Yoap Auction and Real Estate.

**Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Special Trail Riding Horse Sale. We are proud to offer over 130 trail horses that have been ridden extensively in Yellowstone National Park. Our auction will feature a variety of horses for all ages and level of riders! One owner closed auction. Full catalog and video on website. Any questions please call Dean at 715-584-6779 Premier Livestock & Auctions. N13438 State Hwy 73, Withee, WI 54498. Office: 715-229-2500. www.premierlivestockandauctions.com.

MONDAY, AUGUST 17

**Online Only

10:00 AM – Schroeder Bros. Farms of Camp Douglas LLP by Liquidating Trustee – Machinery is located at the Gavin Auction Facility E7429 State Road 23 and 33, Reedsburg, WI & Mauston Equipment is located at 650 La Crosse St, Mauston, WI – Auction Ending Monday, August 17th at 10 am. Tractors/Skidsteers, Farm Machinery, Trucks & Trailers. Pictures & online bidding at www.gavinbros.com. Sale conducted by Gavin Bros Auctioneers.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 19

Preston, MN

9:30 AM – Consignment Auction – Selling Tractors, Combines, Heads, Spring Tillage Equipment, Planters, Drills, Hay and Forage Equipment, All Other Types Farm Machinery, Farm Related Items and Trucks, Trailers, Pickups and Cars. 27741 State Highway 16, Preston, MN 800-770-0347. denny@gehlingauction.com. Sale conducted by Gehling Auction Co. LLC.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 21

**Bonduel, WI

Farm Machinery Consignment Sale – IH 5488 MFWD, MF 2805 Cab Tractor, NH BR7060 Rd. Baler, MP 7916 Merger, Clark C500-30, JD KBA, JD 8200, McCormick 28" Threshing Machine and much more. Call 920-493-2501 for more info & watch for updates. Visit our website at www.millernco.com for more updates & web listing with pictures. Sale conducted by Miller ‘N Co. Auctions & Appraisals, LLC, Newton, WI.

**Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Special Monthly Dairy Heifer Auction. Selling your complete heifer dispersal, bred heifers and open heifers. Call with your consignments! Expecting 250-300 head of dairy heifers! Premier Livestock & Auctions. N13438 State Hwy 73, Withee, WI 54498. Office: 715-229-2500. www.premierlivestockandauctions.com.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 22

Le Roy, MN

9:00 AM – Machinery Auction – Le Roy Johnson Farm Equipment Dispersal – Tractors, Tilling Equipment, Farm Equipment & Sprayer, Combine-Heads-Grain Cart, GPS Equipment, Trucks & Trailers, Fertilizer Equipment, Augers, Tires, Shop & Hand Tools, plus more. Visit www.hamiltonauctioncompany.com for more information. Sale conducted by Hamilton Auction Co.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 25

**St. Anne, IL

8:00 AM – Large Farm Machinery Auction. Now taking consignments! Consign Now! A large inventory of equipment for sale. Visit us at: www.stanneeconsignmentauctions.com. Sale conducted by St. Anne Consignment Auction & Equipment Sales, 6997 E 5000 S Rd, St. Anne, IL 60964. 815-427-8350 and 815-427-8360 office. 815-791-0723 Jim.

Potosi, WI

6:00 PM – 240+/- Acres Auction. 101 Brewery Hollow Rd. Rolling Pastures, Productive Soils, Dairy Farm with Country Home, Hunting & Recreational, 180 Head of Dairy Cattle. Information/Inspection Dates: 1:00-4:00 pm Tues., Aug 4; Sat., Aug. 15; Mon., Aug. 24. For Brochure and Complete Property Info call 800-451-2709 or visit our website at www.schraderauction.com. Sale conducted by Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company, Inc., Lancaster, WI.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 27

**Fosston, MN

10:00AM – Retirement Farm Auction – 35910 380th St SE – Live online bidding available at GehlingLive.com – Selling Tractors – JD 8760-1992-showing 6125 hrs. 12-speed at 5000 hrs. 8500.00 spent on lower-end overhauls, very good 520/85R42 w/ duals, JD unstyled A-1936, JD unstyled A-for parts, Ford 8N w/ loader-nonrunner, MM R 95% restored but hasn’t started. Combines – JD 9610 1999-2329 sep. 3168 eng. 30.5x32, JD 25 turtle back, JD 930F flex and much more! For More Information Call Brian at 218-849-5129 – For a complete listing, more information and photos go to gehlingauction.com or call Ellsworth 763-355-4026 or Gehling Auction Co. 1-800-770-0347. Sale conducted by Gehling Auction/

SATURDAY, AUGUST 29

Merrill, WI

12:00 PM – Merlin & Stephanie Switlick Hunting Kingdom – 240 +/- Acre Hunting Kingdom between Merrill and Medford near Hwy 64, being offered in parcels. Open House on Saturday, August 22 from Noon to 2:00 PM. W10905 Otto Road, Merrill, WI 54452. Visit www.nolansales.com for details, maps & photos. Sale conducted by Nolan Sales, Marion, WI.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 2

Ogle, IL

10:30 AM – Sale to be held via Tele-Auction Call – Farmland Auction 160 Acres+/- Two Parcels: Section 19 of Lincoln Township. For complete listing of sale bill, maps, tax info, and terms & conditions, etc. Call 815-946-4120 Tuesday between 1pm-4pm Sept 1st to obtain a bidders number & call-in information. Visit www.lennybrysonauctioneer.com. Sale conducted by Lenny Bryson Auctioneer, Polo, IL.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 3

**New Paris, IN

8:30 AM – Huge 3-Day Auction September 3rd to 5th – 37th Annual Labor Day Weekend Collector Tractor Auction – 72435 State Road 15, New Paris, IN. This is the Largest Auction of its kind to Buy/Sell/Consign Collector Tractors, Farm Equipment, Implements, Toys & Memorabilia! Accepting Consignments until September 2 at 5:00 pm. Check our website regularly for listing photos & online bidding at www.polkauction.com. Sale conducted by Polk Auction Company, New Paris, IN.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 11

**Merrill, WI

9:00 AM – Annual Fall Equipment Auction – Now accepting consignments! This Auction Will Feature: Quality Farm Tractors, Hay & Forage Equipment, Tillage Equipment, Etc. For more information call John at 715-581-1915 or go to wausauauctioneers.com. Sale conducted by Wausau Auctioneers, Wausau, WI.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 12

**Polo, IL

Online – Hazelhurst Annual Fall Consignment Auction. Online bidding will be introduced this early delivery. We will only be accepting tractors, farm implements, trucks, trailers and vehicles. Plus running riding mowers, gator types, golf carts. 17748 W. Milledgeville Rd, Polo 61064. Consignments can be called in by August 22 and then brought to the auction site. August 25 thru 29, 31, September 1 between the hours of 8 am & 6 pm (gates locked). Gates will be open on September 8, 9, & 19 between 10 am & 6 pm for viewing and getting a buyer number. To list equipment, contact Lyle Hopkins at 815-946-2660 or 800-848-9519, email: slpaspolo@gmail.com. Sale conducted by Lenny Bryson Auctioneer, Polo, IL.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

Rochelle, IL

10:00 AM – Lee County, 155 +/- Acres MOL Bare Land. Land Location: Brooklyn Rd., South of IL Rt#38 and Thorpe Rd. South of Perry Rd. Auction Location will be held off site at Bearrows Auction Center, 10786 E. Fowler Rd., Rochelle, IL 61068. For full terms or information on these and other auctions we have coming up, you can visit our website at www.bearrows.com or you may contact the auction company at 815-562-5113 or e-mail inquiries to bearrows@rochelle.net. Sale conducted by Bearrows Real Estate & Auction Co., Rochelle, IL.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

Oregon, IL

10:00 AM – Henert Trust & Brian Henert. Ogle County, 40 Acres with Cattle Facility & Home. Land Location: 7842 S Daysville Rd., Oregon, IL. For more information, contact Auctioneer John Bearrows at 815-562-5113 or 815-739-9150. Auction Location will be held off-site at 7842 S Daysville Rd., Oregon, IL. Watch for Bearrows Real Estate & Auction signs off Flagg Blacktop & Daysville Rd. For full terms or information on these and other auctions we have coming up, you can visit our website at www.bearrows.com or you may contact the auction company at 815-562-5113 or e-mail inquiries to bearrows@rochelle.net. Sale conducted by Bearrows Real Estate & Auction Co., Rochelle, IL.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 19

Rochelle, IL

10:00 AM – Rogers Feedlot Inc. Ogle County Farm Land – 147 Acres MOL Bare Land. Land Location: Meridian Rd. South of IL Rt#38. For more information, contact Auctioneer John Bearrows at 815-562-5113 or 815-739-9150. Auction Location will be held off-site at Bearrows Auction Center, 10786 E. Fowler Rd., Rochelle, IL 61068. For full terms or information on these and other auctions we have coming up, you can visit our website at www.bearrows.com or you may contact the auction company at 815-562-5113 or e-mail inquiries to bearrows@rochelle.net. Sale conducted by Bearrows Real Estate & Auction Co., Rochelle, IL.

**Fond Du Lac, WI

9:00 AM – Annual Fall Farm Machinery Consignment Auction – Auction Specialists Sale Site – W5659 Ct Hwy Y Fond Du Lac, WI 54937 – We are accepting consignments of: Farm Machinery, Trucks, Trailers, Loaders, Lawn & Garden Tractors, Mowers, Small Equipment, Shop Equipment, Collectible Farm Equipment, Etc. Visit www.auctionsp.com or call 920-921-2901. Sale conducted by Auction Specialists.