Auction listings (Photo: Matt Colby/Now Media group)

FRIDAY, JULY 31

Worthington, MN

10:00 AM – Inventory Reduction Auction – Location: South Lot along Kragness, Worthington, MN 56187 – selling late model tractors, combines, headers, tillage equipment, planting equipment, hay equipment, sprayers and construction equipment – www.wheelerauctions.com. Sale conducted by Wheeler Auctions and Real Estate, Paris, MO.

Reedsville, WI

10:00 AM – Machinery Consignment Sale – Machinery from Massey Ferguson, Bobcat, Chev, Gruett, Unverferth, John Deere, & many more misc items too numerous to mention. Questions call 920-754-4361. Sale conducted by Equity Livestock, Reedsville, WI.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 1

West Faribault, MN

10:00 AM – Outstanding Farm Retirement Auction – 4730 250th Street, West Faribault, MN 55021 – John Deere 4560 MFWD & 4055 2WD, John Deere 9400 Combine & Heads, 1982 Chev C-70 Twin Screw Truck, Gravity Boxes, Augers, Dryer, Holding Bin, Grain Bin, Exceptional Planting – Tillage – Related, John Deere Snowmobiles & Shop Items, and much more. Viewing dates Aug 12, 13, 14 from 8am – 6pm. Complete details, photos and online bidding at www.maringauctions.com. Sale conducted by Matt Maring Auction Co.

Jefferson, WI

9:00 AM – Dean Probst Auction – N4976 Business Hwy. 26 Jefferson, WI – Vehicles, Tractor, Yard, Tools, Looms, Sewing, Antiques, Collectibles, Furniture and much more. Visit www.stadeauction.com for photos and complete listing. Sale conducted by The Bill Stade Auction Co.

Elizabeth, IL

10:00 AM – Tom and Jill Williams Farm Retirement Auction – 9842 S Goodmiller Road – Tractors, 3PT Equipment, Grain Handling Equipment, Tillage, Trucks & Trailers, ATV’s Side by Sides, Skid Loader, Dozer, Backhoe, Combines & Heads. To preview a complete online catalog & view photographs please visit our website at www.powersauction.com. Online bidding available through Prexibid.com. For more information please contact: Tom Williams at 815-266-7600 or Powers Auction Services at 608 439-5760. Sale conducted by Powers Auction Service, Browntown, WI.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 4

Online Only

10:00 AM – Times Online Only No-Reserve Farm Retirement Auction (Dalen & Deb Miller) – Tractors, Trailer, misc farm equipment. Get more information at www.SullivanAuctioneers.com. Sale conducted by Sullivan Auctioneers.

**Online Only

11:00 AM – Special Feeder Cattle, Bred Beef Cow & Beef Breeding Bull Auction. Expecting over 500 Head! Register online to bid at www.cattleusa.com. See complete list at www.PremierLivestockandAuctions.com. Sale conducted by Premier Livestock and Auctions, Withee, WI.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 5

Online Only

10:00 AM – Times Online Only No-Reserve Farm Retirement Auction (Scott & Mary Hepker) – Tractors, Trailer, misc farm equipment. Get more information at www.SullivanAuctioneers.com. Sale conducted by Sullivan Auctioneers.

Carroll County, IL

11:00 AM – Virtual Online Only Auction – Bid at www.SullivanAuctioneers.com. Marianne M Sprungman Estate Productive, tillable farmland. 178 Acres+ Selling in 2 Tracts. Call Toll Free (844) 847-2161 or visit our website at www.SullivanAuctioneers.com for more information. Sale conducted by Sullivan Auctioneers, LLC.

**Online Only

11:00 AM – Dairy Auction – Complete Retirement Herd Dispersal. 105 High Quality Holstein Dairy Herd. Coming from JC Overlook Farms, Steve Jankowski, Withee, WI Owner number 715-229-9777 (leave message). See complete list at www.PremierLivestockandAuctions.com. Sale conducted by Premier Livestock and Auctions, Withee, WI.

**Richland Center, WI

11:30 AM – 100 head of Holstein Dairy Cattle – 24321 Hwy 58 (Ithaca). Our usual run of fresh cows and 2 yr. olds including a fresh Registered Brown Swiss heifer out of a VG dam. Milking & bred back cows, springing cows & heifers, bred heifers, open heifers – all ages, breeding age bull, baby heifer and bull calves. www.stadeauction.com. Sale conducted by Pete Stade #2836, Jefferson, WI; Mike Stade #607, Watertown, WI & Bill Stade #535, Richland, WI.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 6

**Loyal, WI

11:00 AM – Special Dairy and Heifer Sale. 14 Holstein tiestall cows from overstocked herd. Some bred back, milking 65 to 85 lb. 30 Holstein and 5 Jersey open heifers, 500 to 700 lbs. Nice green heifers. 9 springing Holstein heifers, AI, due August and September. 11 Holstein heifers, AI sired, 350 to 600 pounds. Expecting 400 head. Sale Location: W1461 State Hwy 98, Loyal, WI 54446. Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co. 715-255-9600. www.oberholtzerauctions.com.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 7

Eaton Rapids, MI

9:00 AM – Ted Kelee Pre-Estate Collector Auction – 11707 E Bellevue Hwy – JD & More tractor parts, toys, collectibles, literature, 40+ tractors & implements – For online bidding, terms, listings, and photos, visit www.polkauction.com. Sale conducted by Polk Auction Company.

**Withee, WI

9:00 AM – Farm Machinery Consignment Auction – N13438 State Hwy 73 in Withee – Complete line of farm machinery, online bidding through www.equipmentfacts.com. View machinery at Premier Livestock. Pictures and updated listings in EquipmentFacts.com. Now accepting your consignments for this auction until Monday, Aug. 3, 3:00 pm. Sale conducted by Premier Livestock & Auctions.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 8

North Kenyon, MN

8:30 AM – Area Farmers & Lenders Auction – Maring Auction Lot Highway 56 North Kenyon, MN 55496 – Tractors, Skid Loaders, Livestock & Haying Machinery, Spraying, Tillage, Stalk Shredder and more! For complete details and online bidding go to www.maringauctions.com. Sale conducted by Matt Maring Auction Co.

**Wittenberg, WI

11:00 AM – Estate Auction of Herbert Pehlke – N7429 Cty Rd Q, Wittenberg, WI 54499.

Tractors, Tractor Parts, '88 Jeep Wrangler, Boat with Trailer, Dump Truck, Semi-Trailers, School Bus, Engines, Electric Motors, Hydraulic Rams, Castors & Wheels. Other Miscellaneous and Antique Items. Terms of Sale: Cash or check with proper I.D. All checks over $10,000 without prior approval must be accompanied by bank letter of credit. Sale conducted by: Carley Sales, Inc., P.O. Box 493, Marion, WI. WI Registered Auctioneers – Ron Carley #1061 & Rick Carley #2939-52. Office (715) 754-5292. Ron’s Cell (715) 853-1207.

**Blanchardville, WI

10:30 AM – Dave Nyhus Auction – N8863 Cty Hwy J, Blanchardville, WI – Tractors, Machinery, Trucks, Trailers, project cars and more. Visit www.stadeauction.com for complete listing and photos. Sale conducted by Bill Stade Auction Co.

MONDAY, AUGUST 10

Online Only

10:00 AM – Public Auction of Farm Equipment – 17907 E Edson Rd., Rockford, IL 61109 – Tractors, Combine, Trailers, Semi, Heads & Carts and much more! Use the following URL into your browser for Online Bidding: https://www.equipmentfacts.com/listings/auctions/online/event/195037569/list. For more information, and pictures, visit www.equipmentfacts.com. Sale conducted by Bearrows Real Estate & Auction Co. Rochelle, IL.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 12

Waseca, MN

9:30 AM – Farm Retirement Auction – 9792 SW 38th St. Waseca, MN 56093 – Tractors, Combine and Heads, Grain Trailer, Grain Trucks, Tillage Machinery and much much more! Viewing dates Aug 8 – 11 from 8am – 6pm. Complete details, photos and online bidding at www.maringauctions.com. Sale conducted by Matt Maring Auction Co.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 13

Elgin, MN

9:00 AM – Complete Dispersal Elgin Milk Service – 25 2nd Street NW – Truck Tractors, Misc Vehicles and Trailers – Sleeper Trucks, Trailers, Shop Equipment, Tools, Parts and More! Equipment List and pictures at www.usauctioneers.com. Sale conducted by US Auctioneers.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 14

Milwaukee, WI

10:00 AM – Quality Feeder Cattle Auction. Visit milwaukeestockyards.com for details. Sale conducted by Milwaukee Stockyards LLC, Reeseville, WI.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 15

Pound, WI

Outstanding Clean Line of Equipment – low hour tractors, hay equipment, tillage tolls and more! If you have Items to Sell at this auction, call Len Yoap at (920) 604-1704 – 160 Acre Farm for Sale near Denmark E1748 Bolt Road – About 65 Acres are under Cultivation with the Balance Excellent Wooded Hunting Land – www.yoapandyoap.com. Sale conducted by Yoap and Yoap Auction & Real Estate – Coleman, WI.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 19

Preston, MN

9:30 AM – Consignment Auction – Selling Tractors, Combines, Heads, Spring Tillage Equipment, Planters, Drills, Hay and Forage Equipment, All Other Types Farm Machinery, Farm Related Items and Trucks, Trailers, Pickups and Cars. 27741 State Highway 16, Preston, MN 800-770-0347 denny@gehlingauction.com. Sale conducted by Gehling Auction Co. LLC.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 22

**Le Roy, MN

9:00 AM – Machinery Auction – Le Roy Johnson Farm Equipment Dispersal – Tractors, Tiling Equipment, Farm Equipment & Sprayer, Combine-Heads-Grain Cart, GPS Equipment, Trucks & Trailers, Fertilizer Equipment, Augers, Tires, Shop & Hand Tools, plus more. Visit www.hamiltonauctioncompany.com for more information. Sale conducted by Hamilton Auction Co.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 25

**St. Anne, IL

8:00 AM – Large Farm Machinery Auction. Now taking consignments! Consign now! A large inventory of equipment for sale. Visit us at: www.stanneconsignmentauctions.com. Sale conducted by St. Anne Consignment Auction & Equipment Sales, St. Anne, IL.

**Potosi, WI

6:00 PM – 240+/- Acres Auction. 101 Brewery Hollow Rd. Rolling Pastures, Productive Soils, Dairy Farm with Country Home, Hunting & Recreational, 180 Head of Dairy Cattle. Information/Inspection Dates: 1 – 4 pm Tues., Aug 4; Sat., Aug. 15; Mon., Aug. 24. For Brochure and Complete Property Info call 800-451-2709 or visit our website at www.schraderauction.com. Sale conducted by Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company, Inc., Lancaster, WI.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 29

**Merrill, WI

12:00 PM – Merlin & Stephanie Switlick Hunting Kingdom – 240 +/- Acre Hunting Kingdom between Merrill and Medford near Hwy 64, being offered in parcels. Open House on Saturday, August 22 from Noon to 2 PM. W10905 Otto Road, Merrill, WI 54452. Visit www.nolansales.com for details, maps & photos. Sale conducted by Nolan Sales, Marion, WI.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 2

Ogle, IL

10:30 AM – Sale to be held via: Tele-Auction Call – Farmland Auction 160 Acres+/- Two Parcels: Section 19 of Lincoln Township. For complete listing of sale bill, maps, tax info, and terms & conditions, etc. call 815-946-4120 Tuesday between 1pm – 4pm Sept 1st to obtain a bidders number & call in information. Visit www.lennybrysonauctioneer.com. Sale conducted by Lenny Bryson Auctioneer, Polo, IL.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

**Rochelle, IL

10:00 AM – Lee County, 155 +/- Acres MOL Bare Land. Land Location: Brooklyn Rd., South of IL Rt#38 and Thorpe Rd. South of Perry Rd. Auction Location will be held off site at Bearrows Auction Center, 10786 E. Fowler Rd., Rochelle, IL 61068. For full terms or information on these and other auctions we have coming up, you can visit our website at www.bearrows.com or you may contact the Auction Company at 815-562-5113 or e-mail inquiries to bearrows@rochelle.net. Sale conducted by Bearrows Real Estate & Auction Co., Rochelle, IL.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

**Oregon, IL

10:00 AM – Henert Trust & Brian Henert. Ogle County, 40 Acres with Cattle Facility & Home. Land Location: 7842 S Daysville Rd., Oregon, IL. For more information, contact Auctioneer John Bearrows at 815-562-5113 or 815-739-9150. Auction Location will be held off site at 7842 S Daysville Rd., Oregon, IL. Watch for Bearrows Real Estate & Auction signs off Flagg Blacktop & Daysville Rd. For full terms or information on these and other auctions we have coming up, you can visit our web site at www.bearrows.com or you may contact the Auction Company at 815-562-5113 or e-mail inquiries to bearrows@rochelle.net. Sale conducted by Bearrows Real Estate & Auction Co., Rochelle, IL.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 19

**Rochelle, IL

10:00 AM – Rogers Feedlot Inc. Ogle County Farm Land – 147 Acres MOL Bare Land. Land Location: Meridian Rd. South of IL Rt#38. For more information, contact Auctioneer John Bearrows at 815-562-5113 or 815-739-9150. Auction Location will be held off site at Bearrows Auction Center, 10786 E. Fowler Rd., Rochelle, IL 61068. For full terms or information on these and other auctions we have coming up, you can visit our web site at www.bearrows.com or you may contact the Auction Company at 815-562-5113 or e-mail inquiries to bearrows@rochelle.net. Sale conducted by Bearrows Real Estate & Auction Co., Rochelle, IL.

