Auction listings (Photo: Matt Colby/Now Media group)

** Indicates an auction ad appearing in this issue of the Wisconsin State Farmer.

SATURDAY, JULY 18

Pound, WI

10:00 AM – Carley Sales Auction on the Machinery of Pawlak Farms, Lena, WI – auction held on the SW corner of the intersection of Hwy 64 & 141 – Tractors, trucks, road graders, farm equipment, shop equipment and tools, and much more. Sale conducted by Carley Sales, Inc.

Bernard, IA

10:00 AM – Jim Krapfl Estate & Kevin-Darlene Curoe Retirement – 799 Bernard Rd – Farm equipment, trucks, tractors, and much more. Visit www.auctionzip.com for full listings, ID 33411 – Sale conducted by Ivan Kurt Auction & Realty.

SUNDAY, JULY 19

Genoa, IL

10:30 AM – Retirement Farm Auction – 32516 Roosevelt Rd. Genoa, IL 60135 – Tractors, farm equipment, cars and more. See Auctionzip.com for full list. Gordon 847-514-2853. Sale conducted by Gordon Stade Auctioneer.

MONDAY, JULY 20

Prairie Farm, WI

Online Auction Ending Monday, July 20 – Semi trucks & trailers – Peterbilt, Kenworth, Volvo, Mack, Sterling, International, Trailers. For more information visit our website at www.hyauctions.com. Sale conducted by Hansen & Young Auction, Inc., Prairie Farm, WI.

TUESDAY, JULY 21

Marytown (New Holstein), WI

Dave’s Equipment Annual Farm Equipment Auction – 10:30 AM – W757 Kiel Road – Selling farm equipment and more. For listing and check-in visit www.millernco.com. Sale conducted by Miller ‘N Co. Auctions & Appraisals, LLC.

**Polo, IL

10:00 AM – Retirement Auction - Located north of Polo, IL 61064 on IL 26 for 4 miles to Rte 64, then east 2 miles to Maryland Road, then north to sale sight (2789 N Maryland Road). Tractors, combine, RTV, truck, machinery. Sale conducted by John and Michelle Gilbert, Polo, IL.

**Fond du Lac, WI

7:30 PM – Dairy Auction – Fresh cows selling 1st and 2nd lactation – Great Northern Sales Arena – Freestall-parlor cows and stall barn cows – Registered and graded – www.greatnorthernsalesarena.com – sale conducted by Great Northern Land and Cattle Co., Inc Fond du Lac, WI.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 22

*** Online Only

10:00 AM – Estate Auction – Tractors, skid steer, farm machinery, tool and shop items and more. More information at www.gavinbros.com. Sale conducted by Gavin Bros Auctioneers.

**Richland Center, WI

11:30 AM – 100 head of Holstein Dairy Cattle – 24321 Hwy 58 (Ithaca). Our usual run of fresh cows and 2 yr. olds, milking & bred back cows, springing cows & heifers, bred heifers, open heifers – all ages, breeding age bull, baby heifer and bull calves. www.stadeauction.com. Sale conducted by Pete Stade #2836, Jefferson, WI; Mike Stade #607, Watertown, WI & Bill Stade #535, Richland, WI.

Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Dairy Auction – N13438 State Hwy 73 in Withee – 50+ dairy cows and heifers. See complete list at www.premierlivestockandauctions.com. Sale conducted by Premier Livestock & Auctions.

THURSDAY, JULY 23

Brillion, WI

11:00 AM – W1991 Schmidt Road, Brillion – Combined Farm Equipment Lines Auction – Vanderlinden custom farm auction and more. Skid steers, wheel loaders, balers, tractors and more. A large offering selling simulcast/online with www.bidspotter.com. See full listing at www.millernco.com. Sale conducted by Miller ‘N Co Auctions and Appraisals, LLC.

FRIDAY, JULY 24

Spring Valley, WI

10:00 AM – Clean No-Reserve Farm Retirement Auction – Auction location: N7924 Hwy 63, Spring Valley, WI 54767 (Just Northeast of Ellsworth on Hwy 63). Exceptionally clean – well maintained farm machinery – Complete details, photos & online bidding at Clean No-Reserve Farm Retirement Auction, www.maringauction.com. Sale conducted by Matt Marring Auction Co., Kenyon, MN.

Cambridge, WI

10:00 AM – Wayne Fosdal Estate Auction – 1206 East Church Rd. Cambridge, WI 53523 – Car, guns & safe, farm equipment, go kart, tools, antiques and collectibles, sporting items and more. See photos on website: www.ritgerdrendel.com. Auction conducted by Ritger & Drundel Auction Specialist, LLC.

**Online Only

Collector Cars & Shop Tools – Collector Cars; 69 Camaro RS, 65 GTO, 67 Chevelle, 72 Nova, 69 Super Bee, 71 Corvette, 65 GTO Tri Power 4 spd, 69 GTO, 51 Chevrolet Street Gasser, trucks, skid loader, trailers, boats, jet ski, ATV, ladders, shop tools/items and much more. Go to www.wyoderauction.com for full details and internet bidding terms & conditions. (920) 787-5549 * (920) 295-2644, info@wyoderauction.com.

**Withee, WI

10:00 AM – Driving and Draft Horse Auction – N1348 State Hwy 73 – Hitching starts at 8:00 AM, drivers at 10:00 am • Drafts to follow, not selling any tack at this auction. Online bidding available for this auction. Register online to bid at www.cattleusa.com. Expecting 75-100 drivers and 75-100 drafts – www.premierlivestockauctions.com. Sale conducted by Premier Livestock and Auctions.

SATURDAY, JULY 25

Pulaski, WI

1:00 PM – Elmer Kraning Farm Auction – WI1428 Tile Dr, Pulaski, WI 54162 – 27.9 +/- acres farm near Angelica to be offered in 4 parcels. Open house on Saturday, 7/18 from 11:00-1PM with a member of Nolan Sales present to show the property. Online bidding www.proxibid.com/nolansales. See all photos and find more info at www.nolansales.com. Sale conducted by Nolan Sales LLC.

**Caledonia, WI

Time: TBD. Collector Cars & Shop Tools – Collector cars; 69 Camaro RS, 65 GTO, 67 Chevelle, 72 Nova, 69 Super Bee, 71 Corvette, 65 GTO Tri Power 4 spd, 69 GTO, 51 Chevrolet Street Gasser, trucks, skid loader, trailers, boats, jet ski, ATV, ladders, shop tools/items and much more. Go to www.wyoderauction.com for full details and internet bidding terms & conditions. (920) 787-5549 * (920) 295-2644, info@wyoderauction.com.

**Paris, MO

9:00 AM – Annual July Consignment Auction – Located at Wheeler Auctions Lot. 200+ pieces of machinery. Watch for full listing & photos at wheelerauctions.com. Sale conducted by Wheeler Auctions & Real Estate, Paris, MO.

SUNDAY, JULY 26

Albany, WI

11:00 AM – 9.2 Acre Farmette – Real Estate Auction – W1655 Brooklyn-Albany Rd. Albany, WI 53502 – Ranch style home built in 1991 – For complete listing and photos visit www.georgeauction.com. Sale conducted by George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC.

MONDAY, JULY 27

**Online Only

Lots Begin Closing – Monday & Tuesday July 27 & 28 at 6:00 PM – Auction location: Smith Auctions – 2231 US HWY 12 Baldwin, WI, 54002 – cars, trucks, trailers, skid steer and attachments, tractors, farm equipment and more. For information: call 715-684-4087 or email auction.info@baldwin-telecom.net. Sale conducted by Smith Auctions.

TUESDAY, JULY 28

**Brillion, WI

10:30 AM – Great Northern Sales Arena – W4226 Hwy 23 – 150 head Brown Swiss dispersal – 50 cows, 39 bred heifers, 63 open heifers & calves. T.B. & Bangs tested, excellent herd health. View the catalog at www.brownswissusa.com. Sale conducted by Brown Swiss Enterprises Inc., Beloit, WI.

THURSDAY, JULY 30

**Online Only

Bidding is open now. Closing – Thursday 30 at 6:00 PM – Farm Toy Auction – Nearly 500 lots of toy tractors and equipment. Mostly in their original packaging. All on display at Langham Outdoors 822 Powder Avenue, Donnellson, IL 62019. Open house dates: Friday, July 24th from 5pm-8pm CST and Sunday, July 26 from 1pm-4pm CST. See www.langhamauctioneers.hibid.com for details, color photos, terms & conditions, and to register to bid. Sale conducted by Langham Auctioneers Inc. Greenville, IL.

**Kaukauna, WI

12:00 PM – Cow Palace North Auction – N2454 Hwy. 55 – 70 high quality Holsteins. Also coming are a few Brown Swiss and cross breeds. Watch next week’s paper for complete details. Sale conducted by Ron Roskopf, Cow Palace North, Kaukauna, WI.

FRIDAY, JULY 31

Worthington, MN

10:00 AM – Inventory Reduction Auction – Auction location: South lot along Kragness, Worthington, MN 56187 – selling late model tractors, combines, headers, tillage equipment, planting equipment, hay equipment, sprayers and construction equipment – www.wheelerauctions.com. Sale conducted by Wheeler Auctions and Real Estate, Paris, MO.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 1

West Faribault, MN

10:00 AM – Outstanding Farm Retirement Auction – 4730 250th Street, West Faribault, MN 55021 – John Deere 4560 MFWD & 4055 2WD, John Deere 9400 combine & heads, 1982 Chev C-70 twin screw truck, gravity boxes, augers, dryer, holding bin, grain bin, exceptional planting – Tillage – Related, John Deere snowmobiles & shop items, and much more. Viewing dates Aug 12, 13, 14 from 8am – 6pm. Complete details, photos and online bidding at www.maringauctions.com. Sale Conducted by Matt Maring Auction Co.

**Elizabeth, IL

10:00 AM – Tom and Jill Williams Farm Retirement Auction – 9842 S Goodmiller Road – Tractors, 3PT equipment, grain handling equipment, tillage, trucks & trailers, ATVs, side by sides, skid loader, dozer, backhoe. Combines & heads. To preview a complete online catalog & view photographs please visit our website at www.powersauction.com. Online bidding available through www.prexibid.com. For more information please contact: Tom Williams at 815-266-7600 or Powers Auction Services at 608-439-5760. Sale conducted by Powers Auction Service, Browntown, WI.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 4

Online Only

10:00 AM – Times Online Only No-Reserve Farm Retirement Auction (Dalen & Deb Miller) – Tractors, trailer, misc. farm equipment. Get more information at www.sullivanauctioneers.com. Sale conducted by Sullivan Auctioneers.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 5

Online Only

10:00 AM – Times Online Only No-Reserve Farm Retirement Auction (Scott & Mary Hepker) – Tractors, Trailer, misc farm equipment. Get more information at www.sullivanauctioneers.com. Sale conducted by Sullivan Auctioneers.

Carroll County, IL

11:00 AM – Virtual Online Only Auction – Bid at www.sullivanauctioneers.com. Marianne M. Sprungman Estate Productive, tillable farmland. 178+ acres selling in 2 tracts. Call toll free (844) 847-2161 or visit our website at www.sullivanauctioneers.com for more information. Sale conducted by Sullivan Auctioneers, LLC.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 7

**Eaton Rapids, MI

9:00 AM – Ted Kelee Pre-Estate Collector Auction – 11707 E Bellevue Hwy – JD & more tractor parts, toys, collectibles, literature, 40+ tractors & implements – For online bidding, terms, listings, and photos, visit www.polkauction.com. Sale conducted by Polk Auction Company.

Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Farm Machinery Consignment Auction – N13438 State Hwy 73 in Withee – Complete line of farm machinery, online bidding through www.equipmentfacts.com. See complete list at www.premierlivestockandauctions.com. Sale conducted by Premier Livestock & Auctions.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 8

**North Kenyon, MN

8:30 AM – Area Farmers & Lenders Auction – Maring Auction Lot Highway 56 North Kenyon, MN 55496 – Tractors, skid loaders, livestock & haying machinery, spraying, tillage, stalk shredder and more. For complete details and online bidding go to www.maringauctions.com. Sale conducted by Matt Maring Auction Co.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 12

Waseca, MN

9:30 AM – Farm Retirement Auction – 9792 SW 38th St. Waseca, MN 56093 – Tractors, combine and heads, grain trailer, grain trucks, tillage machinery and much much more. Viewing dates Aug 8-11 from 8am – 6pm. Complete details, photos and online bidding at www.maringauctions.com. Sale conducted by Matt Maring Auction Co.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 15

**Pound, WI

Outstanding Clean Line of Equipment - low hour tractors, hay equipment, tillage tolls and more. If you have items to sell at this auction, call Len Yoap at (920) 604-1704 – 160 acre farm for sale near Denmark, E1748 Bolt Road – About 65 acres are under cultivation with the balance excellent wooded hunting land – www.yoapandyoap.com. Sale conducted by Yoap and Yoap Auction & Real Estate – Coleman, WI.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 19

Preston, MN

9:30 AM – Consignment Auction – Selling tractors, combines, heads, spring tillage equipment, planters, drills, hay and forage equipment, all other types farm machinery, farm related items and trucks, trailers, pickups and cars. 27741 State Highway 16, Preston, MN 800-770-0347, denny@gehlingauction.com. Sale conducted by Gehling Auction Co. LLC.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 2

Ogle, IL

10:30 AM – Sale to be held via tele-auction call – Farmland Auction 160 Acres+/- two parcels: Section 19 of Lincoln Township. For complete listing of sale bill, maps, tax info, and terms & conditions, etc. call 815-946-4120 Tuesday between 1pm-4pm Sept 1st to obtain a bidders number & call-in information. Visit www.lennybrysonauctioneer.com. Sale conducted by Lenny Bryson Auctioneer, Polo, IL.

