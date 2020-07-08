CLOSE

** Indicates an auction ad appearing in this issue of the Wisconsin State Farmer.

FRIDAY, JULY 10

Milwaukee, WI

10:00 AM – Quality Feeder Cattle Auction. Sale will be limited to 30 buyers only, this means only one person per order and NO children. We suggest that buyers preregister by contacting the office @ 800-728-5480. Face masks will be REQUIRED at all times throughout the facility. Visit milwaukeestockyards.com for details. Sale conducted by Milwaukee Stockyards LLC, Reeseville, WI.

SATURDAY, JULY 11

Montford, WI

9:00 AM – Public Auction – 2450 County Rd G – Montfort, WI 53569 – Real Estate, Household, Antiques, Collectibles, Estates, Machinery, Livestock and more! Call 608-943-6003 for David Yoder (Farm Equipment) or 479-335-4220 for Noah Mullet (Milking Equipment, Household Items). Sale conducted by Helmuth Auctions.

Columbus, WI

9:00 AM – Living Estate & Sporting Goods Consignment – W11208 Hwy 16 & 60, Columbus, WI – Viewing: Wed., July 8, 2:00-4:00 & Fri. July 10, 2:00-5:00. On site bidding only. Sale Order: Guns to be sold about 11:00, followed by L&G, Trucks, Trailer & skid loader. Household & Antiques; Toys; Coins; Guns, Etc. (to be sold about 11:00) See our website for pics & updates www.colbob.com. Pictures added daily as items arrive. Reg. Wis. Sale conducted by Bob’s Auction Service.

Madison, WI

Online Construction Auction – June 29th - July 12th, 5:00 PM – Butch's Foundation LLC – 910 Watson Ave. Madison, WI 53713 – Inspection Dates: Tues, July 7th 3pm - 7pm & Sat, July 11th 10am – trucks, forms and concrete construction tools and equipment – see website for complete listings: www.schroudauctionservice.com for pictures and complete details www.schroudauctionservice.hibid.com to bid! Sale conducted by Schroud Auction Service Sun Prairie, WI

Big Bend, WI

10:00 AM – Business Liquidation Auction – W224S8430 Industrial Drive – Big Bend, WI 53103 – Doc’s Sewer & Water Co. – Pump Trucks & Tankers, Service Vehicles, Trailers, Machinery & Equipment, and much more. Visit www.bobhagemannauctionrealty.com or www.auctionzip.com ID #9051 for pictures and full list. Sale Conducted by Bob Hagemann Auction & Realty Service.

SUNDAY, JULY 12

Fond du Lac, WI

Online auctions ending 7/12, 7/13 & 7/14, 7/12: McCormick, Farmall, & IH Tractors: Super W-6, 340, 966, 1466, W-4, WD9, Cubs, A & B, 2606 & More! 7/13: Cub Cadets (Red & Yellow) 95 Electric, Spirit of ’76, 382, 482, 582, 682, 782 & 782 Diesel, Parts & More. 7/14: Weights Front & Wheel, Drawbars, Top Links, Hoods & Fenders, Wheels, Pullies, Fuel Tanks, More! We’re ready for your consignments today! (920) 960-0685 www.auctionsbyobrien.com. Sale conducted by O'Brien Auctioneers LLC., Fond du Lac, WI.

Sycamore, IL

12 Noon – Retirement Farm Auction – 17562 Plank Rd. Sycamore, IL 60178 – Tractors, Combine, Planter, Tillage, Wagons. See auctionzip.com for full list. Gordon 847-514-2853. Sale conducted by Gordon Stade Auctioneer.

MONDAY, JULY 13

Multiple Locations

Online auction ending Monday, July 13 and Tuesday, July 14 – 2020 July Ag & Heavy Equipment – Heavy Equipment & Attachments, Tractors, Heavy Truck, Trailer, Farm Equipment, Farm Items, Lawncare, New Items, Misc. Farm Equipment Retirement in De Pere, WI. 2020 July Auto & Consignment in Prairie Farm, WI – Auto, Recreational. 2020 July Mondovi Consignment. For more information visit our website at www.hyauctions.com. Sale Conducted by Hansen & Young Auction, Inc., Prairie Farm, WI.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 15

**Friendship, WI

10:00 AM – Online Only Auction – Jim Ross Farm Equipment Auction – Farm machinery, lawn tractors, and much more – visit www.gavinbros.hibid.com for full listing and to bid. Sale conducted by Gavin Bors Auctioneers.

**Richland Center, WI

11:30 AM – 129 head of Holstein Dairy Cattle – 24321 Hwy 58 (Ithaca). Our usual run of fresh cows and 2 yr. olds, milking & bred back cows, springing cows & heifers, bred heifers, open heifers – all ages, breeding age bull, baby heifer and bull calves. www.stadeauction.com. Sale conducted by Pete Stade #2836, Jefferson, WI; Mike Stade #607, Watertown, WI & Bill Stade #535, Richland, WI.

SATURDAY, JULY 18

**Pound, WI

10:00 AM – Carley Sales Auction on the Machinery of Pawlak Farms, Lena, WI – auction held on the SW corner of the intersection of HWY 64 & 141 – Tractors, trucks, road graders, farm equipment, shop equipment and tools, and much more. Sale conducted by Carley Sales, Inc.

**Bernard, IA

10:00 AM – Jim Krapfl Estate & Kevin-Darlene Curoe Retirement – 799 Bernard Rd – Farm equipment, trucks, tractors, and much more. Visit www.auctionzip.com for full listings, ID 33411 – Sale Conducted by Ivan Kurt Auction & Realty.

SUNDAY, JULY 19

Genoa, IL

10:30 AM – Retirement Farm Auction – 32516 Roosevelt Rd. Genoa, IL 60135 – Tractors, Farm Equipment, Cars and more. See auctionzip.com for full list. Gordon 847-514-2853. Sale conducted by Gordon Stade Auctioneer.

MONDAY, JULY 20

Prairie Farm, WI

Online auction ending Monday, July 20 – Semi Trucks & Trailers – Peterbilt, Kenworth, Volvo, Mack, Sterling, International, Trailers. For more information visit our website at www.hyauctions.com. Sale Conducted by Hansen & Young Auction, Inc., Prairie Farm, WI.

TUESDAY, JULY 21

Marytown (New Holstein), WI

Dave’s Equipment Annual Farm Equipment Auction – 10:30 AM – W757 Kiel Road – Selling Farm Equipment and more! For listing and check-in visit www.millernco.com. Sale conducted by Miller ‘N Co. Auctions & Appraisals, LLC.

FRIDAY, JULY 24

Spring Valley, WI

10:00 AM – Clean no-reserve farm retirement auction – Auction Location: N7924 HWY 63, Spring Valley, WI 54767 (just northeast of Ellsworth on Hwy 63). Exceptionally Clean – Well Maintained Farm Machinery – Complete Details, Photos & Online Bidding at clean no-reserve farm retirement auction. www.maringauction.com. Sale conducted by Matt Marring Auction Co., Kenyon, MN.

Cambridge, WI

10:00 AM – Wayne Fosdal Estate Auction – 1206 East Church Rd. Cambridge, WI 53523 – Car, Guns & Safe, Farm Equipment, Go Kart, Tools, Antiques and Collectibles, Sporting items and more! See photos on website: www.ritgerdrendel.com. Auction conducted by Ritger & Drundel Auction Specialist, LLC

SUNDAY, JULY 26

Albany, WI

11:00 AM – 9.2 Acre Farmette – Real Estate Auction – W1655 Brooklyn-Albany Rd. Albany, WI 53502 – Ranch Style Home Built in 1991 – For complete listing and photos visit www.georgeauction.com. Sale conducted by George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC.

FRIDAY, JULY 31

**Worthington, MN

10:00 AM – Inventory Reduction Auction – Auction Location: South Lot along Kragness, Worthington, MN 56187 – selling late model tractors, combines, headers, tillage equipment, planting equipment, hay equipment, sprayers and construction equipment – www.wheelerauctions.com. Sale conducted by Wheeler Auctions and Real Estate, Paris, MO.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 5

Carroll County, IL

11:00 AM – Virtual Online Only Auction – Bid at www.sullivanauctioneers.com. Marianne M Sprungman Estate Productive, tillable farmland. 178+ acres selling in 2 tracts. Call toll free (844) 847-2161 or visit our website at www.sullivanauctioneers.com for more information. Sale conducted by Sullivan Auctioneers, LLC.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 12

Waseca, MN

9:30 AM – Farm Retirement Auction – 9792 SW 38th St. Waseca, MN 56093 – Tractors, Combine and Heads, Grain Trailer, Grain Trucks, Tillage Machinery and much much more! Viewing dates Aug 8-11 from 8am - 6pm. Complete details, photos and online bidding at www.maringauctions.com. Sale Conducted by Matt Maring Action Co.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 1

**West Faribault, MN

10:00 AM – Outstanding Farm Retirement Auction – 4730 250th Street, West Faribault, MN 55021 – John Deere 4560 MFWD & 4055 2WD, John Deere 9400 Combine & Heads, 1982 Chevy C-70 Twin Screw Truck, Gravity Boxes, Augers, Dryer, holding Bin, Grain Bin, Exceptional Planting – Tillage – Related, John Deere Snowmobiles & Shop Items, and much more. Viewing dates Aug 12, 13, 14 from 8am - 6pm. Complete details, photos and online bidding at www.maringauctions.com. Sale Conducted by Matt Maring Auction Co.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 19

Preston, MN

9:30 AM – Consignment Auction – Selling tractors, combines, heads, Spring Tillage Equipment, Planters, Drills, Hay and Forage Equipment, All Other Types Farm Machinery, Farm Related Items and Trucks, Trailers, Pickups and Cars. 27741 State Highway 16, Preston, MN 800-770-0347 – denny@gehlingauction.com. Sale conducted by Gehling Auction Co. LLC.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 2

Ogle, IL

10:30 AM – Sale to be held via: Tele-Auction Call – Farmland Auction 160 Acres+/- Two Parcels: Section 19 of Lincoln Township. For complete listing of sale bill, maps, tax info, and terms & conditions, etc. call 815-946-4120 Tuesday between 1pm - 4pm Sep. 1 to obtain a bidders number & call-in information. Visit www.lennybrysonauctioneer.com. Sale conducted by Lenny Bryson Auctioneer, Polo, IL.

