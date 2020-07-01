CLOSE

Auction listings (Photo: Matt Colby/Now Media group)

** Indicates an auction ad appearing in this issue of the Wisconsin State Farmer.

FRIDAY, JULY 3

Albany, WI

9:00 AM – Brunland Farms, INC. Auction – 2618 WI Hwy 11 – Tractors, Pay Loader, Skid Loader, TMR, Manure Spreaders, Manure Pumps, Trucks, Livestock & Milking Equipment and more! For Complete listings and photos log onto www.georgeauction.com Sale conducted by George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC

Columbus, WI

10:00 AM – Madison-Area Consignment Auction - W1189 County Rd K - Farm Equipment -2015 New Holland Big Baler 330, 2013 New Holland BR7060 Round Baler, New Holland H7450 13' Hydra Swing Discbine, TYE 20' No-Till drill w/ grass on coulter cart and much more! Questions or to talk about consigning: Call Donnie Bleich (920) 948-6290 sale conducted by Wilkinson Auction and Realty Co. LLC.

TUESDAY, JULY 7

**Withee, WI

11:00 AM – Special Bred beef cow, beef bull and feeder cattle auction, N13438 State Hwy 73 • Withee, WI 54498, Expecting 500-600 head of cattle 715-229-2500 sale conducted by Premier Livestock & Auctions

Janesville, WI

10:00 AM – Farm Auction - N5391 Hwy 104 - horses and horse-related, farm machinery, feed, greenhouse supplies and building material, yard, garden and household and more! For more info call the owner: 608-862-1448 sale conducted by Marlin Yoder.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 8

**Richland Center, WI

11:30 AM – 101 head of Holstein Dairy Cattle – 24321 Hwy 58 (Ithaca). Our usual run of fresh cows and 2 yr. olds, milking & bred back cows, springing cows & heifers, bred heifers, open heifers – all ages, breeding age bull, baby heifer and bull calves. www.stadeauction.com, sale conducted by conducted by Pete Stade #2836, Jefferson, WI; Mike Stade #607, Watertown, WI & Bill Stade #535, Richland, WI.

THURSDAY, JULY 9

**Gillett, WI

Online Auction Ending Thursday, July 9 at 6:00 PM – Hardwood Flooring - Hard Maple & Rustic Red Oak Flooring. For Questions/Viewing Contact 920-427-4988. For more information visit our website at www.hyauctions.com Sale Conducted by Hansen & Young Auction, Inc., Prairie Farm, WI.

FRIDAY, JULY 10

Milwaukee, WI

10:00 AM – Quality Feeder Cattle Auction. Sale will be limited to 30 Buyers only, this means only one person per order and NO children. We suggest that buyers preregister by contacting the office @ 800-728-5480. Face masks will be REQUIRED at all times through out the facility. Visit milwaukeestockyards.com for details. Sale Conducted by Milwaukee Stockyards LLC, Reeseville, WI.

SATURDAY, JULY 11

Montford, WI

9:00 AM – Public Auction – 2450 County Rd G – Montfort, WI 53569 – Real Estate, Household, Antiques, Collectables, Estates, Machinery, Livestock and more! Call 608-943-6003 for David Yoder (Farm Equipment) or 479-335-4220 for Noah Mullet (Milking Equipment, Household Items). Sale conducted by Helmuth Auctions.

Columbus, WI

9:00 AM – Living Estate & Sporting Goods Consignment - W11208 Hwy 16 & 60, Columbus, WI - Viewing: Wed., July 8, 2:00-4:00 & Fri. July 10, 2:00-5:00. On site bidding only. Sale Order: Guns to be sold abt. 11:00, followed by L&G, Trucks, Trailer & skid loader. Household & Antiques; Toys; Coins; Guns, Etc. (to be sold abt. 11:00) See our web site for pics & updates www.colbob.com Pictures added daily as items arrive. Reg. Wis. Sale conducted by Bob’s Auction Service.

Online Only

Online Construction Auction - June 29th-July 12th, 5:00 PM - Butch's Foundation LLC - 910 Watson Ave. Madison, WI 53713 -Inspection Dates: Tues, July 7th 3pm-7pm & Sat, July 11th 10am - trucks, forms and concrete construction tools and equipment - see website for complete listings: www.SchroudAuctionService.com for pictures and complete details www.SchroudAuctionservice.hibid.com to bid! Sale conducted by Schroud Auction Service Sun Prairie, WI

** Big Bend, WI

10:00 AM – Business Liquidation Auction – W224S8430 Industrial Drive– Big Bend, WI 53103 – Doc’s Sewer & Water Co. - Pump Trucks & Tankers, Service Vehicles, Trailers, Machinery & Equipment, and much more. Visit www.bobhagemannauctionreality.com or www.auctionzip.com ID #9051 for pictures and full list. Sale Conducted by Bob Hagemann Auction & Realty Service.

SUNDAY, JULY 12

**Online Auction

Online auctions ending 7/12, 7/13 & 7/14, 7/12: McCormick, Farmall, & IH Tractors: Super W-6, 340, 966, 1466, W-4, WD9, Cubs, A & B, 2606 & More!7/13: Cub Cadets (Red & Yellow) 95 Electric, Spirit of ’76, 382, 482, 582, 682, 782 & 782 Diesel, Parts & More. 7/14: Weights Front & Wheel, Drawbars, Top Links, Hoods & Fenders, Wheels, Pullies, Fuel Tanks, More! We’re ready for your consignments today!! (920)960-0685 www.auctionsbyobrien.com sale conducted by O'Brien Auctioneers LLC Fond du Lac, WI.

MONDAY, JULY 13

**Multiple Locations

Online Auction Ending Monday, July 13 and Tuesday, July 14 – 2020 July Ag & Heavy Equipment - Heavy Equipment & Attachments, Tractors, Heavy Truck, Trailer, Farm Equipment, Farm Items, Lawncare, New Items, Misc. Farm Equipment Retirement in De Pere, WI. 2020 July Auto & Consignment in Prairie Farm, WI – Auto, Recreational. 2020 July Mondovi Consignment. For more information visit our website at www.hyauctions.com Sale Conducted by Hansen & Young Auction, Inc., Prairie Farm, WI.

MONDAY, JULY 20

**Multiple Locations

Online Auction Ending Monday, July 20 – Semi Trucks & Trailers - Peterbilt, Kenworth, Volvo. Mack, Sterling, International, Trailers. For more information visit our website at www.hyauctions.com Sale Conducted by Hansen & Young Auction, Inc., Prairie Farm, WI.

TUESDAY, JULY 2

**Marytown (New Holstein), WI

Dave’s Equipment Annual Farm Equipment Auction. 10:30 AM – W757 Kiel Road – Selling Farm Equipment and more! For listing and check-in visit www.millernco.com. Sale conducted by Miller ‘N Co. Auctions & Appraisals, LLC.

THURSDAY, JULY 9

Loyal, WI

10:00 AM – Special Dairy and Feeder Cattle Sale – W1461 State Hwy 98, Loyal, WI. Complete herd dispersal; 30 Holstein tiestall cows and more! Visit our website at www.oberholtzerauctions.com. Sale conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co., Loyal, WI

FRIDAY, JULY 24

Spring Valley, WI

10:00 AM – Clean no-reserve farm retirement auction. Auction Location: N7924 HWY 63, Spring Valley, WI 54767 (Just Northeast of Ellsworth on HWY 63). Exceptionally Clean – Well Maintained Farm Machinery - Complete Details, Photos & Online Bidding at Clean no-reserve farm retirement auction. www.maringauction.com. Sale conducted by Matt Marring Auction Co., Kenyon, MN.

Cambridge, WI

10:00 AM – Wayne Fosdal Estate Auction – 1206 East Church Rd. Cambridge, WI 53523 – Car, Guns & Safe, Farm Equipment, Go Kart, Tools, Antiques and Collectibles, Sporting items and more! See photos on website: www.ritgerdrendel.com Auction conducted by Ritger & Drundel Auction Specialist, LLC.

Withee, WI

10:00 AM – Driving & Draft Horse Auction – N13438 State Hwy 73, Withee, WI. Hitching starts at 8AM. Not selling any tack at this auction. Catalog deadline is Monday 7/20. To consign your horses contact Ken Stauffer (715) 559-8232, Matt Zimmerman (715) 512-0500 or the office (715) 229-2500. Register online to bid at www.cattleusa.com. Sale conducted by Premier Livestock & Auctions Withee, WI.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 5

**Carroll County, IL

11:00 AM – Virtual Online Only Auction – Bid at www.SullivanAuctioneers.com Marianne M Sprungman Estate Productive, tillable farmland. 178 Acres+ Selling in 2 Tracts. Call Toll Free (844) 847-2161 or visit our website at www.SullivanAuctioneers.com for more information. Sale conducted by Sullivan Auctioneers, LLC.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 12

**Waseca, MN

9:30 AM – Farm Retirement Auction – 9792 SW 38th St. Waseca, MN 56093 – Tractors, Combine and Heads, Grain Trailer, Grain Trucks, Tillage Machinery and much much more! Viewing dates Aug 8-11 from 8am – 6pm. Complete details, photos and online bidding at www.maringauctions.com Sale Conducted by Matt Maring Action Co.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 2

**Ogle, IL

10:30 AM – Sale to be held via: Tele-Auction Call - Farmland Auction 160 Acres+/- Two Parcels: Section 19 of Lincoln Township. For complete listing of sale bill, maps, tax info, and terms & conditions, etc. Call 815-946-4120 Tuesday between 1pm-4pm Sept 1st to obtain a bidders number & call in information. Visit www.lennybrysonauctioneer.com Sale conducted by Lenny Bryson Auctioneer, Polo, IL.

