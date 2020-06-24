CLOSE

Auction listings (Photo: Matt Colby/Now Media group)

** Indicates an auction ad appearing in this issue of the Wisconsin State Farmer.

FRIDAY, JUNE 26

Withee, WI

10:00 AM – Machinery Consignment Auction– 2 complete lines of farm machinery consigned.– Machinery from Brian Bunkelman, Athens WI. Owner phone number 715-678-2669 All machinery is in great condition, clean & field ready! Online bidding available. . Please register early for bidding Now accepting your machinery consignments! Machinery drop off available Monday-Thursday 8-5 & Friday 8-12:00. Watch website for updates and pictures. www.equipmentfacts.com Sale Conducted by Premier Livestock & Auctions.

SATURDAY, JUNE 27

Fond du Lac, WI

9:00 AM – Combined construction and farm machinery consignment sale – Auction Specialists Sale Site, W5659 Co Road Y, Fond du Lac, WI 54937 – Partial list, items still being accepted: Collector tractors etc, Compactors, Forklifts and Manlifts, Semi Tractors, Straight & Dump Trucks, Pickups, 1-Tons and Vans, Yard Eq, Tractors & Skidsteers, New Att-Some Quick-attach Plant Till & Harvest Eq, Elevators, Roller Mill & Blowers, Much Misc. Plus More Still Coming In, Visit www.auctionsp.com or call 20-921-2901 for more information. Sale Conducted By: Auction Specialists.

Deerbrook, WI

11:00 AM – Little Norway Farms LLC – W 12180 County Road I, Deerbrook, WI 54424 - A Nolan Sales Farm Equipment Auction – Tractors, Plows, Planters, Wagons, Special Items, Milkhouse Equipment, Feed, & much much more. Too numerous to mention! Visit www.nolansales.com for more information. Sale Conducted By: Nolan Sales LLC.

Fond du Lac, WI

9:00 AM – Combined Construction & Farm Consignment Sale - W5659 County Road Y. Already Consigned: 20+ JD Collector Tractors, Trucks and more. Consignments wanted; specializing in Construction Equipment, Trucks, Trailers & Farm Machinery – Whatever Your Auction Needs May Be Advertising is Important! www.auctionsp.com Sale conducted by Auction Specialists, Lomira, WI.

Mayville, WI

9:30 AM – Arthur ‘Art’ Derge Estate- 2032 Gill Rd.-. Tractors & crawlers, equipment some for part or salvage, vehicles, trailers & boats, and more. Visit www.colbob.com for pics are and complete list. Sale conducted by Col Bob Wedel.

Brillion, WI

10:30 AM – Fred Gorte Farm Equipment Retirement Auction and More! sale held at N9250 Boettcher Rd. Fred Gorte Farm Retirement Equipment Line includes…IH 1066, cab, new HD TA, & past OH; IH 756 Platform, Dsl., less than 500 hrs. on OH—runs & drives great. JD 2510 gas-nice! Gehl 1060 chopper; MP 4100 Forage Box; IH 1600 Loadstar w/37,000 original miles and more! (920) 980-4999 - sale conducted by Miller 'N Co Auctions and Appraisals LLC. Newton WI.

** Kewaunee, WI

10:00 AM – Estate of Frank & Leone Koudelka. Farm equipment, specialty items, miscellaneous. Located at E3976 Townline Rd. Kewaunee, WI 54216. • More items too numerous to list everything. Go to www.bocheksales.com to view complete listings & pictures. Sale conducted by Bochek Sales, Sturgeon Bay, WI.

MONDAY, JUNE 29

Online Only

O’Brien Auctioneers, LLC Reg. WI Auction Co. #453 Online auctions ending 6/29, 6/30 & 7/01 6/29: NH L220 & Bobcat S530 Skid Loaders, Pequea 1018 20’ Trailer, 16’ Tandem Trailer, 6’ HD Broom, More! 6/30: Portable Fuel Tank, Yard Carts, Tillers, Small Engines, Sears Lawn Tractor, Lots of Yard Tools, More. 7/01: ’05 Ram 2500, Tandem Trailer w/Ramps, Utility Trailer, Diesel Generator, Aluminum Boat & More. We’re ready for your consignments today!! (920)960-0685 John O’Brien RWA #2526 W2515 4th Street Road Fond du Lac, WI 54937 www.auctionsbyobrien.com.

TUESDAY, JUNE 30

Waupun, WI

Online Only – Bank Owned & Added Consignments Sale – preview and pickup location, 1134 W. Main St. Preview Friday June 19 and Saturday, June 27; Pickup Dates July 2 and July 3. Tractors, Trailers, Equipment, tools/misc. Visit www.jonesauctionservice.hibid.com to bid now.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 1

**Richland Center, WI

11:30 AM – 101 head of Holstein Dairy Cattle – 24321 Hwy 58 (Ithaca). Our usual run of fresh cows and 2 yr. olds, milking & bred back cows, springing cows & heifers, bred heifers, open heifers – all ages, breeding age bull, baby heifer and bull calves. www.stadeauction.com, sale conducted by conducted by Pete Stade #2836, Jefferson, WI; Mike Stade #607, Watertown, WI & Bill Stade #535, Richland, WI.

FRIDAY, JULY 3

Albany, WI

9:00 AM – Brunland Farms, INC. Auction at 2618 WI Hwy 11. Tractors, Pay Loader, Skid Loader, TMR, Manure Spreaders, Manure Pumps, Trucks, Livestock & Milking Equipment and more! For Complete listings and photos log onto www.georgeauction.com Sale conducted by George Auction Service & Real Estate, LLC.

**Columbus, WI

10:00AM – Madison-Area Consignment Auction at W1189 County Rd K. Farm Equipment -2015 New Holland Big Baler 330, 2013 New Holland BR7060 Round Baler, New Holland H7450 13' Hydra Swing Discbine, TYE 20' No-Till drill w/ grass on coulter cart and much more! Questions or to talk about consigning: Call Donnie Bleich (920) 948-6290 sale conducted by Wilkinson Auction and Realty Co. LLC.

TUESDAY, JULY 7

**Janesville, WI

10:00 AM – Farm Auction at N5391 Hwy 104. Horses and horse-related, farm machinery, feed, greenhouse supplies and building material, yard, garden and household and more! For more info call the owner: 608-862-1448 sale conducted by Marlin Yoder.

FRIDAY, JULY 10

Milwaukee, WI

10:00 AM – Quality Feeder Cattle Auction. Sale will be limited to 30 Buyers only, this means only one person per order and NO children. We suggest that buyers preregister by contacting the office @ 800-728-5480. Face masks will be REQUIRED at all times through out the facility. Visit milwaukeestockyards.com for details. Sale Conducted by Milwaukee Stockyards LLC, Reeseville, WI.

SATURDAY, JULY 11

Montfort, WI

9:00 AM – Public Auction at 2450 County Rd G, Montfort, WI 53569. Real Estate, Household, Antiques, Collectables, Estates, Machinery, Livestock and more! Call 608-943-6003 for David Yoder (Farm Equipment) or 479-335-4220 for Noah Mullet (Milking Equipment, Household Items). Sale conducted by Helmuth Auctions.

**Online Only

Online Construction Auction – June 29th-July12th, 5 p.m. at Butch's Foundation LLC, 910 Watson Ave. Madison, WI 53713. Inspection Dates: Tues, July 7th 3pm-7pm & Sat, July 11th 10am - trucks, forms and concrete construction tools and equipment - see website for complete listings: www.SchroudAuctionService.com for pictures and complete details www.SchroudAuctionservice.hibid.com to bid! Sale conducted by Schroud Auction Service Sun Prairie, WI.

FRIDAY, JULY 24

Spring Valley, WI

10:00 AM – Clean, no-reserve farm retirement auction. Auction Location: N7924 HWY 63, Spring Valley, WI 54767 (Just Northeast of Ellsworth on HWY 63). Exceptionally Clean – Well Maintained Farm Machinery - Complete Details, Photos & Online Bidding at Clean, no-reserve farm retirement auction at www.maringauction.com. Sale conducted by Matt Maring Auction Co., Kenyon, MN.

Cambridge, WI

10:00 AM – Wayne Fosdal Estate Auction at 1206 East Church Rd. Cambridge, WI 53523. Car, Guns & Safe, Farm Equipment, Go Kart, Tools, Antiques and Collectibles, Sporting items and more! See photos on website: www.ritgerdrendel.com Auction conducted by Ritger & Drundel Auction Specialist, LLC.

Read or Share this story: https://www.wisfarmer.com/story/money/wis-farmer/2020/06/24/auction-calendar-june-26-2020/3247492001/