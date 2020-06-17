Auction calendar: June 19, 2020
** Indicates an auction ad appearing in this issue of the Wisconsin State Farmer.
SATURDAY, JUNE 20
Marion, WI
9:00 AM – Summer Machinery Consignment Auction – Farmers Livestock Exchange Swamp Rd, Marion, WI – Tractors, all types of farm machinery, lawn & garden, trailers, trucks, autos, misc., etc. will be offered for sale. A list of pre-consigned items will be posted on our website www.carleysales.com A daily update of consigned items will be posted on our website starting June 13th. Sale conducted by Carley Sales, Marion, WI
Waterford, WI
10:00 AM – Bob's Consignment Auction. Wanted: Farm & Industrial Machinery & Equipment Lawn & Garden, ATVs, Snowmobiles, Campers, Trees & Nursery Building Materials, livestock & Barn Equipment, Grain Trucks, Semi, Dump Trucks Farm Toys, Antiques, Tools. Delivery: Wed.17 12- 5pm Thurs. 18 9:00- 5:00, Fri. 19 9:00 am – 4:00pm. Bobhagemannauctionrealty.com Sale conducted by Bob Hagemann Auction & Realty Service.
Fond du Lac, WI
10:00 AM – Public Auction District #1 Combined Counties, Municipalities. Fond du lac Co. Fairgrounds, 12th Street. Cars, Vans, Pickups, Large Trucks, Misc... This is only a partial list, items coming in daily. Call 800-242-0920 for information or go to our website: www.auctionassociaresinc.com Sale conducted by Auction Associates Inc., Fond du Lac, WI.
SUNDAY, JUNE 21
** Fond du Lac, WI
Online Real Auction. Ending Today. Lincoln Welder, Electric Fencer, Chain Hoist, Pool Table, Bar Décor, Vintage Farm & Household, Plus More. (920)960-0685. John O’Brien RWA #2526. W2515 4th Street Road - Fond du Lac, WI 54937. Website manager Stu Muck info@auctionsbyobrien.com. www.AUCTIONSBYOBRIEN.COM
MONDAY, JUNE 22
** Fond du Lac, WI
Online Real Auction. Ending Today. 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer, Well Maintained!
(920) 960-0685. John O’Brien RWA #2526. W2515 4th Street Road - Fond du Lac, WI 54937. Website manager Stu Muck info@auctionsbyobrien.com. www.auctionbyobrien.com.
**Online Only
Ending June 22 & 23: Hay & Cattle Equipment Liquidation – Markesan, WI - Late June Farm & Heavy Equipment – Multiple Locations - Haying & Farm Machinery – 2 Locations – Sheldon, WI - Online Only Auctions Ending June 25, 2020: Metro Hardwoods Flooring Inventory Reduction – Maple Grove, MN. Bid online at www.hyaunction.com. Sale conducted by Hansen & Young Auction, Inc.
TUESDAY, JUNE 23
** Spooner, WI
Online Real Estate Auction - Over 400 Acres in Northern Wisconsin. Online bidding ends June 23rd. Bid now at hansenauctiongroup.com. For more info call the Downing, WI office at (715) 265-4656. Sale conducted by Hansen Auction Group, Neenah, WI.
**Fond du Lac, WI
June Dairy Production Sale - Tuesday, June 23rd • 7:30 pm - Great Northern Sales Arena, Fond du Lac, WI - Fresh, young, high producing cows sell - Freestall-Parlor Cows & Stall Barn Cows - Registered & Grade - High Components & Low SCC from Good Uddered - Young Cows that Know How to Work! - Several fresh cows selling -- both stall barn & freestall/parlor cows! - Cows that Look Good while Hard at Work! NOW is the time to add high quality, high component milk to your bulk tank! - Great Northern Land & Cattle Co., Inc.. W4226 St. Rd. 23 E, Fond du Lac, WI 54937 - PH: 920-923-6991 - www.greatnorthernsalesarena.com.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 24
** Fond du Lac, WI
Online Real Auction. Ending Today. McCulloch Chain Saw, Bosch & Other Drills, Milwaukee Grinder, Karcher Pressure Washer, Vintage & More.
(920)960-0685. John O’Brien RWA #2526. W2515 4th Street Road - Fond du Lac, WI 54937. Website manager Stu Muck info@auctionsbyobrien.com. www.auctionbyobrien.com
**Richland Center, WI
11:30 AM – 106 head of Holstein Dairy Cattle – 24321 Hwy 58 (Ithaca). Our usual run of fresh cows and 2 yr. olds, milking & bred back cows, springing cows & heifers, bred heifers, open heifers – all ages, breeding age bull, baby heifer and bull calves. www.stadeauction.com, sale conducted by conducted by Pete Stade #2836, Jefferson, WI; Mike Stade #607, Watertown, WI & Bill Stade #535, Richland, WI.
THURSDAY, JUNE 25
Kaukauna, WI
12:00 PM – Cow Palace North Auction– 70 high quality Holsteins selling – Lots of nice fresh 2 & 3 yr. olds and a few milking Red & White 2 yr. olds. Fresh heifers milking up to 90 lbs. and cows milking up to 130 lbs. All are free stall adapted with low SCC, plus on a good vaccination program. The kind you will enjoy milking. Plus a few Jerseys selling and a few Brown Swiss; all are 2 yr. olds and fresh or due by sale time. Visit Cowpalacesales.com for complete details. Sale Conducted by Cow Palace North.
** Marshfield, WI
10:00 AM – Machinery Auction – Tractors, General Farm, Special items, Etc. Located from the Hwy 10, Hwy 13 & CTH A Overpass on the South end of Marshfield, WI: 4 miles South on CTH A to farm. Sale conducted by Christensen Sales Corp.
FRIDAY, JUNE 26
**Withee, WI
10:00 AM – Machinery Consignment Auction– 2 complete lines of farm machinery consigned.– Machinery from Brian Bunkelman, Athens WI. Owner phone number 715-678-2669 All machinery is in great condition, clean & field ready! Online bidding available. Please register early for bidding Now accepting your machinery consignments! Machinery drop off available Monday-Thursday 8-5 & Friday 8-12:00. Watch website for updates and pictures. www.equipmentfacts.com Sale Conducted by Premier Livestock & Auctions.
SATURDAY, JUNE 27
Fond du Lac, WI
9:00 AM – Combined construction and farm machinery consignment sale – Auction Specialists Sale Site, W5659 Co Road Y, Fond du Lac, WI 54937 – Partial list, items still being accepted: Collector tractors etc, Compactors, Forklifts and Manlifts, Semi Tractors, Straight & Dump Trucks, Pickups, 1-Tons and Vans, Yard Eq, Tractors & Skidsteers, New Att-Some Quick-attach Plant Till & Harvest Eq, Elevators, Roller Mill & Blowers, Much Misc. Plus More Still Coming In, Visit www.auctionsp.com or call 20-921-2901 for more information. Sale Conducted By: Auction Specialists.
Deerbrook, WI
11:00 AM – Little Norway Farms LLC – W 12180 County Road I, Deerbrook, WI 54424 - A Nolan Sales Farm Equipment Auction – Tractors, Plows, Planters, Wagons, Special Items, Milkhouse Equipment, Feed, & much much more. Too numerous to mention! Visit www.nolansales.com for more information. Sale Conducted By: Nolan Sales LLC.
Fond du Lac, WI
9:00 AM - Combined Construction & Farm Consignment Sale - W5659 County Road Y. Already Consigned: 20+ JD Collector Tractors, Trucks and more. Consignments wanted; specializing in Construction Equipment, Trucks, Trailers & Farm Machinery – Whatever Your Auction Needs May Be Advertising is Important! www.auctionsp.com Sale conducted by Auction Specialists, Lomira, WI.
Mayville, WI
9:30 AM – Arthur ‘Art’ Derge Estate- 2032 Gill Rd.-. Tractors & crawlers, equipment some for part or salvage, vehicles, trailers & boats, and more. Visit www.colbob.com for pics are and complete list. Sale conducted by Col Bob Wedel.
**Brillion, WI
10:30 AM - Fred Gorte Farm Equipment Retirement Auction and More! sale held at N9250 Boettcher Rd. Fred Gorte Farm Retirement Equipment Line includes…IH 1066, cab, new HD TA, & past OH; IH 756 Platform, Dsl., less than 500 hrs. on OH—runs & drives great. JD 2510 gas-nice! Gehl 1060 chopper; MP 4100 Forage Box; IH 1600 Loadstar w/37,000 original miles and more! (920) 980-4999 - sale conducted by Miller 'N Co Auctions and Appraisals LLC. Newton WI.
TUESDAY, JUNE 30
Waupun, WI
Online Only – Bank Owned & Added Consignments Sale – preview and pickup location, 1134 W. Main St. Preview Friday June 19 and Saturday, June 27; Pickup Dates July 2 and July 3. Tractors, Trailers, Equipment, tools/misc. Visit www.jonesauctionservice.hibid.com to bid now.
FRIDAY, JULY 3
**Albany, WI
9:00 AM – Fam Auction - N5391 Hwy 104 - horses and horse-related, farm machinery, feed, greenhouse supplies and building material, yard, garden and household and more! For more info call the owner: 608-862-1448 sale conducted by Marlin Yoder
FRIDAY, JULY 24
Spring Valley, WI
10:00 AM – Clean, no reserve farm retirement auction. Auction Location: N7924 HWY 63, Spring Valley, WI 54767 (Just Northeast of Ellsworth on HWY 63). Exceptionally Clean – Well Maintained Farm Machinery - Complete Details, Photos & Online Bidding at Clean, no reserve farm retirement auction www.maringauction.com. Sale conducted by Matt Marring Auction Co., Kenyon, MN.
