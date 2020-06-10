CLOSE

Auction listings (Photo: Matt Colby/Now Media group)

** Indicates an auction ad appearing in this issue of the Wisconsin State Farmer.

FRIDAY, JUNE 12

Mountain, WI

Milwaukee, WI

10:00 AM – Quality Feeder Cattle Auction. Visit milwaukeestockyards.com for details. Sale Conducted by Milwaukee Stockyards LLC, Reeseville, WI.

**Darien, WI

10:00 AM – Jack Henning Estate Auction, Henning Farms. Includes tractors, farm machinery, tools, household items, and collectibles. Visit www.stateauction.com for pictures. Located 1.5 miles west of Darien at W9255 S&D Town Line Rd. Sales conducted by The Bill Stade Auction Co., Sharon, WI.

SATURDAY, JUNE 13

Mountain, WI DATE CHANGE

10:00 AM – Donald J Kempf Estate – 16408 Woodridge Ln. - Year Round Cottage on 9.5 Acres +/- being offered in parcels, Tractor, Forklift, & much much more. Too numerous to mention! Visit www.nolansales.com for more information. Sale Conducted By: Nolan Sales LLC., Marion, WI.

Gillett, WI

10:00 AM – Public Auction, Cummings Machinery - 7592 County Rd V, Gillett, WI 54124 – Antique Autos – Trucks – Tractor – Skid Steers – Motor Home – Tools – View List and Pictures at www.bahrkeauctions.com Sale conducted by Bahrke Auction & Real Estate, Inc.

**Online Only

Heavy Equipment, Farm and Trucks Auction - Hansen Auction Group Online Auction - Company Wide with Nitke Auction Center – Multiple Locations, WI - Online bidding ends June 23rd - View Full Catalog and Bid Now at HANSENAUCTIONGROUP.COM

SUNDAY, JUNE 14

**Online Only

Online Bobcat 100 Mini Excavator, JD 350B Track Loader, JD 450 Dozer w/3 Way Blade, Plus More. We’re ready for your consignments today! (920)960- 0685. For more information visit our website www.AUCTIONSBYOBRIEN.COM Sale Conducted by O’Brien Auctioneers, LLC, Fond du Lac, WI.

**Jefferson, WI

10:00 AM - Three households worth of goods, including tractor, car, tools, household items, and collectibles. See full list of items at www.stadeauction.com. Held at the Stade Auction Center in Jefferson, WI. Sale conducted by The Bill Stade Auction Co., Jefferson, WI.

MONDAY, JUNE 15

**Online Only

Online Kawasaki Mule, Trees & Shrubs, Generator, Boat & Trailer, Chain Saws, Roto-Tiller, More! We’re ready for your consignments today!! (920) 960-0685. For more information visit our website www.AUCTIONSBYOBRIEN.COM Sale Conducted by O’Brien Auctioneers, LLC, Fond du Lac, WI.

TUESDAY, JUNE 16

Online Only

1:00 PM Online Machinery Auction - Country Udder Farms - Tractor – Machinery – Equipment. See Terms Online. http://bahrkeauctions.com/

**Online Only

Online WilRich 32’ Field Cult, NH 492 Haybine, NH 315 Hay Liner, 2 Pro Quality Hay baskets, Lots More! We’re ready for your consignments today!! (920) 960-0685. For more information visit our website www.AUCTIONSBYOBRIEN.COM Sale Conducted by O’Brien Auctioneers, LLC, Fond du Lac, WI.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 17

**Online Only

Online 1941 Ford 9N w/Step-Up, AC WD45, Ford Parts, Buzz Saw, More. We’re ready for your consignments todays!! (920) 960-0685. For more information visit our website www.AUCTIONSBYOBRIEN.COM Sale Conducted by O’Brien Auctioneers, LLC, Fond du Lac, WI.

**Richland Center, WI

11:30 AM – 103 head of Holstein Dairy Cattle – 24321 Hwy 58 (Ithaca). Our usual run of fresh cows and 2 yr. olds, milking & bred back cows, springing cows & heifers, bred heifers, open heifers – all ages, breeding age bull, baby heifer and bull calves. www.stadeauction.com, sale conducted by conducted by Pete Stade #2836, Jefferson, WI; Mike Stade #607, Watertown, WI & Bill Stade #535, Richland, WI.

**Fennimore, WI

9:00 AM - Large Machinery Consignment Auction - 30-40 Tractors, compact tractors, 10 skid steers, 1970 Farmall 826 Gold Demonstrator, 3-partial farm lines, 75 pieces of Hay Equipment. Planters & Drills, Tillage & misc farm equipment. Expecting 300-400 pieces. To view complete sale bill go to jeffstractorsandmachinery.com or jeffstractorsllc.com. Sale Conducted by Jeff’s Tractors LLC.

THURSDAY, JUNE 18

**Online Only

Lots will start ending on Thursday June 18th at 10AM - NOTE: To settle the estate of Keith Churchill; Items can be viewed at E5937 County Road F, Reedsburg. Questions call Kevin at 608-415-1828 - Pickup is Friday June 19th from 10AM-2PM - tractors/skidsteer, farm machinery, ATV and much more! www.gavinbros.com sale conducted by Gavin Bros Auctioneers, Reedsburg WI

**Loyal, WI

10AM – Special Dairy Sale - W1461 State Hwy 98 - complete herd dispersal - 42 Holstein, 4 Swiss cross and 6 Jersey cross cows: other early consignments: 4 fresh, 3 year old Holstein tiestall and much more! www.oberholtzerauctions.com sale conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle and Auction Co

SATURDAY, JUNE 20

Marion, WI

9:00 AM – Summer Machinery Consignment Auction – Farmers Livestock Exchange Swamp Rd, Marion, WI – Tractors, all types of farm machinery, lawn & garden, trailers, trucks, autos, misc., etc. will be offered for sale. A list of pre-consigned items will be posted on our website www.carleysales.com A daily update of consigned items will be posted on our website starting June 13th. Sale conducted by Carley Sales, Marion, WI

Waterford, WI

10:00 AM – Bob's Consignment Auction. Wanted: Farm & Industrial Machinery & Equipment Lawn & Garden, ATVs, Snowmobiles, Campers, Trees & Nursery Building Materials, livestock & Barn Equipment, Grain Trucks, Semi, Dump Trucks Farm Toys, Antiques, Tools. Delivery: Wed.17 12- 5pm Thurs. 18 9:00- 5:00, Fri. 19 9:00 am – 4:00pm. Bobhagemannauctionrealty.com Sale conducted by Bob Hagemann Auction & Realty Service.

**Fond du Lac, WI

10:00 AM – Public Auction District #1 Combined Counties, Municipalities. Fond du lac Co. Fairgrounds, 12th Street. Cars, Vans, Pickups, Large Trucks, Misc... This is only a partial list, items coming in daily. Call 800-242-0920 for information or go to our website: www.auctionassociaresinc.com Sale conducted by Auction Associates Inc., Fond du lac, WI.

SATURDAY, JUNE 27

Deerbrook, WI

11:00 AM – LITTLE NORWAY FARMS LLC – W 12180 County Road I, Deerbrook, WI 54424 - A Nolan Sales Farm Equipment Auction – Tractors, Plows, Planters, Wagons, Special Items, Milkhouse Equipment, Feed, & much much more. Too numerous to mention! Visit www.nolansales.com for more information. Sale Conducted By: Nolan Sales LLC.

Fond du Lac

9:00 AM - Combined Construction & Farm Consignment Sale - W5659 County Road Y. Already Consigned: 20+ JD Collector Tractors, Trucks and more. Consignments wanted; specializing in Construction Equipment, Trucks, Trailers & Farm Machinery – Whatever Your Auction Needs May Be Advertising is Important! www.auctionsp.com Sale conducted by Auction Specialists, Lomira, WI.

TUESDAY, JUNE 30

**Waupun WI

Online Only – Bank Owned & Added Consignments Sale – preview and pickup location, 1134 W. Main St. Preview Friday June 19 and Saturday, June 27; Pickup Dates July 2 and July 3. Tractors, Trailers, Equipment, tools/misc. Visit www.jonesauctionservice.hibid.com to bid now.

FRIDAY, JULY 24

**Spring Valley, WI

10:00 AM - Clean, no-reserve farm retirement auction. Auction Location: N7924 HWY 63, Spring Valley, WI 54767 (Just Northeast of Ellsworth on HWY 63). Exceptionally Clean – Well Maintained Farm Machinery - Complete Details, Photos & Online Bidding at Clean, no-reserve farm retirement auction at www.maringauction.com. Sale conducted by Matt Marring Auction Co., Kenyon, MN.

